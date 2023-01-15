Restaurant header imageView gallery

Finn's Harborside

38 Water St,

East Greenwich, RI 02818

Starters

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.25

Served chilled and with a side of cocktail sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Coconut crusted shrimp served with sweet & sour

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Fried baby shrimp served with spicy remoulade

Finn's Littlenecks

$17.00

Red or white broth with chopped garlic, extra virgin olive oil, crushed red pepper and fresh parsley

Drunken Mussels

$14.00

Red or white broth with white wine, cherry tomatoes, chopped garlic, crushed red pepper & parsley

Stuffed Quahogs

$10.00

Two house made stuffies loaded with clams and chorizo

Calamari

$13.00

Your choice of RI Style, Buffalo or Balsamic

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Spinach, artichoke & cream cheese with hand-cut chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Grilled buffalo chicken & mascarpone with hand-cut chips

Monstah Pretzel

$13.00

Seasoned with sea salt and served with beer cheese

Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00

House smoked marinated jumbo wings

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce

French Dip Triangles

$15.00

Roast beef & swiss cheese served with Au Jus

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Whole mushroom caps with a cracker crumb stuff and topped with parmesan

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Boneless tenders tossed in your choice of sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, tossed with traditional caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese

The Wedge

$12.00

Crisp Iceberg lettuce with chunky bleu cheese, bacon and crumbed gorgonzola

Cobb

$14.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomatoes, red onion and gorgonzola cheese

Mixed Green

$10.00

Mixed greens, red onion, cherry tomatoes, black olives & pepperoncini

Autumn Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, apples, candied walnuts, red onion, dried cranberries & feta cheese with a cider vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Classic New England styler or hot Connecticut styler in a brioche roll

Sirloin Burger

$12.00

8oz steak burger with lettuce and tomato on a grilled bun

Cajun Salmon

$18.00

Grilled cajun salmon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled bun

Finn's Chicken Club

$16.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon and avocado mayo in a white wrap

Fried Fish

$14.00

Lightly battered fresh cod, deep fried, served with melted American cheese and lettuce on a grilled bun

BBQ Brisket

$15.00

Slow roasted beef brisket with coleslaw on a grilled bun

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread

Flat Breads

Mozzarella Flatbread

$10.00

House made marinara puree & shredded mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Crispy chicken with buffalo, gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese topped with Ranch

Barbecue Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Crispy chicken with barbecue, red onion and mozzarella cheese

Short Rib Flatbread

$16.00

Braised short ribs with gorgonzola and mozarella cheese

Mains

Beer battered & golden fried

Tenderloin Tips

$26.00

8oz marinated tenderloin tips charbroiled with a bourdeaux demi-glace

Chicken Límon

$24.00

flour, egg wash and pan-seared in a white wine chablis lemon sauce with capers

Short Ribs

$24.00

Braised short ribs in a bourdeaux demi-glace

Finn's Meatloaf

$20.00

House-made meatloaf over garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables with a spiced barbecue sauce

Surf & Turf

$28.00

Two petite filets topped with sauteed shrimp served with greenbeans and garlic mashed potatoes

Seafood Paella

$30.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, chicken and chorizo. Simmered in a seafood broth and baked with saffron rice

Finn's Chips & Fish

$16.00

Beer battered fresh cod, hand cut fries and coleslaw served with lemon and tartar sauce

Baked Scrod

$21.00

Choice of white and butter or red sauce and topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Farm-raised salmon with a lemon cream sauce served with greenbeans & garlic mashed potatoes

Lobster Pot Pie

$34.00

Claw and knuckle lobster meat with green beans, peas, carrots and corn in a sherry butter sauce

Baked Scallops

$29.00

Baked with white wine, butter & topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Fried Scallops

$29.00

Pasta

Gnocchi

$18.00

Fresh potato gnocchi with a bacon gorgonzola parmesan cream sauce

Finn's Bolognese

$20.00Out of stock

Lamb, veal and beef slow-roasted with red wine and tomato tossed with fresh wagon wheel pasta and topped with shaved parmesan

Linguini & Clams

$22.00

Local steamed littlenecks in a white or red clam sauce and tossed with fresh linguini

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

A creamy cheese blend, fresh radiatore pasta & baked with seasoned bread crumbs

Ravioli

$20.00

Fresh butternut squash ravioli tossed in a sweet apple brown butter sauce

Sides

Handcut Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Soups

New England Chowder

$5.00+

Rhode Island Chowder

$5.00+

Manhattan Chowder

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Clamcakes

3 Clamcakes

$4.00

6 Clamcakes

$6.00

12 Clamcakes

$10.00

Children's Menu

Child Burger

$10.00

Child Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Child Hot Dog

$10.00

Child Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Child Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Child Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Child Fish & Chips

$10.00

Child Pasta

$10.00

Beers

Washashore Maya Mae

$6.50

Washashore Buddha Pale Ale

$6.50

Chair 2 Light Lager

$5.00

Newport Rhode Trip IPA

$5.50

Whaler's Rise APA

$6.00

Narragansett Lager

$4.50

Shipyard Pumpkinhead

$6.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Harpoon IPA

$5.50

Sam Seasonal

$5.00

Downeast Seasonal

$6.00

Dogfish 60min

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bottle Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Guinness Stout

$5.50

Heineken

$4.00

Amstel Light

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.50

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Good Dogg Seltzer

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

White Claw Watermelon

$4.50

Truly Citrus

$5.00

Truly Berry

$5.00

Cocktails

Fall in EG

$12.00

Pumpkin Mule

$10.00

Autumn Sangria

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$12.00

Lavender Lemonade

$11.00

Apple Cider Hot Toddy

$11.00

Finn's Handmade Margarita

$10.00

Skinny Paloma

$10.00

Homemade Fireball

$7.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Wine

Copper Ridge Cabernet

$7.00

Freakshow Cabernet

$9.00

J.Lohr Cabernet

$10.00

M.Mondavi Oberon Cabernet

$15.00

Leyden's Merlot

$10.00

Fetzer Merlot

$9.00

Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$8.00

Alta Vista Malbec

$8.00

Freakshow Cabernet BTL

$30.00

J.Lohr Cabernet BTL

$35.00

M.Mondavi Oberon Cabernet BTL

$54.00

Leyden's Merlot BTL

$35.00

Fetzer Merlot BTL

$30.00

Woodbridge Pinot Noir BTL

$28.00

Alta Vista Malbec BTL

$28.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$7.00

J.Lohr Chardonnay

$9.00

Harken Chardonnay

$9.00

Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay

$14.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Torresella Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Bollini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Leyden's Reisling

$10.00

Geyser Peak Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$10.00

J.Lohr Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Harken Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio BTL

Torresella Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Bollini Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Leyden's Reisling BTL

$35.00

Geyser Peak Sauv Blanc BTL

$30.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc BTL

$35.00

Barefoot Moscato

$8.00

Beringer White Zinfandel

$7.00

Cupcake Rose

$8.00

Beringer White Zinfandel BTL

$24.00

Cupcake Rose BTL

$28.00

Korbel Brut

$8.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Korbel Brut BTL

$32.00

Martini & Rossi Asti Spumante BTL

$25.00

Prosecco BTL

$24.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Finn’s Harborside, formerly known as Harbourside Lobstermania underwent an ownership change in May 2013. The Finn’s have been working on the East Greenwich waterfront since the early 1900s in the shellfish industry. Currently owned and managed by a 3rd and 4th generation Finn, our blood, sweat, and tears have gone into this establishment. In the past years, we have renovated, redesigned, and reimagined the typical RI seasonal waterfront restaurant business model. Instead of halting our business in the Fall and Winter months, we strive to stay open-year round by producing quality food and beverages in our family-friendly atmosphere. At Finn’s, you’ll come for the food and stay for the view whether it’s on one of our decks overlooking Greenwich Cove, in our welcoming inside dining room, or in our private event space celebrating with some of the best views in East Greenwich.

38 Water St,, East Greenwich, RI 02818

