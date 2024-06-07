This restaurant does not have any images
Norco, CA 92860
NOSH PIT
PRIME PLATES
- GRILLMASTER COMBO
hickory smoked tri tip, pulled slow smoked pork, char-grilled chicken, and seasonal sausage, fried cornbread fritters, choice of side hustle and drink$22.99
- NORCO CENTER CUT - STEAK & FRITES
hickory smoked center cut tri tip steak, chimichurri butter, fries, and GrillMaster Salad$24.99
- DIXIE FRIED CHICKEN BASKET
house-brined chicken tenders, hand breaded and fried to order, with fried cornbread fritters, choice of side hustle, dippin' sauce and a drink$17.99
THE BURGERS
- THE F150
cheese, dill pickle relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, burger sauce, FIRE BUN$14.99
- THE VAN HELSING
Ghost pepper jack cheese, GARLIC & BRIMSTONE SAUCE, lettuce, tomato, smoked onions, black brioche$18.99
- THE YELLOWSTONE
bourbon-bacon-pepper glaze, cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion$16.99
- THE KATHY MELT
double melted cheese, grilled onions and mustard on grilled Texas toast$15.99
- THE SMOKEHOUSE
house-smoked bbq-glazed tri tip, Texas smoked bacon, burger cheese, lettuce, tomato, seared onions$19.99
SAMMICHES | SAUSAGES | DOGZ
- NORCO BEEF
house-smoked tri tip, grilled garlic-parmesan roll and your choice sauce and side$16.99
- PULLED PORK SAMMICH
slow smoked pulled pork, grilled garlic-parmesan roll, choice of sauce$15.99
- THE ISLAND BOY
grilled jerked chicken, lettuce, tomato, grilled pineapple, mango-habanero mayo$14.99
- CALI CHEESESTEAK SAMMICH
hoagie, smoked tri tip, cheddar sauce, grilled onions and jalapenos$17.99
- THE HOSTILE HOG
house-smoked pork, cayenne candied bacon, pickled onions, spicy pickle relish, and hot honey aioli on a grilled garlic-parmesan hoagie$18.99
- THE WALKER CHICKEN
All-natural chicken breast brined for 24 hrs in our secret marinade, fried with Dixie-style cornmeal breading, lettuce, tomato, dill relish, Burger Sauce, choice of Toss Sauce$15.99
- HOT DOG
choose: ketchup, mustard, mayo, dill relish, onions$8.99
- OL' SMOKEY
The dog formerly know as "smokehouse". House BBQ glazed smoked sausage, bacon, fried onions$14.99
- THE WARSAW
smoked polish sausage, pickled onions, mustard, hot honey on a garlic-parm grilled roll with beer battered twisted fries$16.99
WRAPS
- NORCONIAN WRAPSODY
Spinach wrap, chilled chicken tenders, spring mix, smokey bacon, roasted corn, fresh cut tomatoes, ranch. Served with crispy corn chips.$13.99
- NORTH BY SOUTHWEST WRAP
Spinach wrap with smoked tri tip, spring mix, fresh cut tomatoes, roasted corn, onion and Baja sauce. Served with crispy corn chips.$15.99
MAC N PLEASE!
- MAC & Q
mac n cheesez with dry rub seasoned cheese sauce, topped with crispy battered onions, bbq glazed burnt ends sausage and green onions$15.99
- BUFFALO MAC
mac n cheesez, fried chicken tenders, garlic buffalo sauce and ranch$14.99
- HULI HULI MAC
Mac n cheeses, pulled pork, Huli Huli sauce, green onions$16.99
- #THAT'S FIRE MAC
Mac n cheesez, Dixie style fried chicken tenders, fried onions, ranch, choice of sauce$15.99
CHOMP CHOMP PASS
- THE HOT MESS
garlic fries, cheese sauce, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, ranch$12.99
- STREET CORN NAMED DESIRE
fire roasted corn, chiles, queso, cotija, tajin, cilantro, house-made corn chips$9.99
- BLACK AND BLEU PULLED PORK FRIES
fries, pulled smoked pork, black bourbon sauce, bleu cheese, cilantro and onions$14.99
- LUV ME TENDERS
breaded chicken breast tenders, choice of Toss Sauce, and ranch$10.99
- SANTA MARIA FRIES
garlic parmesan fries, tri tip, bacon, green onions, diced tomato$14.99
- LOADED TOTS
tots, cheddar sauce, bacon, onion, green onion, choice of Toss Sauce 10.99$10.99
- WINGS
marinated and seasoned breaded bone-in wings, choice of sauce and ranch or blue cheese$15.99
- WINGS MEAL
marinated and seasoned breaded bone-in wings, choice of sauce and ranch or blue cheese, choice of side and a fountain drink$17.99
SALADS
- JUST GONNA HAV'A SALAD
mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese, and tomatoes, garlic parmesan croutons$8.99
- Southwest Tri Tip Salad
tri tip, mixed greens, tomato, roasted corn, cilantro, GrillMaster Vinaigrette, black bourbon and Nashville hot sauces$14.99
- FIRESLAW BOWL
coleslaw, hot honey, bacon, bleu cheese topped with choice of meat and Toss Sauce$12.99
SIDE HUSTLES
TOSS SAUCES
BEVERAGES
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
RED BULL REFRESHERS
- ORIGINAL RED BULL$4.99
- SUGAR FREE RED BULL$4.99
- YELLOW RED BULL$5.99
- STRAWBERRY FEELS FOREVER
Forever Sprite, lemonade, strawberry shot, OG Red Bull$5.50
- TORO! TORO!
chile-agave lemonade, + Yellow Red Bull$5.50
- CRIMSON FIZZ
Sprite, raspberry shot, OG red Bull$5.50
- MANG.O.A.T.
lemonade, iced tea, mango shot, Yellow Red Bull$5.50
- ARNOLD PALMER-GRANATE
lemonade, iced tea, pommegranate shot, OG red Bull$5.50
- WHATTA PEACH!
unsweetened peach tea, mineral water, Sugar Free RB$5.50
- BUILD-A-BULL
any Red Bull + Sprite + any Flavor Shot 6.99$6.50
COFFEES AND ESPRESSOS
- REGULAR$2.99
- DECAF$2.99
- CAFE LATTE$4.49
- CAPPUCINO$4.49
- MOCHA$4.99
- ESPRESSO (SINGLE SHOT)$1.99
- VIETNAMESE COFFEE$5.99
- ICED COFFEE
CHILLED DARK ROAST COFFE OVER ICE$3.99
- VIETNAMESE COFFEE
ESPRESSO AND SWEET MILK CONCENTRATE, DARK ROAST COFFEE, HEAVY CREAM$4.99
- ICED MOCHA
ESPRESSO AND DARK CHOCOLATE OVER ICE WITH DARK ROAST COFFEE AND CREAM$4.99
- ICED LATTE
ESPRESSO SHOT, DARK ROAST COFFEE, MILK$4.99
- WAKE ME UP SO I CAN GO GO
DOUBLE ESPRESSO SHOT OVER ICE WITH DARK ROAST COFFEE, HEAVY CREAM, AND SUGAR FREE CHOCOLATE INFUSION$6.99
HOT TEAS
HOT CHOCOLATE
FIREADE
SWEET TEA
TAILGATING / CATERING
FINGER FOOD
- WINGS
15 PCS MARINATED, CRISPY BREADED BONE-IN WINGS WITH CHOICE OF SAUCE (INCLUDES DIP)$26.00
- PULLED PORK SLIDERS
1 DOZEN HOUSE-SMOKED PULLED PORK AND FRENCH ROLLS WITH CHOICE OF SAUCE$28.00
- CHICKEN TENDERS
12 PCS HOUSE-BRINED, HAND BREADED TO ORDER. INCUDES SAUCE OF CHOICE$28.00
- STREET CORN HATCH CHILE QUESO AND CHIPS
2 LBS - HATCH CHILE QUESO, ROASTED CORN, COTIJA, CILANTRO AND FRESH CORN CHIPS$22.00
ENTREES
SIDES
- SALAD
MIXED GREENS, CABBAGE, CARROTS, CROUTONS, AND DRESSING SERVES 6-8$17.00
- COLESLAW
SERVES 5-8$15.00
- MAC N CHEESEZ
SERVES 5-7$25.00
- TATER TOTS
SERVES 5-7$16.00
- NORCO BITES
BREADED SWEET CORN, CREAM CHEESE, JALAPENO, AND BACON DUMPINGS - SERVES 5-7$20.00
- CORNBREAD FRITTERS
12 pcs fried balls of lightly sweetened cornbread batter with soft centers.$13.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Family-friendly backyard grill & tailgate food. Open flame charbroiled Burgers, Sausages, Hot Dogs, Chicken, Sammiches, Finger Foods, Family & Party Meals.
2650 Hamner Avenue, Norco, CA 92860