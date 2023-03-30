Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire Artisan Pizza

517 Sherman Ave.

Coeur D Alene, ID 83814

Appetizers (Copy)

Como Salad

$9.00+

Amalfi Salad

$9.00+

Caprese

$16.00

Charcuterie

$20.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Pizza (Copy)

Baller

$19.00

Code Red

$19.00

Gordy

$16.00

Honey Badger

$17.00

Jiminy Crimini

$16.00

Le Cordon Bleu

$18.00

Margherita

$16.00

Pesto Bro

$17.00

Plant Power

$19.00

SMYLES

$17.00

Thai - GRRRR

$18.00

The Beard of Zues

$16.00

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Kids

Kids Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni

$9.00

Kids Sausage

$9.00

Dessert (Copy)

Chocolate Cookie

$6.00

Chocolate Cookie w/ Ice Cream

$8.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Sauces

Alfredo Sauce 2 oz.

$1.00

Balsamic Reduction 2 Oz.

BBQ 2 oz.

$1.00

Creamy Garlic 2 oz.

$1.00

Honey 2 oz.

$1.00

Parmesan 2 oz.

Peanut Sauce 2 oz.

$1.00

Pesto 2 oz.

$1.00

Spicy Honey 2 oz.

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hand-Crafted Artisan Pizza

517 Sherman Ave., Coeur D Alene, ID 83814

