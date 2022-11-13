Fire Arts Cafe & Bakery 485 West River Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
485 West River Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Brattleboro