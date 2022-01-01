Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
American

Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem

2,399 Reviews

$$

86 Wharf St

Salem, MA 01970

Order Again

Popular Items

BAJA TACOS
GRILLED SALMON
ATLANTIC SALMON

Do You Need Silverware

Do you Need Silverware for your To-Go order?

CURBSIDE

CURBSIDE

Select this option if you want your togo order brought to your car. Please include the make, model and color of you car.

STARTERS

RHODE ISLAND CALAMARI

$18.00

Rings & tentacles lightly fried, cherry peppers & marinara or buffalo style with bleu cheese

STREET CORN SHRIMP

$17.00

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in sweet & spicy aioli, with sweet corn & cotija cheese, over pickled onion cucumber salad

FRIED ATLANTIC OYSTERS

$20.00

Spicy rémoulade dipping sauce

CRISPY CHICKEN BROCHETTES

$16.00

Tossed in sweet orange chili glaze

PUMPKIN HUMMUS TOSTADA

$16.00

Goat cheese, spiced pepitas, crispy sesame brussel sprout shishito salad, Gochujang sauce

P.E.I. MUSSELS

$18.00

Your choice: Provencal or Portuguese tomato broth, grilled bread

CRAB CAKE

$18.00

Vanilla bean vinaigrette dressed greens, brown butter tartar & raspberry chipotle chips

GOAT CHEESE

$15.00

Roasted garlic, mixed pitted olives, garlic & herb bread, balsamic reduction

CRAB NACHOS

$19.00

Crabmeat, house made potato chips, pico de gallo, spicy nacho cheese sauce & sour cream

STEAMED EDAMAME

$10.00

Tossed in sweet & spicy seasoning

BAKED OYSTERS

$19.00

Lemon scented panko bread crumbs, roasted garlic butter finished with a slice of pickled chili pepper

BASKET OF ROLLS (4)

$2.00

Served with honey butter

RAW BAR

JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL EACH

$4.00

Served with cocktail sauce

SHRIMP COCKTAIL 4

$16.00

Served with cocktail sauce

TUNA TARTARE

$19.00

Smashed avocado, chili spiced pineapple, diced ahi tuna, orange tobiko, wonton chips, & a yuzu/soy vinaigrette

SOUP/SALAD/SIDES/KIDS

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Romaine hearts, red pepper croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing

FALL BABY GEM

$10.00

Apples, bleu cheese crumbles, walnuts, applewood smoked bacon, creamy honey white balsamic dressing

VANILLA BEAN SALAD

$9.00

Arugula, boursin cheese, mixed berries, pine nuts vanilla bean vinaigrette

HARVEST SPINACH SALAD

$10.00

Spinach, pears, cranberries, spiced pepitas, cinnamon yogurt dressing

NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER

$10.00+

Traditional NE clam chowder with bacon & roasted corn

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Field greens, cucumber, tomato, crispy carrots, white balsamic vinaigrette

KIDS CHICKEN FINGER

$12.00

Grilled or Fried, served with your choice of French fries or fruit cup

KIDS PASTA

$12.00

Choice of butter, marinara, or mac n' cheese

KIDS FISH STICKS

$12.00

Served with your choice of French fries or fruit cup

KIDS HEALTHY CHOICE

$8.00

Fruit cup, raisins, sliced apples, celery sticks and grapes

KID HOT DOG

$12.00Out of stock

Served with your choice of French fries or fruit cup

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

Served with your choice of French fries or fruit cup

KIDS LOBSTER

$28.00

Served traditional New England style. Served with seasonal vegetables, whipped potatoes, and drawn butter

SIDE CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

SIDE MIX VEGETABLES

$3.00

SIDE ASPARAGUS

$7.00

SIDE MASHED POTATO

$3.00

SIDE ROASTED POTATOES

$3.50

SIDE CROSTINI LOAF

$5.00

SIDE SALAD (Small)

$4.00

SIDE CROSTINI

$1.00

SIDE TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

SANDWICHES

BLACK ANGUS BURGER

$18.00

8oz burger cooked to order. French fries & coleslaw. Add sautéed mushrooms, onions, bacon, cheddar or bleu cheese. Served with French fries and cole slaw

BBLT

$17.00

Bacon, more bacon, lettuce & tomato, mayo on Naan bread. French fries & coleslaw

SALEM HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce, Maitland Mountain Farm pickles, chili crisp aioli. French fries & coleslaw

FISH & CHIP SANDWICH

$19.00

Lightly fried or baked north atlantic white fish, sandwiched with tartar sauce on a bun, lettuce, tomato & onion. Old Bay French fries & coleslaw

LOBSTER ROLL

$34.00

Served cold with celery & mayo on a brioche hot dog roll with potato chips & coleslaw

HOT LOBSTER ROLL

$34.00

Smothered in warm butter on a brioche hot dog roll with potato chips & coleslaw

BAJA TACOS

Shredded lettuce, tomato avocado salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro crème fraîche. Choice of fried north Atlantic white fish or shrimp

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$21.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, sandwiched with brown butter tartar sauce. French fries & coleslaw

LOBSTERS

NEW ENGLAND CLAMBAKE

$40.00

Served with littleneck clams, mussels & chorizo.seasonal vegetables, whipped potatoes & drawn butter

STEAMED LOBSTER

$36.00

Served traditional New England style. Served with seasonal vegetables, whipped potatoes, and drawn butter

STUFFED LOBSTER

$42.00

Overstuffed with crab, scallop, shrimp, peppers & onions. Served with seasonal vegetables, whipped potatoes, and drawn butter

ENTREES

CLAM PASTA

$27.00

Chorizo, shallots, cherry tomatoes, garlic white wine butter sauce, whole clams, chopped clams & linguine

STUFFED COD

$29.00

Lump crab meat, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, seafood sherry cream sauce

YELLOWFIN BLACK & WHITE TUNA

$34.00

Served rare with cucumber seaweed salad, warm sushi rice cake, crab dynamite, sesame, avocado, wasabi cream & kabayaki

FINZ SEAFOOD PAELLA

$29.00

Baby shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels over saffron, sweet pea & chorizo rice, crispy calamari, lemon garlic aioli

PORTUGUESE STYLE FISH STEW

$28.00

Littleneck clams, P.E.I. mussels, jumbo shrimp, scallops, mixed fish, sautéed in a roasted pepper & tomato sauce, with fennel, onions & touch of cream. Served with grilled chorizo & crostini. Add pasta for an additional charge

FILET MIGNON

$34.00

8oz grilled, topped with crumbled apple wood smoked bacon, whipped potatoes, roasted asparagus, crispy onion strings, bleu cheese drizzle, demi glace

SIRLOIN FRITES

$25.00

Rosemary balsamic marinated, garlic Parmesan French fries, truffle ketchup & warm mushroom micro salad. Available over any of our salads

SEA SCALLOPS

$29.00

Gnocchi, wild mushrooms, tomatoes, asparagus, truffle soy vinaigrette, bacon beurre blanc

ATLANTIC SALMON

$27.00

Sweet potato & bacon hash, finished with a rich maple bacon glaze & fried brussels sprout leaves

SWORDFISH

$31.00

Over a creamy butternut squash risotto, topped with a cinnamon/chili whipped mascarpone, spiced pepitas, dried cranberries & balsamic glaze

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI

$20.00

Butternut squash & ricotta filled ravioli, in a brown butter sage cream sauce, with Parmesan cheese, roasted butternut squash, toasted walnuts & dried cranberries

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

Fried local white fish, French fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce

NEW ENGLAND COD

$26.00

Bread Crumbs, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, seafood sherry cream sauce

FRIED SCALLOP PLATE

$29.00

Served with French fries and cole slaw

FRIED SHRIMP PLATE

$26.00

Served with French fries and cole slaw

FRIED OYSTERS PLATE

$22.00

Served with French fries and cole slaw

FISHERMANS PLATTER

$36.00

Fried 8oz haddock, 2 shrimp, 2 scallops, 3 oysters, fries, onion rings, coleslaw

FRESH FISH (Choose your sauce)

GRILLED SALMON

$27.00

Served with smashed red bliss potatoes and vegetable of the day. For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

GRILLED SWORDFISH

$31.00

Served with smashed red bliss potatoes and vegetable of the day. For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

GRILLED SHRIMP

$28.00

Served with smashed red bliss potatoes and vegetable of the day. For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

GRILLED TUNA

$34.00

Served with smashed red bliss potatoes and vegetable of the day. For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

GRILLED MRKT

Served with smashed red bliss potatoes and vegetable of the day. For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

GRILLED COD

$31.00

Served with smashed red bliss potatoes and vegetable of the day. For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

GRILLED SCALLOPS

$28.00

Served with smashed red bliss potatoes and vegetable of the day. For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice

DESSERTS

WARM CHOCOLATE COOKIE PIE

$9.00

Baked cookie dough, ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel, and whipped cream

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00

Chocolate sauce, whipped cream, vanilla bean crème anglaise and pistachios

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

Wafer cookie crust, blueberry sauce, blueberries, lime wheel and whipped cream

WAFFLE SUNDAE

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream, strawberries, whipped cream, and candied walnuts

MOLASSES GINGERBREAD CAKE

$9.00

Caramel sauce, orange cream cheese frosting, candied pecans, whipped cream

ADD ICE CREAM

$2.00

SUSHI-MAKI ROLLS

JAES MAKI 10PC

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado topped with tuna, salmon sashimi and scallion teriyaki & spicy sauce

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL 5PC

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado, spicy sauce & teriyaki sauce

CRISPY TUNA MAKI 8PC

$16.00

Tuna with cucumber, tempura flakes & spicy sauce

CRISPY SALMON MAKI 8PC

$16.00

Salmon with cucumber, tempura flakes & spicy sauce

CRISPY YELLOW TAIL 8PC

$16.00

Yellow tail with cucumber, tempura flakes & spicy sauce

LOBSTER CALIFORNIA ROLL 8PC

$16.00

Seasoned lobster & crab stick, cucumber, avocado

SERIE MAKI 8PC

$17.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, Tobiko topped with avocado, spicy sauce

WHITE MANGO MAKI 8PC

$17.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, topped with white tuna sashimi, sweet chili paste, and mango sauce

SALEM MAKI 8PC

$18.00

Salmon , avocado, Tobiko, topped with salmon, Yellowtail, tempura flakes, teriyaki sauce, spicy sauce, sweet red pepper sauce, Tobiko 18

PLAYBOY MAKI 8PC

$19.00

Crispy spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna sashimi, Tobiko, scallion & sweet red pepper sauce, teriyaki sauce 18

ANNA B MAKI 10PC

$20.00

Spicy tuna, tempura flakes, and cucumber, topped with seared mixed sashimi and Tobiko, teriyaki sauce, & spicy sauce

HOT MAKI

$19.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, honey wasabi & kizami wasabi (chopped fresh wasabi)

SALMON MANGO MAKI 8PC

$18.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ salmon sashimi & mango salsa, mango sauce

HALF & HALF MAKI

$17.00

4 pieces spicy tuna, 4pc spicy salmon, with avocado, cucumber and Tobiko

RED SOX MAKI 10PC

$19.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber avocado, topped with fresh tuna, white tuna sashimi, mango salsa, house sweet chili sauce

SPICY SEAFOOD MAKI 8PC

$20.00

Seasoned lobster & crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, topped with baked scallop, crab stick, shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, teriyaki sauce & scallions

DRAGON MAKI 10PC

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, crab stick, topped with a fresh water eel & eel sauce

DYNAMITE ROLL 10PC

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy tuna sweet chili & scallions

TORCHED HAMACHI MAKI 8PC

$19.00

Spicy tuna, avocado cucumber, topped with torched yellowtail, honey wasabi sauce, chili paste and scallions

FINZ LOBSTER MAKI 10PC

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped with seasoned lobster & tempura flakes, scallions , teriyaki sauce and sweet red pepper sauce

FIREWORK MAKI

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with torched salmon sashimi, tempura flake, teriyaki sauce and chili paste

SIDE SUSHI RICE

$4.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$14.00

SUSHI-NIGIRI/SASHIMI

NIGIRI TUNA 2PC

$9.00

NIGIRI SALMON 2PC

$9.00

NIGIRI YELLOW TAIL 2PC

$9.00

NIGIRI WHITE TUNA 2PC

$8.00

NIGIRI FLYING FISH ROE 2PC

$8.00

NIGIRI TORCHED TRUFFLE YELLOW TAIL 2PC

$10.00

NIGIRI TORCHED YELLOW TAIL 2PC

$10.00

NIGIRI EEL 2PC

$10.00

NIGIRI TORCHED TRUFFLE SALMON 2 PC

$10.00

NIGIRI SPICY TUNA 2PC

$8.00

SASHIMI TUNA 5PC

$16.00

SASHIMI SALMON 5PC

$16.00

SASHIMI YELLOW TAIL 5PC

$16.00

SASHIMI WHITE TUNA 5PC

$14.00

SASHIMI TOBIKO 5PC

$14.00

SASHIMI TORCHED TRUFFLE YELLOWTAIL 5PC

$16.00

SASHIMI TORCHED YELLOW TAIL 5PC

$16.00

SASHIMI EEL 5PC

$16.00

SASHIMI TORCHED TRUFFLE SALMON 5PC

$16.00

SASHIMI SPICY TUNA 5PC

$13.00

SIDE SUSHI RICE

$2.50

$2.50

SUSHI-VEGETARIAN/PARTY/COMBOS

SEAWEED SALAD

$9.00

AVOCADO CUKE ROLL 8PC

$12.00

SWEET POTATO ROLL 8PC

$12.00

Sweet potato and avocado

CRISPY MANGO MAKI 8PC

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes, topped with mango and salsa

BIG SPICY VEG MAKI 10PC

$14.00

Cucumber, seaweed salad topped with avocado & spicy sauce

FINBACK

$27.00

California roll / shrimp tempura roll spicy tuna roll / avocado & cucumber roll spicy salmon roll / crispy mango maki

FAME

$75.00

lobster California roll, crispy spicy tuna roll 8-pcs nigiri , 8-pcs sashimi

FRIENDSHIP

$95.00

lobster California roll / Anna B Maki spicy tuna tempura roll 10-pcs nigiri / 12-pcs sashimi

SIDE SUSHI RICE

$2.50

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Surrounded by windows overlooking the Salem Harbor, Finz offers guests lively waterfront scenery in a comfortable open concept interior. Of particular note is the 40 seat bar which flows from dining room to lounge, floor to ceiling nautical wall, hand painted lobster octopus mural, open style kitchen and built-in raw and sushi bars. In warmer months, the outdoor patio dining along the water is superb, with spots in the shade or the sun or enjoy a libation sitting around the outdoor fire pit. With events centered around local arts, Finz is the place to experience Salem.**For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-744-8485**

Website

Location

86 Wharf St, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

