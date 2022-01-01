Finn's Irish Pub

Sebago Pressed for Time

Pressed for Time is their new and juiciest hazy IPA. It features Idaho7 and El Dorado hops for strong citrus, peach and candy aromas and ﬂavors. Despite its bold citrus and juice character, the beer contains no fruit. The round body, together with tangerine juice ﬂavors and peach candy notes, makes it both punchy and smooth. (Gorham, Maine) 12oz can. 5.7% ABV.