Sfoglina - Downtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fiolina is inspired by the female pasta makers of Italy — today it’s cultural icons — who carried on the tradition and the art of making pasta by hand. This craft is showcased daily in our pasta rooms. Fiolina serves light and seasonal salads, appetizers, shareable meat and seafood entrees, and authentic, family-favorite Italian desserts. Our charming venues feature a whimsical design and timeless Italian cocktails, approachable Italian wines, and comfy patios for al fresco dining.
Location
5377 Town Center Road, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Laspadas (Boca) - 2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614
No Reviews
2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614 Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurant
Vale Food Co. - Fort Lauderdale
No Reviews
5250 Town Center Cir #131 Boca Raton, FL 33486
View restaurant
Meat Market Boca Raton - 2000 NW 19th Street
No Reviews
2000 NW 19th Street Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Boca Raton
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurant