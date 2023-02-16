Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiorentino’s 500 Airport Rd,Ste H

review star

No reviews yet

500 Airport Road

Lititz, PA 17543

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Lg Cesar Salad

Food

Appetizer

Bone In Wings

Bone In Wings

$15.00
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$14.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$11.00
Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$13.00
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

peppers, onion, cheddar cheese, sour cream & salsa

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$17.00
Eggplant Fries

Eggplant Fries

$10.00
Mac N' Cheese bite

Mac N' Cheese bite

$10.00

Meatball Sliders

$9.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00
Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Beef nachos with cheese sauce, peppers, onions, jalapenos, black beans, olives, tomatoes, shredded chedar, salsa & sour cream

Shrimp Coctail

$12.00
Soft Pretzel Bites

Soft Pretzel Bites

$9.00
Steamed Clams

Steamed Clams

$11.00
Volcano Fries

Volcano Fries

$11.00

fries with bacon, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheddar & siracha sauce on top

Sandwiches

Angus Cheeseburger

Angus Cheeseburger

$14.00

american cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

avocado, siracha ranch, lettuce, tomato & onion

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$12.00

american cheese, onion & sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00

american cheese & onion

Gorgonzilla Burger

$15.00

bacon, bleu cheese, balsamic, lettuce, tomato & onions

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Onion, tomato, lettuce, american cheese

Grilled Flatbread Mozzarella Sandwich

Grilled Flatbread Mozzarella Sandwich

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes & balsamic vinegar

Italian Hoagie

$12.00

italian capicola, salami, provolone, onion, lettuce, tomato and vinagrette

Jalapeno Honey Chicken Sandwich

Jalapeno Honey Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

avocado, lettuce, tomato & onion

Meatball Parmesan Sub

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$11.00
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

w/ cheese wiz and onion

Sausage Parmesan Sub

$11.00

peppers, onion, spicy tomato sauce & mozzarella

Pizza

Marguerita Round

$15.00

tradition italian pie w/ tomatoes, basil & fresh mozzarella.

Veggie Round

$15.00

cheese pie w/ spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onion & peppers.

Classico Round

$16.00

cheese pie w/ salami, pepperoni, soppressata & mushrooms

3 Little Piggies Round

$16.00

cheese pie w/ applewood bacon, hot italian sausage & pepperoni.

Mardi Gras Round

$16.00

cheese pie w/ cajun chicken, hot italian sausage, peppers & olives

Apricot Bacon Round

Apricot Bacon Round

$16.00

apricot, ricotta, applewood bacon, pineapple & mozzarella

G.O.A.T Round

$16.00

fig ricotta, mozzzarella, spinach, prosciutto & feta cheese

Tree Hugger Round

$15.00

smashed avocado, mozzarella, black beans, corn, tomatoes, mushroom & siracha

Marguerita ipie

$13.00

tradition italian pie w/ tomatoes. basil & fresh mozzarella

Veggie ipie

$13.00

cheese pie w/ spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onion & peppers

Classico ipie

$14.00

cheese pie w/ salami, pepperoni, soppressata & mushrooms

3 Little Piggies ipie

3 Little Piggies ipie

$14.00

cheese pie w/ applewood bacon, hot italian sausage & mushrooms

Mardi Gras ipie

Mardi Gras ipie

$14.00

cheese pie w/ cajun chicken, hot italian sausage, peppers & olives

Apricot Bacon ipie

Apricot Bacon ipie

$14.00

apricot, ricotta, applewood bacon, pineapple & mozzarella

G.O.A.T ipie

G.O.A.T ipie

$14.00

fig ricotta, mozzzarella, spinach, prosciutto & feta cheese

Tree Hugger ipie

$13.00

smashed avocado, mozzarella, black beans, corn, tomatoes, mushroom & siracha

Cheese Round

Cheese Round

$11.00

Cheese ipie

$9.00

Salad and Soup

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$13.00

hot honey chiken, peppers, corn, tomatoes, black beans & cheddar

Sesame Shrimp Stack

Sesame Shrimp Stack

$16.00

avocado, tomatoes, mangos, cucumber, greens, risotto, served w/ sesame vinaigrette

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$16.00

tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, beer battered onion rings, served w/ balsamic vinaigrette

Cranberry Chicken Salad

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$14.00

apples, graves, cranberries, walnuts, server w/ raspberry vinaigrette

Grilled Meatball Caesar

Grilled Meatball Caesar

$14.00
Lg Cesar Salad

Lg Cesar Salad

$8.00

Lg Mixed Greens

$8.00
Sm Mixed Green or Caesar

Sm Mixed Green or Caesar

$4.50

Soup of the day

$4.50

Soup Pasta Fagiole

$4.50

A la carte

Catch of the day

$12.00

Lemon aioli & risotto

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$15.00

served w/ coleslaw and fries

Limoncello Chicken

Limoncello Chicken

$13.00

Mushrooms, caramelized onions, limoncello cream sauce, serve with risotto

Lite Chicken Romano

Lite Chicken Romano

$10.00

thyme, sun-drird tomato pesto cream sauce, tossed w/ penne

Lite Eggplant Parmesan

Lite Eggplant Parmesan

$10.00

Lite Linguini w/ Clam Sauce

$9.00
Lite Penne Primavera

Lite Penne Primavera

$11.00

broccoli, mushrooms, peppers & zucchini w/ garlic & olive oil

Lite Puttanesca

Lite Puttanesca

$9.00

sausage, peppers, onion & olives in a spicy tomato sauce.

Lite Salmon Piccata

Lite Salmon Piccata

$11.00

Caramelized onion, capers & tomatoes in white wine & lemon sauce. With penne pasta

Lite Spaghetti & Meatballs

Lite Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

Made from scratch

Lt Cheese Ravioli

Lt Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

5 stuffed raviolis with red sauce

Lt Monterey

Lt Monterey

$9.00

asparagus, mushroom, olives & tomatoes in white clam sauce tossed w/ linguini

Petite Filet Mignon

Petite Filet Mignon

$19.00

w/ crab meat and bleu cheese crumbles, sauteed in scampi butter w side of mashed potatoes

Salmon w/ Citrus Zest

Salmon w/ Citrus Zest

$15.00

creole seasoning, drizzled w/ citrus sauce, side of broccoli

Shrimp Scampi Risotto

Shrimp Scampi Risotto

$14.00

Shrimp, risotto & tomatoes in creamy garlic & lemon sauce

Surf & Turf Mac

$15.00

Scallops, bacon, swiss & alfredo

Twisted Mac

$11.00

Cheddar, bacon & tomatoes

Dinners

Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$17.00

sausage, meatballs & four cheeses

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$24.00

mashed potatoes and broccoli

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

w/ tomato sauce

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$19.00

w/ roasted red peppers

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

serve over spaghetti

Chicken Portofino

Chicken Portofino

$21.00

chicken, shrimp, hot sausage, mushrooms & tomato sauce, tossed w/ penne & mozzarella

Chicken Romano

Chicken Romano

$19.00

thyme & sun-dried tomato pesto cream sauce, tossed w/ penne

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

served over spaghetti

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$27.00

two 4 onz cuts of filet mignon w/ maitre dhotel butter, mashed potatoes & broccoli

Linguini w/ Clam Sauce

$17.00

white sauce w/ herbs de provence

Pasta Puttanesca

Pasta Puttanesca

$17.00

sausage, peppers, onion & olives in a spicy tomato sauce

Penne Primavera

Penne Primavera

$17.00

broccoli, mushrooms, peppers & zucchini w/ garlic & olive oil

Ravioli Al Mare

Ravioli Al Mare

$22.00

cheese ravioli w/ shrimp and scallops in sherry tomato cream sauce

Ravioli W/ Prosciutto & Peas

$20.00

w/ sliced chicken in blush sauce, served over cheese ravioli

Salmon Piccata

Salmon Piccata

$21.00

caramelized onions, caper & tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce tossed w/ penne

Shrimp & Crab Alfredo

Shrimp & Crab Alfredo

$22.00

scampi butter, creamy alfredo w/ a hint of old bay

Shrimp & Scallops Monterey

Shrimp & Scallops Monterey

$22.00

asparagus, mushrooms, olive & tomatoes in white clam sauce tossed w/ linguini

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

made from scratch

Kids

Kids Butter & Spaghetti

$6.00
Kids Cheese Ravioli

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Kids Chicken Bites & Fies

$8.00
Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00
Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Meatball Sliders & Fries

$9.00

Kids Spaguetti & Meatball

$8.00

Singles

Salmon

$11.00

Chicken

$5.00

6 oz Sirloiin

$11.00

Petite Filet

$12.00

10 Saute Shrimp

$8.00

5 Jumbo Shrimp

$9.00

0 Rings

$5.00

Order of Fries

$4.00

Nacho chip basquet

$5.00

Fried Chicken

$5.00

Meatball each

$1.50

Side Sauce/Dressing

$1.99

Broccoli

$3.50

Risotto

$3.50

Bread

$2.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.99

Cannoli

$4.50

Cheescake

$6.50

Lemon Cake

$7.99

Special Desert 1

$7.99

Special Desert 2

$8.49

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

V8 Juice

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemondade

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water Glass

Banquet

Tray bandeja Boneless Wings

$57.00

Tray Bandeja Bruschetta

$45.00

Tray bandeja Caesar

$28.00

Tray Bandeja Wings

$62.00

Tray Bandeja Eggplantfries

$40.00

Tray Bandeja Calamari Fritti

$54.00

Tray Bandeja Fried Mozzarella

$37.00

Tray Bandeja Mix Salad

$28.00

Tray Bandeja Meatball Slider

$41.00

Tray Bandeja Nacho

$57.00

Tray Bandeja Pretzel Bites

$37.00

Tray Bandeja Chicken Parmesan

$68.00

Tray Bandeja Chicken Romano

$76.00

Tray Bandeja Chicken Portofino

$84.00

Tray Bandeja Brocoli Alfredo

$77.00

Tray Bandeja Eggplant Parmesan

$6,800.00

Tray Bandeja Linguini w/ Clam Sauce

$69.00

Tray Bandeja Puttanesca

$68.00

Tray Bandeja Primareva

$68.00

Tray Bandeja Shrimp & Crab Alfredo

$88.00

Tray Bandeja Shrimp & Scallops Monterey

$88.00

Tray Bandeja Spaghetti & Meatballs

$56.00

Tray Bandeja Lasagna

$68.00

Tray Bandeja Ravioli

$64.00

Tray Bandeja Crab Dip

$69.00

Tray Bandeja Fries

$16.00

Valentines Day Weekend Specials

Especial

Lobster Ravioli

$19.99

Skirt Steak

$19.99

Airport Coupons

Food Specials

Any Cold Hoagie

$7.99

Italian Hoagie w/ Fries

$10.99

Cheese Steak w/ Fries

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Italian restaurant with entrees, sandwiches, pizza and salads at the Lancaster PA Airport offers seasonal outdoor seating and a full bar with a runway view

Location

500 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543

Directions

Gallery
