- Home
- /
- Joplin
- /
- Steakhouses
- /
- Finn's
Finn's
424 Reviews
$$
2707 East 32nd St
Joplin, MO 64804
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Brunch
Chicken and Waffles
Chicken tenders fried golden brown served on a waffle with cranberry honey mustard and syrup on the side.
Honey Chicken and Biscuits
Chicken strips drizzled in sweet heat honey sauce and served with two biscuits.
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Toaster
Toasted sourdough bread piled high with ba-con, two fried eggs, melted cheddar cheese, and a maple spread.
Fried Pork Chop and Eggs
California Omelet
Grilled chicken, bacon, peppers, onions, and avocado.
Philly Omelet
White American cheese, peppers, onion, mushrooms, and seasoned steak.
Veggie Omelet
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes with jack cheese.
Cheese Omelet
Cheddar, pepper jack, and mozzarella.
Burgers
Pasta
Salads
Cobb Salad
Finn’s Salad
Lettuce, feta cheese, quinoa, mixed Greek olives, cherry tomatoes, artichoke & red pepper topped with Parmesan crisp.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon served with mixed greens, berries, pecans, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese & a fresh mixed berry dressing.
Steak Salad
Beef tenderloin, blue cheese, berries, candied pecans, onions, mixed greens & a raspberry jalapeño vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken topped with lettuce, pickle, and onion on a brioche bun with a drizzle of our Cajun mayo.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a warm brioche bun with a drizzle of our house sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Thinly sliced ribeye with peppers, onions, and white American cheese on a hoagie.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Prime Rib French Dip
Shaved prime rib, grilled mushrooms, and onions served on a toasted hoagie with horseradish and au jus.
Salmon BLT
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey on wheat berry bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our house-made cranberry honey mustard.
Walleye Sandwich
Fried Walleye, tartar sauce, and pickles served on a hoagie.
Sides-Lunch
Baby Carrots
Carrots steamed and pan seared with cinnamon butter and a drizzle of our sweet heat sauce.
Green Beans
Green beans with bacon, onion, bourbon sauce, balsamic glaze, and candied pecans.
Baked Potato
With butter, cheese and sour cream.
Baked Sweet Potato
Baked sweet potato.
Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts with onion, bacon, garlic, butter, salt and pepper cooked until crispy and served with a side of house bacon jam.
Cauliflower Au Gratin
Cauliflower topped with Havarti cheese, bacon, jalapeño and baked.
Cauliflower Chips
Cheesy Bacon Grits
Creamy, cheesy grits cooked down in chicken broth, infused with bacon, cheddar and cream.
Chop Salad
Corn Brulee
Sweet creamed corn topped with cheese and bacon jam and torched until golden brown.
Fettuccine Alfredo-Side
Mashed Potatoes
Potatoes mashed with garlic and butter.
Grilled Asparagus
Asparagus grilled and seasoned.
Mac and Cheese
Pepper Jack, Swiss, American, cheddar, Parmesan, cream and noodles.
Onion Rings
Pita
Rice Pilaf
Long grain rice cooked in vegetable stock with olive oil, onions and garlic.
Sauteed Mushrooms
Mushrooms seasoned then sautéed.
Sautéed Broccoli
Broccoli steamed and seasoned.
Side Salad
Mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
Spaghetti with Red Sauce-Side
Regular Fries
Seasoned with salt and pepper.
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Mash
Topped with candied pecans and torched mellow.
Twice Baked Potato
Wedge Salad
Soups
Broccoli Gouda - Cup
Creamy soup with Gouda and broccoli.
Broccoli Gouda - Bowl
Creamy soup with Gouda and broccoli.
Cheesy Potato Bacon - Cup
Sausage, potatoes, and kale in a creamy broth.
Cheesy Potato Bacon - Bowl
Sausage, potatoes, and kale in a creamy broth.
Chili - Cup
Chili - Bowl
French Onion - Cup
Rich beef broth, caramelized onions, and cheese.
White Chicken Chili - Cup
White Chicken Chili - Bowl
Specialties
BBQ Shrimp
Two skewers of shrimp, grilled and basted with BBQ sauce, over mashed potatoes with asparagus.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken breast seasoned, fried then topped with a creamy Cajun gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and bacon bourbon green beans.
Chicken on a Stick
Four skewers of chicken grilled and topped with a teriyaki glaze and pineapple salsa served with cilantro lime rice.
Chicken Pot Pie-Lunch
Chicken Tenders
Finn’s Meatloaf-Lunch
Grilled meatloaf topped with bourbon glaze & crispy onion straws.
NY Strip Steak - 8 oz
Steak Tips
8 oz steak grilled and served with mashed potatoes and bacon bourbon green beans.
Starters
Bang Bang Chicken
Fried chicken chunks tossed in bang bang sauce chicken.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce.
Bruschetta
Bruschetta drizzled with balsamic glaze & served with a scoop of our herb cream cheese spread & toasted ﬂatbread triangles.
Caprese Platter
Cheese Curds
Fried Asparagus
Fried Green Beans
Salmon Bites
Charcuterie Board
Seared Tuna
Ahi crusted with salt, pepper & garlic over a teriyaki glaze topped with pineapple salsa & a wasabi slaw.
Shrimp and Crab Dip
Cajun grilled shrimp, cream cheese, hot sauce, crab, parmesan cheese & spices make up this dip. Served with warm ﬂat bread.
Smoked Chicken Dip
Smoked chicken, cream cheese, Cajun seasoning, jack cheese, tomato & jalapeño with tortilla chips.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach artichoke dip served warm & bubbly with tortilla chips.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms ﬁlled with shrimp & crab dip, topped with bacon, cheese & baked to perfection.
Toasted Ravioli
Starters
Bang Bang Chicken
Fried chicken chunks tossed in bang bang sauce chicken.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce.
Bruschetta
Bruschetta drizzled with balsamic glaze & served with a scoop of our herb cream cheese spread & toasted flatbread triangles.
Charcuterie Board
Cheese Curds
Fried Asparagus
Fried Green Beans
Salmon Bites
Seared Tuna
Ahi crusted with salt, pepper & garlic over a teriyaki glaze topped with pineapple salsa & a wasabi slaw.
Shrimp and Crab Dip
Cajun grilled shrimp, cream cheese, hot sauce, crab, parmesan cheese & spices make up this dip. Served with warm flatbread.
Smoked Chicken Dip
Smoked chicken, cream cheese, Cajun seasoning, jack cheese, tomato & jalapeño with tortilla chips.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
House-made spinach artichoke dip served warm and bubbly with tortilla chips.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms filled with shrimp & crab dip topped with bacon & cheese & baked to perfection.
Toasted Ravioli
Salads
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, ham, cheese, tomato, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, onion, and house-made ranch dressing. Served with flatbread.
Finn’s Salad
Lettuce, feta cheese, quinoa, mixed olives, tomatoes, artichokes, and roasted red pepper. Topped with a Parmesan crisp.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon with berries, pecans, tomatoes, goat cheese and house-made mixed berry dressing.
Steak Salad
Beef tenderloin, blue cheese, berries, candied pecans, onions, mixed greens, and raspberry jalapeño vinaigrette. Served with flatbread.
Soups
Cheesy Potato Bacon - Cup
Sausage, potatoes, and kale in a creamy broth.
Cheesy Potato Bacon - Bowl
Sausage, potatoes, and kale in a creamy broth.
Broccoli Gouda - Cup
Creamy soup with Gouda and broccoli.
Broccoli Gouda - Bowl
Creamy soup with Gouda and broccoli.
French Onion - Cup
Rich beef broth, caramelized onions, and cheese.
White Chicken Chili - Cup
White Chicken Chili - Bowl
Seafood
Blackened Snapper
Cajun seasoned then seared & topped with fresh pesto & a grilled lemon half.
Fried Walleye
Lightly coated walleye seasoned with Cajun spices & fried.
Grilled Shrimp Skewers
Two skewers of shrimp grilled & seasoned with olive oil and herbs.
Red Snapper
Salmon
Prepared herb seared with lemon butter, bourbon glazed, or blackened.
Salmon Oscar
Walleye New Orleans
Blackened walleye over Cajun cream sauce with sausage, peppers & topped with crispy crawfish & blackened shrimp.
Beef
Braised Short Rib
Filet Medallions
Two 4 oz medallions topped with bacon jam & balsamic glaze.
Filet Mignon - 6 oz
Filet Mignon - 8 oz
Finn’s Meatloaf
Grilled meatloaf topped with bourbon glaze & crispy onion straws.
NY Strip Steak - 10 oz
NY Strip Steak - 8 oz
Ribeye - 14 oz
Steak Tips
8 oz steak grilled and served with mashed potatoes and bacon bourbon green beans.
Poultry
Cheesy Stuffed Chicken
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast pan-fried then topped with mushroom Marsala sauce and served with mashed potatoes and bacon bourbon green beans.
Chicken Parmesan
Garlic Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with a garlic cream sauce & Parmesan.
Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast grilled with olive oil & herbs.
Pork
Pasta
Sides
Baked Potato
With butter, cheese and sour cream.
Baked Sweet Potato
Baked sweet potato.
Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts with onion, bacon, garlic, butter, salt and pepper cooked until crispy and served with a side of house bacon jam.
Cauliflower Chips
Cheesy Bacon Grits
Creamy, cheesy grits cooked down in chicken broth, infused with bacon, cheddar and cream.
Corn Brulee
Sweet creamed corn topped with cheese and bacon jam and torched until golden brown.
Fettuccine Alfredo-Side
Green Beans
Green beans with bacon, onion, bourbon sauce, balsamic glaze, and candied pecans.
Grilled Asparagus
Asparagus grilled and seasoned.
Mac and Cheese
Pepper Jack, Swiss, American, cheddar, Parmesan, cream and noodles.
Mashed Potatoes
Potatoes mashed with garlic and butter.
Onion Rings
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Pita
Regular Fries
Seasoned with salt and pepper.
Rice Pilaf
Long grain rice cooked in vegetable stock with olive oil, onions and garlic.
Sauteed Mushrooms
Mushrooms seasoned then sautéed.
Sautéed Broccoli
Broccoli steamed and seasoned.
Spaghetti with Red Sauce-Side
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Mash
Topped with candied pecans and torched mellow.
Side Salads
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Full service delivery and curbside pickup available!
2707 East 32nd St, Joplin, MO 64804