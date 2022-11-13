Fire Arts Cafe & Bakery 485 West River Road

Main picView gallery

Fire Arts Cafe & Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

485 West River Road

Brattleboro, VT 05301

Order Again

Croissants

Croissant

$4.50

Pain au Chocolate

$5.50

Almond Chocolate Croissants

$6.50

Fruit Tart

$6.50

Cinnamon Nut Twirl

$6.50

Pain aux Raisins

$5.00

Almond Croissants

$6.50

Croissant Turnover

$6.50

Kouign-Amman

$4.00

Croissant Mini

$3.00

Chelsea Bun

$4.00

Spinach Cheddar Croissants

$6.50

Herb Goat Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Savory Tart

$6.50

Smoked salmon Tart

$9.00

Bread

Baguette

$4.50

Sourdough

$6.00

Petite pain

$1.50

Day Old Sourdough

$4.00

Frozen Baguette

$3.00

Benny's Multi Grain Sourdough

$7.00

Benny's Maggia Sourdough

$7.00

Fougassettes

$3.00

Seeded Sourdough

$6.50

SD Batard

$5.00

Daily Food

Bread Pudding Egg Bake

$6.00

Muffins

$4.00

Cookies

$3.50

Cupcakes

$5.00

Brownies, Blondies

$4.00

Quiche

$8.00

Tea Cakes

$4.00

Tart

$6.50

Turnover

$5.00

Cheescake

$6.00

Day Old

$5.00

Eclair

$5.00

Puffs

$4.00

9" Almond Citrus Cake

$25.00

Eclair - Small

$4.00

6" Pie

$8.00

Blueberry Galette

$6.00

Cake

$50.00

Muffin Special

$3.50

For Coffee/Muffin Special

Madelines

$2.00

Scone

$4.00

Chedder Coin

$1.00

Donut

$1.50

6" Deep Pie

$12.00

Sandwiches

Pain Bagnat

$15.00

Jambon Beurre

$12.00

Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Saucisson & Emmental Sandwich

$15.00

Egg salad

$7.95

Organic Eggs, Mayo, Green Olives, Mustard, Kimchi, Beets, Arugula

Tuna Salad

$8.95

Tuna, Mayo, Onions, Celery, S&P, Kimchi, Arugula

Salads

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Nicoise Salad

$14.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Cakes

2 layer Frosted Cake

$45.00+

Organic 2 layer frosted cake

Almond Olive Oil Citrus Cake

$35.00+

Organic Olive Oil Almond Citrus Cake with Lemon Curd & Berries

Lunch

Deviled Eggs

$5.00

Resale

Eggs

$7.00

Organic fresh eggs

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Espresso

$3.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.00

Americano

$3.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Larry’s Classic

$4.00+

Macchiato

$3.00+

Bulletproof

$5.00+

Milk n Honey

$2.00+

Con Panna

$4.00+

Flat white

$4.00+

Red Eye

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Mocha Joes Snapchill

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Tea

English Breakfast

$3.00+

Irish Breakast

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Earl Grey

$3.00+

Matcha

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

London Fog

$3.00+

Rooibos

$3.00+

Honey Lemon

$3.00+

Spearmint

$3.00+

Hibiscus

$3.00+

Jasmine Green

$3.00+

Sencha Green

$3.00+

Chamomile

$3.00+

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Chai

$4.00+

Fresh Juice

Greenhorn

$6.00+

(Cucumber/Kale/Celery/Apple/Lime/Cilantro/Ginger)

Hearthrob

$5.00+

(Carrot/Apple/BeetGinger)

Sunshine

$5.00+

(Orange/Lemon/Ginger)

Wheatgrass

$3.00

Green Shot

$4.00

Celery, Kale, Cucumber, Lime, Green Apple, Ginger, Parsley

Orange Shot

$4.00

Carrot, Apple, Ginger

Yellow Shot

$4.00

Orange, Lemon, Ginger

Bottle Return

-$0.50

Cold Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00+

Maple Soda

$3.00+

S. Pellegrino Seltzer

$2.50

Kombucha

$3.00+

raspberry lime rickey

$3.00+

Elderberry Soda

$3.00+

Izze

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Cherry-Lime Soda

$3.00+

La Croix

$2.50

Elixer

$3.00+

Mocha Joes Snapchill

$5.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Oil

Sesame Oil

$12.00+

Hemp Oil

$12.00+

Sunflower Oil

$12.00+

Flax Oil

$12.00+

Phyto Nutrient Oil - Hemp

$75.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

485 West River Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

