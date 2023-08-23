Popular Items

N/A BEVERAGES

Case Drinks

Bottled Coke

$4.00

Cock n' Bull Ginger Beer

$4.00

Izzy- Blackerry

$3.75

Izzy- Clementine

$3.75

San Pelle- Aranciata

$3.75

San Pelle- Limonata

$3.75

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Virgil's Root Beer

$3.75

DINNER

SHARED PLATES

Arancini

$11.00

leeks, peas, fresh mozzarella, marinar

Meatballs

$11.00

3 meatballs, marinara, parmesan, herbs

Garlic Knots

$10.00

8 knots, garlic oil, parmesan, herbs, marinara

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

house Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, celery, carrots

Burrata

$16.00

stone fruit, radicchio, 'nduja, toasted focaccia croutons

Shrimp & Foccacia

$13.00

colatura lemon butter, chili oil, herbs

Roasted Zucchini

$13.00

pomodoraccio, spring onion, basil, lemon, olive oil, parmesan

SALADS

Caesar

$9.00+

romaine hearts, croutons, anchovy dressing, pecorino, lemon

House

$8.00+

seasonal vegetables, spiced pepitas, goat cheese, shallot & sumac vinaigrette

MAINS

RADIATORI

$17.00

wild mushrooms, Marsala cream

SPAGHETTI

$15.00

marinara, butter, parmesan, herbs

FETTUCCINE

$18.00

house alfredo, pecorino, black pepper

BURGER & FRIES

$15.00

Cascade Natural beef, provolone, dressed mixed greens, basil aioli, sun-dried tomato, mama lil's & bacon jam, Martin's potato bun

SIDES

SIDE MARINARA

$2.00

SIDE RANCH

$1.50

SIDE CAESAR DRESSING

$1.50

SIDE FOCACCIA

$3.00

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

SIDE 2OZ PESTO

$2.00

SIDE ALFREDO

$6.00

DESSERT

TOGO DESSERT

TOGO Cheesecake

$9.00

TOGO Tiramisu

$9.00

TOGO Cookie

$3.00

TOGO Brownie

$4.00

SMALL PIZZAS

SMALL PIZZA

12" Pizza

SM. PIZZA

Our house combinations

SM. CREATE YOUR OWN

$14.00

Small Pizza comes with red sauce & shredded mozzarella, unless otherwise noted

LARGE PIZZAS

LG. PIZZA

18" Pizza

LG. PIZZA

Our house combinations

LG. PIZZA CREATE YOUR OWN

$21.00

Large Pizza comes with red sauce & shredded mozzarella, unless otherwise noted

LG. PIZZA HALF & HALF

$21.00

Large Pizza comes with red sauce & shredded mozzarella, unless otherwise noted

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

12" Pizza using Portland Gluten Factory Crust

GF. PIZZA

$5.00

Our house combinations +5.00 for GF Crust

GF. CREATE YOUR OWN

$19.00

Gluten Free comes with red sauce & shredded mozzarella, unless otherwise noted