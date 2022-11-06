Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiola Mare

38 Reviews

$$

3100 K street NW

Main Entrance

Washington, DC 20007

Order Again

Popular Items

Tiramisu (single portion)
S.G. Branzino (8 oz)
Bombolini

Antipasti

Colors of the Garden

Colors of the Garden

$20.00

Baby Lettuces & Leaves from the Farm, Goat Cheese, Broccoli, Concord Grapes, Green Apple, Beets, Radish, Cauliflower *V* *GF*

Burrata

$26.00

Charred Radicchio, Pear, Prosciutto, Aged Balsamico *GF* Allergies: Dairy

Tuna Crudo

Tuna Crudo

$28.00

Tonnato, Capers, Pickled Cucumber, Garlic-Chile Oil

Octopus Carpaccio

Octopus Carpaccio

$28.00Out of stock

Thinly-sliced fresh Hamachi marinated with Local Citrus Fruits, Basil Oil and Citrus Blossoms.

Pasta

Ricotta Cavatelli

Ricotta Cavatelli

$32.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, Wild Mushrooms

Fusilli

Fusilli

$36.00

Sauce Bolognese, Parmigiano Vacche Rosse

Spaghetti Vongole

Spaghetti Vongole

$38.00

Razor, Surf, Middleneck, and Manila Clams, Confit Pomodorini, Controne Chilies, Parsley, Garlic

Main Course Entrees

Served whole with the bones removed, stuffed with Rosemary, Bay leaf and Lemon. Simply grilled and served with Salsa Verde and Pizzaiolo Sauce.
S.G. Calamari (1 lb)

S.G. Calamari (1 lb)

$38.00

Hearty portion of fresh Grilled Calamari with Salsa Verde.

S.G. Branzino (8 oz)

S.G. Branzino (8 oz)

$48.00

Simply grilled, Canary Islands Branzino Fillet. Served with Salsa Verde, Salsa Pizzaiola and grilled Lemon. *GF* DF*

S.G Mixed Seafood (30 oz)

S.G Mixed Seafood (30 oz)

$132.00

Lobster, Branzino, Prawn, Scallop, grilled and finished in warmed Adriatic seafood marinade, garnished with fresh chopped herbs and a squeeze of lemon. *items subject to changed based on availability* Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Allium

Whole Mediterranean Branzino Grilled (40 oz to Share)

Whole Mediterranean Branzino Grilled (40 oz to Share)

$195.00

Served whole with the bones removed, stuffed with Rosemary, Bay leaf and Lemon. Simply grilled and served with Salsa Verde and Pizzaiolo Sauce.

Side Dishes

Sides dishes to complete your meal. Reheating Instructions Included.
Side Potatoes

Side Potatoes

$14.00

Olive oil crushed Yukon Gold potatoes. *Reheating Instructions Included* *V* *GF* *DF*

Side Spinach

Side Spinach

$16.00

Fresh farm spinach sautéed with garlic and lemon. *Reheating Instructions Included* *V* *GF* *DF*

Dolci, Gelati & Sorbetti

Tiramisu (single portion)

Tiramisu (single portion)

$16.00

Individual container filled with layers of espresso-soaked sponge cake layered with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder. Contains dairy, wheat, egg, cocoa powder. Made in our kitchen that uses soy and other tree nuts.

Bombolini

Bombolini

$18.00

Ricotta Donuts, Apple Cider and Caramel Budino and Hibiscus Sugar

Family Size Tiramisu (serves 4)

Family Size Tiramisu (serves 4)

$34.00

Layers of espresso-soaked chocolate sponge cake layered with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder. Family-sized to serve four. Contains dairy, wheat, egg, cocoa powder. Made in a facility that uses soy and other tree nuts.

Grand Chocolate Cake "Piemontese Style" (Serves 2+)

Grand Chocolate Cake "Piemontese Style" (Serves 2+)

$34.00

Slice of Multi-layered Chocolate Cake with Piemontese Gianduja Ganache, Crunchy Feuilletine, and Hazelnut Streusel.

Bread

Focaccia Butter Rolls & Sea Salt (4 pcs)

Focaccia Butter Rolls & Sea Salt (4 pcs)

$14.00

Layers of crisp, buttery and flaky croissant dough baked to perfection. Seasoned with sea salt & toasted peppercorns. Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Pepper

FABIO TRABOCCHI COOKBOOK

Cucina of Le Marche

Cucina of Le Marche

$35.00

In his debut cookbook, Trabocchi showcases his signature style of cooking--called "soulful and passionate--not pretentious" by Food & Wine--combining traditional elements of Italian cuisine with a contemporary European sensibility that draws on the many flavors he's experienced throughout his extensive travels and techniques honed at restaurants around the world.

Chef Dinner Menu for Two

Antipasti

Amalfi Crudo

$28.00

Yellowtail Kingfish, Assorted Citrus & Blossoms, Sorrel

Tuna Crudo

Tuna Crudo

$28.00

Tonnato, Capers, Pickled Cucumber, Garlic-Chile Oil

Eggplant Funghetto

$18.00

Graffiti Eggplant, Black Garlic, Confit Cherry Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic Pane Fritto *V*

Colors of the Garden

Colors of the Garden

$20.00

Baby Lettuces & Leaves from the Farm, Goat Cheese, Broccoli, Concord Grapes, Green Apple, Beets, Radish, Cauliflower *V* *GF*

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$22.00

Roasted Pumpkin Purée, Preserved Mushrooms, Gingerbread *V*

Burrata

$26.00

Charred Radicchio, Pear, Prosciutto, Aged Balsamico *GF* Allergies: Dairy

Pasta

Ricotta Cavatelli

Ricotta Cavatelli

$32.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, Wild Mushrooms

Cacio e Pepe

$32.00

Aged Pecorino, Parmigiano, Exotic Peppercorns

Spaghetti Vongole

Spaghetti Vongole

$38.00

Razor, Surf, Middleneck, and Manila Clams, Confit Pomodorini, Controne Chilies, Parsley, Garlic

Honeynut Squash Anolini

$38.00

Sage Brown Butter, Preserved Lemon, Parmigiano Vacche Rosse, Burgundy Truffle

Mafalde

$38.00

Spanish Octopus, Coppa di Testa, Eggplant Ragú, Black Garlic, Basil

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$65.00

Ginger, Chives

Main Course Entrées

S.G. Calamari (1 lb)

S.G. Calamari (1 lb)

$38.00

Hearty portion of fresh Grilled Calamari with Salsa Verde.

S.G. Calamari (1/2 lb)

S.G. Calamari (1/2 lb)

$22.00

Hearty portion of fresh Grilled Calamari with Salsa Verde.

S.G. Branzino (8 oz)

S.G. Branzino (8 oz)

$48.00

Simply grilled, Canary Islands Branzino Fillet. Served with Salsa Verde, Salsa Pizzaiola and grilled Lemon. *GF* DF*

S.G. Scallops (8 oz)

$56.00

Simply grilled, Wild Hokkaido Scallops. Served with Salsa Verde, Salsa Pizzaiola and grilled Lemon.

WHL Dover Sole (20 oz)

$115.00

Simply grilled, Dover Sole (20 oz to share) Served with Salsa Verde, Salsa Pizzaiola and grilled Lemon.

S.G Mixed Seafood (30 oz)

S.G Mixed Seafood (30 oz)

$132.00

Lobster, Branzino, Prawn, Scallop, grilled and finished in warmed Adriatic seafood marinade, garnished with fresh chopped herbs and a squeeze of lemon. *items subject to changed based on availability* Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Allium

Whole Mediterranean Branzino Grilled (40 oz to Share)

Whole Mediterranean Branzino Grilled (40 oz to Share)

$195.00

Served whole with the bones removed, stuffed with Rosemary, Bay leaf and Lemon. Simply grilled and served with Salsa Verde and Pizzaiolo Sauce.

Side Dishes

Side Potatoes

Side Potatoes

$14.00

Olive oil crushed Yukon Gold potatoes. *Reheating Instructions Included* *V* *GF* *DF*

Side Spinach

Side Spinach

$16.00

Fresh farm spinach sautéed with garlic and lemon. *Reheating Instructions Included* *V* *GF* *DF*

Dolci, Gelati & Sorbetti

Tiramisu (single portion)

Tiramisu (single portion)

$16.00

Individual container filled with layers of espresso-soaked sponge cake layered with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder. Contains dairy, wheat, egg, cocoa powder. Made in our kitchen that uses soy and other tree nuts.

Bomboloni

$16.00
Family Size Tiramisu (serves 4)

Family Size Tiramisu (serves 4)

$34.00

Layers of espresso-soaked chocolate sponge cake layered with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder. Family-sized to serve four. Contains dairy, wheat, egg, cocoa powder. Made in a facility that uses soy and other tree nuts.

Grand Chocolate Cake "Piemontese Style" (Serves 2+)

Grand Chocolate Cake "Piemontese Style" (Serves 2+)

$34.00

Slice of Multi-layered Chocolate Cake with Piemontese Gianduja Ganache, Crunchy Feuilletine, and Hazelnut Streusel.

Bread

Focaccia Butter Rolls & Sea Salt (4 pcs)

Focaccia Butter Rolls & Sea Salt (4 pcs)

$14.00

Layers of crisp, buttery and flaky croissant dough baked to perfection. Seasoned with sea salt & toasted peppercorns. Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Pepper

Focaccia Butter Rolls & Sea Salt (2 pcs)

$7.00

BRUNCH ENTREES AVAILABLE ONLY SATURDAY & SUNDAY FROM 12-3PM

Chef Claudia's Pastry & Bread Basket

Chef Claudia's Pastry & Bread Basket

$20.00

Focaccia, Cranberry Muffin, Plain Croissant, Pain au Chocolate, Cinnamon Spiralle, Bonne Mamman Fruit Preserves

Ricotta and Lemon Pancakes

Ricotta and Lemon Pancakes

$24.00

Apple Conserva, Whipped Mascarpone, Almond Tuile

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$32.00

Casella's Prosciutto, Rosemary Hollandaise, Tigelle Modenese, Black Truffle

Smoked Salmon Scramble

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$34.00

Chesapeake Smokehouse Smoked Salmon, Soft Scrambled Eggs, Mascarpone, Tigelle Modenese

Swordfish Milanese

$38.00

Meyer Lemon, Capers, Shallots Marinated Peppers, Fried Egg

Steak & Eggs

$56.00

8 oz Tenderloin, Béarnaise, Poached Egg, Espresso & Rosemary Jus

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fiola Mare offers a selection of Dinner Tasting Menus, A La Carte Appetizers, Salads, Pastas, Main Courses, Side Dishes, and Desserts, as well as Fine Wine Selections, Premium Spirits, and Mixologist Crafted Cocktail Kits – for contact-free Delivery by our team to your home or for Pickup at our restaurant's front door.

Location

3100 K street NW, Main Entrance, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

Fiola Mare image
Fiola Mare image

