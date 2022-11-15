  • Home
Finley Dunne's Tavern - CHI 3458 N Lincoln Ave

No reviews yet

3458 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Starters

6 Wings

$8.50

sauced and tossed in your favorite sauce or mix sauces. Served with celery, carrots and ranch.

12 Wings

$15.50

sauced and tossed in your favorite sauce or mix sauces. Served with celery, carrots and ranch.

24 Wings

$27.50

sauced and tossed in your favorite sauce or mix sauces. Served with celery, carrots and ranch.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

flour tortila cheddar/jack cheese and pico degallo. Add chicken or steak $2.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

four strips of crispy tenders served with your choice of sauce

Fiesta Rolls

$9.50

grilled chicken, pico de gallo, corn, black beans and cheddar jack

Fried Mac & Cheese

$8.00

crispy coated and fried perfectly served with ranch

Hillbilly Nachos

$12.50

mound of tots topped with nacho cheese, chili, pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream

Hummus

$10.00

garlic infused hummus served with carrots, celery, cucumber and a toasted pita

Nachos

$11.50

mound of corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, jalelenos, guacamole and sour cream. Add steak or chicken

Pizza Bread

$8.00

French roll with pizza sauce and melted mozzarella

Pretzels

$7.50

warm pretzel sticks served with nacho cheese and cinnamon butter

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

creamy cheesy blend of artichoke hearts and spinach with tortilla chips

Monon Bell Mac n Cheese bites

$5.50

Salads and Wraps

wraps are served with our homemade potato chips. Bacon $2 Grilled/Crispy Chicken $2 Grilled Mahi Mahi $5. add fries, tots, onion rings or sweet potato fries $2.50

Caeser

$11.00

romaine, parmesan, and tomato in creamy caeser dressing

Finley

$10.00

romaine lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, celery, garbanzo beans, onion, and tomato in our sweet vinaigrette dressing

Greek

$11.00

romaine, cucumber, kalamata olives, onion, tomato and feta in our sweet balsamic vinaigrette

Southwest

$10.00

romaine, avocado, pico de gallo, black bleans, and tortilla strips in chipotle ranch

Tang

$10.00

romaine, onion, tomato, and shredded cheddar jack in our tang sauce

Side Salad

$4.00

Flatbreads

spinach artichoke spread topped with tomato, mushroom, onion

Italian

$10.00

pepperoni, sausage, tomato, mozzarella with our garlic parmesan sauce

Fajita

$10.00

grilled chicken, green bell pepper, onion, tomato and cheddar jack cheese

Buffalo

$10.00

grilled chicken, carrots, celery, tang, topped with bleu cheese crumble

Veggie

$9.50

Burgers and Chicken

all burgers and chicken sandwiches are served with our homemade potato chips. choice of chicken or burger, sub for black bean burger $1. fries or tots $1, sweet potato fries or onion rings $2

BBQ Finley

$12.50

bbq sauce, cheddar , bacon and onion ring

Breakfast Finley

$12.00

cheddar, bacon, and fried egg

Cali Finley

$12.50

pepper jack, avocado, bacon and chipotle ranch

Finley

$11.50

lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese

Ryan Burger

Ryan Burger

$11.00

our neighborhood favorite. topped with 2 slices of american cheese on a toasted garlic french roll

Southwest Finley

$12.50

salsa verde, pepper jack, jalapeno and tortilla strips

Swiss Finley

$12.00

swiss, grilled onions, and mushrooms

Tang Finley

$12.00

tang sauce, bleu cheese crumble, and grilled onions

Monon Bell Ryan Burger

$8.00

Handhelds

BLT

$11.00

bacon, aioli, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato

Chicago Dog

$7.50

Paulina Meat Market hot dog grilled and topped with onion, tomato, pickle, mustard and of course celery salt. NO KATT-CHUP

Greek Pita

$11.00

romaine, grilled chicken, cucumber, kalamata olives, onion, tomato, and feta in our sweet balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

texas toast with your choice of cheese. add tomato or avocado for $1

Guiness Brat

$9.00

Paulina Meat Market veal brat soaked in Guiness then grilled to perfection.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.00

3 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos topped with mango salsa and cilantro aioli in flour tortillas served with chip, salsa and guacamole

Sonoran Dog

$9.00

Paulina Meat market hot dog wrapped in bacon topped with pinto beans, tomato, onion, salsa verde, mustard, and mayo. 2nd dog $4

Turkey Club

$11.50

a Finley favorite with fresh turkey piled high on Texas Toast with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and swiss cheese

Turkey Sub

$10.00

Ultimate Steak Sandwich

$13.00

grilled top sirloin steak served on a french roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

build your own pizza. bacon, chicken, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, jalepenos, mushroom, onion, spinach, tomato, and hot giardeniere

Supreme Pizza

$16.00

sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper and mushroom

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

grilled BBQ chicken, bacon and red onion

Chicken Tang Pizza

$14.00

grilled chicken tossed in our tang sauce

Brunch

Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday 11am to 3pm. Brunch items are made fresh that morning. Remember you're hungover. We're hungover. So please no substitutions. All sandwiches served with tots

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

fried egg, bacon or sausage, and american cheese on a english muffin

Dooley's Sandwich

$11.00

grilled cheese with fried egg and bacon or sausage

French Toast from Texas

$10.00

texas toast topped with syrup and cinnamon butter

Sam Stone

$9.00

fried egg, bacon or sausage and american cheese on a english muffin. 2nd sandwich $4

Sides

Chips

$4.00

Krinkle Fries

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.50

Tots

$5.50

Sweet potato fries

$6.50

Bowl of Chili

$6.50

Pita Bread

$1.50

Cheese sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tang

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Giardnierre

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Dunne’s Tavern was established in 1996 and remains one of the most popular neighborhood bars in the Paulina Station area of Lakeview in Chicago. ‘The Tavern” serves a wide array of neighborhood guests and groups. It has become a destination spot for many who want to enjoy the great staff, large beer selection, and our Famous ‘Ryan Burger”. The Tavern was named after Chicago Evening Post columnist Finley Peter Dunne, who created a fictional bartender named Mr. Dooley as a vehicle for his political and social satire. Finley Dunne believed that every great neighborhood is centered around its Tavern!

3458 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

