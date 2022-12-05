Restaurant header imageView gallery

FINKA Table & Tap

review star

No reviews yet

14690 sw 26 st

Miami, FL 33175

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac n' Cheese
Islas Canarias Croquetas
Vaca Pie

Appetizers

Arroz con Pollo Fritters

Arroz con Pollo Fritters

$12.00

Stuffed with Mozzarella / Aji Amarillo Mayo / Aji Carretillero

Black Bean Hummus

Black Bean Hummus

$8.00

Topped with Pico de Gallo / Served with Mariquita Scoops

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Bacon / Fried Wontons

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$12.00

Mustard IPA Sauce / Pickled Onions

Ceviche Nikkei

$15.00

Tuna / Leche de Tigre Nikkei / Avocado / Rice Cracker / Fried Shallots*

Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$15.00

Tuna / Salsa Verde / Wakame Salad*

Croquetaco

Croquetaco

$12.00

Maple Bacon Sauce / Chicharron Crumble

Fish Jalea

Fish Jalea

$18.00

Fried Yuquita / Salsa Criolla

Fried Alligator

Fried Alligator

$15.00
Fried Duroc Porkbelly

Fried Duroc Porkbelly

$10.00

Sweet Sriracha Glaze / Scallions / Sesame Seeds

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Bechamel / Chimichurri Roasted Potatoes / Chili Oil / Cilantro Oil

Islas Canarias Croquetas

Islas Canarias Croquetas

$8.00

Ham / Chicken / Fish

Kimchee Mussels

Kimchee Mussels

$18.00

Kimchee Cilantro Sauce

Loaded Tamal

$15.00

Queso Frito / Salsa Criolla / Salsa Huancaina / Chicharron Crumble

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

Aji Amarillo Cheese Sauce / Carne Asada / Bacon / Scallions

Malanga & Crab Fritters

$12.00

Korean BBQ Mayo

Malanga Nachos

$15.00

Spicy Picadillo / Ají Amarilll Cheese Sauce / Leche de Tigre Sour Cream / Yuzu Guac / Fresnos / Pickled Onions / Scallions

Mini Empanadas of the Day

Mini Empanadas of the Day

$8.00

Pico de Gallo / Sauce of the Day

Pickled Radish Tacos

Pickled Radish Tacos

$15.00

Korean BBQ Flank Steak / Pickled Ginger / Carrots / Onions / Cilantro / Cucumber

Salmon Tartare

$10.00

Aji Amarillo / Mariquita Scoops

Seafood Ceviche

Seafood Ceviche

$15.00
Seafood Ceviche with Tostone Scoops

Seafood Ceviche with Tostone Scoops

$15.00

Mini Tostone Scoops / Onions / Cilantro

Spicy Pork Eggrolls

$10.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

Tostones Topped with Vaca Frita

Tostones Topped with Vaca Frita

$10.00

Vaca Frita / Pico de Gallo / Chicharron Crumble / Cilantro Aioli

Yuca & Goat Cheese Fritters

Yuca & Goat Cheese Fritters

$8.00

Aji Amarillo Mayo

Kimchee Pork Croquetas

$10.00

Kimchee Pork Croquetas / Passionfruit Dipping Sauce

Jamon Serrano and Queso Manchego Croquetas

$10.00Out of stock

Pincho Fongo

$18.00

Lean & Green

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Spring Mix / Green Grapes / Roasted Red Peppers / Sun-dried Tomatoes / Feta Cheese / Sunflower Seeds / Mediterranean Dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chopped Kale / Cherry Tomatoes / Red Onions / Cuban bread Croutons / Manchego Cheese / Fried Chicken Tossed in Gochujang Buffalo Sauce

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$12.00

Green Papaya / Cherry Tomatoes / Red Onions / Roasted Cashews / Mint / Cilantro / Avocado / Aji Limo Vinaigrette

From The Wok

Gochujang Noodles

$22.00

Spicy Sweet Potato Noodles / Shrimp / Snow Peas / Mushrooms / Bok Choy / Squash / Carrots

Japchae

Japchae

$18.00

Sweet Potato Starch Noodles / Vaca Frita / Bok Choy / Zucchini / Carrots / Scallions / Sesame Seeds

Vegetable FR

$12.00

Shaved Brussels / Seasonal Veggies & Peppers / Bean Sprouts / Red Onion / Bok Choy

Lomo FR

Lomo FR

$18.00

Scrambled Eggs / Tomatoes / Onions / Aji Amarillo / Fried Shoestring Potatoes

Cuban FR

Cuban FR

$18.00

Shrimp / Maduros / Pineapple / Red Peppers / Cilantro Aioli / Fried Egg / Scallions

Dak Galbi

Dak Galbi

$18.00

Chicken / Queso Frito / Pineapples / Red Peppers / Seasonal Veggies / Maduros / Sesame Seeds / Spicy Gochujang / Pickled Cabbage

Pizza

Oxtail Pie

Oxtail Pie

$20.00

Mushrooms / Caramelized Onions / Truffled Honey / Goat Cheese / Ponzu Arugula Salad

Hawaiian Pie

Hawaiian Pie

$15.00

3 Cheese Sauce / Grilled Chicken / Pineapple / Bacon / Scallions

Kids Cheese Pie

$12.00
Prosciutto Pie

Prosciutto Pie

$20.00

Manchego / Sweet Potato Mash / Truffled Honey / Sliced Prosciutto / Arugula

Vaca Pie

Vaca Pie

$16.00

Vaca Frita / Mozzarella / Caramelized Onions / Maduros / Cilantro Aioli / Fresh Cilantro

Croqueta Pie

Croqueta Pie

$16.00

Maple Bacon Sauce / Islas Canarias Ham Croquetas / Cilantro / Lime

Margherita Pie

Margherita Pie

$15.00

Mozzarella / Tomatoes / Basil

Veggie Vegan Pizza

$20.00

Main Course

16oz Ribeye

16oz Ribeye

$49.00

Parmesan Risotto / Bulgolgi Reduction

Angus Churrasco

Angus Churrasco

$33.00

Truffled Green Beans / Sweet Potato Mash / Asian Chimichurri GF

Braised Oxtail in Red Wine Reduction

Braised Oxtail in Red Wine Reduction

$27.00

Mushroom Risotto

Brisket Wonton Ravioli

Brisket Wonton Ravioli

$18.00

Mango Cheese Sauce

Cuban Bibimbap Bowl

Cuban Bibimbap Bowl

$16.00

White Rice / Vaca Frita / Maduros / Kimchee / Sautéed Vegetables / Black Beans / Fried Egg

Grilled Corvina

$24.00

Salsa Verde Cauliflower Rice / Aji Amarillo Beurre Blanc / Sesame Seeds

Harissa Roasted 1/2 Chicken

Harissa Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$17.00

Pumpkin Risotto / Naranja Agria Reduction

Korean Fried Chicken

Korean Fried Chicken

$18.00

Spicy Gochujang / Sweet Potato Bread

Lobster Tail

$60.00

Seared and Oven Baked / Shrimp Risotto

Mahi Mahi Filet

$29.00

Shrimp Risotto

Masitas de Puerco

Masitas de Puerco

$16.00

Rice & Black Beans / Maduros GF

Nuoc Cham Fried Chicken Breast

Nuoc Cham Fried Chicken Breast

$18.00

Green Papaya Slaw / Kimchee Pickles / Pickles Radishes

Pan con Bistec (11:30-4pm Only)

Pan con Bistec (11:30-4pm Only)

$15.00

Spicy Sambal Chimichurri / Tomato Confit / Shoestring Fries

Picanha

Picanha

$32.00

Fufu de Platano / Sambal Chimi

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$28.00

Bok Choy / Shiitake Mushrooms / Pineapples / Red Peppers

Shortrib Double Patty Burger

Shortrib Double Patty Burger

$18.00

White Cheddar / Kale & Red Onions / Tomatoes / Korean BBQ Mayo / Brioche Bun / Seasoned Fries

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

$26.00

Boniato Mash / Bourbon Reduction / Kimchee Butter Broccolini / Pickled Onions

Sweet Sriracha Pork Ribs

Sweet Sriracha Pork Ribs

$22.00

Homemade Coleslaw

Tuna Nikkei Poke Bowl

Tuna Nikkei Poke Bowl

$15.00

Vermicelli Noodles / Aguacate / Seaweed Salad / Peanuts / Sesame Seeds / Cilantro**

Whole Fish of The Day

Whole Fish of The Day

$55.00

Please Call For Type & Size of Fish

Salmon with Risotto

$32.00

Braised Korean Shortrib

$32.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Baby Churrasco

$17.00

Grilled 6oz Skirt Steak with 2 Sides of Your Choice

Kids Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with 2 Sides of Your Choice

Kids Mac

$8.00

Sides

2 Fried Eggs

$3.00

Avocado Salad

$5.00

Red Onions / Cherry Tomatoes / Cilantro

Avocado Salad Side

$5.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Boniato Mash Side

$5.00

Boniato Muffin

$2.50

Brussels Sprouts Side

$5.00

Cabbage Kimchee

$4.00

Caesar Salad Side

$5.00

Cilantro Cauliflower Rice

$6.00

Cole Slaw Side

$4.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Fufu de Platano

$5.00

Green Papaya Side Salad

$6.00

Kimchee Butter Broccolini

$7.00

Mac n' Cheese Side

$6.00

Maduros

$3.00

Mariquitas con Mojo

$5.00

Mediterranean Side Salad

$4.00

Mushroom Risotto

$7.00

Parmesan Risotto

$7.00

Sauces

Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.00

Sautéed Veggies

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Shrimp Risotto

$15.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00

Tostones Side

$4.00

Truffled Green Beans

$5.00

White Rice

$3.00

Truffle Mashed Potato Side

$6.00Out of stock

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Dessert

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00
Cookie Skillet

Cookie Skillet

$10.00
Cuban Flan

Cuban Flan

$8.00

Flan de Queso

$8.00
Guava Cheesecake

Guava Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.50
Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$12.00

Compota

$8.00Out of stock

Whole Guava Cheescake

$50.00Out of stock

Key Lime Ice Cream

$10.00

Pumpkin Flan

$9.00Out of stock

Family Meals

Family Rabo Encendido

$55.00

Meal for 4 - Served with White Rice and Yuca Frita

Family Masitas

$50.00

Meal for 4 - Served with White Rice and Maduros

Family 1/2 Chicken

$50.00

Meal for 4 - Served with White Rice and Yuca Frita

Family Korean Fried Chicken

$50.00

Meal for 4 - Served with White Rice and 4 Sweet Potato Muffins

Family Shrimp Risotto

$65.00

Family Pork Ribs

$55.00

Meal for 4 - Served with Homemade Kimchee Cole Slaw

Thanksgiving

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

Islas Canarias Croquetas (10)

$18.00

Turkey 12-14lbs

$75.00

Whole Chicken

$25.00

Pork Leg

$110.00

Masitas de Puerco (10)

$55.00

Truffled Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Sweet Potato Muffin

$2.50

Mac n' Cheese Side

$6.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

Pumpkin Risotto

$7.00

White Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Whole Guava Cheescake

$50.00Out of stock

Whole Pumpkin Flan

$25.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$20.00

Coquito Bottle 32oz

$35.00

Stuffing Order

$8.00

Gravy

$6.00

Mojo

$4.00

Noche Buena

Whole Chicken

$25.00

Pork Leg

$110.00

Masitas de Puerco (10)

$55.00

Pork Shoulder

Truffled Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Sweet Potato Muffin

$2.50

Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00

Mac n' Cheese Side

$6.00

Pumpkin Risotto

$7.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

White Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Yuca con Mojo

Maduros

$3.00

Moros

Mediterranean Side Salad

$4.00
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$10.00

Whole Guava Cheescake

$50.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

FINKA Table & Tap is a fusion of Cuban, Korean and Peruvian cuisines all inspired by different travels and experiences the chef has encountered. Fresh food, innovative cocktails, and craft beers. It's a promise.

Website

Location

14690 sw 26 st, Miami, FL 33175

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JDsVegMex - 2644 Southwest 137th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2644 Southwest 137th Avenue Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Of the World - KOW
orange starNo Reviews
14429 SW 42ND ST Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
Cantina Grill Bird Road
orange starNo Reviews
14713 SW 42 Street Suite 104 Miami, FL 33185
View restaurantnext
CAO Bakery and Cafe - #01 Bird Road
orange star4.0 • 527
14447 SW 42nd St Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
Karla Cuban Bakery - 137th/Coral Way
orange starNo Reviews
2408 SW 137th Ave. Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
Montecatini - Kendall
orange starNo Reviews
14211 SW 42nd St Unit 33A MIAMI, FL 33175
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (47 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston