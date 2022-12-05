Fire at Will
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A new concept from Chef Dom Ruggiero. An intimate spot offering dark lighting, handcrafted cocktails, local beers and signature dishes such as the Hush burger. Other dishes include pasta, steak, seafood and great shareable options.
Location
4912 E Shea Blvd #108, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
