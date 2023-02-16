Fiorentino’s 500 Airport Rd,Ste H
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Italian restaurant with entrees, sandwiches, pizza and salads at the Lancaster PA Airport offers seasonal outdoor seating and a full bar with a runway view
Location
500 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tequila Mexican Grill & Bar - 605 Richmond Drive Suite P 109
No Reviews
605 Richmond Drive Suite P 109 Lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurant