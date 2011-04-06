Restaurant header imageView gallery

Finistere - Port Townsend

399 Reviews

$$

1029 Lawrence St

Port Townsend, WA 98368

Popular Items

NY Strip Steak
Roasted Beet Salad
Croquettes

Cheese

Cheese Plate

$18.00

Fourme D'Ambert, La Tur and Ahuntz Ederra with accoutrement.

Ahuntz Ederra

$6.00

Fourme D'Ambert

$6.00

Semi-Hard cows milk blue cheese. Served with Fennel pollen honey.

La Tur

$6.00

Pont-l'Eveque

$5.00

Soft wash-lined cows milk cheese from Normandy. Served with a mixed berry jam.

Snacks

Bayonne Ham

$7.00

Sliced cured ham from Bayonne, France.

Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Croquettes

$8.00

Panko breaded with béchamel, green garlic, pea, and white cheddar filling. Four per order

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Finished with pimentos and chives. Four per order.

Olives

$8.00

Castelvetrano olives marinated with citrus and spices.

Smoked Salmon

$10.00

Served with Buckwheat Chips

Chicken Liver

$10.00

Served with onion Jam and toast.

Sides

Spinach

$9.00

Maitake

$9.00

Crispy potatoes

$6.00

Finished with parmesan and rosemary.

Polenta

$6.00

Parmesan and herbs.

French Fries

$6.00

Oysters

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Pimenton aioli, pickled peppers, fennel.

Small Plates

Kuri Squash

$12.00

Kuri squash served with a pistachio mint pesto.

SpringRain Greens

$12.00

With Radish, cucumber, and a buttermilk dressing.

Arugula

$15.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Goat cheese, grilled onion, spinach, huckleberries

Crudo

$16.00

Grilled Broccolini

$14.00

Eggplant puree, pickled onions, tahini, zataar

Large Plates

Spaghetti

$24.00

Fusilli

$28.00

Malfadine

$26.00

Risotto

$24.00

Salmon

$34.00

Duck Breast

$40.00

NY Strip Steak

$40.00

12 oz New York Strip Steak from Painted Hills Beef. Served with a Romesco Sauce and Haricot Vert.

Egg And I Pork

$34.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Vegetarian Pasta

$20.00

Vegetarian Entree

$22.00

Dessert

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Blondie

$12.00

John Hall Dinner

John Hall Dinner

$100.00

Oyster And Saltine

Crawfish

Oxtail

Salmon

New York Strip

Rhubarb Cobbler

Wine

Vignobles Bulliat "Bibine"2021

$44.00

Roccafiore 2020

$48.00

Ayrarakis Liatiko 2020

$52.00

Castell Del Remi 2019

$60.00

Guardian Chalk Line 2020

$60.00

Brittan Vineyards 2019

$84.00Out of stock

Sage Rat Barbera 2020

$53.00

Two Vitners Make Haste 2018

$56.00

Idiots Grace Syrah/Grenache 2018

$60.00

Orr Merlot 2019

$55.00

Watermill 2017

$50.00

JB Neufeld Old Goat 2018

$120.00

Ronchi Di Cialla RiNera 2019

$60.00

Michel Gros Au Vallon 2019

$85.00

Gaspard 2019

$48.00

Teimosia 2017

$64.00

Mazzoni 2019

$52.00

Vietti Dolcetto D'Alba 2020

$56.00

Poderi Ruggeri Corsini "Armujan" 2017

$52.00

Pagliarese 2018

$62.00

Domaine Le Galantin 2016

$56.00

Lopez Heredia Viña Tondonia 2009

$118.00

Mai Dire Mai Valpolicella 2013

$90.00

Domaine Des Pierres Sèches 2018

$104.00

Chateau Montfaucon Baron Du Montflaucon 2018

$102.00

Tenuta Sant'Antonio 2016

$110.00

Thanksgiving Red

$65.00

Flavia "Avà"

$52.00

Pasqua Passi Mento 2020

$52.00

Two Shephards Centime 2020

$63.00

Cor Cellars "Ago" Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$52.00

COR Cellars "Ago" Chardonnay 2019

$58.00

Dowsett Family Gewürztraminer 2017

$45.00

Alba Cor 2021

$42.00

Alexandria Nicole 2019

$55.00

Badenhorst Secatuers 2018

$44.00

Sonders 2020

$46.00

Maison Philippe Viallet 2020

$57.00

Alliment Laugner Pinot Gris 2020

$45.00

Eladio Pineiro Envidia Cochina 2017

$52.00

Luis Merle 1er Cru 2019

$92.00

Ayrarakis Viola 2020

$42.00

Battenfield Spanier 2017 Riesling

$54.00

J.L. Chave "Sybele" 2020

$84.00

Joan Gine 2018

$64.00

Balisario Le Sale 2020

$55.00

Thanks Giving White

$65.00

Newsprint Chardonnay 2021

$44.00

Vita Vivet NA

$48.00

Meinklang 2021

$52.00

Garageland 2021

$52.00

Cuvee De Jean

$82.00

Michel Laroche 821

$55.00

Sage Reat Pet Nat 2021

$58.00

Chateaux Routas

$36.00

Ameztoi

$52.00

Old World Winery "Single Cloud"2020

$42.00

Carra Di Casarico La Luna

$46.00

Corkage

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Finistère is a chef driven, seasonally sourced restaurant in the heart of historic Port Townsend.

Website

Location

1029 Lawrence St, Port Townsend, WA 98368

Directions

