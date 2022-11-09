Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiorino Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

38 Maple Street

Summit, NJ 07901

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Spicy Chicken
Grilled Scottish Salmon

Antipasti Specials

Roasted Peppers

Roasted Peppers
$10.00

$10.00

anchovies, rustic bread, extra virgin olive oil

Baby Spinach Salad

Baby Spinach Salad
$14.00

$14.00

grilled pear, walnuts, pancetta, shaved parmigiano, walnut vinaigrette

Raw Brussels Sprouts Salad

Raw Brussels Sprouts Salad
$14.00

$14.00

artichokes, tuscan kale, winter radish, celery, golden raisins, pecorino, lemon

Roasted Honeynut Squash

Roasted Honeynut Squash
$15.00

$15.00

baby arugula, roasted almonds, aged bleu cheese

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

cucumber, avocado, roasted pepper crostini, dijon

Pasta Specials

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$23.00

roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, scallions, garlic, extra virgin olive oil

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli
$24.00

$24.00

gorgonzola sauce, caramelized pears

Entree Special

Cacio e Pepe Risotto

Cacio e Pepe Risotto
$22.00

$22.00
Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore
$28.00

$28.00

roasted chicken thighs with mushrooms, onions, peppers, garlic, tomatoes, with polenta

Tagliata di Manzo

Tagliata di Manzo
$32.00

$32.00

sliced ribeye steak, baby arugula salad, fresh herbs

Slow Roasted Lamb Shank

Slow Roasted Lamb Shank
$36.00

$36.00

roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach, rosemary

Calves Liver Veneziana

Calves Liver Veneziana
$28.00

$28.00

caramelized onions, balsamic

Sweetbreads Francese

Sweetbreads Francese
$28.00

$28.00
Filet of Sole Oreganata

Filet of Sole Oreganata
$30.00

$30.00
Pan Roasted Halibut

Pan Roasted Halibut
$36.00

$36.00

mushrooms, asparagus, champagne crème

Antipasti

Risi e Bisi

Risi e Bisi

$11.00

rice and pea soup

Pasta e Fagioli

Pasta e Fagioli
$11.00

$11.00

florentine style pasta and bean soup

Organic Baby Green Salad

Organic Baby Green Salad
$11.00

$11.00

with cherry tomatoes

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad
$13.00

$13.00
Baby Arugula Salad

Baby Arugula Salad
$14.00

$14.00

roasted pine nuts, goat cheese

Prosciutto di Parma

Prosciutto di Parma
$18.00

$18.00

grilled pear, crostini, cumin-honey balsamic

Marinated Eggplant

Marinated Eggplant
$16.00

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted pepper, basil pesto

Almond Crusted Fried Calamari

Almond Crusted Fried Calamari
$18.00

$18.00

spicy tomato sauce

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus
$20.00

$20.00

warm potato-olive salad

Marinated Grilled Shrimp

Marinated Grilled Shrimp
$18.00

$18.00

white bean crostini, herb pesto

Steamed Baby Clams

Steamed Baby Clams
$18.00

$18.00

spicy garlic-parsley brodetto

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels
$17.00

$17.00

scallions, cherry tomatoes, oregano

Pasta

Linguine and Clams

Linguine and Clams
$27.00

$27.00

baby clams, garlic, white wine

Spinach and Ricotta Tortellacci

Spinach and Ricotta Tortellacci
$24.00

$24.00

fresh plum tomato sauce, basil

Penne

Penne

$22.00

black olives, capers, onions, garlic, tomatoes

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$27.00

rabbit ragù, mushrooms

Fusilli

Fusilli

$26.00

broccoli rabe, spicy sausage, garlic

Spaghettini

Spaghettini

$22.00

fresh plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil

Gorgonzola Agnolotti

Gorgonzola Agnolotti
$24.00

$24.00

tomato crème, cherry tomatoes, scallions, shallots

Bolognese

$26.00

Entrée

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto
$32.00

$32.00

marinated grilled quail, arugula

Chicken Paillard

Chicken Paillard
$24.00

$24.00

organic baby green salad, gorgonzola dressing

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$27.00

sautéed chicken breast, hot chilies, white wine, rosemary

Veal Scaloppine

Veal Scaloppine
$32.00

$32.00

prosciutto, sun dried tomatoes, capers, marsala

Steamed Snapper

Steamed Snapper
$36.00

$36.00

fennel, mussels, clams, saffron brodetto

Grilled Scottish Salmon

Grilled Scottish Salmon
$31.00

$31.00

frisée, cannellini beans, tomato vinaigrette

Sautéed Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Sautéed Shrimp Fra Diavolo
$32.00

$32.00

spicy tomato sauce over capellini

Marinated Grilled Vegetables

Marinated Grilled Vegetables
$20.00

$20.00
14oz Prime NY Strip

14oz Prime NY Strip
$44.00

$44.00

french fries, herbed butter

Broiled Veal Chop

Broiled Veal Chop
$44.00

$44.00

mushrooms orzo, french beans

Grilled Double Cut Pork Chop

Grilled Double Cut Pork Chop
$36.00

$36.00

marsala-mustard glaze, fennel mashed potatoes

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana
$28.00

$28.00

Sides

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini
$9.00

$9.00
Roasted Fennel Mashed Potatoes

Roasted Fennel Mashed Potatoes
$8.00

$8.00
Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
$8.00

$8.00
French Fries

French Fries
$8.00

$8.00
Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe
$9.00

$9.00

sauteed garlic, extra virgin olive oil

Spinach

Spinach

$8.00
String Beans

String Beans
$8.00

$8.00
Sautéed Greens

Sautéed Greens
$8.00

$8.00

spinach and string beans

Sautéed Hot Peppers

$7.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers and French Fries

Chicken Fingers and French Fries
$18.00

$18.00
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$16.00

Dessert

Chocolate Bombe

Chocolate Bombe
$14.00

$14.00

hazelnut mousse, vanilla creme center

Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding
$14.00

$14.00

candied nuts, cinnamon gelato

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake
$13.00

$13.00

cranberry-port wine syrup, chocolate crumbs, maple butterscotch semifreddo

Mini Cannoli

Mini Cannoli
$8.00

$8.00
Biscotti

Biscotti

$6.00

TO GO Drinks

Spicy Blood Orange Margarita

Spicy Blood Orange Margarita
$32.00

$32.00

Jalapeno infused tequila, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Blood Orange Juice, Fresh Lime Pre-batched. 14 oz, serves up to 3 cocktails

Negroni

Negroni

$35.00

Campari, Tanqueray, Punt e Mes,. Pre-batched. 14 oz Serves up to 3 cocktails

2009 Musella Amarone "Senza Titolo"

2009 Musella Amarone "Senza Titolo"
$99.99

$99.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in downtown Summit, Fiorino Ristorante is a purveyor of fine Tuscan dining in a relaxed atmosphere

Website

Location

38 Maple Street, Summit, NJ 07901

Directions

Gallery
Fiorino Ristorante image
Fiorino Ristorante image
Fiorino Ristorante image
Fiorino Ristorante image

