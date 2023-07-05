Restaurant header imageView gallery

Finn's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

156 Main Street

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Beer

Beer - 16oz

(Rotating) ABC - 16oz

$7.50

Porter (ABC) - 16oz

$7.50

Scottish (ABC) - 16oz

$7.50

Pub Ale (ABC) - 16oz

$7.50

Blonde (ABC) - 16oz

$7.50

Allagash White - 16oz

$7.00

Bud Light - 16oz

$5.00

Geaghan's Brown Ale - 16oz

$8.00

Guinness Stout - 16oz

$7.00

Harp Lager - 16oz

$7.00

Laqunitas IPA - 16oz

$7.00

Marsh Island Pulp Truck IPA - 16oz

$8.00

Mason's (Rotating) - 16oz

$8.00

Mason's Orion - 16oz

$8.00

Narragansett - 16oz

$7.50

Sam Adams Summer Ale - 16oz

$7.00

Sea Dog Blueberry - 16oz

$7.50

Smithwicks Irish Ale - 16oz

$7.00

Switch Back Pale Ale - 16oz

$7.00

Beer - 20oz

Black and Tan - 20oz

$8.00

Snake Bite - 20oz

$8.00

Guinness Stout - 20oz

$8.00

Beer - 4 oz

Allagash Whte - 4 oz

$2.50

Blonde (ABC) - 4 oz

$2.50

Bud Light - 4 oz

$1.50

Geaghan's Brown Ale - 4 oz

$2.50

Guinness Stout - 4 oz

$2.50

Harp Lager - 4 oz

$2.50

Laqunitas IPA - 4 oz

$2.50

Marsh Island Pulp Truck IPA - 4oz

$2.50

Mason's (Rotating) - 4 oz

$2.50

Mason's Orion - 4 oz

$2.50

Narragansett - 4 oz

$2.50

Porter (ABC) - 4 oz

$2.50

Pub Ale (ABC) - 4 oz

$2.50

Rotating (ABC) - 4 oz

$2.50

Sam Adams Summer Ale - 4 oz

$2.50

Scottish (ABC) - 4 oz

$2.50

Sea Dog Blueberry - 4 oz

$2.50

Smithwicks Irish Ale - 4 oz

$2.50

Switch Back Pale Ale - 4 oz

$2.50

Beer - 8 oz

Blonde (ABC) - 8 oz

$5.00

Porter (ABC) - 8 oz

$5.00

Scottish (ABC) - 8 oz

$5.00

Pub Ale (ABC) - 8 oz

$5.00

Rotating (ABC) - 8 oz

$5.00

Allagash White - 8 oz

$5.00

Bud Light - 8 oz

$3.00

Geaghan's Brown Ale - 8 oz

$5.00

Guiness Stout - 8 oz

$5.00

Harp Lager - 8 oz

$5.00

Laqunitas IPA - 8 oz

$5.00

Marsh Island Pulp Truck IPA - 8 oz

$5.00

Mason's (Rotating) - 8 oz

$5.00

Mason's Orion - 8 oz

$5.00

Narragansett - 8 oz

$5.00

Sam Adams Summer Ale - 8 oz

$5.00

Sea Dog Blueberry - 8 oz

$5.00

Smithwicks Irish Ale - 8 oz

$5.00

Switch Back Pale Ale - 8 oz

$5.00

Beer - Taster

Beer - Taster

$0.25

Food

Appetizers

**Apps First**

Finn's Wings

$12.00+

Fish Poppers

$12.00

Irish Nachos

$13.00

Jumbo Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$13.00

Long-stem Baby Artichoke

$9.00

Burgers

Finn's Burger

$17.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

Pub Burger

$18.00

Bacon and Cheddar Burger

$18.00

West Ireland Burger

$18.00

Veggie Burger

$19.00

Desserts

Chocolate Truffle Cake

$9.00

Creme Brulee Blueberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

$8.00

Entrees

Boiled Dinner

$18.00

Finn's Beans and Dogs

$13.00

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$18.00

Mac and Cheese with Tomato

$11.00

Molly Quinn

$29.00

Pub Steak

$19.00

Salt & Pepper Haddock

$18.00

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

Salads

Blackened Salmon Salad

$24.00

Finn's House Salad

$13.00

Grilled Marinated Steak Salad

$24.00

Irish Caprese

$12.00

Loaded Chef's Salad

$27.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$17.00

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Celtic Garden

$14.00

County Cork Reuben

$18.00

Dublin Veggie

$14.00

Ellsworth Grinder

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Reuben

$18.00

Sauces

Side of Aioli

$1.00

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side of Brown Gravy

$1.00

Side of Chicken Gravy

$1.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Malt Vinegar

Side of Pesto

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Regular Tartar

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Shallot White Wine Sauce

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Spicy Tartar

$1.00

Side of Tapenade

$1.50

Side of Thousand Island Dressing

$1.00

Side of Wing Sauce

$1.00

Sides

1 Hot Dog

$4.00

Banger Sausage

$6.00

Boston Baked Beans

$5.00

Corned Beef (Boiled Dinner)

$8.00

Finn's Chips

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$4.00

Gluten-free Bread

$2.50

Grilled Brown Bread

$3.00

Lime Sage Potato Salad

$4.00

Mini French Loaf

$4.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.00

Side of Eggplant

$2.00

Side of Steak

$8.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side of Brussel sprouts

$4.00

Wee Ones

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Wraps Menu

Belfast Wrap

$11.00

Full Monty Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Lime Avocado Wrap

$11.00

Pesto Garden Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Pesto Garden Shrimp Wrap

$11.50

Pork Tenderloin 'Mutton' Wrap

$10.00

Steak 'Mutton' Wrap

$10.00

Tarragon Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.50

The Greek Wrap

$9.50

Crispy Crab Wrap

$14.00

Liquor

Cocktails

Blueberry Mojito

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Finn's Irish Coffee

$11.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

The Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Cocktails A-L

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary Tequila

$8.00

Bloody Mary Vodka

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Dublin Sidecar

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Keylime

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Lemon-Ginger

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00+

Cocktails M-Z

Madras

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini Gin

$9.00

Martini Vodka

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mixed Shot

$7.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Poinsettia

$9.00

Raspberry Cosmo

$13.00

Special Bloody Mary

$9.00

Special Mimosa

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Gordons

$7.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Cold River Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Ingenium

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Allens coffee

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Canton Ginger

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$5.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Couvoisier

$9.00

Dr. MacGillicutty

$5.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galliano

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Molinari

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

Romana Sambuca

$7.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

Tuaca

$6.50

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Gosling's

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Kraken

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Eight Bells

$9.00

Rusticator

$10.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$11.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Sauza Gold

$7.00

Vodka

Smirnoff

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Peach

$8.00

Absolut Ruby Red

$8.00

Cold River Vodka

$9.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Pinnacle

$6.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Oranj

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Stoli Salted Caramel

$8.00

Stoli Vanil

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Twenty Two

$9.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$7.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Bushmills Black Bush

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Connemara Peat Single Malt

$9.00

Craggenmore

$14.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Dewars's White Label

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Glenmorangie

$15.00

Green Spot

$12.00

Gunpowder Rye

$10.00

Hochstadter's Slow and Low

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

John Power

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Knappogue Castle

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Lagavulin - 16 Year

$20.00

Laphroaig

$13.00

Macallan

$16.00

Maker's 46

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Oban

$18.00

Powers Gold Label

$8.00

Redbreast Irish

$13.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Seagram's VO

$6.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Slane

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Talisker Storm

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Tyrconnell

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coffee & Tea

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juices

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Mocktails

Brown Sugar Iced Coffee

$5.00

Watermelon Fizz

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Other

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Water

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$4.00

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$4.00

Maine Root Root Beer

$4.00

Mist Twist

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

Merchandise

Pint glass

$11.00

Shot Glass

$7.00

T-shirt

$27.00

Kids T-Shirt

$22.00

Seltzer

Seltzer - 8oz

Truly Wildberry

$5.00

Seltzer - 4oz

Truly Wldberry

$2.50

Seltzer - Taster

Truly Wildberry

$0.25

Wine

Blush and Sparkling

Prosecco

$9.00

rosé

$8.00

Dessert Wines

Port Warres Warrior

$9.00

Red

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

White

Chardonnay

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

COLORFUL HANGOUT WITH A RELAXED VIBE OFFERING BREWS & TRADITIONAL IRISH FOOD WITH A TWIST.

Location

156 Main Street, Ellsworth, ME 04605

Directions

