Fire and Stone
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a scratch kitchen specializing in Wood fired pizza, artisan hamburgers, and seafood. Located at 285 Saint George Street in Duxbury MA
Location
285 St. George Street, Duxbury, MA 02332
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm
No Reviews
390 Washington St. Duxbury, MA 02332
View restaurant
The Raw Bar at Island Creek Oyster Farm
No Reviews
403 Washington St. Duxbury, MA 02332
View restaurant