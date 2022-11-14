Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American

Finn's

424 Reviews

$$

2707 East 32nd St

Joplin, MO 64804

Chicken on a Stick
Chicken Pot Pie-Lunch
Stuffed Portabella Mushroom

Brunch

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Chicken tenders fried golden brown served on a waffle with cranberry honey mustard and syrup on the side.

Honey Chicken and Biscuits

$16.00

Chicken strips drizzled in sweet heat honey sauce and served with two biscuits.

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Toaster

$16.00

Toasted sourdough bread piled high with ba-con, two fried eggs, melted cheddar cheese, and a maple spread.

Fried Pork Chop and Eggs

$23.00

California Omelet

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, peppers, onions, and avocado.

Philly Omelet

$16.00

White American cheese, peppers, onion, mushrooms, and seasoned steak.

Veggie Omelet

$14.00

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes with jack cheese.

Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Cheddar, pepper jack, and mozzarella.

Burgers

All burgers served with regular or sweet potato fries.

BBQ Bacon Gouda Burger

$18.00

Finn's Melt

$16.00

Smash Burger

$15.00

Three patties topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.

Surf and Turf Burger

$18.00

Three patties with melted white American cheese topped with our shrimp and crab dip, and blackened shrimp on a warm bun.

Pasta

Cajun Alfredo

$22.00

Fresh penne pasta, Cajun shrimp, chicken, and sausage tossed in alfredo with peppers & onions.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Spaghetti with Red Sauce-Dinner Entrée

$20.00

The 32nd Street

$23.00

Penne pasta, sliced sirloin steak, Marsala cream sauce and balsamic glaze.

Salads

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Finn’s Salad

$16.00

Lettuce, feta cheese, quinoa, mixed Greek olives, cherry tomatoes, artichoke & red pepper topped with Parmesan crisp.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.00

Salmon Salad

$29.00

Grilled salmon served with mixed greens, berries, pecans, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese & a fresh mixed berry dressing.

Steak Salad

$26.00

Beef tenderloin, blue cheese, berries, candied pecans, onions, mixed greens & a raspberry jalapeño vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with regular or sweet potato fries.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy chicken topped with lettuce, pickle, and onion on a brioche bun with a drizzle of our Cajun mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a warm brioche bun with a drizzle of our house sauce.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$18.00

Thinly sliced ribeye with peppers, onions, and white American cheese on a hoagie.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$14.00

Prime Rib French Dip

$18.00

Shaved prime rib, grilled mushrooms, and onions served on a toasted hoagie with horseradish and au jus.

Salmon BLT

$19.00

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey on wheat berry bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our house-made cranberry honey mustard.

Walleye Sandwich

$19.00

Fried Walleye, tartar sauce, and pickles served on a hoagie.

Sides-Lunch

Baby Carrots

$6.00

Carrots steamed and pan seared with cinnamon butter and a drizzle of our sweet heat sauce.

Green Beans

$8.00

Green beans with bacon, onion, bourbon sauce, balsamic glaze, and candied pecans.

Baked Potato

$6.00

With butter, cheese and sour cream.

Baked Sweet Potato

$6.00

Baked sweet potato.

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Brussels sprouts with onion, bacon, garlic, butter, salt and pepper cooked until crispy and served with a side of house bacon jam.

Cauliflower Au Gratin

$7.00

Cauliflower topped with Havarti cheese, bacon, jalapeño and baked.

Cauliflower Chips

$2.00

Cheesy Bacon Grits

$7.00

Creamy, cheesy grits cooked down in chicken broth, infused with bacon, cheddar and cream.

Chop Salad

$10.00

Corn Brulee

$8.00

Sweet creamed corn topped with cheese and bacon jam and torched until golden brown.

Fettuccine Alfredo-Side

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Potatoes mashed with garlic and butter.

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Asparagus grilled and seasoned.

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Pepper Jack, Swiss, American, cheddar, Parmesan, cream and noodles.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pita

$2.00

Rice Pilaf

$7.00

Long grain rice cooked in vegetable stock with olive oil, onions and garlic.

Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.00

Mushrooms seasoned then sautéed.

Sautéed Broccoli

$7.00

Broccoli steamed and seasoned.

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens with your choice of dressing.

Spaghetti with Red Sauce-Side

$8.00

Regular Fries

$6.00

Seasoned with salt and pepper.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$9.00

Topped with candied pecans and torched mellow.

Twice Baked Potato

$5.00

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Soups

Broccoli Gouda - Cup

$8.00

Creamy soup with Gouda and broccoli.

Broccoli Gouda - Bowl

$11.00

Creamy soup with Gouda and broccoli.

Cheesy Potato Bacon - Cup

$8.00

Sausage, potatoes, and kale in a creamy broth.

Cheesy Potato Bacon - Bowl

$11.00

Sausage, potatoes, and kale in a creamy broth.

Chili - Cup

$8.00

Chili - Bowl

$11.00

French Onion - Cup

$9.00

Rich beef broth, caramelized onions, and cheese.

White Chicken Chili - Cup

$8.00

White Chicken Chili - Bowl

$11.00

Specialties

Served with your choice of soup or salad.

BBQ Shrimp

$23.00

Two skewers of shrimp, grilled and basted with BBQ sauce, over mashed potatoes with asparagus.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$24.00

Chicken breast seasoned, fried then topped with a creamy Cajun gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and bacon bourbon green beans.

Chicken on a Stick

$18.00

Four skewers of chicken grilled and topped with a teriyaki glaze and pineapple salsa served with cilantro lime rice.

Chicken Pot Pie-Lunch

$24.00

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Finn’s Meatloaf-Lunch

$25.00

Grilled meatloaf topped with bourbon glaze & crispy onion straws.

NY Strip Steak - 8 oz

$34.00

Steak Tips

$36.00

8 oz steak grilled and served with mashed potatoes and bacon bourbon green beans.

Starters

Bang Bang Chicken

$16.00

Fried chicken chunks tossed in bang bang sauce chicken.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$19.00

Fried shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce.

Bruschetta

$17.00

Bruschetta drizzled with balsamic glaze & served with a scoop of our herb cream cheese spread & toasted ﬂatbread triangles.

Caprese Platter

$15.00

Cheese Curds

$16.00

Fried Asparagus

$15.00

Fried Green Beans

$15.00

Salmon Bites

$35.00

Charcuterie Board

$35.00

Seared Tuna

$20.00

Ahi crusted with salt, pepper & garlic over a teriyaki glaze topped with pineapple salsa & a wasabi slaw.

Shrimp and Crab Dip

$17.00

Cajun grilled shrimp, cream cheese, hot sauce, crab, parmesan cheese & spices make up this dip. Served with warm ﬂat bread.

Smoked Chicken Dip

$16.00

Smoked chicken, cream cheese, Cajun seasoning, jack cheese, tomato & jalapeño with tortilla chips.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Spinach artichoke dip served warm & bubbly with tortilla chips.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$17.00

Mushrooms ﬁlled with shrimp & crab dip, topped with bacon, cheese & baked to perfection.

Toasted Ravioli

$17.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, ham, cheese, tomato, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, onion, and house-made ranch dressing. Served with flatbread.

Finn’s Salad

$16.00

Lettuce, feta cheese, quinoa, mixed olives, tomatoes, artichokes, and roasted red pepper. Topped with a Parmesan crisp.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.00

Salmon Salad

$29.00

Grilled salmon with berries, pecans, tomatoes, goat cheese and house-made mixed berry dressing.

Steak Salad

$26.00

Beef tenderloin, blue cheese, berries, candied pecans, onions, mixed greens, and raspberry jalapeño vinaigrette. Served with flatbread.

Soups

Cheesy Potato Bacon - Cup

$8.00

Sausage, potatoes, and kale in a creamy broth.

Cheesy Potato Bacon - Bowl

$11.00

Sausage, potatoes, and kale in a creamy broth.

Broccoli Gouda - Cup

$8.00

Creamy soup with Gouda and broccoli.

Broccoli Gouda - Bowl

$11.00

Creamy soup with Gouda and broccoli.

French Onion - Cup

$9.00

Rich beef broth, caramelized onions, and cheese.

White Chicken Chili - Cup

$8.00

White Chicken Chili - Bowl

$11.00

Seafood

Blackened Snapper

$30.00

Cajun seasoned then seared & topped with fresh pesto & a grilled lemon half.

Fried Walleye

$29.00

Lightly coated walleye seasoned with Cajun spices & fried.

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$27.00

Two skewers of shrimp grilled & seasoned with olive oil and herbs.

Red Snapper

$43.00

Salmon

$34.00

Prepared herb seared with lemon butter, bourbon glazed, or blackened.

Salmon Oscar

$47.00

Walleye New Orleans

$41.00

Blackened walleye over Cajun cream sauce with sausage, peppers & topped with crispy crawfish & blackened shrimp.

Beef

Braised Short Rib

$21.00Out of stock

Filet Medallions

$49.00

Two 4 oz medallions topped with bacon jam & balsamic glaze.

Filet Mignon - 6 oz

$42.00

Filet Mignon - 8 oz

$47.00

Finn’s Meatloaf

$27.00

Grilled meatloaf topped with bourbon glaze & crispy onion straws.

NY Strip Steak - 10 oz

$39.00

NY Strip Steak - 8 oz

$34.00

Ribeye - 14 oz

$55.00

Steak Tips

$36.00

8 oz steak grilled and served with mashed potatoes and bacon bourbon green beans.

Poultry

Cheesy Stuffed Chicken

$29.00

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chicken breast pan-fried then topped with mushroom Marsala sauce and served with mashed potatoes and bacon bourbon green beans.

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Garlic Chicken

$24.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with a garlic cream sauce & Parmesan.

Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Chicken breast grilled with olive oil & herbs.

Pork

Finn’s Chop

$28.00

Double bone-in chop grilled & then topped with bourbon glaze & sliced apples.

Fried Pork Chops

$27.00

Hawaiian Pork Medallions

$24.00

Pork Chop

$23.00

A double bone-in chop brushed with butter & a blend of seasonings.

Vegetarian

Stuffed Peppers

$15.00

Stuffed Portabella Mushroom

$15.00

Pasta

Cajun Alfredo (Dinner)

$29.00

Fresh penne pasta, Cajun shrimp, chicken, and sausage tossed in alfredo with peppers & onions.

Fettuccine Alfredo (Dinner)

$22.00

Penne

$22.00

Spaghetti with Red Sauce-Dinner Entrée

$20.00

The 32nd Street (Dinner)

$29.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$6.00

With butter, cheese and sour cream.

Baked Sweet Potato

$6.00

Baked sweet potato.

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Brussels sprouts with onion, bacon, garlic, butter, salt and pepper cooked until crispy and served with a side of house bacon jam.

Cauliflower Chips

$2.00

Cheesy Bacon Grits

$7.00

Creamy, cheesy grits cooked down in chicken broth, infused with bacon, cheddar and cream.

Corn Brulee

$8.00

Sweet creamed corn topped with cheese and bacon jam and torched until golden brown.

Fettuccine Alfredo-Side

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Green beans with bacon, onion, bourbon sauce, balsamic glaze, and candied pecans.

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Asparagus grilled and seasoned.

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Pepper Jack, Swiss, American, cheddar, Parmesan, cream and noodles.

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Potatoes mashed with garlic and butter.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$8.00Out of stock

Pita

$2.00

Regular Fries

$6.00

Seasoned with salt and pepper.

Rice Pilaf

$7.00

Long grain rice cooked in vegetable stock with olive oil, onions and garlic.

Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.00

Mushrooms seasoned then sautéed.

Sautéed Broccoli

$7.00

Broccoli steamed and seasoned.

Spaghetti with Red Sauce-Side

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$9.00

Topped with candied pecans and torched mellow.

Side Salads

Chop Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens with your choice of dressing.

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Meals

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids' Chicken Tenders

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service delivery and curbside pickup available!

Website

Location

2707 East 32nd St, Joplin, MO 64804

Directions

