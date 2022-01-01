- Home
Finn's Irish Pub
829 Reviews
$$
156 Main St
Ellsworth, ME 04605
Specials
Key Lime Pie
An intensely tart burst of lime with a graham cracker crust
Coconut Caramel Cheesecake
Finn's homemade cheesecake topped with caramel and coconut.
Blueberry Pie
House made blueberry pie
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
Roasted beets, goat cheese, fresh greens and onions tossed in a house-made honey Dijon vinaigrette.
Appetizers
Irish Nachos
Deep fried sliced potato chips, rasher bacon, pepper jack cheese, fresh salsa, jalapenos and sour cream
Finn's Wings
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in our green chili, onion and dill hot sauce
Crab Cakes
Local fresh coldwater crab cakes pan-seared and served with a lemon and stoneground mustard aioli
Crab Poppers
Crisp fried bites of local crab with a spicy jalepeno tarter dip
Fresh Mozzarella Wheels
Golden fried and served with fresh warm marinara
Scotch Egg
A hard boiled egg wrapped in banger sausage, breaded, deep fried and served with lemon aioli
Long-stem Baby Artichoke
Deep fried, served with lemon wedge and stoneground mustard aioli
Fish Poppers
Golden fried haddock nuggets with a spicy jalapeno tartar sauce
Jumbo Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese
Jumbo Soft Pretzel with Honey Mustard
New England Clam Chowder
House-made New England Clam Chowder served with oyster crackers :)
Salads
Finn's House Salad
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and croutons
Blackened Salmon Salad
Served with a wholegrain mustard lemon aioli on a large Finn's House Salad
Crab and Avocado Salad
Fresh coldwater crab with avocado and balsamic glaze on a large Finn's House Salad
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta, marinated baby artichoke, cucumbers, red onions, tomato and croutons, served with a balsamic drizzle
Grilled Marinated Steak Salad
On a large Finn's House Salad
Irish Caprese
Artichoke, sliced tomato and lemon pesto tossed fresh mozzarella with a balsamic drizzle
Loaded Chef's Salad
Rasher bacon, grilled chicken, grilled steak, hard-boiled egg and pepper jack cheese, served on a large Finn's House Salad
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
On a large Finn's House Salad
Sandwiches
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, with aioli
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
With a grainy mustard lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion on a grilled roll
Celtic Garden
Balsamic marinated grilled eggplant, red roasted peppers, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and olive tapenade
County Cork Reuben
Grilled chicken with garlic sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye
Dublin Veggie
Grilled eggplant, pesto, tomato, artichoke, red onions and feta cheese in a grinder roll
Ellsworth Grinder
Grilled steak, mushrooms and onions with pepper jack cheese and brown gravy
Finn's Big Bang
A banger sausage, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled sauerkraut and brown gravy served in a grinder roll
Finn's Fish Sandwich
Smithwick's beer battered golden fried haddock with lettuce, tomato and onion
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Balsamic marinated chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pepper jack cheese
Meatloaf Sandwich
Ground beef, veal and ground pork, mushrooms, grilled onions with brown gravy
Reuben
Carved corned beef with garlic sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye
Burgers
Finn's Burger
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned ground Angus beef on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your choice of swiss, pepper jack, or cheddar
Mushroom Swiss Burger
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned ground Angus beef on a toasted bun with swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and onion
Pub Burger
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef on a toasted roll with grilled onions, mushrooms, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
Rasher Bacon and Cheddar Burger
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef with rasher bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
West Ireland Burger
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef with avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
Entrees
Banger, Beans and Mash
One sausage on a bed of Finn's pork and mustard baked beans with grilled sauerkraut, garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Bangers and Mash
Two Irish banger sausages, sauteed vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes napped with brown gravy
Blackened Salmon
Seared with our Chef's blend of Cajun spices and finished with a homemade grainy mustard aioli. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato
Boiled Dinner
Slow cooked brisket of corned beef with braised cabbage, carrots, potatoes, onions and brown bread
Finn's Beans and Dogs
Two N.Y. style grilled hot dogs served with garlic sauerkraut and a pot of Boston baked beans
Finn's Homemade Meatloaf Dinner
Made with ground beef, veal and pork, mushrooms, grilled onions and topped with brown gravy. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato
Fish and Chips
Smithwick's beer battered golden fried haddock and served with Finn's chips and tarter sauce
Grammy's Sunday Chicken
A tender half chicken served with pan gravy, our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Finished with a shallot white wine sauce. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato
Mac & Frank (with Tomatoes)
Our famous comfort food combo- two dogs and a pot of golden mac and cheese
Mac & Frank (withOUT Tomatoes)
Our famous comfort food combo- two dogs and a pot of golden mac and cheese
Mac and Cheese (No Tomatoes)
Finn's pot of gold with Cabot cheddar and American cheese
Mac and Cheese (with Tomatoes)
Finn's homemade pot of gold, with a sweet tomato layer topped with pepper jack cheese, bread crumbs a tomato slice
Molly Quinn
12 oz N.Y. Strip steak with roasted garlic and her butter- Served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of potato
Pub Steak
Grilled steak medallions topped with caramelized onions and mushrooms in a hearty brown gravy. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato
Salt & Pepper Haddock
Fillet of haddock oven roasted and finished with a shallot white wine sauce. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato
Shepherd's Pie
Ground pork, beef and veal with carrots, onions and corn, topped with garlic mashed potatoes and brown gravy
Steak and Mushroom Pie
Sliced steak, marinated mushrooms and roasted garlic in a burgundy gravy, baked in a puff pastry-covered pot and served with Finn's chips
Wexford Fish Cakes
Baked haddock and red skinned garlic mashed potato cakes pan seared topped with a white wine shallot cream sauce and served with our sauteed vegetables of the day
Wee Ones
Desserts
Bar Harbor Wedding Cake
4 layers of almond cake with raspberry jam and vanilla butter cream (House-Made)
Cappuccino Mousse Pie
Rich coffee mousse with a chocolate glaze
Chocolate Truffle Cake
Rich flourless torte covered in chocolate ganache (House-Made)
Guinness Chocolate Cake
4 layers of chocolate cake filled with ganache and frosted with Guinness buttercream (House-Made)
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
Light lemon cake with lemon filling and white chocolate
Pineapple Upside-down Cake
Vanilla cake with caramelized pineapple
Sticky Toffee Cake
A very moist cake, made with finely chopped dates covered in toffee sauce
Peanutbutter cup Cheesecake
House-made cheesecake :)
Sides (To Go)
Sauces (To Go)
Side of Aioli
Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette (2oz)
Side of Beer Cheese
Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing (2oz)
Side of Brown Gravy
Side of Chicken Gravy
Side of Honey Mustard (2oz)
Side of Malt Vinegar
Side of Pesto
Side of Ranch (2oz)
Side of Regular Tartar
Side of Salsa
Side of Shallot White Wine Sauce
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Spicy Tartar
Side of Tapenade
Side of Thousand Island Dressing (2oz)
Side of Wing Sauce
Side of BBQ Sauce
Canned Cocktails and Beer
Blueshine Lemonade
Features Maine Craft Distilling's BLUESHINE Wild Maine Blueberry Liquor and Maine Craft's Home-Made Lemonade. (Portland, ME) 12oz can. 7% ABV.
Maine Mule
Features Maine Craft Distilling's RATION Expedition Style Rum and Maine Craft's Home-Made Ginger Beer. (Portland, ME) 12oz can. 7% ABV.
High Noon Vodka & Soda Pineapple
Tastes like escaping to a Tahitian over-ocean cabana. Also perfect for day drinking by any available body of water. 12oz can. 4.5% ABV.
Strawberry Lemonade Truly
Bright, juicy strawberry flavor and sweet lemonade refreshment. 5% ABV
Guinness Stout
An Irish dry stout with the perfect balance of bitter and sweet malt with roasted characters. (Ireland) 16oz can. 4.2% ABV.
Original Sin Black Widow
Fruit forward, yet tart, with tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples. (New York) 12oz can. 6% ABV.
Sebago Pressed for Time
Pressed for Time is their new and juiciest hazy IPA. It features Idaho7 and El Dorado hops for strong citrus, peach and candy aromas and ﬂavors. Despite its bold citrus and juice character, the beer contains no fruit. The round body, together with tangerine juice ﬂavors and peach candy notes, makes it both punchy and smooth. (Gorham, Maine) 12oz can. 5.7% ABV.
Fogtown Maine Coast Session IPA
Bottle Wine
Prosecco Split
Carpene Malvolti Prosecco Split (Italy)
BTL A by Acacia Vineyards Chardonnay
BTL Carpene Malvolti Prosecco
BTL Castello del Poggio Moscato
BTL Columbia Red Blend
BTL Cuatro Rayas Nave Sur Verdejo
BTL Dononi Pinot Grigio
BTL Edna Valley Merlot
BTL Ghost Pines Zinfandel
BTL Glazebrook Sauvignon Blanc
BTL J. Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL La Linda Malbec
BTL La Marouette Chardonnay
BTL La Valentina Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
BTL Le Charmel Rose
BTL Riff Pinot Grigio
BTL Saint-Hilaire Blanquette
BTL Storypoint Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Tortoise Creek Pinot Noir
BTL Villa Wolf Riesling Dry
Appetizers (GF)
Irish Nachos (GF) - Not Celiac Friendly
Deep fried sliced potato chips, rasher bacon, pepper jack cheese, fresh salsa, jalapenos and sour cream - Our chips are fried in a shared fryer, so are not safe for people with Celiac.
Finn's Wings (GF) - Not Celiac Friendly
Crispy fried chicken wings served with green chili, onion and dill hot sauce - Our wings are fried in a shared fryer, so are not safe for people with Celiac.
Long Stem Baby Artichoke - Not Celiac Friendly
Deep fried, served with lemon wedge and stoneground mustard aioli - Our artichokes are fried in a shared fryer, so are not safe for people with Celiac.
Salads (GF)
Finn's House Salad (GF)
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions. (NO croutons)
Grilled Marinated Steak Salad (GF)
On a large Finn's House Salad (NO croutons)
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Salad (GF)
On a large Finn's House Salad (NO croutons)
Greek Salad (GF)
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta, marinated baby artichoke, cucumbers, red onions, and tomato, served with a balsamic drizzle (No croutons)
Loaded Chef's Salad (GF)
Rasher bacon, grilled chicken, grilled steak, hard-boiled egg and pepper jack cheese, served on a large Finn's House Salad (NO croutons)
Crab and Avocado Salad (GF)
Fresh coldwater crab with avocado and balsamic glaze on a large Finn's House Salad (NO croutons)
Irish Caprese (GF)
Artichoke, sliced tomato and lemon pesto tossed fresh mozzarella with a balsamic drizzle
Blackened Salmon Salad (GF)
Served with a wholegrain mustard lemon aioli on a large Finn's House Salad (NO croutons)
Sandwiches (GF)
Finn's Beans and Dogs (GF)
Two N.Y. style grilled hot dogs served with garlic sauerkraut and a pot of Boston baked beans (NO buns)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich (GF)
Balsamic marinated chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pepper jack cheese on gluten free bread
Reuben (GF)
Carved corned beef with garlic sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on gluten free bread
County Cork Reuben (GF)
Grilled chicken with garlic sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on gluten free bread
Celtic Garden (GF)
Balsamic marinated grilled eggplant, red roasted peppers, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and olive tapenade on gluten free bread
Dublin Veggie (GF)
Grilled eggplant, pesto, tomato, artichoke, red onions and feta cheese in a gluten free roll
Blackened Chicken Sandwich (GF)
Fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, with aioli on gluten free bread
Blackened Salmon Sandwich (GF)
With a grainy mustard lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion on gluten free bread
Ellsworth Grinder (GF)
Grilled steak, mushrooms and onions with pepper jack cheese on gluten free bread- Served with a pickle and your choice of potato (No Gravy)
Burgers (GF)
Finn's Burger (GF)
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned ground Angus beef on a toasted gluten free roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add your choice of swiss, pepper jack, or cheddar
Mushroom Swiss Burger (GF)
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned ground Angus beef on a toasted gluten free bun with swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and onion
Rasher Bacon and Cheddar Burger (GF)
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef with rasher bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted gluten free roll
West Ireland Burger (GF)
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef with avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted gluten free roll
Pub Burger (GF)
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef on a toasted gluten free roll with grilled onions, mushrooms, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
Entrees (GF)
Blackened Pacific Wild Salmon (GF)
Seared with our Chef's blend of Cajun spices and finished with a homemade grainy mustard aioli. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato
Boiled Dinner (GF)
Slow cooked brisket of corned beef with braised cabbage, carrots, potatoes, onions (No brown bread)
Finn's Beans and Dogs (GF)
Two N.Y. style grilled hot dogs served with garlic sauerkraut and a pot of Boston baked beans (NO buns)
Grilled Salmon (GF)
Finished with a shallot white wine sauce. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato
Molly Quinn (GF)
12 oz N.Y. Strip steak with roasted garlic and her butter- Served with sautéed vegetables and your choice of potato
Pub Steak (GF)
Grilled steak medallions topped with caramelized onions and mushrooms (No Gravy)- Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato
Salt & Pepper Haddock (GF)
Fillet of haddock oven roasted and finished with a shallot white wine sauce. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato
Shepherd's Pie (GF)
Ground pork, beef and veal with carrots, onions and corn, topped with garlic mashed potatoes (No Gravy)
Desserts (GF)
Call for Open Hours
Irish Gastropub
156 Main St, Ellsworth, ME 04605