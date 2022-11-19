Restaurant header imageView gallery

FINS Fish House and Raw Bar

review star

No reviews yet

243 Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Black & Bleu Burger
Fried Oyster Po'Boy
Calamari

Raw Bar

Raw Clams 1/2 Dz

$9.00

Cocktail, Horseradish

Raw Clams Dozen

$16.00

Cocktail, Horseradish

Raw Oysters

$16.00

Cocktail, Horseradish

Oyster Shooters

$5.00

Bakes & Steamer

Steamed Clams

$16.00

Middlenecks, Drawn Butter, Lemon

Steamed Shrimp 1/2lb

$14.00

Old Bay, Cocktail Sauce

Steamed Shrimp 1lb

$26.00

Old Bay, Cocktail Sauce

Steamer Combo

$37.00

1/4lb Shrimp, Half Dozen Clams, Half Dozen Oysters, 1/4 Mussels, Drawn Butter, Cocktail Sauce

Baked Oysters

$19.00

Drawn Butter

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

1 1/2lbs, Chef's Sauce Du Jour

Clams Casino

$14.00

Half Dozen Topnecks, Bacon, Peppers, Herbs, Spices, Cheese Blend

1\2 Dozen Steamed Oysters

$16.00

Drawn Butter

Crab Imperial Oysters

$21.00

Oysters Asiago

$19.00

Appetizers

Add Milano Roll

$1.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Red Onion, Basil, Asiago & Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Bread

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Calamari

$15.00

Hand-Battered, Flash Fried, Horseradish Sour Cream & Marinara

Crab Dip

$17.00

Lump Crab Meat, Secret Seasonings, Cheese Blend, Tortilla Chips *** Sub French Baguette +$1.00***

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Encrusted, House Made Bread Crumbs Blend, Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Arugula, Chipotle Mayo

Fried Oyster App

$17.00

1/2 Dozen, Hand-Battered, Flash Fried, Cocktail Sauce

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Shaved pecorino parmesan, balsamic glaze, red onion, roasted almonds, goat cheese

Tuna Nachos

$16.00

Corn Tortilla, Ahi Tuna, Guacamole, Sesame Seeds, Tobiko, Seaweed Salad, Honey-Wasabi Aioli, Sriracha

Soups & Salads

Beet Salad

$11.00

Baby Arugula, Red Beets, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sunflower Seeds, Goat Cheese, Blood Orange Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Hearts Of Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Spiced Oyster Crackers

Chopped Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, Toasted Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Gorgonzola Cheese, Whole Grain Balsamic Vinaigrette

Oyster Stew

$12.00

Made to order, one of Baltimore's oldest recipes

Seafood Chowder

$10.00

Fresh Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Herb Tomato Broth

Soup of the Day

$11.00

Call Restaurant for Daily Soup Specials

Sandwiches

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

5oz. Grilled Ahi Tuna Steak, Pickled Onion & Cucumber Slaw, Toasted Brioche Roll, Honey Wasabi Aioli

Black & Bleu Burger

$17.00

Blackened Salmon BLT

$18.00

Buffalo Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.00

Fried Shrimp, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Milano Roll

Burger

$14.00

1/2lb Certified Angus Burger, Fresh, Never Frozen hand made patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Cheese, Brioche Roll *** Choice of one side*** Add Bacon $1.50

Carolina Hot Chicken

$16.00

Hand Battered, Deep Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Slaw, Carolina Hot Sauce, Pickles, Brioche Bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.00

Home Made, Broiled, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun, Tarter Sauce

Fish Sandwich

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Spiced & Pickled Slaw, Chipotle Sour Cream, Flour Tortilla ***Your Choice of Grilled, Blackened or Fried***

Fried Oyster Po'Boy

$16.00

New Orleans Style, Hand Battered, Lettuce, Tomato, Cajun Tarter, Toasted Milano Roll

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Spiced & Pickled Slaw, Chipotle Sour Cream, Flour Tortilla ***Your Choice of Grilled, Blackened or Fried***

The Peacemaker

$18.00

Oyster Po' Boy with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Sour Cream, Toasted Milano Roll

Sides

Applesauce

$4.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Grits

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Risotto

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Salmon

$12.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Dessert

Kids Ice Cream

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

S.I. Coconut

$10.00

Lemon Twist

$10.00

Devils Own

$10.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Water

Rootbeer

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The original Fins Fish House 🐟 Serving fresh seafood, choice oysters, and local craft beer

Website

Location

243 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
29 Baltimore Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Federal Fritter & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
62A Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Rehoboth Ale House - 15 Wilmington Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
15 Wilmington Ave. Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rehoboth Beach
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston