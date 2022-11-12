Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Finger Lakes House Elmira NY

179 Reviews

$$

389 W. Water Street

Elmira, NY 14905

Order Again

Popular Items

BBP
Everything Bagel
Gennesee

DESSERTS

Cheesy Dream

$3.00

DIPPABLES

BBP

BBP

$15.00

A behemoth of a pretzel! Served with BBQ mustard, Nutella and our house made beer cheese.

BBP W/ Crowler

$28.00

Chicken Cordon Blue nuggets

$8.00

Chips/Salsa

$4.00
Grazing Box

Grazing Box

$12.00

Perfect combination of cheese, crackers, meat, fruit and veggies. Served with hummus and pimento cheese.

Grazing Box W/Crowler

Grazing Box W/Crowler

$25.00

Little Pretzel

$7.00

Loaded Potatchos

$10.00
Mexican Street Corn Dip

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$8.00

Our homemade baked sweet corn dip mix with green onion, sour cream, "secret chipotle" seasoning and fresh garlic. Topped with bacon, baked to perfection and served with tortilla chips.

Potachos

$8.00+

Potato Skins

$7.00

Quesadilla

$9.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Rich and creamy served with crackers and pita chips.

Steak Quesadilla

$7.00

Wings

$14.00

FLATBREADS

Fajita

$12.00

Everything Bagel

$12.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pickle

$12.00

Caprese

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

GREENS AND GRAINS

BUDDAH BOWL

BUDDAH BOWL

$10.00

Greens, seasoned grains, tomato, black bean, corn and edamame salad mix, pickled onion, jalapeño, cheddar, lime sauce and cilantro. Your choice of chicken or hummus with Yum Yum sauce.

BURRITO BOWL

BURRITO BOWL

$10.00

Greens, seasoned grains, shredded carrot, black bean, corn and edamame salad mix, tomato, lime sauce, cilantro and sesame seeds. Your choice of chicken, Carnita pork or steak, topped with tortilla chips.

HOUSE SANDWICHES

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$12.00

Chicken strips, chipotle mayo, bacon, pimento cheese, sliced tomato and gouda cheese, grilled on a Ciabatta bread.

Cubano

$12.00
Karens Krunch

Karens Krunch

$12.00

Picnic Basket

$12.00

Pilgrim

$12.00

Italian

$12.00

Chicken Caprese

$14.00

Honey Bacon

$14.00

Gruben

$14.00

Flatbread Friday

Flat Bread Friday

$11.00

Gluten Free Flatbread

$12.00

Wednesday Special

Chicken Quesdilla

$6.00

Mexican Corn Dip

$6.00

Potachos

$6.00

Spin Dip

$6.00

Flat Bread

$5.50

Fulkerson Moscato

$7.00

Rare Black Blend

$6.00

Merritt Wine

$8.00

Sangria

$5.00

Lamoreaux Landing Chardonnay

$8.00

Ranga Ranga Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Wings

$14.00

Tacos

Carnitas

Baja Shrimp

Jerk Chicken

Veggie

$12.00

Special

Burrito

$14.00

Beef

Empandas

$12.00

Apple Pie Empandas

$5.00

Burritos

$14.00

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Bright Brunch Sunday Only

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Loaded Tots Sharable

$12.00

Breakfast Flatbread

$12.00

Grilled Breakfast Wrap

$12.00

Kids Sunrise Plate

$6.00

Kids Mini Pizza

$6.00

Junior Wrap

$6.00

Fruit Side

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Seasoned Potatoes

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

12oz Juice

$3.00

Mimosa Glass

$6.00

Mimosa Carafe

$25.00

BBQ chicken

$14.00

Brats

$10.00

Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potato

$14.00

Fried chicken sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Eggs Benny

$10.00

Bread Bowl

$8.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Sausage Roll

$8.00

10oz Drafts

10oz 2 Goats Belgian

$6.00

10oz 3 Heads Tiger Blood

$6.00

10oz 42 North Asylum

$6.00

10oz 42 North Borderland IPA

$6.00

10oz Big Ditch Hayburner

$6.00

10oz Black Bird Ghost Lantern

$6.00

10oz Citizen Dirty Mayor

$6.00

10oz ECB Blueberry Wheat

$5.00

10oz Ellicottville Mow Master

$6.00

10oz Empire Deep Purple

$6.00

10oz Genessee Cran Orange

$3.00

10oz Gennesee Ruby Red

$3.00

10oz Hamburg Little bit o cider

$6.00

10oz Hamburg Little bit of Lager

$6.00

10oz Hamburg Louie

$5.00

10oz Hamburg Red

$6.00

10oz Keuka Mocha

$7.00

10oz Omengang Rose Cider

$6.00

10oz Prison City Riot

$6.00

10oz Resurgence Blue Haze

$6.00

10oz Resurgence Loganberry

$6.00

10oz Resurgence Peanut Butter

$6.00

10oz Rohrbach Vanilla Porter

$5.00

10oz Sloop No Pumpkin

$6.00

10oz STB Warlock

$8.00

10oz Steuben Local Liquid

$6.00

10oz Upstate IPA

$6.00

10oz Wagner Mangose

$6.00

10oz Young Lion IPA

$6.00

12oz Drafts

12oz 2 Goats Belgian

$7.00

12oz 3 Heads Tiger Blood

$7.00

12oz 42 North Ayslum

$7.00

12oz 42 North Borderland IPA

$7.00

12oz Big Ditch Hayburner

$7.00

12oz Black Bird Ghost Lantern

$7.00

12oz Citizens Dirty Mayor

$7.00

12oz ECB Blueberry Wheat

$6.00

12oz Ellicottville Mow Master

$7.00

12oz Empire Deep Purple

$7.00

12oz Genessee Cran Orange

$4.00

12oz Gennesee Ruby Red

$4.00

12oz Hamburg Irish Red

$7.00

12oz Hamburg Little Bit of Cider

$7.00

12oz Hamburg Little bit of Lager

$7.00

12oz Hamburg Louie

$7.00

12oz Omengang Rose Cider

$7.00

12oz Prison City Riot

$7.00

12oz Resurgence Blue Haze

$7.00

12oz Resurgence Loganberry

$7.00

12oz Resurgence Peanut Butter

$7.00

12oz Rohrbach Vanilla Porter

$6.00

12oz Sloop No Pumpkin

$7.00

12oz Steuben Local Liquid

$7.00

12oz Upstate IPA

$7.00

12oz Wagner Mangose

$7.00

12oz Young Lion IPA

$7.00

16oz Drafts

16oz 2 Goats Belgian

$9.00

16oz 3 Heads Tiger Blood

$9.00

16oz 42 North Ayslum

$9.00

16oz 42 North Borderland IPA

$9.00

16oz Big Ditch Hayburner

$9.00

16oz Black Bird Ghost Lantern

$9.00

16oz Citizen Dirty Mayor

$9.00

16oz ECB Blueberry Wheat

$8.00

16oz Ellicottville Mow Master

$9.00

16oz Empire Deep Purple

$9.00

16oz Genesse Ruby Red

$5.00

16oz Genessee Cran Orange

$5.00

16oz Hamburg Irish Red

$9.00

16oz Hamburg Little Bit of Cider

$9.00

16oz Hamburg Little Bit of Lager

$9.00

16oz Hamburg Louie

$9.00

16oz Omengang Rose Cider

$9.00

16oz Prison City Riot

$9.00

16oz Resurgence Blue Haze

$9.00

16oz Resurgence Loganberry

$9.00

16oz Resurgence Peanut Butter

$9.00

16oz Rohrbach Vanilla Porter

$8.00

16oz Sloop No Pumpkin

$9.00

16oz Steuben Local Liquid

$9.00

16oz Upstate IPA

$9.00

16oz Wagner Mangose

$9.00

16oz Young Lion IPA

$9.00

32oz Crowler

1911

$15.00

2 Goats

$15.00

3Heads

$15.00

Awestruck

$15.00

Big Ditch

$15.00

Cider Creek

$15.00

EBC

$15.00

Equilibrium

$15.00

Founders

$15.00

Gennesee

$10.00

Grist Iron

$15.00

Hamburg

$15.00

Hudson North

$15.00

Keuka

$15.00

Lake Placid

$15.00

Lucky Hare

$15.00

Meiers

$15.00

Middle Ages

$15.00

New Holland

$15.00

Resurgence

$15.00

Rising Storm

$15.00

Rohrbach

$15.00

Seneca Lodge

$15.00

Southern Tier

$15.00

Steuben

$15.00

Stoneyard

$15.00

Thin Man

$15.00

Upstate

$15.00

Wagner

$15.00

Water Street

$15.00

Tasting

Beer Flight

$10.00

Drink Chip

$7.00

Wine Flight

$12.00

Hoppy Hour 12oz

$5.00

Red Wine Glass

Damiani MC2

$10.00

Fox Run Cab Sauvingnon

$10.00

Fox Run Lemberger

$10.00

Lamoreaux Cabernet Franc

$10.00

Rare Black Blend

$7.00

Wagner Pinot Noir

$10.00

Rose Wine Glass

Fox Run Dry Rose

$11.00

White Wine Glass

Damiani Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Fox Run Semi Dry Riesling

$11.00

Fulkerson Moscato

$9.00

LaLuca Prosecco

$9.00

Lamoreaux Oaked Chardonnay

$9.00

Ranga Ranga Savu Blanc

$9.00

Weis Dry Riesling

$11.00

Weis Gruner

$12.00

Weis Un-oaked Chardonny

$12.00

Red Wine Bottles

Damiani MC2 Bottle

$34.00

Fox Run Cab Sauvignon Bottle

$30.00

Fox Run Lemberger

$32.00

Lamoreaux Cabernet Franc

$30.00

Merritt Bella Rosa 12oz Bottle

$10.00

Rare Black Blend Bottle

$20.00

Wagner Pinot Noir

$28.00

Rose Wine Bottles

Fox Run Rose

$28.00

White Wine Bottles

Damiani Pino Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Fox Run Semi Dry Riesling Bottle

$28.00

Fulkerson Moscato Bottle

$28.00

Hazlitt Unoaked Chardonnay

$28.00

Laluca Prosecco Bottle

$28.00

Lamoreaux Oaked Chardonnay

$28.00

Ranga Ranga Sauv Blanc Bottle

$28.00

Weis Dry Riesling

$30.00

Weis Gruner Bottle

$30.00

Weis Un-Oaked Chardonnay

$30.00

Sangria

Sangria Glass

$6.00

Sangria Carafe

$21.00

Beer

Briggs

$4.00

Hamburg Southtown Stout

$4.00

Kombrewcha Hibiscus Ginger

$4.00

Utica Club

$4.00

Southern Tier Pumpking

$6.00

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Water

Bottle Water

$0.75

Saratoga Water

$4.00

Beer

Heineken"0" NA

$4.00

Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$3.00

Glasses

FLH Tasting Glass

$4.00

Masks

Finger Lakes Mask

$3.00

Shirts

FLH Shirt

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tap room featuring 30 unique beers from New York and a tasty menu of eats!

Website

Location

389 W. Water Street, Elmira, NY 14905

Directions

Gallery
Finger Lakes House image
Finger Lakes House image
Finger Lakes House image

Map
