Finn’s Harborside, formerly known as Harbourside Lobstermania underwent an ownership change in May 2013. The Finn’s have been working on the East Greenwich waterfront since the early 1900s in the shellfish industry. Currently owned and managed by a 3rd and 4th generation Finn, our blood, sweat, and tears have gone into this establishment. In the past years, we have renovated, redesigned, and reimagined the typical RI seasonal waterfront restaurant business model. Instead of halting our business in the Fall and Winter months, we strive to stay open-year round by producing quality food and beverages in our family-friendly atmosphere. At Finn’s, you’ll come for the food and stay for the view whether it’s on one of our decks overlooking Greenwich Cove, in our welcoming inside dining room, or in our private event space celebrating with some of the best views in East Greenwich.

