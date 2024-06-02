Finger Lakes Plates - Rushville
4 South Main Street
Rushville, NY 14544
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast Specialties
- Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
2 fluffy buttermilk biscuits smothered in our southern-style sausage gravy
- Classic Benny$12.00
English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached egg topped with hollandaise sauce
- Southern Benny$13.00
Biscuits topped with a poached egg. Sausage smothered in sausage gravy
- Shane's Eggs Benny$13.00
English muffin topped with a poached egg. Tomato & bacon smothered in house-made hollandaise sauce
- Cajun Benny$13.99
L.T.O. Breakfast
Breakfast Plates
- The Yardman's Plate$14.49
Homefries with peppers & onions, 2 eggs, sausage, ham & bacon topped with sausage gravy or meat sauce with more bacon!
- Ham Egg 'N' Cheese$13.49
Homefries with peppers & onions, 2 eggs. 2 ham steaks. Topped with sausage gravy or meat sauce & bacon bits
- Sausage Egg 'N' Cheese$13.49
Homefries with peppers & onions, 2 eggs, 2 sausages topped with sausage gravy or meat sauce & bacon bits
- Bacon Egg 'N' Cheese$13.49
Homefries with peppers & onions, 2 eggs. 3 strips of bacon, topped with sausage gravy or meat sauce & bacon bits
- The Hangover$14.49
Homefries with peppers & onions, 2 eggs. 2 burgers, topped with sausage gravy. Meat sauce & bacon bits
- The Top of the Morning$14.99
Homefries with peppers & onions, corn beef hash. Two eggs anyway. Sausage patties or bacon with sausage gravy or meat sauce & bacon bits
Eggs
Omelettes
- The Plain Jane$10.99
3 eggs with cheddar cheese
- Meat Lover$12.99
Eggs, sausage, bacon & ham with cheddar cheese
- The Western$11.99
Eggs, peppers, & onions with cheddar cheese
- The Texas Chili$12.99
Eggs, bacon, onion & cheddar cheese topped with house-made chili
- The Fully Loaded$12.99
Eggs. Bacon & sausage with cheddar cheese & topped with sausage gravy or meat sauce
Burritos & Sandwiches
On the Side
Sweet Treats
- Single French Toast*$4.99
- Short Stack French Toast*$6.99
- Full Stack French Toast*$8.99
- Belgian Waffle$6.99
2 fresh-made Belgian waffles with choice of strawberry. Blueberry or banana topping & whipped cream
- Chicken 'N' Waffle$9.99
2 fresh made Belgian waffles with 3 crispy chicken
- Short Stack Crazy Pancakes$10.00
- Full Stack Crazy Pancakes$12.00
- Short Stack Plain Pancakes$8.00
- Full Stack Plain Pancakes$10.00
- Blueberry Lemon Rolls$4.99
- Short Stack Banana Nut Pancakes$10.00
- Full Stack Banana Nut Pancakes$12.00
Side Sauces / Extras
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Cristi's Amazing Chili$4.50
- Chicken Tenders$8.99
5 pieces
- Messy Fries$6.99
French fries topped with delicious meat hot & cheddar
- Messy Tenders$11.99
Chicken tenders with meat sauce, cheddar & bacon. Need we say more?
- Bacon Cheddar Fries$9.99
Cheddar & bacon goodness on fries!
- 5 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks with Red Sauce$7.99
- 10 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks with Red Sauce$12.99
- Jalapeno Poppers (5 Pieces)$7.99
Served with blue cheese
- Fried Mushrooms$6.99
Served with ranch
- Soup Of The Day$3.50+
Cup
Original Plates
Specialty Plates
- Cowboy Plate$12.99+
BBQ pulled pork, baked beans, and potato salad with onion rings
- Chicken Wing Plate$12.99+
Chicken tenders dressed in your choice of wing sauce & cheddar with house-cut home fries and mac salad
- Chili Plate$12.99+
Hot dogs smothered in house-made chili and topped with cheddar, a choice of house-cut fries and mac salad, or choose your own!
- Big Mac Plate$12.99+
- Nashville 2.0$12.99+
- DILLicious Chicken Ranch Plate$12.99+
- Deluxe Philly Plate$12.99+
- Deluxe Philly Plate$12.99+
Build You Own Plates
Sides
Salads
Hand Smashed Burgers
- The Classic$8.49
Mayo, American cheese, lettuce & tomato
- Bacon Cheddar Burger$9.49
Bacon, Cheddar, *House sauce & onion
- Cowboy Burger$9.99
Cheddar, onion rings & cowboy beans smothered in BBQ sauce
- Messy Burger$9.99
Cheddar, onions, ketchup, mustard & meat sauce
- Burger Combo$5.49
Burger with drink and side
- SPECIAL* Bacon Bleu Burger$9.00
Dogs
- Classic Dog$4.99
Rochester's famous Zweigles hot dog with ketchup, mustard & relish on a soft bun
- Texas Chili Cheese Dog$5.99
Cristi's chili, cheddar & onion on a soft bun
- The Cowboy$5.99
Shane's cowboy beans, cheddar & fried onions on a soft bun
- Veggie Dog (Plant Based)$7.99
- Dog Combo$5.49
Dog with drink and side
Chicken Sandwiches
- Clara's Chicken Wing Sammy$8.99
Tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce with bacon, cheddar, and choice of toppings on a Kaiser roll
- Chicken Parm Sammy$8.99
Chicken tenders topped with red sauce, mozzarella & parmigiana on a Kaiser roll
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sammy$8.99
Chicken tenders topped with ranch, bacon & cheddar on a Kaiser roll
- Chicken Bacon BBQ Sammy$8.99
Chicken tenders topped with BBQ, bacon & cheddar on a Kaiser roll
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$13.99
- Chicken Cordon Blue Sammy$8.99
Crispy or grilled chicken breast with smoked ham, Swiss & honey mustard on a kaiser roll
- Chicken Sandwiches Combo$5.49
Sandwich with drink and side
- CHICKEN SPECIAL* Buffalo Bacon Bleu$9.00
Wraps
- Plate in a Wrap$9.99
Everything you love in a plate but now in a wrap! Your choice of protein, two sides & condiments
- Cheeseburger (2) Wrap$9.29
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & ketchup
- Cheeseburger (2) Deluxe Wrap$9.99
Bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion
- Chicken Wing Wrap$9.99
Chicken tenders. Buffalo bleu sauce, cheddar, lettuce & tomato
- Chicken Parm Wrap$9.29
Chicken tenders with red sauce, parm and mozzarella
- Wraps Combo$5.49
Wrap with drink and side
Slow Cooked BBQ Pulled Pork
Kids Menu
Ice Cream
Fridays Catch
Side Sauces
Beverages
Drinks
- Coffee$2.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Milk$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$2.25
- Water$2.79
- Coke$2.79
- Diet Coke$2.79
- Cherry Coke$2.79
- Coke Zero$2.79
- Sprite$2.79
- Dr Pepper$2.79
- Diet Dr Pepper$2.79
- Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut$2.79
- Vitamin Water$2.79
- Raspberry Iced Tea$2.79
- MinuteMaid Fruit Punch$2.79
- Minuteman Blue Raspberry$2.79
- Minuteman Lemonade$2.79
- Sweet Tea$2.79
- Unsweet Iced Tea$2.79
- British Hot Tea$2.49
- Green Hot Tea$2.49
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Unique take on Plates for Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner! Leave you Smiling One Plate At A Time
4 South Main Street, Rushville, NY 14544