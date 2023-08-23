Fino
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are North Portland's Italian joint, specializing in homemade pasta and New York pizza. We make all of our pastas in house and source ingredients locally whenever possible. We also offer homemade gluten free pasta, as well as a locally sourced gluten-free dough for pizza.
Location
8225 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Zoraya - 841 North Lombard Street
No Reviews
841 North Lombard Street Portland, OR 97217
View restaurant
Mike's Drive In - Lombard 2023 - 3233 N Lombard st
No Reviews
3233 N Lombard st Portland, OR 97214
View restaurant