Fire Artisan Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hand-Crafted Artisan Pizza
Location
517 Sherman Ave., Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
No Reviews
601 E. Front Ave. #101 Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurant
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
4.5 • 1,153
209 East Lakeside Avenue Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurant
Azteca - Coeur d'Alene - 2462 North Old Mill Loop
No Reviews
2462 North Old Mill Loop Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Coeur D Alene
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - CDA
4.2 • 2,014
1710 W Riverstone Dr Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurant
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
4.5 • 1,153
209 East Lakeside Avenue Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurant
More near Coeur D Alene