Finley Dunne's Tavern - CHI 3458 N Lincoln Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Dunne’s Tavern was established in 1996 and remains one of the most popular neighborhood bars in the Paulina Station area of Lakeview in Chicago. ‘The Tavern” serves a wide array of neighborhood guests and groups. It has become a destination spot for many who want to enjoy the great staff, large beer selection, and our Famous ‘Ryan Burger”. The Tavern was named after Chicago Evening Post columnist Finley Peter Dunne, who created a fictional bartender named Mr. Dooley as a vehicle for his political and social satire. Finley Dunne believed that every great neighborhood is centered around its Tavern!
Location
3458 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Gallery