Fire and Brimstone

222 Reviews

$$

3000 E Ray Rd

Gilbert, AZ 85296

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own (comes with tomato sauce & shredded mozz)
Pepperoni Pizza
Margherita

Pizza

The Aloha

$16.00

Teriyaki sauce, mozzarella, Spam, pineapple, red onion, chives

Baked Potato

$16.00

Olive oil base, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced potatoes, chives, sour cream

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Joe's Real BBQ sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, pickled jalapeños, red onion,

The Big Dill

$16.00

Garlic oil base, mozzarella, ricotta, dill pickles, buttermilk ranch, fresh dill

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, red onion, buttermilk ranch, chives, celery

Build Your Own (comes with tomato sauce & shredded mozz)

$13.00

Comes with red sauce and mozzarella, all additional toppings are extra

The Carne-vore

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozarella, Schreiners smoked Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, Black Forest ham

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

The Fire and Brimstone

$16.00

Spicy tomato sauce, homemade merguez lamb sausage, fresh mozzarella, jalapeños, cilantro

The Italian Sub

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, black olive, red onion, pepperoncini, shredded lettuce and red wine vinegairette

The Mediterranean Mashup

$17.00

Olive oil base, mozzarella, peppadews (South African sweet pickled peppers), Schreiner's smoked Italian sausage, zaatar spice blend, cilantro

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Prosciutto and Fig

$18.00

Tomato sauce, ricotta, black figs, prosciutto, arugula, balsamic reduction

The Romanoff (contains cashews)

$18.00

Tomato sauce, Uprooted Kitchen plant based cheese, Uprooted Kitchen tempeh sausage, red onion, roasted red peppers

The Southwest Pacific

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozarella, Black Forest ham, pineapple, pickled jalapeños

The Supreme

$18.00

The Veggie

$16.00

Tomato sauce, goat cheese, seasonal veggies, pesto

Triple Cheese

$16.00

Garlic oil base, mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, oregano

The green chili chicken special

$18.00

Salsa verde, roasted chicken, roasted corn, red onion and mozzarella topped with cilantro, sour cream and cotija

Salads/Soup

Beets & Greens Salad

$10.00

Beets, mixed greens, citrus vinaigrette, yogurt dressing, zaatar spice blend

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Burrata, heirloom tomatoes, balsamic reduction, olive oil, basil

Full Shaved Farm Salad

$10.00

Seasonal shaved veggies, mixed greens, citrus vinaigrette

Half Shaved Farm Salad

$5.00

Modern Wedge Salad

$12.00

Butterleaf lettuce, bacon, tomato, barley, buttermilk dressing, chives

Half Shaved Salad and Cup of Soup

$10.00

Soup of week Bowl- homemade lobster bisque topped with olive oil and chives (gluten free)

$15.00

Soup of the week cup- homemade lobster bisque topped with olive oil and chives (gluten free)

$8.00

Special Buffalo Chicken Wedge Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

$10.00

Proof bread, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Proof bread, mozzarella, cheddar

Ham n' Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Proof bread, Black Forest ham, Gruyere, dijon aioli

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Open faced Proof Bread, mozzarella, meatballs, basil

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Seasonal veggies, hummus, citrus vinaigrette, arugula

Odds & Ends

Antipasto

$16.00

Proof bread, prosciutto, balsamic reduction, pesto, burrata, pickled veggies

Homemade Pita & Hummus

$9.00

Mezze Plate

$16.00

Home made merguez lamb sausage, home made labneh, mediterranean olive blend, hummus, pita

Pickled Seasonal Vegetables

$9.00

Polenta and Meatballs

$13.00

Creamy polenta, meatballs, marinera sauce, proof bread, pecorino romano

Shakshouka

$14.00

Spicy tomato sauce, home made merguez lamb sausage, jalapeño, fried egg, Proof bread

Smoked Olives & Marcona Almonds

$9.00

2 Meatballs with sauce

$8.00

Gf Pizza Dough

$5.00

Pizza Dough

$3.00

Side of Vegan Cheese

$2.00

Side of Vegan Sausage

$2.00

Side Pita Bread

$3.00

Pizza Kits

$10.00Out of stock

Side Of Buttermilk

Side Of Buffalo Sauce

Sous vide tuna salad sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Sous vide Chula seafood albacore tuna salad with a southwest kick served on sourdough with arugula and guacamole and a side of kettle chips

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wood fired pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and other deliciousness

Fire & Brimstone image

