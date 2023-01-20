Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fionn MacCool’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

145 Hilden Road #111

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081

Popular Items

$5 Nachos

Appetizers

Reuben Spring Rolls

Reuben Spring Rolls

$11.00
Three Cheese Dip

Three Cheese Dip

$9.50
Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$9.50
Fionn's Famous Wings

Fionn's Famous Wings

$14.00

Irish Nachos

$10.00
Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Steak Nachos

$17.00

Shrimp Nachos

$17.00

Corned Beef Nachos

$18.00
Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$9.50

Giant Pretzel

$11.50
Fionn's Flatbread

Fionn's Flatbread

$15.00

$5 Nachos

$5.00

Soups & Salads

Field of Greens

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00
County Cork Salad

County Cork Salad

$12.50
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Potato Leek Soup-Bowl

$7.00

Potato Leek Soup-Cup

$4.00

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$7.00

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.00

Soup First

Sandwiches and Wraps

MacCool's Burger

$12.75

Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Fionn's Fish Sandwich

$11.75

The Dubliner

$13.75

The Rachel

$12.00

The Cork Club

$14.00

The Irish Toastie

$8.00

French Dip

$13.00

The R.L.T.

$12.50
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.25
The Strand Wrap

The Strand Wrap

$13.00

The Avocado Beyond Burger

$15.00
Paddy O' Pickle back Melt

Paddy O' Pickle back Melt

$15.00

The Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Prime Rib Sand

$16.00Out of stock

Traditional Fare

Guinness Beef Stew

Guinness Beef Stew

$18.00
Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie

$15.00
Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$14.50
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00
Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.00
Corned Beef and Cabbage

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$16.00
Roscommon Slammer

Roscommon Slammer

$15.00

The Irish Boxty

Ha'Penny Boxty

Ha'Penny Boxty

$14.50
Blackened Chicken Boxty

Blackened Chicken Boxty

$14.50
Shrimp Boxty

Shrimp Boxty

$15.50
Steak Boxty

Steak Boxty

$15.50

Domestic Entrees

Pecan Bourbon Salmon

Pecan Bourbon Salmon

$20.00
Ribeye

Ribeye

$28.00
Datil Honey Butter Shrimp and Grits

Datil Honey Butter Shrimp and Grits

$19.00
Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Sides

Side of Boxty Chips

$3.00

Side of Rosemary Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Baked Beans

$3.00

Side of Peas

$3.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Buttery Beer Bread

$2.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side of Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Side of Spinach

$4.00

Side of Colcannon Potatoes

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side of Creamy Parmesan Risotto

$4.00

Side of Cabbage

$4.00

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Side Banger

$2.75

Side LG 3 Chz

$5.00

Side Smll 3 Chz

$2.50

Side Fruit Cup

$2.00

Side Beef Tip

$7.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Crostini

$2.00

Side Black Pudding

$1.50

Side White Pudding

$1.50

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Salmon

$7.50

Desserts

Irish Whiskey Cake

Irish Whiskey Cake

$9.00

Skillet Cookie

$9.00

Nanny's Seasonal Cobbler

$9.00

Kids Shamrock Sundae

$3.00

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Burgers

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Fish Fingers

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy great food and service, in a fun, and relaxing atmosphere!

