FINS Fish House and Raw Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The original Fins Fish House 🐟 Serving fresh seafood, choice oysters, and local craft beer
Location
243 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave
No Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
More near Rehoboth Beach