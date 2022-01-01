Firdous Express The North Market

Firdous Express imageView gallery
A lA CARTE ENTREES

Moroccan Chicken

$7.50+

Tunisian Chicken

$7.50+

Honey Mustard

$8.00+

Chicken Kabob

$8.00

Famous R. Chicken Leg

$7.99

Musaka

$8.00

Egyptian Macaroni

$6.50

Shawarma

$8.75+

Lamb

$8.50+

Eggplant

$6.00+

Salmon

$9.50

FATAYER ( spinach/ feta , lamb portabella/ chicken portabella

$4.00

Kalamata Olives

$5.00+

Appetizers

Hummus

Tzatziki

Baba Ghannouj

Tabouli

Fatayer

$4.00

Grape Leaves

$1.50

Spicy Feta

1/2 Appetizers

$3.50

House Sauce

$6.00+

Pita Bread

$4.00

Tahini

$6.00+

PITA ( Med. & Lg. Appt.)

$2.50

Falafel Appetizer

$5.00

Grapeleaves Appetizer

$5.00

OLIVES

$5.00+

SALMON SALAD

$8.00+

Arnold Special

Kabob

$19.50

Salmon

$19.50

Chicken Breast

$19.50

Arnold Classic Salad

$19.50

Tilapia

$15.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kabob

$8.00

Salmon

$9.50

Tilapia

$8.00

Rice

$2.00

Veggies

$3.50

Dips

$1.50

SM. veggies

$5.00

Chicken Entrees

Tunisian Chicken

$13.50

Moroccan Chicken

$13.50

Famous Roasted Chicken

$11.00

Honey Mustard Chicken

$13.50

Chicken Kabobs

$16.00

CHICKEN WRAP

$16.00

Daily Specials

Musaka Entrees

$13.00

Egyptian Spaghetti

$8.50

Desserts

Walnut Baklava

$2.50

Pistachio Baklava

$2.50

Chocolate and Almond

$2.75

Pecan Blossom

$2.75

Namoura

$2.50

Cashew Fingers

$2.50

12 Assorted Desserts

$23.00

Kataify

$3.00

Burma

$3.00

Box of Baklava ( Walnut/Pistachio)

$65.00

Wedding cookie

$2.50

Mamul

$2.75

VEGAN 🌱 WALNUT/PISTACHIO

$3.00

GREEK W/ WALNUT

$3.50

FRIES

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.50

Greek Fries ( LG)

$9.00

(LG) Gyro Fries

$13.50

Sm. Greek fries

$6.50

Sm. Gyro fries

$9.00

Double Protein ( Gyro)

$3.00

Extra feta

$1.50

Extra House Sauce

$0.75

Lamb Entree

Roasted Leg Of Lamb

$16.50

Lentil soup

Cup

$4.50

Bowl

$7.00

Rice

Algerian Spicy Rice

Vegetable Rice

Safron Rice

Mojadara

8oz. Rice

$3.90

SALADS

Greek Salad

Low Carb Salad

$13.50

Low carb w/ Moroccan/ Tunisian

$13.50

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Chicken Kabob Salad

$16.50

SM. LOW CARB SALAD

$8.50

Roasted leg of Lamb salad

$17.00

Shawarma/chicken combo salad

$12.50

Falafel Salad

$12.00

Greek Pasta Salad

$6.00+

Salmon

Baked Salmon

$17.00

Sandwiches On Pita

Gyro Shawirma Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Gyro Shawirma

$7.50

Veggie Combo

$7.25

Falafel

$7.25

Shawirma Entrees

Shawirma (Gyro)

$11.00

Chicken Shawirma (Gyro)

$11.00

Shawirma Combo

$13.50

SIDE ITEMS

Tzatziki $1.00

$1.00

Hummus $1.00

$1.00

Baba $1.00

$1.00

Spicy Feta $1.50

$1.50

Feta $1.50

$1.50

Grapeleaves $.1.50

$1.50

Tabula $1.50

$1.50

Gyro Sauce $.75

$0.75

Tahini/ Italian $.75

$0.75

Banana Peppers $.50

$0.50

Onion $.50

$0.50

Falafel $.95

$0.95

Pita ( side) $.50

$0.50

SUB-pita/salad/rice $.75

$0.75

SUB- TABULA/ SALAD $1.00

$1.00

Olives $1.00

$1.00

Salad $1.75

$1.75

Rice $1.50

$1.50

Rice $5.00

$5.00

Sm. GREEK SALAD

$5.00

DOUBLE PROTEIN (lamb ) 4.00

$4.00

DOUBLE PROTEIN $3.00

$3.00

Hot Sauce $.75

$0.75

PITA ( BAG) $4.00

$4.00

RICE (1/2)

$2.50

Salad 1/2

$1.50

Rice 3.50

$1.50

Veggie Entrees

Veggie Combo

$9.95

Roasted Eggplant

$9.50

Falafel

$10.50

Vegetable Medley

$8.50

3 Sides

$9.50

Spinach Soufle

$9.45

N/A Beverage

Gatorade

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Ice Mountain Water

$2.50

POP

$2.50

Ginger-Ale

$2.00

MONSTER

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Live the Fresh Life :)

Location

59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
Firdous Express image

