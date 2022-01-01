Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Fiola

1,593 Reviews

$$$$

601 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 125N

Washington, DC 20004

BIANCHI/WHITE

Cantina Terlano, Rarita, pinot bianco, Alto Adige, Italy 2006

Cantina Terlano, Rarita, pinot bianco, Alto Adige, Italy 2006

$205.00
Lamy-Pillot, Montrachet, chardonnay, Burgundy, Grand Cru 2007

Lamy-Pillot, Montrachet, chardonnay, Burgundy, Grand Cru 2007

$1,175.00
Marcassin, chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, CA 2013

Marcassin, chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, CA 2013

$270.00

ROSSI/RED

Vietti, Rocche, nebbiolo, Castiglione Falletto, Barolo 1967

Vietti, Rocche, nebbiolo, Castiglione Falletto, Barolo 1967

$255.00
Romano Dal Forno, corvina Blend, Amarone della Valpolicella 2009

Romano Dal Forno, corvina Blend, Amarone della Valpolicella 2009

$495.00
Biondi-Santi, sangiovese, Brunello di Montalcino, Riserva 1995

Biondi-Santi, sangiovese, Brunello di Montalcino, Riserva 1995

$1,540.00
Case Basse di Gianfranco Soldera, sangiovese, Brunello di Montalcino 2014

Case Basse di Gianfranco Soldera, sangiovese, Brunello di Montalcino 2014

$866.00
Antinori, Solaia, cabernet blend, Super Tuscan 2012

Antinori, Solaia, cabernet blend, Super Tuscan 2012

$436.00
Tenuta Dell Ornellaia, Ornellaia, cabernet blend, Super Tuscan 2015

Tenuta Dell Ornellaia, Ornellaia, cabernet blend, Super Tuscan 2015

$320.00
Mastroberardino, aglianico, Taurasi, Campania 1973

Mastroberardino, aglianico, Taurasi, Campania 1973

$295.00
Domaine Dujac, Aux Malconsorts, pinot noir, Vosne-Romanée, 1er Cru, Burgundy 2016

Domaine Dujac, Aux Malconsorts, pinot noir, Vosne-Romanée, 1er Cru, Burgundy 2016

$560.00
Henri Gouges, Les Saints-Georges, pinot noir, Nuits-Saint-Georges, 1er Cru, Burgundy 2009

Henri Gouges, Les Saints-Georges, pinot noir, Nuits-Saint-Georges, 1er Cru, Burgundy 2009

$315.00
E. Guigal, syrah, Hermitage, Rhône Valley 1986

E. Guigal, syrah, Hermitage, Rhône Valley 1986

$270.00
Henri Bonneau, Réserve des Céléstins, grenache blend, Cháteauneuf-du-Pape 1992

Henri Bonneau, Réserve des Céléstins, grenache blend, Cháteauneuf-du-Pape 1992

$1,200.00
Château Lynch-Bages, cabernet blend, Pauillac, Bordeaux 1999

Château Lynch-Bages, cabernet blend, Pauillac, Bordeaux 1999

$290.00
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, cabernet blend, Saint-Julien, Bordeaux 1981

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, cabernet blend, Saint-Julien, Bordeaux 1981

$300.00
Château Margaux, cabernet bend, Margaux, Bordeaux 1999

Château Margaux, cabernet bend, Margaux, Bordeaux 1999

$1,800.00
Château Cheval Blanc, merlot blend, Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux 1995

Château Cheval Blanc, merlot blend, Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux 1995

$990.00
Bond, Quella, cabernet blend, Napa Valley, CA 2013

Bond, Quella, cabernet blend, Napa Valley, CA 2013

$980.00
Diamond Creek, Volcanic Hill, cabernet sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA 1996

Diamond Creek, Volcanic Hill, cabernet sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA 1996

$310.00
Shafer Vineyards, Hillside Select, cabernet blend, Stags Leap, Napa, CA 2014

Shafer Vineyards, Hillside Select, cabernet blend, Stags Leap, Napa, CA 2014

$445.00
Penfolds, Grange, shiraz, South Australia 1996

Penfolds, Grange, shiraz, South Australia 1996

$880.00
Sine Qua Non, Trouver, syrah, California 2015

Sine Qua Non, Trouver, syrah, California 2015

$290.00Out of stock

MIXED OLIVES

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Fiola is Fabio Trabocchi's Michelin-starred Italian flagship restaurant. The restaurant is committed to the Italian tradition of cooking with the freshest local and seasonal ingredients available.

601 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 125N, Washington, DC 20004

