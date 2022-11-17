- Home
- /
- Chimacum
- /
- Food Trucks
- /
- Finnriver Farm & Cidery
Finnriver Farm & Cidery
784 Reviews
$$
124 Center Rd
Chimacum, WA 98325
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Fortified Fruit Wines
Blueberry Brandywine 375ml
STYLE: Brandy Dessert Wine AROMA & FLAVOR: A luscious taste of ripe summer blueberry blended with bright heat from the brandy. FRUIT VARIETIES: Brandy is distilled from cider made with organic Washington dessert apples, primarily high-acid varieties such as heirloom Granny Smith. Organic and/or regional blueberries sourced. CIDERMAKER NOTES : Lightly fermented Blueberry Wine captures the ripe intensity of the fruit. Fermentation is halted by the addition of apple brandy, custom-distilled for Finnriver. Back sweetened to taste. SERVING SUGGESTIONS: Just a few ounces at room temperature in an elegant cordial glass. Delightful drizzled on ice cream or to make a fancy adult snow cone. Add to a vinaigrette or use as a glaze for cooking meats. Add a splash to sparkling water for a fizzy and fruity summer refreshment. SWEETNESS: Dessert Wine ALCOHOL PERCENTAGE: 18.5% abv BOTTLE VOLUME: 375 ml. ARTWORK: Anna Daeuble
Chai Spice Brandywine 375ml
STYLE: Brandy Dessert Wine AROMA & FLAVOR: A rich tone of anise, cinnamon, clove, spicy ginger and gentle cardamom, racing through the mouth with the brandy heat. FRUIT VARIETIES: Brandy is distilled from cider made with organic Washington dessert apples, primarily high-acid varieties such as heirloom Granny Smith. Hand-blended organic chai mix from Chico Chai in Chico, CA. CIDERMAKER NOTES : A powerful extraction of the oily components of the chai bring a luscious, sensory filling experience to any occasion. SERVING SUGGESTIONS : A few ounces in a cordial cup, at room temperature, is a rich delight. Lovely paired with dessert or as dessert itself. Add a splash to sparkling cider or wine for a Kir Royale variation. Drizzle on ice cream, use in baking or mix in a vinaigrette. SWEETNESS: Dessert Wine ALCOHOL PERCENTAGE: 18.5% abv BOTTLE VOLUME: 375 ml. ARTWORK: Sarah Peller
Pear Brandywine 375ml
STYLE: Brandy Dessert Wine AROMA & FLAVOR: A smooth, fruit forward blend of pear and brandy that quickly surrounds your mouth in a warm pear embrace. Rich and sumptuous. FRUIT VARIETIES: Brandy is distilled from cider made with organic Washington dessert apples, primarily high-acid varieties such as heirloom Granny Smith. Organic regional pear juice. CIDERMAKER NOTES: Lightly fermented Pear Wine captures the ripe intensity of the fruit. Fermentation is halted by the addition of apple brandy, custom distilled for Finnriver by Admiralty. Back sweetened to taste. SERVING SUGGESTIONS: A few ounces in a cordial cup, at room temperature, is a rich delight. Lovely paired with dessert or as dessert itself. A surprising treat with salty cheeses, for contrast. Add a splash to a sparkling wine or beverage for added sweetness and intensity. Drizzle on a luscious vanilla ice cream, alongside a poached pear or nutty tart. SWEETNESS: Sweet Dessert Wine ALCOHOL PERCENTAGE: 18.5% abv.
Pommeau 750ml
STYLE: French-style apple ‘mistelle,’ a blend of fresh juice (called ‘must’) and brandy. AROMA AND FLAVOR: Bright and clear, with a beautiful amber color and a rich range of aromas. Notes of bright, fresh apple followed by butterscotch and caramel, with a deep hint of vanilla. Anchored by the oak with subtle flavors of stewed apple, dried fruit and honeyed fullness. APPLE VARIETIES: A blend of select organically grown traditional bittersharp and bittersweet cider apples. Bittersweet cider apples —Finnriver-grown Yarlington Mill; Brown Snout and Dabinette from Siskin Orchard on Orcas Island; and bittersharp Kingston Black organically grown in the Finnriver Orchard. SERVING SUGGESTIONS: Enjoy Pommeau at 50° F. Pommeau is perfect as an apéritif and pairs well with paté, bleu cheese and melon. ALCOHOL PERCENTAGE : 18.5% abv SWEETNESS : 13.5% by volume BOTTLE VOLUME : 500 ml ARTWORK: Anna Daeuble VINTAGE: 2017 RELEASE DATE: 2020
Raspberry Brandywine 375ml
STYLE: Brandy Dessert Wine AROMA & FLAVOR: Ripe, red raspberry swirls into the brandy vapors and offers a clean delivery of the summer’s fresh harvest. Flavor spreads across the palate. A little tart, a little sweet, a little amazing. FRUIT VARIETIES: Organic Washington apples and raspberries. CIDERMAKER NOTES: The whole fruit raspberries are digested by pectic enzymes and the resulting mash is lightly fermented. Fermentation is halted by the addition of apple brandy, custom-distilled for Finnriver by Admiralty. Back sweetened to taste. SERVING SUGGESTIONS: Just a few ounces at room temperature in an elegant cordial glass. Delightful drizzled on ice cream or baked into a sumptuous dessert. Add to a vinaigrette for a succulent salad dressing. Add a dash to a dry sparkling cider for a romantic “Love & Bubbles” cocktail. SWEETNESS: Sweet Dessert Wine ALCOHOL PERCENTAGE: 18.5% abv BOTTLE VOLUME: 375 ml. ARTWORK: Anna Daeuble
Spirited Pear Wine 500ml
STYLE : Port-Style Spirited Wine AROMA & FLAVOR : Rich, warm pear. VARIETIES : Organic Washington dessert pears - D'Anjou and Bartlett. CIDERMAKER NOTES : The subtle pear tantalizes in this aged fruit wine, which is light as a feather but as potent as passion. After fermenting the fruit, we capture the heat and flavor by aging with oak and fortifying with custom-distilled pear brandy. SWEETNESS : Sweet but not wholly dessert. 1.016 brix ALCOHOL PERCENTAGE : 18.5% abv. BOTTLE VOLUME : 500 ml. (16.9 oz.) SUGGESTED RETAIL: $24.99/bottle ARTWORK: Anna Daeuble
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
For the love of land, the art of farming and the spirit of community!
124 Center Rd, Chimacum, WA 98325