Finish Line Bar & Grille 505 East State Street

No reviews yet

505 East State Street

Botkins, OH 45306

Order Again

APPETIZER

BOLOGNA BASKET

$6.75

BROC CHEESE BITES

$5.95

CHEESE BALLS

$5.95

CHICKEN FINGERS

$4.95

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.75

CORN DOGS

$5.95

CRISPY ONION PETALS

$5.95

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$5.95

FRIES PICKLES

$5.95

JALP CREAM CHEESE BITES

$5.95

LOADED FRIES

$5.50

LOADED TOTS

$5.50

MOTZ STICKS

$5.95

NACHO & CHEESE OR SALSA

$3.75

ONION PETALS

$3.95

ONION RINGS

$4.50

PIZZA ROLLS

$3.95

POTATO SKINS

$5.95

Potato Wedges

$4.00

PRETZEL BITES

$5.95

SAMPLER PLATTER

$14.95

SEASONED FRIES

$3.50

TATER TOTS

$3.50

TENDERLOIN BASKET

$6.75

ULIMATE NACHOS

$8.25

ULTIMATE PIZZA ROLLS

$5.50

CHIPS CANDY

$2.00

BASKET

CHICKEN FINGER BASKET

$7.95

SHRIMP BASKET

$7.95

MAKE IT A BASKET

$4.25

BURGER

CAUTION FLAG

$7.75

CHECKERED FLAG

$7.75

FINISH LINE

$7.75

PACE CAR

$7.00

PIT STOP

$8.75

POLE POSITIONS

$6.25

QUALIFIER

$9.50

STARTING LINE

$8.00

STOCK CAR

$8.75

THE FLAGGER- PATTY MELT

$7.75

WINNERS CIRCLE

$7.75

DOUBLE MEAT

$3.50

ELDORA

$9.25

DESSERT

DESSERT NACHOS

$3.75

PRETZLE

$3.25

DINNER

HAMBURGER STEAK

$10.75

14OZ TBONE

$17.00

12OZ NEW YORK

$16.00

JUMBO SHRIMP

$10.75

4 JUMBO SHRIMP

$3.75

TILAPIA

$12.99

DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

$2.75

COFFEE

$2.00

HOT TEA

$1.75

HOT CHOC

$2.25

MILK

$2.75

CHOC MILK

$3.25

ICED TEA

$1.75

JUICES

$2.75

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

CAN POP

$1.50

RED BULL

$3.50

PIZZA

12" BBQ CHICKEN

$14.50

12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$14.50

12" PIZZA

$11.50

12" BLT PIZZA

$11.00

16" BBQ CHICKEN

$19.75

16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$19.75

16" PIZZA

$15.75

16" BLT PIZZA

$15.50

7" BBQ CHICKEN

$8.00

7" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$8.00

7" PIZZA

$5.50

7" BLT PIZZA

$6.00

MED TACO PIZZA

$11.25

SMALL TACO PIZZA

$6.50

TENDERLOIN PIZZA

$8.75

12 " CHEESEBURGER PIZZA

$14.50

SALADS

DINNER SALAD

$2.75

HOUSE SALAD

$4.75

CHEF'S SALAD

$8.95

CHICKEN FINGER SALAD

$8.95

TACO SALAD

$8.75

1/2 CHEF SALAD

$6.95

1/2 CHICKEN FINGER SALAD

$6.95

SANDWICHES

ADD HAM

$1.50

ADD HAM & BACON

$3.00

ADDED FRIES/COLD SIDE

$4.25

BACON

$1.50

BLT

$5.75

BOLOGNA

$4.25

CHEESEIEST GRILLED CHEESE

$5.75

CHICK PARM

$6.25

CHICKEN CLUB

$7.95

CHICKEN FINGER ON SUB BUN

$6.75

CHICKEN FINGER WRAP

$6.75

CHICKEN SAND

$6.25

CHICKEN TENDER On TexasToast

$6.75

CLUB

$7.25

FISH SAND

$6.75

HAM & CHEESE

$5.75

KRISTA'S PHILLY

$5.75

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$6.75

PIZZA SUB

$5.75

TENDERLOIN

$6.75

TURKEY

$5.75

SAUCES

1000 ISLAND

$0.75

A-1

BBQ

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

BUFFALO

$0.75

GARLIC PARM

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

HOT

$0.75

ITALIAN

$0.75

KETCHUP

MUSTARD

NO SAUCE

ONION SAUCE

$0.75

PIZZA SAUCE

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

SWEET & SOUR

$0.75

TERIYAKI

$0.75

SIDES

COLD SIDES

$2.50

BAKED POTATO

$3.75

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$4.75

MASHED POTATO

$3.25

DINNER SALAD

$2.75

ONION PETALS

$5.95

SEASONED FRIES

$3.50

ONION RINGS

$4.50

MAC SALAD

$2.50

POTATO SALAD

$2.50

TATER TOTS

$3.50

SOUP

CHILI

$3.75

CHICK NOODLE

$3.75

VEGGIE

$3.75

CHEESE

$3.75

HAM & BEAN

$3.75

POTATO

$3.75

TORTILLA

$3.75

SPECIALS

$1 OFF

-$1.00

12 NEW YORK

$14.99

12 WINGS

$16.50

12" SLOPPY JOE PIZZA

$12.75

14 OZ T-BONE

$14.99

6 WINGS

$12.50

BBQ PORK SAND

$8.75

BEEF & NOODLES

$7.50

Beef Manhat

$8.95

Beff burrito

$5.25

Cab rolls

$795.00

Cabbage roll choice of pot cold side

$7.95

Chick burrito

$5.25

CHICK PARM

$5.25

CHICK POT PIE

$7.95

Chicken Club

$6.95

FULL RACK

$22.99

GOULASH

$7.95

HALF RACK

$17.99

Ham dinner

$11.95

KL & KRAUT

$9.95

KL, GRN BEANS & POT BOWL

$8.25

LASAGNA

$9.75

Marinated Chicken Breast

$11.95

MEATBALL SUB

$8.95

Meatloaf Dinner

$8.95

MEATLOAF SUB

$8.95

Queso

$1.00

RAVAOLI

$9.75

RIB SUB

$8.95

RIB WRAP

$8.95

ROAST BEEF

$10.25

ROAST BEEF SUB SAND ONLY

$5.75

ROASTBEEF SUB BASKET

$8.95

SALMON NUGGETS BASKET

$8.95

SALMON PATTY BSKT

$8.95

SLOPPY JOE

$3.50

SLOPPY JOE BASKET

$7.50

SPAGHETTI

$9.75

TATER TOT CASSEROLE

$8.95

TILAPIA

$11.99

Turkey Manhat

$8.95

Pork loin

$11.50

TACO TUESDAYS

$5 MARGARITA

$5.00

HARD TACO

$3.50

LARGE TACO PIZZA

$16.50

MED TACO PIZZA

$11.25

NACHOS & CHEESE

$3.75

SMALL TACO PIZZA

$6.50

SOFT TACO

$3.50

TACO SALAD

$8.75

TT HARD TACO

$2.50

TT LARGE TACO PIZZA

$15.50

TT MED TACO PIZZA

$10.50

TT NACHO & CHEESE

$3.00

TT SOFT TACO

$2.50

TT TACO SALAD

$7.25

TT ULTIMATE NACHOS

$7.25

ULTIMATE NACHOS

$8.25

WINGS

12 BONELESS

$14.40

12 WINGS

$14.40

24 WINGS

$26.75

24 WINGS BONELESS

$26.75

6 WINGS

$8.50

6 WINGS BONELESS

$8.50

ADD'L WINGS

$1.50

VODKA

3 OLIVE BERRY

$4.25

ABSOLUT

$4.25

CARMEL

$4.25

CHERRY

$4.25

CITRON

$3.75

GREY GOOSE

$5.50

KETTLE ONE

$4.75

MANGO

$4.25

RASBERRY

$4.25

SMIRNOFF

$4.25

TITOS

$4.25

UV BLUE

$4.25

VANILLA

$4.25

WELL

$3.75

WHIP

$4.25

ÀBSOLUT

$4.25

BELVEDERE

$5.00

GIN

WELL GIN

$3.75

BEEFEATER

$4.25

RUM

WELL RUM

$3.75

BACARDI SILVER

$4.25

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$3.75

BACARDI GOLD

$4.25

DRAGON BERRY

$4.25

151

$4.25

MALIBU

$3.75

SCOTCH/BOURBON

WELL SCOTCH

$4.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$6.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$6.00

BRANDY

HENNEY

$5.00

BLACK BERRY

$3.75

E&J

$4.25

APRICOT

COGNAC

GRAND MARNIER

$6.00

SCHNAPPS, CORDIALS

99 APPLES

$4.25

99 BANANAS

$4.25

AMARETTO

$3.75

BAILEYS

$4.25

BAILEYS CARAMEL

$3.75

COINTREAU

$4.25

DEANO

$8.50

FIRE BALL

$4.25

FRANGELICA

$4.25

GODIVA CHOCOLATE

$4.25

GOLDSCHLAGER

$4.25

KAHLUA

$4.25

LICOR 43

$4.25

Peppermint

$4.25

PUCKER

$3.75

RUMPLE

$4.25

SCHNAPPS

$3.75

BLODDY MARY

BLOODY MARY

$7.00

ULTIMATE BLODDY MARY

$15.00

THIRSTY THURSDAY

BEER DISCOUNT

-$0.50

PITCHER DISCOUNT

-$1.00

LIQUOR DISCOUNT

-$0.50

MUG

-$0.75

LADY'S NIGHT

BEER DISCOUNT

-$0.75

LIQUOR DISCOUNT

-$0.75

EMPLOYEE PRICING

BEER

$2.00

LIQUOR

-$0.50

$ 1 OFF BASKET SPECIAL

$1 OFF DAILY SPECIAL

-$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

505 East State Street, Botkins, OH 45306

Directions

Gallery
Finish Line Bar & Grille image
Finish Line Bar & Grille image

