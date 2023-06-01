Main picView gallery

JR's Seafood Shack 1500 Coastal Highway, Suite 1

review star

No reviews yet

1500 Coastal Highway, Suite 1

Fenwick Island, DE 19944

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Baked Oyster Of The Day

$16.00

Baltimore Steamed Shrimp

$15.00

Calamari

$15.00

Corn Bread w/ Honey Butter

$6.00

Deviled Eggs

$13.00

Dockside Fries

$13.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Hot Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Hush Puppies w/ Honey Butter

$10.00

Oyster Sliders

$14.00

Pan Seared Scallop App

$16.00

Pimento Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Red Neck Egg Rolls

$13.00

Savannah Mussels

$16.00

She Crab Dip

$17.00

Country Fair Basket

$12.00

Soup and Salad

She Crab Soup

$11.00

Burrata Caprese

$13.00

Baby Kale & Caesar Salad

$12.00

Georgia Cobb Salad

$17.00

Sandwiches

Hot Carolina Chicken

$17.00

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$22.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.00

Pimento Cheeseburger

$18.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Po'Boys

Catfish Po'Boy

$16.00

Fried Oyster Po'Boy

$17.00

Carolina Shrimp Po'Boy

$17.00

Entrees

Blackened Carolina Mahi

$29.00

Low Country Boil

$30.00

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Crab Cake entree

$28.00

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$29.00

Flank Steak

$28.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

Fried Grouper Entree

$29.00

Jambalaya

$28.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$25.00

Delmarva Surf & Turf

$28.00

Fried Catfish Entree

$24.00

Fried Shrimp Entree

$25.00

Combo Platter

$30.00

Pork Loin Entree

$24.00

Chicken & Waffles

$23.00

Sides

Hush Puppies

$4.00

Corn Bread

$4.00

Southern Red Rice

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Tomato & Okra

$4.00

Pimento Grits

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Tomato cucumber salad

$4.00

Raw Bar

Raw Oysters

$18.00

Oyster Shooter

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Chicken Sliders

$8.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Kids Bowtie Pasta

$8.00

Kids Mac and cheese

$8.00

Kids Fried Catfish

$8.00

Kids Salmon

$10.00

Kids Ice Cream

All Day Specials

Stuffed Grouper

$30.00

Chef's Tuna

$30.00

Soft Shell Crab

$25.00

Desserts

Red Velvet

$10.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Beignets

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

Kids Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1500 Coastal Highway, Suite 1, Fenwick Island, DE 19944

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Matt's Fish Camp Fenwick
orange starNo Reviews
700 Coastal Highway Fenwick Island, DE 19944
View restaurantnext
House of Sauce
orange starNo Reviews
300 Coastal Highway Fenwick Island, DE 19944
View restaurantnext
Ocean Side Pizzeria - Fenwick Island
orange starNo Reviews
205 Coastal Hwy Fenwick Island, DE 19944
View restaurantnext
Ocean Side - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
205 Coastal Hwy Fenwick Island, DE 19944
View restaurantnext
Catch 54
orange starNo Reviews
38931 Madison Ave Selbyville, DE 19975
View restaurantnext
Harpoon Hanna's
orange starNo Reviews
39064 Harpoon Rd Fenwick Island, DE 19944
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fenwick Island
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston