Pizza
Sandwiches

Fiore's Restaurant Italian Bar & Pizzeria 401 Main Street

No reviews yet

401 Main Street

Shoemakersville, PA 19555

Salads

S House Salad

$5.00

S Caesar Salad

$5.25

S Antipasta Salad

$8.50

S Chef Salad

$9.00

S Chicken Salad

$8.50

S Tuna Salad

$8.00

S Turkey Salad

$8.00

S Seafood Lovers Salad

$9.50

S Cheese Steak Salad

$8.00

L House Salad

$7.00

L Caprese Salad

$10.75

L Ceasar Salad

$7.50

L Antipasto Salad

$11.00

L Chef Salad

$11.50

L Chix Salad

$12.00

LTuna Salad

$10.00

L Turkey Salad

$10.00

L Seafood Lovers Salad

$10.75

L Cheese Steak Salad

$12.00

Soups

Tomato Soup

$3.50

Italian Wedding Soup

$3.50

Chicken Orzo Soup

$3.50

Tomato Soup

$4.75

Italian Wedding

$4.75

Chicken Orzo Soup

$4.75

Tomato Soup

$8.50

Italian Wedding Soup

$8.50

Chicken Orzo Soup

$8.50

Handhelds

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

California Cheeseburger

$9.50

Caprese Burger

$8.50

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Chix Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$8.25

Crab Cake Sandwich

$8.25

Pizza Burger

$8.50

Paninis

Caprese Panini

$9.85

Cheese Steak Panini

$9.85

Chix Cordon Blue Panini

$9.85

Eggplant Parmigiana Panini

$9.85

Grilled Chix Gorgonzola Panini

$9.85

Grilled Chix Panini

$9.85

Turkey Panini

$9.85

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$9.85

Buffalo Cheese Steak ( Or Chix) Wrap

$9.85

Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.85

Chix Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.85

Chix Cordon Bleu Wrap

$9.85

Grilled Chix Wrap

$9.85

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$9.85

Tuna & Cheese Wrap

$9.85

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$9.85

Cold Subs

S Italian Sub

$7.25

S Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.25

S Turkey & Cheese Sub

$7.25

S Tuna & Cheese Sub

$7.25

S Mix Cheese Sub

$7.25

S Club Sub

$7.25

L Italian Sub

$9.25

L Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.25

L Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.25

L Tuna & Cheese Sub

$9.25

L Mix Cheese Sub

$9.25

L Club Sub

$9.25

Hot Subs

S Cheese Steak Sub

$8.25

S Cali Cheese Steak Sub

$8.25

S Buffalo Cheese Steak Sub

$8.25

S Pizza Cheese Steak Sub

$8.25

S Special Cheese Steak Sub

$8.25

S Chix Cheese Steak Sub

$8.25

S Cali Chix Cheese Steak Sub

$8.25

S Buffalo Chix Cheese Steak Sub

$8.25

S Pizza Chix Cheese Steak Sub

$8.25

S Special Chix Cheese Steak Sub

$8.25

S Meatball Parm Sub

$8.25

S Chicken Parm Sub

$8.25

S Veal Parm Sub

$8.25

S Sausage Parm Sub

$8.25

S Eggplant Parm Sub

$8.25

S Crispy Chix Sub

$8.25

S Crispy Veal Sub

$8.25

S Special Sausage Sub

$8.25

S Grilled Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.25

S Cheese Burger Sub

$8.25

S Gizmo Sub

$8.25

S Pizza Burger Sub

$8.25

L Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

L Cali Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

L Buffalo Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

L Pizza Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

L Special Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

L Chix Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

L Cali Chix Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

L Buffalo Chix Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

L Pizza Chix Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

L Special Chix Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

L Meatball Parm Sub

$10.00

L Chicken Parm Sub

$10.00

L Veal Parm Sub

$10.00

L Sausage Parm Sub

$10.00

L Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.00

L Crispy Chix Sub

$10.00

L Crispy Veal Sub

$10.00

L Special Sausage Sub

$10.00

L Grilled Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.00

L Cheeseburger Sub

$10.00

L Gizmo Sub

$10.00

L Pizza Burger Sub

$10.00

Pasta

Tomato Sauce

$10.00

Marinara

$10.50

Meat Sauce

$14.00

Alfredo

$14.75

Pink Sauce

$15.50

Garlic & Oil

$14.75

Mushroom Sauce

$13.50

Clam Sauce

$15.25

Shrimp & Clam Primavera

$16.50

Pesto

$14.75

Gnocchi

$15.00

Baked Pasta

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Baked Lasagna

$16.25

Baked Manicotti

$15.00

Baked Meat Ravioli

$16.00

Baked Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Baked Ziti

$13.75

Baked Eggplant Lasagna

$18.00

Entrees

Caprese ( Chix or Veal)

$20.00

Chix Asparagus Carbonara

$19.75

Chix Bruschetta

$19.75

Chix Madeira

$19.75

Chix Pomodoro

$19.75

Creamy Asiago Chix

$19.75

Creamy Chix Apple

$19.75

Creamy Chix Pear

$19.75

Creamy Marsala ( Chix or Veal)

$19.75

Creamy Veal Artichokes

$20.00

Eggplant Lasagna

$20.00

Hawaiian Chix

$19.75

Marsala ( Chix or Veal)

$19.75

Parmigiana ( Chix, Veal, Or Eggplant)

$18.00

Piccata ( Chix or Veal)

$21.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$18.00

Steak & Seafood

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$15.75

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Creamy Shrimp W/ Sun Dried Tomatoes

$19.25

Maryland Blue Crab Ravioli

$16.50

Mediterranean Cod

$19.75

Mussels Marinara

$18.00

New York Strip

$23.00

Seafood Pescatore

$22.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$18.75

Shrimp Scampi

$19.75

Seafood Cannelloni

$15.00Out of stock

Pizza

S Plain Pizza

$9.00

S White Pizza

$9.25

S Margarita Pizza

$10.50

S Hawaiian Pizza

$10.75

S Meatlovers Pizza

$12.75

S Veggie Pizza

$13.00

S Cheese Steak pizza

$13.00

S Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

S Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Kids Pizza

$6.50

L Plain Pizza

$12.99

L White Pizza

$13.99

L Margarita Pizza

$17.99

L Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

L Meatlovers Pizza

$18.99

L Veggie Pizza

$17.99

L Cheese Steak pizza

$17.99

L Buffalo Chix Steak Pizza

$17.99

L Supreme Pizza

$18.99

Slice

$2.75

Plain Sici

$16.50

White Sici

$19.50

Margarita Sici

$22.00

Hawaiian Sici

$22.00

Meatlovers Sici

$25.50

Veggie Sici

$25.50

Cheese Steak Sici

$23.00

Chix Steak Sici

$23.00

Supreme Sici

$25.50

1st Lg Pizza Special

$22.99

2nd Lg pizza special

Stromboli

S Regular Boli

$9.50

S Calzone Boli

$9.50

S Meatlovers Boli

$13.00

S Veggie Boli

$13.00

S Cheese Steak Boli

$9.99

S Chix Steak Boli

$9.99

S Buffalo Chix Boli

$9.99

S Supreme Boli

$13.00

L Regular Boli

$17.99

L Calzone Boli

$17.99

L Meatlovers Boli

$22.99

L Veggie Boli

$22.99

L Cheese Steak Boli

$19.95

L Chix Steak Boli

$19.95

L Buffalo Chix Boli

$19.95

L Supreme Boli

$19.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chix Fingers & Fries

$5.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.50

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese & Fries

$5.50

Kids Tomato Sauce

$5.50

Kids Butter

$5.50

Kids Alfredo

$5.50

Kids Pizza

$6.50

Sides

Meatballs

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Broccoli

$3.50

Mixed Veggies

$3.50

Fries

$2.75

Extra Dressings/Sauces

Ex Ranch

$0.35

Ex Blue Cheese

$0.35

Ex Honey Mustard

$0.35

Ex Caesar

$0.35

Ex Parmesan Peppercorn

$0.35

Ex French

$0.35

Ex Oil

$0.35

Ex Vinegar

$0.35

Ex Oil & Vinegar

$0.35

Ex Balsamic

$0.35

Ex Thousand Island

$0.35

Ex Creamy Italian

$0.35

Ex Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.35

Ex Boli Sauce

$1.50

Ex Sauce

$0.50

Ex Sour Cream

$0.35

Ex Hot Sauce

$0.35

Ex Mild Sauce

$0.35

Ex BBQ

$0.35

Ex Texas Pete Sauce

$0.35

Ex Southwest

$0.35

Baked Pasta

Free Salad Or Soup (Copy)

Lasagna

$16.25

Baked Ziti

$13.75

Manicotti

$15.00

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Meat Ravioli

$16.00

Fountain

Water

Lemonade

$2.75

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Crush

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Bottles

20oz Bottle

$2.25

Juice

$1.50

Peak Tea

$2.25

Water

$1.00

2 Liter

$2.85

Sm Icy Tea

$1.35

Lg Icy Tea

$2.75

Cans

Bubly/Aha

$1.00

Soda

$1.50

Draft Beer

Coors Lite

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.00

Samuel Adams

$3.00

Sweetwater

$3.00

Domestic Bottles

Coors Lite

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Rolling Rock

$3.75

Yuengling Lager

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Lite

$3.75

Michalob Ultra

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$3.75

Mikes Hard

$3.75

Import Bottles

Labatts

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Bluemoon

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

IPA Bottles

Dirt Wolf

$5.00

Troges

$5.00

Dogfish

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Rum

Myers

Bacardi

Capt. Morgan

Malibu

Bacardi Spiced

Vodka

Smirnoff

Smirnoff Vanilla

Smirnoff Caramel

Tito's

Chocolate Vodka

Absolut Citron

Svedka Mango Pinapple

Gin

Tanqueray

Bombay

Bombay Sapphire

Kitchen

Appetizers

***To-Go***

Pizza

Appetizers

***To-Go***

Both

***To-Go***

With Dinners/Pizza

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.50

Cake

$5.75

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Bottles

Juice

$1.50

20oz Soda

$2.25

Peak Tea

$2.25

Sm Icy Tea

$1.35

Lg Icy Tea

$2.75

2 Liter

$2.85

Water

$1.00

Cans

Bubly

$1.00

Aha

$1.00

Soda

$1.50

6 Packs

6PK Smirnoff

$13.00

6PK Samuel Adams

$11.50

6PK Mikes

$13.00

6PK Hieneken

$13.75

6PK Troggs

$14.00

6PK DirtWolf

$15.00

6PK Corona

$13.75

6PK Miller Lite

$11.50

6PK Coors Lite

$11.50

6PK Labatts Blue

$13.00

6PK Michalob Ultra

$12.00

6PK Budweiser

$11.50

6PK Peroni

$13.75

6PK Dogfish

$15.00

6PK Stella

$13.50

6PK Rolling Rock

$11.50

6PK Bluemoon

$13.75

Chips

Sm Chips

$1.19

Lg Chips

$4.39
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Main Street, Shoemakersville, PA 19555

Directions

