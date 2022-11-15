Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire and Stone

285 St. George Street

Duxbury, MA 02332

Order Again

Popular Items

Haddock and Chips
Fried Pickle Burger
Greek Salad

Personal Pizza

Personal Build Your Own Pizza

$9.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes with Shredded Mozzarella

Personal Plain Cheese

$9.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes with Shredded Mozzarella

Personal Pepperoni

$12.50

Personal Margherita

$12.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, EVOO, and Fresh Basil

Personal Roasted Red Pepper and Ricotta

$13.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes, Calabro Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Vermont Grass Fed Pork Sausage & Fire Roasted Red Peppers

Personal Wood Grilled Eggplant

$11.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes, Grilled Eggplant Slices, Shredded Mozzarella and Fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano

Personal Maui

$12.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pineapple, Prosciutto, and Cilantro

Personal Duxbury Dragon

$11.50

Basil Pesto Base(*may contain pine nuts), Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni Slices, Fresh Sliced Jalapeños, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Personal Fig and Prosciutto

$13.50

Fig base, Bed of Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella, Calabro Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Red Onions and Prosciutto

Personal Marinara

$9.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes, Sliced Garlic, and Fresh Oregano (No Cheese)

Personal Screaming Goat

$14.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes with Prosciutto on a Bed Of Arugula, Topped with Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, and our Balsamic Reduction

Personal Quattro Formaggi

$12.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella, Vermont Goat Cheese, Calabro Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Personal Sven and Kristoff's Creation

$15.50

Caramelized Onion and Mushroom Reduction Topped with Shredded Mozzarella, Chorizo, and Wood Grilled Asparagus

Personal Vineyard Veggie

$13.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes, Bed of Fresh Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella, Green Bell Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Hot Cherry Peppers finished with our Balsamic Reduction

Personal Sundried Tomato and Pesto

$12.50

Basil Pesto Base(*may contain pine nuts), Shredded Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers

Personal Garlic Sticks

$9.50

E.V.O.O. , Fresh Sliced Garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and Shredded Mozzarella served with House Made Marinara

Personal Hot Cherry Pepper

$13.00

Personal Aristaeus

$13.50

14" Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$14.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes with Shredded Mozzarella

Plain Cheese

$14.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes with Shredded Mozzarella

Pepperoni

$17.50

Margherita

$19.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, EVOO, and Fresh Basil

Wood Grilled Eggplant

$18.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes, Grilled Eggplant Slices, Shredded Mozzarella and Fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano

Maui

$20.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Pineapple, Prosciutto, and Cilantro

Duxbury Dragon

$18.50

Basil Pesto Base(*may contain pine nuts), Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni Slices, Fresh Sliced Jalapeños, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Fig and Prosciutto

$20.50

Fig base, Bed of Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella, Calabro Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Red Onions and Prosciutto

Screaming Goat

$23.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes with Prosciutto on a Bed Of Arugula, Topped with Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, and our Balsamic Reduction

Roasted Red Pepper and Ricotta

$19.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes, Calabro Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Vermont Grass Fed Pork Sausage & Fire Roasted Red Peppers

Quattro Formaggi

$19.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella, Vermont Goat Cheese, Calabro Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Sven and Kristoff's Creation

$24.50

Caramelized Onion and Mushroom Reduction Topped with Shredded Mozzarella, Chorizo, and Wood Grilled Asparagus

Vineyard Veggie

$20.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes, Bed of Fresh Spinach, Shredded Mozzarella, Green Bell Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Hot Cherry Peppers finished with our Balsamic Reduction

Sundried Tomato and Pesto

$19.50

Basil Pesto Base(*may contain pine nuts), Shredded Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers

Garlic Sticks

$14.50

E.V.O.O. , Fresh Sliced Garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and Shredded Mozzarella served with House Made Marinara

Hot Cherry Pepper

$21.50

Marinara

$13.50

D.O.P. San Marzano Tomatoes, Sliced Garlic, and Fresh Oregano (No Cheese)

Aristaeus

$20.50

Burger

Big Koa Burger

$15.50

Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro Lime Aioli, Crispy Pancetta, Lettuce, Red Onions & Mozzarella Cheese. Served with French Fries.

Mushroom BBQ Burger

$15.50

House Made Sweet BBQ Sauce, Wood Fired Mushrooms, Deep Fried Onions, Lettuce & Provolone Cheese. Served with French Fries.

Naples Burger

$15.50

Pesto Mayo(*may contain pine nuts), Sliced Tomato, Lettuce, Mozzarella & Balsamic Reduction. Served with French Fries.

Jalapeno Burger

$15.50

House Made Avocado Ranch, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Grilled Jalapenos, PepperJack Cheese and Crispy Pancetta. Served with French Fries.

Buffalo Blue Cheese Burger

$15.50

Crumbled Blue Cheese, Monterey Jack Cheese, Crispy Pancetta, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and Our Creamy Buffalo Sauce. Served with French Fries.

Fried Pickle Burger

$15.50

Fried Pickles, Spinach, Crispy Prosciutto, Monterey Jack Cheese, and House Made Cajun Lemon Pepper Sauce. Served with French Fries.

Fig and Goat Burger

$15.50

Arugula, Vermont Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Fig Jam, and Crispy Pancetta. Served with French Fries.

Indica Burger

$15.50

Fried Mozzarella Cheese, House Marinara, Arugula, Hot Cherry Peppers. Served with French Fries.

Build Your Own Burger

$15.50

1/2 Lb Burger from Locally Raised Antibiotic-Free Natural Beef. Served with French Fries

Fatbread

Little Koa

$15.50

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Pancetta, Grilled Pineapple, Spinach, Red Onion, Mozzarella, and Cilantro Lime Aioli

Southwestern

$15.50

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Crispy Pancetta, house made Chipotle Aioli, Grilled Jalapeños, and Fresh Avocado

The Original

$15.50

Pesto Mayo(*may contain pine nuts), Prosciutto, Salami, Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Red Onions, Mozzarella Cheese

Classic Buffalo Chicken

$15.50

Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Crispy Pancetta, Lettuce, and Ranch Dressing

Caprese

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction

Barbecue Chicken

$15.50

Grilled Chicken, House Sweet BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tempura Fried Onions, and Lettuce

Grilled Chicken BLT

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Pancetta, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Three Cheese Eggplant

$15.50

Wood Grilled Eggplant, Spinach, House Made Marinara Sauce, Calabro Ricotta Cheese, Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Build Your Own Fatbread

$14.50

*FATBREAD is a truly unique sandwich that emphasizes its fillings. Unlike the traditional American sub which is often 80% bread- FATBREAD is the polar opposite! Its soft yet flakey crust makes for a perfect sandwich while on the go*

Seafood

Haddock and Chips

$19.50

House Made Vodka Battered Fresh Haddock with House Made Tartar Sauce. Served with French Fries

Haddock Sandwich

$16.50

House Made Vodka Battered Fresh Haddock on a Toasted Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and House made Tartar Sauce. Served with French Fries

Sandwiches, Sides, & More

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

On a Brioche Bun w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pancetta. Served w/ Fries

Noisy Rooster

$16.50

French Fries

$6.50

Onion Rings

$9.50

House made & vodka battered

Yankee Fried Pickles

$9.50

Vodka battered, served w/ house made cajun lemon pepper sauce

Fried Dough

$8.50

House made dough. Topped w/ cinnamon & confectioners sugar

Cilantro Lime Aioli

$1.75

House made

BBQ Sauce (sweet)

$1.75

House made

Cajun Lemon Pepper Sauce

$1.75

House made

Chipotle Aioli

$1.75

House made

Tartar Sauce

$1.75

House made

Creamy Buffalo Sauce

$1.75

House made

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.50

Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Greek Dressing

$1.50

Olive Oil

$2.00

Salad

Blue Cheese Salad

$13.50

Fresh Chopped Lettuce, Crispy Pancetta, Wood fired Mushrooms, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, and Crumbled Blue Cheese

Greek Salad

$11.50

Fresh Chopped Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese

House Salad

$11.50

Fresh Chopped Lettuce, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons, and Parmigiano-Reggiano

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a scratch kitchen specializing in Wood fired pizza, artisan hamburgers, and seafood. Located at 285 Saint George Street in Duxbury MA

Website

Location

285 St. George Street, Duxbury, MA 02332

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

