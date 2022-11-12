- Home
Finger Lakes House Elmira NY
179 Reviews
$$
389 W. Water Street
Elmira, NY 14905
Popular Items
DESSERTS
DIPPABLES
BBP
A behemoth of a pretzel! Served with BBQ mustard, Nutella and our house made beer cheese.
BBP W/ Crowler
Chicken Cordon Blue nuggets
Chips/Salsa
Grazing Box
Perfect combination of cheese, crackers, meat, fruit and veggies. Served with hummus and pimento cheese.
Grazing Box W/Crowler
Little Pretzel
Loaded Potatchos
Mexican Street Corn Dip
Our homemade baked sweet corn dip mix with green onion, sour cream, "secret chipotle" seasoning and fresh garlic. Topped with bacon, baked to perfection and served with tortilla chips.
Potachos
Potato Skins
Quesadilla
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Rich and creamy served with crackers and pita chips.
Steak Quesadilla
Wings
FLATBREADS
GREENS AND GRAINS
BUDDAH BOWL
Greens, seasoned grains, tomato, black bean, corn and edamame salad mix, pickled onion, jalapeño, cheddar, lime sauce and cilantro. Your choice of chicken or hummus with Yum Yum sauce.
BURRITO BOWL
Greens, seasoned grains, shredded carrot, black bean, corn and edamame salad mix, tomato, lime sauce, cilantro and sesame seeds. Your choice of chicken, Carnita pork or steak, topped with tortilla chips.
HOUSE SANDWICHES
Flatbread Friday
Wednesday Special
Tacos
Bright Brunch Sunday Only
Loaded Tots
Loaded Tots Sharable
Breakfast Flatbread
Grilled Breakfast Wrap
Kids Sunrise Plate
Kids Mini Pizza
Junior Wrap
Fruit Side
Grits
Seasoned Potatoes
Coffee
12oz Juice
Mimosa Glass
Mimosa Carafe
BBQ chicken
Brats
Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potato
Fried chicken sandwich
Shrimp & Grits
Eggs Benny
Bread Bowl
Crab Cakes
Sausage Roll
10oz Drafts
10oz 2 Goats Belgian
10oz 3 Heads Tiger Blood
10oz 42 North Asylum
10oz 42 North Borderland IPA
10oz Big Ditch Hayburner
10oz Black Bird Ghost Lantern
10oz Citizen Dirty Mayor
10oz ECB Blueberry Wheat
10oz Ellicottville Mow Master
10oz Empire Deep Purple
10oz Genessee Cran Orange
10oz Gennesee Ruby Red
10oz Hamburg Little bit o cider
10oz Hamburg Little bit of Lager
10oz Hamburg Louie
10oz Hamburg Red
10oz Keuka Mocha
10oz Omengang Rose Cider
10oz Prison City Riot
10oz Resurgence Blue Haze
10oz Resurgence Loganberry
10oz Resurgence Peanut Butter
10oz Rohrbach Vanilla Porter
10oz Sloop No Pumpkin
10oz STB Warlock
10oz Steuben Local Liquid
10oz Upstate IPA
10oz Wagner Mangose
10oz Young Lion IPA
12oz Drafts
12oz 2 Goats Belgian
12oz 3 Heads Tiger Blood
12oz 42 North Ayslum
12oz 42 North Borderland IPA
12oz Big Ditch Hayburner
12oz Black Bird Ghost Lantern
12oz Citizens Dirty Mayor
12oz ECB Blueberry Wheat
12oz Ellicottville Mow Master
12oz Empire Deep Purple
12oz Genessee Cran Orange
12oz Gennesee Ruby Red
12oz Hamburg Irish Red
12oz Hamburg Little Bit of Cider
12oz Hamburg Little bit of Lager
12oz Hamburg Louie
12oz Omengang Rose Cider
12oz Prison City Riot
12oz Resurgence Blue Haze
12oz Resurgence Loganberry
12oz Resurgence Peanut Butter
12oz Rohrbach Vanilla Porter
12oz Sloop No Pumpkin
12oz Steuben Local Liquid
12oz Upstate IPA
12oz Wagner Mangose
12oz Young Lion IPA
16oz Drafts
16oz 2 Goats Belgian
16oz 3 Heads Tiger Blood
16oz 42 North Ayslum
16oz 42 North Borderland IPA
16oz Big Ditch Hayburner
16oz Black Bird Ghost Lantern
16oz Citizen Dirty Mayor
16oz ECB Blueberry Wheat
16oz Ellicottville Mow Master
16oz Empire Deep Purple
16oz Genesse Ruby Red
16oz Genessee Cran Orange
16oz Hamburg Irish Red
16oz Hamburg Little Bit of Cider
16oz Hamburg Little Bit of Lager
16oz Hamburg Louie
16oz Omengang Rose Cider
16oz Prison City Riot
16oz Resurgence Blue Haze
16oz Resurgence Loganberry
16oz Resurgence Peanut Butter
16oz Rohrbach Vanilla Porter
16oz Sloop No Pumpkin
16oz Steuben Local Liquid
16oz Upstate IPA
16oz Wagner Mangose
16oz Young Lion IPA
32oz Crowler
1911
2 Goats
3Heads
Awestruck
Big Ditch
Cider Creek
EBC
Equilibrium
Founders
Gennesee
Grist Iron
Hamburg
Hudson North
Keuka
Lake Placid
Lucky Hare
Meiers
Middle Ages
New Holland
Resurgence
Rising Storm
Rohrbach
Seneca Lodge
Southern Tier
Steuben
Stoneyard
Thin Man
Upstate
Wagner
Water Street
Red Wine Glass
Rose Wine Glass
White Wine Glass
Red Wine Bottles
Rose Wine Bottles
White Wine Bottles
Damiani Pino Grigio Bottle
Fox Run Semi Dry Riesling Bottle
Fulkerson Moscato Bottle
Hazlitt Unoaked Chardonnay
Laluca Prosecco Bottle
Lamoreaux Oaked Chardonnay
Ranga Ranga Sauv Blanc Bottle
Weis Dry Riesling
Weis Gruner Bottle
Weis Un-Oaked Chardonnay
Glasses
Shirts
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tap room featuring 30 unique beers from New York and a tasty menu of eats!
389 W. Water Street, Elmira, NY 14905