Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Finn's Irish Pub

829 Reviews

$$

156 Main St

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Specials

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

An intensely tart burst of lime with a graham cracker crust

Coconut Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00

Finn's homemade cheesecake topped with caramel and coconut.

Blueberry Pie

$7.00Out of stock

House made blueberry pie

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Roasted beets, goat cheese, fresh greens and onions tossed in a house-made honey Dijon vinaigrette.

Appetizers

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Deep fried sliced potato chips, rasher bacon, pepper jack cheese, fresh salsa, jalapenos and sour cream

Finn's Wings

Finn's Wings

$14.00+

Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in our green chili, onion and dill hot sauce

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Local fresh coldwater crab cakes pan-seared and served with a lemon and stoneground mustard aioli

Crab Poppers

$17.00

Crisp fried bites of local crab with a spicy jalepeno tarter dip

Fresh Mozzarella Wheels

Fresh Mozzarella Wheels

$10.00

Golden fried and served with fresh warm marinara

Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$8.00

A hard boiled egg wrapped in banger sausage, breaded, deep fried and served with lemon aioli

Long-stem Baby Artichoke

$7.00

Deep fried, served with lemon wedge and stoneground mustard aioli

Fish Poppers

Fish Poppers

$12.00

Golden fried haddock nuggets with a spicy jalapeno tartar sauce

Jumbo Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese

Jumbo Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Jumbo Soft Pretzel with Honey Mustard

$12.00Out of stock
New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$5.00+

House-made New England Clam Chowder served with oyster crackers :)

Salads

Finn's House Salad

Finn's House Salad

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and croutons

Blackened Salmon Salad

$20.00

Served with a wholegrain mustard lemon aioli on a large Finn's House Salad

Crab and Avocado Salad

$23.00Out of stock

Fresh coldwater crab with avocado and balsamic glaze on a large Finn's House Salad

Greek Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta, marinated baby artichoke, cucumbers, red onions, tomato and croutons, served with a balsamic drizzle

Grilled Marinated Steak Salad

Grilled Marinated Steak Salad

$18.00

On a large Finn's House Salad

Irish Caprese

$14.00

Artichoke, sliced tomato and lemon pesto tossed fresh mozzarella with a balsamic drizzle

Loaded Chef's Salad

Loaded Chef's Salad

$21.00

Rasher bacon, grilled chicken, grilled steak, hard-boiled egg and pepper jack cheese, served on a large Finn's House Salad

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$16.00

On a large Finn's House Salad

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, with aioli

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

With a grainy mustard lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion on a grilled roll

Celtic Garden

$15.00

Balsamic marinated grilled eggplant, red roasted peppers, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and olive tapenade

County Cork Reuben

$17.00

Grilled chicken with garlic sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye

Dublin Veggie

Dublin Veggie

$15.00

Grilled eggplant, pesto, tomato, artichoke, red onions and feta cheese in a grinder roll

Ellsworth Grinder

$17.00

Grilled steak, mushrooms and onions with pepper jack cheese and brown gravy

Finn's Big Bang

$15.00

A banger sausage, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled sauerkraut and brown gravy served in a grinder roll

Finn's Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Smithwick's beer battered golden fried haddock with lettuce, tomato and onion

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Balsamic marinated chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pepper jack cheese

Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$17.00

Ground beef, veal and ground pork, mushrooms, grilled onions with brown gravy

Reuben

$17.00

Carved corned beef with garlic sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye

Burgers

Finn's Burger

$14.00Out of stock

A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned ground Angus beef on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your choice of swiss, pepper jack, or cheddar

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00Out of stock

A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned ground Angus beef on a toasted bun with swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and onion

Pub Burger

$16.00Out of stock

A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef on a toasted roll with grilled onions, mushrooms, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

Rasher Bacon and Cheddar Burger

Rasher Bacon and Cheddar Burger

$16.00Out of stock

A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef with rasher bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

West Ireland Burger

West Ireland Burger

$16.00Out of stock

A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef with avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

Entrees

Banger, Beans and Mash

$18.00

One sausage on a bed of Finn's pork and mustard baked beans with grilled sauerkraut, garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables

Bangers and Mash

Bangers and Mash

$20.00

Two Irish banger sausages, sauteed vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes napped with brown gravy

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$20.00

Seared with our Chef's blend of Cajun spices and finished with a homemade grainy mustard aioli. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato

Boiled Dinner

Boiled Dinner

$20.00

Slow cooked brisket of corned beef with braised cabbage, carrots, potatoes, onions and brown bread

Finn's Beans and Dogs

Finn's Beans and Dogs

$11.00

Two N.Y. style grilled hot dogs served with garlic sauerkraut and a pot of Boston baked beans

Finn's Homemade Meatloaf Dinner

$18.00

Made with ground beef, veal and pork, mushrooms, grilled onions and topped with brown gravy. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Smithwick's beer battered golden fried haddock and served with Finn's chips and tarter sauce

Grammy's Sunday Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

A tender half chicken served with pan gravy, our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$20.00

Finished with a shallot white wine sauce. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato

Mac & Frank (with Tomatoes)

$14.00

Our famous comfort food combo- two dogs and a pot of golden mac and cheese

Mac & Frank (withOUT Tomatoes)

$14.00

Our famous comfort food combo- two dogs and a pot of golden mac and cheese

Mac and Cheese (No Tomatoes)

$10.00

Finn's pot of gold with Cabot cheddar and American cheese

Mac and Cheese (with Tomatoes)

$10.00

Finn's homemade pot of gold, with a sweet tomato layer topped with pepper jack cheese, bread crumbs a tomato slice

Molly Quinn

Molly Quinn

$34.00Out of stock

12 oz N.Y. Strip steak with roasted garlic and her butter- Served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of potato

Pub Steak

$20.00

Grilled steak medallions topped with caramelized onions and mushrooms in a hearty brown gravy. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato

Salt & Pepper Haddock

$19.00Out of stock

Fillet of haddock oven roasted and finished with a shallot white wine sauce. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Ground pork, beef and veal with carrots, onions and corn, topped with garlic mashed potatoes and brown gravy

Steak and Mushroom Pie

$17.00Out of stock

Sliced steak, marinated mushrooms and roasted garlic in a burgundy gravy, baked in a puff pastry-covered pot and served with Finn's chips

Wexford Fish Cakes

Wexford Fish Cakes

$19.00

Baked haddock and red skinned garlic mashed potato cakes pan seared topped with a white wine shallot cream sauce and served with our sauteed vegetables of the day

Wee Ones

Chicken Strips

$10.00

served with a pickle and your choice of potato

Hot Dog

$6.00

served with your choice of potato

Wee Ones Fish and Chips

$12.00

served with tartar sauce

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Choice of cheddar, pepper jack or swiss cheese on marble rye

Desserts

Bar Harbor Wedding Cake

$7.00

4 layers of almond cake with raspberry jam and vanilla butter cream (House-Made)

Cappuccino Mousse Pie

$7.00

Rich coffee mousse with a chocolate glaze

Chocolate Truffle Cake

$7.00

Rich flourless torte covered in chocolate ganache (House-Made)

Guinness Chocolate Cake

$7.00

4 layers of chocolate cake filled with ganache and frosted with Guinness buttercream (House-Made)

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$7.00

Light lemon cake with lemon filling and white chocolate

Pineapple Upside-down Cake

$7.00

Vanilla cake with caramelized pineapple

Sticky Toffee Cake

$7.00

A very moist cake, made with finely chopped dates covered in toffee sauce

Peanutbutter cup Cheesecake

$7.00

House-made cheesecake :)

Sides (To Go)

Boston Baked Beans

$5.00

Finn's Chips

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$4.00

Gluten-free Bread

$2.50

Grilled Brown Bread

$3.00

Mini French Loaf

$2.00

Lime Sage Potato Salad

$3.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.00

Sauces (To Go)

Side of Aioli

$1.00

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette (2oz)

$0.50

Side of Beer Cheese

$1.50

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing (2oz)

$0.50

Side of Brown Gravy

$1.00

Side of Chicken Gravy

$1.00

Side of Honey Mustard (2oz)

$0.50

Side of Malt Vinegar

Side of Pesto

$1.50

Side of Ranch (2oz)

$0.50

Side of Regular Tartar

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Shallot White Wine Sauce

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Spicy Tartar

$1.00

Side of Tapenade

$1.50

Side of Thousand Island Dressing (2oz)

$0.50

Side of Wing Sauce

$1.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bottled Drinks (NA)

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.00

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$3.00

Maine Root Lemon Lime

$3.00

Maine Root Mandarin Soda

$3.00

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Canned Cocktails and Beer

Blueshine Lemonade

Blueshine Lemonade

$7.00

Features Maine Craft Distilling's BLUESHINE Wild Maine Blueberry Liquor and Maine Craft's Home-Made Lemonade. (Portland, ME) 12oz can. 7% ABV.

Maine Mule

Maine Mule

$7.00

Features Maine Craft Distilling's RATION Expedition Style Rum and Maine Craft's Home-Made Ginger Beer. (Portland, ME) 12oz can. 7% ABV.

High Noon Vodka & Soda Pineapple

High Noon Vodka & Soda Pineapple

$6.00

Tastes like escaping to a Tahitian over-ocean cabana. Also perfect for day drinking by any available body of water. 12oz can. 4.5% ABV.

Strawberry Lemonade Truly

Strawberry Lemonade Truly

$2.00

Bright, juicy strawberry flavor and sweet lemonade refreshment. 5% ABV

Guinness Stout

Guinness Stout

$6.00Out of stock

An Irish dry stout with the perfect balance of bitter and sweet malt with roasted characters. (Ireland) 16oz can. 4.2% ABV.

Original Sin Black Widow

Original Sin Black Widow

$5.00

Fruit forward, yet tart, with tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples. (New York) 12oz can. 6% ABV.

Sebago Pressed for Time

Sebago Pressed for Time

$5.00Out of stock

Pressed for Time is their new and juiciest hazy IPA. It features Idaho7 and El Dorado hops for strong citrus, peach and candy aromas and ﬂavors. Despite its bold citrus and juice character, the beer contains no fruit. The round body, together with tangerine juice ﬂavors and peach candy notes, makes it both punchy and smooth. (Gorham, Maine) 12oz can. 5.7% ABV.

Fogtown Maine Coast Session IPA

$6.00

Bottle Wine

Prosecco Split

$8.00

Carpene Malvolti Prosecco Split (Italy)

BTL A by Acacia Vineyards Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Carpene Malvolti Prosecco

$8.00

BTL Castello del Poggio Moscato

$26.00

BTL Columbia Red Blend

$26.00

BTL Cuatro Rayas Nave Sur Verdejo

$26.00

BTL Dononi Pinot Grigio

$26.00

BTL Edna Valley Merlot

$26.00

BTL Ghost Pines Zinfandel

$26.00

BTL Glazebrook Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

BTL J. Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

BTL La Linda Malbec

$26.00

BTL La Marouette Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL La Valentina Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$26.00

BTL Le Charmel Rose

$24.00

BTL Riff Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Saint-Hilaire Blanquette

$29.00

BTL Storypoint Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

BTL Tortoise Creek Pinot Noir

$24.00

BTL Villa Wolf Riesling Dry

$26.00

Merchandise

Pint glass

Pint glass

$5.00
Shot Glass

Shot Glass

$4.00

Appetizers (GF)

Irish Nachos (GF) - Not Celiac Friendly

$11.00

Deep fried sliced potato chips, rasher bacon, pepper jack cheese, fresh salsa, jalapenos and sour cream - Our chips are fried in a shared fryer, so are not safe for people with Celiac.

Finn's Wings (GF) - Not Celiac Friendly

$12.00+

Crispy fried chicken wings served with green chili, onion and dill hot sauce - Our wings are fried in a shared fryer, so are not safe for people with Celiac.

Long Stem Baby Artichoke - Not Celiac Friendly

$7.00

Deep fried, served with lemon wedge and stoneground mustard aioli - Our artichokes are fried in a shared fryer, so are not safe for people with Celiac.

Salads (GF)

Finn's House Salad (GF)

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions. (NO croutons)

Grilled Marinated Steak Salad (GF)

$16.00

On a large Finn's House Salad (NO croutons)

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Salad (GF)

$14.00

On a large Finn's House Salad (NO croutons)

Greek Salad (GF)

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta, marinated baby artichoke, cucumbers, red onions, and tomato, served with a balsamic drizzle (No croutons)

Loaded Chef's Salad (GF)

$18.00

Rasher bacon, grilled chicken, grilled steak, hard-boiled egg and pepper jack cheese, served on a large Finn's House Salad (NO croutons)

Crab and Avocado Salad (GF)

$19.00

Fresh coldwater crab with avocado and balsamic glaze on a large Finn's House Salad (NO croutons)

Irish Caprese (GF)

$12.00

Artichoke, sliced tomato and lemon pesto tossed fresh mozzarella with a balsamic drizzle

Blackened Salmon Salad (GF)

$17.00

Served with a wholegrain mustard lemon aioli on a large Finn's House Salad (NO croutons)

Sandwiches (GF)

Finn's Beans and Dogs (GF)

$10.00

Two N.Y. style grilled hot dogs served with garlic sauerkraut and a pot of Boston baked beans (NO buns)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (GF)

$16.50

Balsamic marinated chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pepper jack cheese on gluten free bread

Reuben (GF)

$16.50

Carved corned beef with garlic sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on gluten free bread

County Cork Reuben (GF)

$16.50

Grilled chicken with garlic sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on gluten free bread

Celtic Garden (GF)

$14.50

Balsamic marinated grilled eggplant, red roasted peppers, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and olive tapenade on gluten free bread

Dublin Veggie (GF)

$14.50

Grilled eggplant, pesto, tomato, artichoke, red onions and feta cheese in a gluten free roll

Blackened Chicken Sandwich (GF)

$17.50

Fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, with aioli on gluten free bread

Blackened Salmon Sandwich (GF)

$18.50

With a grainy mustard lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion on gluten free bread

Ellsworth Grinder (GF)

$16.50

Grilled steak, mushrooms and onions with pepper jack cheese on gluten free bread- Served with a pickle and your choice of potato (No Gravy)

Burgers (GF)

Finn's Burger (GF)

$14.50

A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned ground Angus beef on a toasted gluten free roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your choice of swiss, pepper jack, or cheddar

Mushroom Swiss Burger (GF)

$16.50

A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned ground Angus beef on a toasted gluten free bun with swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and onion

Rasher Bacon and Cheddar Burger (GF)

$16.50

A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef with rasher bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted gluten free roll

West Ireland Burger (GF)

$16.50

A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef with avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted gluten free roll

Pub Burger (GF)

$16.50

A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef on a toasted gluten free roll with grilled onions, mushrooms, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

Entrees (GF)

Blackened Pacific Wild Salmon (GF)

$17.00

Seared with our Chef's blend of Cajun spices and finished with a homemade grainy mustard aioli. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato

Boiled Dinner (GF)

$16.50

Slow cooked brisket of corned beef with braised cabbage, carrots, potatoes, onions (No brown bread)

Finn's Beans and Dogs (GF)

$10.00

Two N.Y. style grilled hot dogs served with garlic sauerkraut and a pot of Boston baked beans (NO buns)

Grilled Salmon (GF)

$17.00

Finished with a shallot white wine sauce. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato

Molly Quinn (GF)

$29.00

12 oz N.Y. Strip steak with roasted garlic and her butter- Served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of potato

Pub Steak (GF)

$19.00

Grilled steak medallions topped with caramelized onions and mushrooms (No Gravy)- Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato

Salt & Pepper Haddock (GF)

$17.00

Fillet of haddock oven roasted and finished with a shallot white wine sauce. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato

Shepherd's Pie (GF)

$15.00

Ground pork, beef and veal with carrots, onions and corn, topped with garlic mashed potatoes (No Gravy)

Wee Ones (GF)

Hot Dog (GF)

$5.00

served with your choice of potato (NO bun)

Desserts (GF)

Chocolate Truffle Cake

$7.00

Rich flourless torte covered in chocolate ganache (House-Made)

Sides (GF)

Boston Baked Beans

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Gluten-free Bread

$2.50

Lime Sage Potato Salad

$3.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Irish Gastropub

Website

Location

156 Main St, Ellsworth, ME 04605

Directions

Gallery
Finn's Irish Pub image
Finn's Irish Pub image
Finn's Irish Pub image

Map
