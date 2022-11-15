Finley Dunne's Tavern - CHI 3458 N Lincoln Ave

Restaurant info

Dunne’s Tavern was established in 1996 and remains one of the most popular neighborhood bars in the Paulina Station area of Lakeview in Chicago. ‘The Tavern” serves a wide array of neighborhood guests and groups. It has become a destination spot for many who want to enjoy the great staff, large beer selection, and our Famous ‘Ryan Burger”. The Tavern was named after Chicago Evening Post columnist Finley Peter Dunne, who created a fictional bartender named Mr. Dooley as a vehicle for his political and social satire. Finley Dunne believed that every great neighborhood is centered around its Tavern!

