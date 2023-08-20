Food Menu

Fritti

Brentwood Sweet Corn Arancini

$12.00

English peas, mozzarella, and fontina with Meyer lemon aioli

Herbed Chicken Wings

$15.00

Garlic, lemon, and fiorella ranch

Antipasti

Stone Fruit Salad

$15.00

Stracciatella, Hazelnuts, Honey Allium Vinaigrette & Mint Allergens: Dairy (Stracciatella Cheese), Alliums (Shallots & Garlic) & Nuts (Hazelnuts)

Marinated Eggplant Bruschetta

$12.00

Tomato Jam, Saltwater Sesame Batard, Basil & Sesame Seed Allergens: Gluten (Sesame Batard), Allium (Garlic & Shallot) & Nightshade (Eggplant & Tomatoes) & Sesame.

Nonna's Meatballs

$16.00

Marinara, Parmigiano, and parsley

Prosciutto and Melon

$17.00

Star route farms melon, prosciutto di Parma, and tonda iblea olive oil

Wood Roasted Carrots

$13.00

Star route farms baby carrots, sorrel cream, and hazelnut gremolata

Classic Caesar Salad

$16.00

Star route farms romaine, fried anchovy, Parmigiano, and crouton

OG Baby Lettuce Salad

$16.00

Little gems, red and green leaf lettuces, cucumbers, fennel, radishes, flowers, everything seeded-nut crocante with creamy avocado Italian dressing

Marinated Italian Olives

$7.00

Rosemary, coriander, and orange

Summer Farro Salad

$14.00

Rusticella Farro, Roasted Corn, Cherry Tomato, Cucumbers, Spring Onion, Basil & Tomato Vinaigrette. Allergens: Gluten (Farro) & Alliums (Spring Onion, Garlic & Onions)

Early Girl Tomato Salad

$14.00

Celery, Creamy Anise Hyssop Dressing, Olivata & Lovage Allergens:Dairy (Creme Fraiche & Butter Milk) Allium (Shallots & Garlic), & Egg (Raw Yolk in Aioli)

Pizza

Early Girl & San Marzano Tomato Sauce. Basil, Parmigiano Reggiano Reggiano & Pecorino. Allergens : Dairy (Parm & Pecorino). Gluten (Pizza Dough) & Alliums ( Garlic).

Margherita Pie

$20.00

Tomato, basil, and fior di latte

Burrata Pie

$24.00

D.O.P. Cherry tomato, fresh basil, and a whole ball of Lioni burrata

Funghi Pie

$21.00

Oyster and cremini mushrooms, rosemary, garlic, crescenza, fontina, and chili

Sweet Onion and Olive Pie

$20.00

Slow-roasted California sweet onions, Sal secco olives, provolone piccante, fontina, fior di latte, Parmigiano, chili flake, and marjoram

Sweet Corn Pie

$21.00

Brentwood sweet corn, montasio, mozzarella di bufala, Parmigiano, chili flake, marjoram, and pickled torpedo onions

NYC-Style Pepperoni Pie

$23.00

Ezzo pepperoni, NYC slice-style sauce, mozzarella, and Grana Padano

Salsiccia Pie

$23.00

House-made sausage, ricotta, mozzarella di bufala, garlic, and calabrian chili salsa verde

Basil and Straciatella Pie

$22.00

Garlic Parmigiano Sauce, Fontina, Fior di Latte, & Chili Allergens: gluten (pizza dough), dairy( stracciatella, fontina & Fior di latte), nightshade ( chili flake), allium ( garlic)

Ranch side

$1.00

side of pizza sauce

$2.00

"Top Shelf" New Haven Pie

$20.00

Pasta

Chitarra Alla Cacio E Pepe

$21.00

Black pepper, pecorino, and butter

Radiatore Alla Vodka Diavolo

$22.00

Pomodoro, cream, chili, vodka, basil, and Parmigiano

Ditalini Con Peas

$20.00

English peas, mascarpone, Parmigiano, creme fraiche, and mint

Rigatoncini Al Bolognese Classico

$24.00

Pork and beef bolognese with tomato, Parmigiano, pecorino, sage, and rosemary

Pomodoro Pasta

$21.00

Secondi

Chicken Milanese

$23.00

Sungold Tomatoes, Basil, Marjoram & Shallot Red Wine Vinaigrette. Allergens : Dairy (Butter, Milk & Parm), Alliums (Garlic & Shallots), Gluten (Breadcrumb & Flour), Chili & Egg

Dessert

Guittard Chocolate Budino

$10.00

Hazelnuts and sea salt

Summer Fruit Crumble

$14.00

Stone fruit & Mixed Berries, Oat Crumble Topping & Whipped Cream. Allergens: Dairy (Butter & Whipped Cream)

Pizza Kit Items

Ball of dough

$5.00

Pint of Pizza Sauce

$5.00

Ball of Fior di Latte

$5.00

Wine & Beverages

Non-Alcoholic

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sunkist Orange

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Tejava Iced Tea

$4.50

Beer

Montucky Cold Snacks Lager

$5.00

Barebottle West Coast IPA

$9.00

Original Pattern Hazy IPA

$9.00

Far West Nu Dry Cider

$10.00

Best Day Non-Alcoholic Hazy IPA

$6.00

Sparkling Wine Bottles

NV Prosecco Extra Dry, Fiorella, Veneto

$45.00

NV Prosecco Extra Brut, Bele Casel, Veneto

$60.00

NV Pinot Nero Rosato, Drusian, Veneto

$64.00Out of stock

NV Champagne "Grande Reserve" Brut, Pierre Morlet, Fr

$142.00

Orange and Rose Bottles

Dolcetto/Nebbiolo/Barbera Rose, Idlewild, Mendocino BTL, 2020

$75.00

Pinot Noir Rose "Una Lou," Scribe, Carneros BTL, 2022

$60.00

Touriga Nacional Rose, R. Lewandowski, Mendocino BTL, 2022

$81.00

Aglianico Rosato, "Tu," Cantina Giardino, Campania BTL, 2019

$77.00Out of stock

Trebbiano "Ex Alba" Orange, Pradarolo, Emilia-Romagna BTL, 2021

$68.00

Pinot Grigio Orange, Vigna Del Malina, Friuli BTL, 2011

$106.00

Verdeca Orange, Polvanera, Puglia BTL, 2018

$94.00

Pinot Noir Rose, Tatomer, Edna Valley BTL, 2022

$68.00

White Bottles

Semillon "Nacre," Forlorn Hope, Calaveras BTL, 2013

$90.00

Arneis, Idlewild, Mendocino BTL, 2016

$85.00

Sauv. Blanc, "Sybarite," Margerum, Santa Barbara BTL, 2021

$72.00

Bellone "Castore," Cincinnato, Lazio BTL, 2021

$51.00

Grechetto "Fiordaliso," Roccafiore, Umbria BTL, 2020

$51.00

Chenin Blanc, Fanatic Wine Co., Clarksburg BTL, 2021

$64.00

Riesling "Steinhugel", Tatomer, Santa Lucia Highlands BTL, 2021

$63.00

Verdicchio Di Matelica, Colle Stefano, Marche BTL, 2021

$58.00

Soave "Otto," PRA, Veneto BTL, 2020

$57.00

Albarino, Coteau Pavot, Napa BTL, 2022

$63.00

Vino Bianco, Fiorella, Friuli BTL, 2020

$39.00

Etna Bianco "Pianta," Ciro Biondi, Sicilia BTL, 2020

$108.00

Kerner, Kellerai Cantina, Alto-Adige BTL, 2020

$72.00

Ribolla Gialla, Ronchi Di Cialla, Friuli BTL, 2020

$65.00

Pinot Bianco, Visintini, 2018

$58.00

Falanghina, "Caulino", Alois, 2021

$54.00

Fiano Di Avelino Fonzone Bottle

$83.00

Kerner Kellerai Bottle

$67.00

Timorasso "Piccolo Derthona" Masa

$68.00

Gavi, Piccolo BTL

$40.00

Red Bottles

Pinot Gris, Fossil & Fawn, Willamette Valley, Or BTL, 2020

$79.00

Schiava, Elena Walch, Alto Adige BTL, 2020

$58.00

Grignolino "Limonte", Braida, Piemonte BTL, 2020

$66.00

Ruche "Tradizione", Montalbera, Piemonte BTL, 2020

$66.00

Valpolicella, Brigaldara, Veneto BTL, 2021

$60.00

Cabernet Franc, Paul Mathew, Russian River Valley BTL, 2018

$63.00

Pinot Noir, Hendry, Napa BTL, 2021

$60.00

Valdiguie Blend "Monkey Jacket", Cruse. N. Coast BTL, 2020

$68.00

Lagrein "Rieder," Castelfeder, Alto Adige BTL, 2019

$62.00

Primitivo, li Veli, Puglia

$54.00

Vino Rosso, Fiorella, Friuli BTL, 2020

$39.00

Cesanese "Argeo," Cincinnato, Lazio BTL, 2020

$60.00

Rosso Piceno Superiore, San Lazzaro, Marche BTL, 2017

$63.00

Nero D'Avola, Antichi Vinai, Sicilia BTL, 2020

$57.00

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo La Quertia

$66.00

Canonau "Caladu," Cardedu, Sardegna BTL, 2018

$59.00

Rosso Di Montalcino, Mocali, Toscana BTL, 2019

$64.00

Zinfandel, Quivira, Dry Creek Valley BTL, 2019

$80.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, J. Moss, Napa Valley BTL, 2016

$140.00

Taurasi, Perillo, Campania BTL, 2010

$128.00

Cabernet Blend "Meritage," Comptoir, Santa Barbara BTL, 2019

$81.00

Refosco, Ronc Dal Luchis, Friuli BTL, 2015

$80.00

Rosso Di Valtellina, Arpepe, Lombardia BTL, 2016

$114.00

Barbaresco "Nubiola", Pelissero, Piemonte BTL, 2014

$119.00

Barbera D'asti "Bricco Dell'uccellone," Braida, P BTL, 2018

$180.00Out of stock

Barolo "Bussia Riserva", Stroppiana, Piemonte BTL, 2015

$150.00

Etna Rosso "Diciassettes Alme," Cottanera, Sicilia BTL, 2019

$92.00

Brunello Di Montalcino, Lisini, Toscana BTL, 2017

$142.00

Umbria Rosso "Il Padrone" Tabarrini, Umbria BTL, 2018

$63.00

Amarone Della Valpolicella "Morandina", PRA, Veneto BTL, 2015

$180.00

Arneis/Dolcetto "Feints", R. Lewandowski, Mendocino BTL, 2021

$77.00

NV Lambrusco Grasparossa, Cleto Chiarli, Emilia-Rom BTL

$51.00

Ribolla Nera, Ronchi Di Cialla, Friuli BTL, 2018

$64.00

Mayolet, Cave Des Onze Communes, Valle D'Aosta BTL, 2018

$70.00

Rosso Piceno, Santa Barbara, Marche, 2021

$51.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Jack Tar, 2020

$63.00

Barbera d'Asti, Casa Scarpa, Piemonte

$54.00

Aglianico del Vulture, Macarico, Basilicata

Dessert Wine Bottle

Brachetto, Braida, Piemonte BTL, 2021

$37.00

500 ml

Vin Santo, Morrona, Toscana BTL, 2015

$90.00

Wine of the Month

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo La Quertia

$66.00