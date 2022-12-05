Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire at Will

review star

No reviews yet

4912 E Shea Blvd #108

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

1/2 Extra Bread

$2.50

Anchovy Toast

$15.00

Kale

$16.00

Sprouts

$15.00

Clams

$18.00

Croquettes

$16.00

Dates

$16.00

Extra Bread

$5.00

Extra Chips

$4.00

Fries

$8.00

French Onion

$12.00

Tartare

$18.00

Gem

$16.00

Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Oysters

$24.00

Salmon

$18.00

Scotch Egg

$15.00

Bigger Plates

Bucatini

$26.00

Bologna

$16.00

Rigatoni

$28.00

Branzino

$65.00

Crab Roll

$22.00

Hush Burger

$18.00

Mussels

$28.00

Ribeye

$150.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Sunday

$10.00

1 Scoop Gelato

$5.00

Beer

Hefeweizen #1

$9.00

Cast Iron Concepts Lager #2

$9.00

Irish Red #3

$9.00

Jomax Coffee Stout #4

$9.00

West Coast IPA #5

$9.00

Tombstone Hazy IPA #6

$9.00

Tombstone Seasonal Sour (can)

$8.00

Cider Corps Seasonal Cider (can)

$8.00

Valley Beer (can)

$8.00

Red

Aia Vecchia Lagone BTL

$56.00

Aia Vecchia Lagone Glass

$14.00

Bordeaux BTL

$56.00

Bordeaux Glass

$14.00

Ca' Viola Barolo BTL

$110.00

Frank Family Zinfandel BTL

$92.00

Planet Oregon Pinot Noir BTL

$58.00

Planet Oregon Pinot Noir Glass

$15.00

Sean Minor Cabernet BTL

$56.00Out of stock

Sean Minor Cabernet Glass

$14.00Out of stock

La Cuadrilla Red Blend BTL

$58.00

La Cuadrilla Red Blend Glass

$15.00

White

Chateau Montelena Chardonnay BTL

$140.00

Fino d'Avellino BTL

$56.00

Fino d'Avellino Glass

$14.00

Los Milics Rose BTL

$58.00

Los Milics Rose Glass

$15.00

Singing Tree Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

Singing Tree Chardonnay Glass

$13.00

Tepa Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$56.00

Tepa Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$14.00

Tintero Moscato BTL

$48.00

Tintero Moscato Glass

$13.00

Trimbach BTL

$54.00

Trimbach Glass

$15.00

Sparkling

Drusian Prosecco BTL

$56.00

Drusian Prosecco Glass

$14.00

Taittinger Champange BTL

$135.00

Ultraviolet Rose BTL

$56.00

Ultraviolet Rose Glass

$14.00

Vodka

Platinum (well)

$10.00

Chopin

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel 1

$14.00

Titos

$11.00

Platinum - DBL

$15.00

Citron - DBL

$16.50

Grey Goose - DBL

$21.00

Ketel One - DBL

$21.00

TItos - DBL

$16.50

Tequila

Corozon (well)

$10.00

Clase Azul

$32.00

Don Juilo 1942

$33.00

Casamigos Blanco

$19.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Casamigos Repo

$21.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Corazon (well) - DBL

$15.00

Clase Azul - DBL

$48.00

Don Julio 1942 - DBL

$49.50

Casamigos Blanco - DBL

$28.50

Casamigos Anejo - DBL

$30.00

Casamigos Repo - DBL

$31.50

Herradura Silver - DBL

$21.00

Patron Silver - DBL

$24.00

Mezcal

Naran

$12.00

Carreno Espadin

$18.00

Carreno Tobasiche

$22.00

Vida

$12.00

Naran - DBL

$18.00

Carreno Espadin - DBL

$27.00

Carreno Tobasiche - DBL

$33.00

Vida - DBL

$18.00

Scotch/Irish Whiskey

Dewars

$12.00

Mac 12

$20.00

Mac 15

$27.00

Jameson

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Dewars - DBL

$18.00

Mac 12 - DBL

$30.00

Mac 15 - DBL

$40.50

Jameson - DBL

$16.50

Tullamore Dew - DBL

$15.00

Gin

Miles (well)

$10.00

Botanist

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Monkey 47

$19.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

St George Terroir

$12.00

Miles (well) - DBL

$15.00

Botanist - DBL

$19.50

Hendricks - DBL

$19.50

Monkey 47 - DBL

$28.50

Bombay Sapphire - DBL

$21.00

Tanqueray - DBL

$18.00

Rum

Captain (well)

$10.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Real McCoy

$11.00

Rum Bar

$11.00

Captain (well) - DBL

$15.00

Flor De Cana 4yr - DBL

$16.50

Real McCoy - DBL

$16.50

Rum Bar - DBL

$16.50

Whiskey

Old Forester (well)

$10.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$13.00

High West American Prairie

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Old Elk

$19.00

Woodford Bourbon

$15.00

Yellowstone

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Old Forester (well) - DBL

$15.00

Angels Envy - DBL

$21.00

Basil Hayden - DBL

$22.50

Buffalo Trace - DBL

$16.50

Bulleit Bourbon - DBL

$19.50

Eagle Rare - DBL

$18.00

Four Roses Small Batch - DBL

$19.50

High West American Prairie - DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniels - DBL

$16.50

Knob Creek - DBL

$16.50

Makers Mark - DBL

$19.50

Old Elk - DBL

$28.50

Woodford Bourbon - DBL

$22.50

Yellowstone - DBL

$18.00

Rye

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

High West Dbl Ryr

$12.00

Piggy Back

$15.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Woodford Rye

$13.00

Bulleit Rye - DBL

$19.50

High West Dbl Rye - DBL

$18.00

Piggy Back - DBL

$22.50

Templeton Rye - DBL

$21.00

Woodford Rye - DBL

$19.50

Cordials

Aperol

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Campari

$11.00

China China

$12.00

Fernet

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Luchano

$11.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Sandemans 20yr

$13.00

St. George Absinthe

$16.00

Tawny 10yr

$12.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$16.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Luxardo

$11.00

Aperol - DBL

$18.00

Baileys - DBL

$18.00

Campari - DBL

$16.50

China China - DBL

$18.00

Fernet - DBL

$18.00

Green Chartreuse - DBL

$24.00

Kahlua - DBL

$18.00

Luchano - DBL

$16.50

Sambuca - DBL

$16.50

Sandemans 20yr - DBL

$19.50

St. George Absinthe - DBL

$24.00

Tawny 10yr - DBL

$18.00

Yellow Chartreuse - DBL

$24.00

Amaretto - DBL

$18.00

Montenegro - DBL

$18.00

Luxardo - DBL

$16.50

Cocktails

75MM

$16.00

Beach Bum

$16.00

Big City

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Holly's Negroni

$17.00

Julio by the Bay

$16.00

Lady of the Night

$16.00

Mamas Medicine

$16.00

Mr. Brownstone

$17.00

Sloe and Steady

$16.00

Snake Juice

$16.00

NA Bev

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Coffee

$8.00

Decaf Coffee

$8.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A new concept from Chef Dom Ruggiero. An intimate spot offering dark lighting, handcrafted cocktails, local beers and signature dishes such as the Hush burger. Other dishes include pasta, steak, seafood and great shareable options.

Location

4912 E Shea Blvd #108, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 - 10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150
orange starNo Reviews
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150 Phoenix, AZ 85028
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Paradise Valley
orange star4.5 • 811
10637 N Tatum Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85028
View restaurantnext
Marigold Maison | PV
orange starNo Reviews
4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118 Phoenix, AZ 85032
View restaurantnext
32 Shea
orange starNo Reviews
10626 N 32nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85028
View restaurantnext
The Joy Bus Diner - 3375 E Shea Blvd C-1
orange starNo Reviews
3375 E Shea Blvd C-1 Phoenix, AZ 85028
View restaurantnext
Taphouse Kitchen, Phoenix AZ
orange star4.1 • 759
3131 E Shea Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85028
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (68 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (91 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston