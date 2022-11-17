Finnriver Farm & Cidery

Pear Brandywine 375ml

$24.99 Out of stock

STYLE: Brandy Dessert Wine AROMA & FLAVOR: A smooth, fruit forward blend of pear and brandy that quickly surrounds your mouth in a warm pear embrace. Rich and sumptuous. FRUIT VARIETIES: Brandy is distilled from cider made with organic Washington dessert apples, primarily high-acid varieties such as heirloom Granny Smith. Organic regional pear juice. CIDERMAKER NOTES: Lightly fermented Pear Wine captures the ripe intensity of the fruit. Fermentation is halted by the addition of apple brandy, custom distilled for Finnriver by Admiralty. Back sweetened to taste. SERVING SUGGESTIONS: A few ounces in a cordial cup, at room temperature, is a rich delight. Lovely paired with dessert or as dessert itself. A surprising treat with salty cheeses, for contrast. Add a splash to a sparkling wine or beverage for added sweetness and intensity. Drizzle on a luscious vanilla ice cream, alongside a poached pear or nutty tart. SWEETNESS: Sweet Dessert Wine ALCOHOL PERCENTAGE: 18.5% abv.