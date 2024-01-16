This restaurant does not have any images
Finley's Bar & Grill and Sage Tapas & Wine Bar
705 Vernon St
Nelson, CN V1L 4G3
Sage
Sage Lunch
Sage Tapas
- Truffle Fries$12.00
- Tuna Tower$18.00
- Sweet Chilli and Szechuan Wraps Tofu$18.50
- Sweet Chilli and Szechuan Wraps Chicken$20.00
- Assorted Charcuterie Sampler$17.00
- Avacado Toasties$16.00
- Salmon Roulade Salad$18.00
- Chicken Croquettes$15.00
- Polenta Fries$16.00
- Baked Goat Cheese$14.00
- Garbaanzo Bean Cakes$15.00
- Baked Garlic and Brie$28.50
- Sage's "Grilled" Ceasar Salad$22.00
- Charcuterie Board$35.00
- Avocado and Arugula Salad$17.00
- Cajun Prawn Bites$18.00
- Glory Bowl$18.00
- Steamed Mussels$27.50
- Sage Happy Hour Item 4pm to 6pm$10.00
Sage Entrees
Finley's
Finley's Breakfast
- Toast & Preserves$4.50
- English Muffin & Preserves$3.50
- House Made Muffin$5.75
- BLT$8.50
- Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg, smoked cheddar, tomato, bacon, red onion,lettuce & mayo on a Brioche bun$9.50
- Pancakes One$7.95
- Pancakes Two$12.95
- Pancakes Three$15.95
- Waffles One$7.95
- Waffles Two$12.95
- Waffles Three$15.95
- Pancakes or Waffles
- Traditional Full$13.95
- Traditional Half$8.95
- Eggs Any Style - One$5.95
- Eggs Any Style - Two$7.95
- Classic Hash$14.95
- Canadian Hash$18.95
- Eggs Benedict$15.95
- Eggs Benedict Half$10.00
- Avocado Toast$11.95
- Breakfast Burrito$13.95
- Herb & Cheese Omelette$12.95
- Tomato, Spinach & Feta Omelette$14.95
- Bacon, Tomato & Smoked Cheddar Omelette$15.95
- Bacon, Mushroom & Goat Cheese Omelette$16.50
- The Medi Special Omelette$16.95
- Buffet$17.99
- Kids Buffet$11.99
- Mon to Fri 8 to 10 Breakfast Feature$13.00
Finley's Appies
- Soup Small
Made in House, Changes Daily$7.75
- Soup Large
Made in House, Changes Daily$11.85
- Fries$8.75
- Chips and Salsa
House Fried Tortilla Chips and Fresh Pico de Gallo$11.00
- Waffle Fries
Served with Chipotle Crema$12.50
- Sweet Potato Fries
Served with Sriracha Mayo$10.60
- Onion Rings
Battered Onions with Ranch Dip$10.60
- Fried Pickles
Crispy Pickled Spears with Garlic Aioli$9.95
- Dry Ribs
Pork Riblets, Marinated, Braised, then Fried Prisp, Tossed in Cajun Spice and served with Crispy Fries, Ranch Dip and a Lemon Slice$16.50
- Chicken Fingers
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Fries and choice of Dip$17.99
- Skillet Nachos Small
Corn Tortilla Chips Baked with Black Beans, Smoked Cheddar & Monterey Cheeses. Topped with fresh Salsa, Jalapenos, Chipotle Crema & Cilantro Slaw.$18.50
- Skillet Nachos Large
Corn Tortilla Chips Baked with Black Beans, Smoked Cheddar & Monterey Cheeses. Topped with fresh Salsa, Jalapenos, Chipotle Crema & Cilantro Slaw.$22.50
- Baja Fish Tacos
2 pieces of Beer Battered Pacific Cod, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema and Cilantro Slaw.$18.00
- Perogies
Perogies tossed with Butter, Crispy Bacon and Sauteed Onions, served with Sour Cream$12.50
- Calamari
Fried Squid with Jalapeno and Bell Pepper, tossed with salt, pepper and Dill. Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction and served with Tzatziki and a Lemon Wedge$17.50
- Lettuce Wraps
Szechuan Sweet Chili Chicken topped with sesame seeds and Crispy Wontons, served with Artisan Romaine leaves$18.50
- Crispy Wonton Wrapped Shrimp
With Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce$15.50
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A mix of Cream Cheese, Sour Cream, Cracked Spinach and Artichoke Hearts, Topped with Parmesan Cheese seved with baguette or Tortilla chips$13.50
- Finley's Potato Nachos
Lattice Style Fries seasoned with our signature spice, topped with cheddar cheese, green onions, and served with our signature dipping Sauce$17.50
- Chicken Wings
Our gluten free wings are Brined for 24 hours, Baked and then Fried Crispy to order and tossed in your favourite spice or sauce choice$10.00
- Bonless Chicken Wings
Our Boneless wings are Buttermilk Breaded Chicken pieces, fried crispy and tossed in your favourite spice or sauce choice$10.00
- Cauliflower Wings
Our Vegetarion Cauliflour wings are Breaded, fried crispy and tossed in your favourite spice or sauce choice$10.00
- Tuesday Dry Ribs 5pm to 9:30pm
Pork Riblets, Marinated, Braised, then Fried Prisp, Tossed in Cajun Spice and served with Ranch Dip and a Lemon Slice$10.00
- Wed Chicken Wings 5 pm to 9:30pm
Our gluten free wings are Brined for 24 hours, Baked and then Fried Crispy to order and tossed in your favourite spice or sauce choice$10.00
- Wed Bonless Chicken Wings 5 pm to 9:30pm
Our Boneless wings are Buttermilk Breaded Chicken pieces, fried crispy and tossed in your favourite spice or sauce choice$10.00
- Wed Cauliflower Wings 5 pm to 9:30pm
Our Vegetarion Cauliflour wings are Breaded, fried crispy and tossed in your favourite spice or sauce choice$10.00
- Thursday Perogies 5 pm to 9:30pm
Perogies tossed with Butter, Crispy Bacon and Sauteed Onions, served with Sour Cream$9.00
Finley's Poutine
- Classic Poutine
Crispy Fries, Cheese Curds, topped Gravy and Green Onion$15.50
- Pulled Pork Poutine
Crispy Fries, Cheese Curds, 5 Oz of Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, topped with Gravy and Green Onion$18.50
- Confit Duck Poutine
Crispy Fries, Soft Goat Cheese, 5 Oz of Duck and Chicken Leg Confit, topped with Gravy and Green Onion$19.50
- The Canadian Poutine
Crispy Fries, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar Blend, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, topped with Gravy and Green Onion$19.50
- Short Rib Poutine
Crispy Fries, Smoked Cheddar Blend, 4 Oz of Braised Beef Short Rib, topped with Gravy and Green Onion$19.50
Finley's Salads
- House Salad Small
A selection of Heritage greens, Pickled and fresh vegetables with housemade berry vinaigrette, topped with dried cranberries & sunflower seeds$11.30
- House Salad Large
A selection of Heritage greens, Pickled and fresh vegetables with housemade berry vinaigrette, topped with dried cranberries & sunflower seeds$16.50
- Ceasar Salad Small
Romaine Lettuce, House-made Dressing, Croutons, Lemon Wedge & Asiago Cheese$12.30
- Ceasar Salad Large
Romaine Lettuce, House-made Dressing, Croutons, Lemon Wedge & Asiago Cheese$17.50
- Quinoa Salad Small
A selection of Heritage greens, Pickled and fresh vegetables tossed with tri-colour quinoa & a orange sunflower vinaigrette, topped with feta, toasted sunflower seeds & Chuckleberry Farm sprouts$12.30
- Quinoa Salad Large
A selection of Heritage greens, Pickled and fresh vegetables tossed with tri-colour quinoa & a orange sunflower vinaigrette, topped with feta, toasted sunflower seeds & Chuckleberry Farm sprouts$17.50
- Spinach Salad Small
Baby spinach leaves with sauteed bourmet mushrooms, candied pcans, goat cheese & fresh apple slices tossed in a raspberry poppyseed dressing.$12.30
- Spinach Salad Large
Baby spinach leaves with sauteed bourmet mushrooms, candied pcans, goat cheese & fresh apple slices tossed in a raspberry poppyseed dressing.$17.50
- Taco Salad Small
Romain Lettuce with crema, pickled beans, Pico de Gallo and corn tortilla chips$12.30
- Taco Salad Large
Romain Lettuce with crema, pickled beans, Pico de Gallo and corn tortilla chips$17.50
- Glory Bowl Classic
Marinated Silver King tofu, candied almonds, spinach, shredded beets & carrots, served on brown rice with Tahini dressing and topped with sunflower seeds, feta, and Chuckleberry Farms sprouts$18.00
- Glory Bowl Chicken
Marinated Silver King tofu, candied almonds, spinach, shredded beets & carrots, served on brown rice with Tahini dressing and topped with sunflower seeds, feta, and Chuckleberry Farms sprouts$25.00
- Glory Bowl Prawns
Marinated Silver King tofu, candied almonds, spinach, shredded beets & carrots, served on brown rice with Tahini dressing and topped with sunflower seeds, feta, and Chuckleberry Farms sprouts$26.00
Finley's Burgers & Sandwiches
- Classic Burger
Grilled prime rib patty with cheddar & crisp bacon, topped with greans, tomato, onion, pickle & Mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun$18.50
- Finley's Burger
Grilled prime rib patty, topped with greans, tomato, onion, pickle & Mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun$19.99
- Mushroom Burger$19.99
- Garlic & Brie Burger$21.60
- Greek Burger$19.99
- Spicy Burger$19.50
- Beetroot Burger$20.95
- The Hangry Moroccan$20.95
- Chrilled Chicken Burger$18.50
- Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$19.50
- Beyond Burger$19.50
- Beyond Burger Vegan$20.50
- Falafel Sandwich$16.45
- Kids Grilled Cheese$14.00
- Duck Banh Mi$21.95
- Short Rib Dip$22.60
- Philly Cheese Steak$24.70
- Steak Sandwich$24.70
- Friday Steak Sandwich$20.95