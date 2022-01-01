Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire By Wicked Fresh

413 Reviews

$

2 common court unit a28

North Conway, NH 03860

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza (16")
Garlic Strips
Cheese Pizza (12")

🍔 Signature Burgers

Wicked Burger w/fries

Wicked Burger w/fries

$12.99

𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙤, 𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙣, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙒𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝙎𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙚. 𝙒𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙨❓ 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙝𝙞𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘼𝙙𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙗𝙪𝙩𝙩𝙤𝙣❗

BBQ burger w/fries

BBQ burger w/fries

$13.99Out of stock

𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙𝙙𝙖𝙧 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙨, 𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙚-𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙡𝙖𝙬, 𝙝𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙗𝙗𝙦 𝙨𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙚. 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒔❓ 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒅𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒏❗

Hangry w/fries

Hangry w/fries

$13.99

𝘾𝙖𝙟𝙪𝙣 𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙𝙙𝙖𝙧 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙤, 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙟𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙣̃𝙤, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙒𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝘾𝙖𝙟𝙪𝙣 𝙨𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙚. 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒔❓ 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒅𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒏❗

Hamburger w\fries

$9.99

Cheeseburger w/fries

$10.99

🍕 12" Pizza

Cheese Pizza (12")

Cheese Pizza (12")

$9.99

House made Cheese Pizza.

Pepperoni (12")

Pepperoni (12")

$11.99

House-made Pepperoni pizza!

Wicked Fresh (12")

Wicked Fresh (12")

$16.00

Wicked sauce, ground beef, mozzarella blend, onions, tomatoes, topped with lettuce and pickles. 10inch size pizza.

Fig (12")

Fig (12")

$16.00

Mozzarella blend, goat cheese, fig, prosciutto & balsamic drizzle. 10inch size pizza.

Greek (12")

Greek (12")

$16.00

Spinach, mozzarella blend, tomato, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini Greek dressing. 10inch size pizza.

Margarita (12")

Margarita (12")

$16.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil & garlic oil drizzle. 10 inch size pizza.

Sausage & Fennel (12")

Sausage & Fennel (12")

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, blend, sausage, pepperonicini, fennel seeds, onions, tomatoes & ricotta. 10inch size pizza.

Chicken Parm (12")

Chicken Parm (12")

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella blend, fried chicken, parmesan & fresh basil. 10inch size pizza.

Hawaiian (12")

Hawaiian (12")

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella blend, pineapple & ham. 10inch size pizza.

Vegan Greek (12")

Vegan Greek (12")

$16.00

Vegan cheese, spinach, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, hummus & greek dressing. 10inch size pizza.

Buffalo Chicken (12")

Buffalo Chicken (12")

$16.00

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella blend, fried chicken, bleu cheese crumbles & ranch drizzle. 10inch size pizza.

Steak & Cheese (12")

Steak & Cheese (12")

$16.00

Garlic oil base, shaved steak, onions, mozzarella blend.

🍕 12" Pizza (Gluten Free)

Cheese (12') GF

Cheese (12') GF

$16.99

House-made cheese pizza. (Gluten Free crust)

Pepperoni (12")GF

$16.99

House-made Pepperoni pizza (Gluten Free)

Wicked Fresh (12") GF

$16.99

Wicked sauce, ground beef, mozzarella blend, onions, tomatoes, topped with lettuce and pickles. 12inch size pizza.

Fig (12") GF

$16.99

Mozzarella blend, goat cheese, fig, prosciutto & balsamic drizzle. 10inch size pizza. 12inch size pizza.

Greek (12") GF

$16.99

Spinach, mozzarella blend, tomato, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini Greek dressing. 12inch size pizza.

Margarita (12") GF

$16.99

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil & garlic oil drizzle. 12inch size pizza.

Sausage & Fennel (12") GF

$16.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, blend, sausage, pepperonicini, fennel seeds, onions, tomatoes & ricotta. 12inch size pizza.

Chicken Parm (12") GF

$16.99

Red sauce, mozzarella blend, fried chicken, parmesan & fresh basil. 12inch gluten free size pizza.

Vegan Greek (12") GF

$16.99

Spinach, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, hummus & greek dressing. 12inch gluten free size pizza.

Buffalo Chicken (12") GF

$16.99

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella blend, fried chicken, bleu cheese crumbles & ranch drizzle. 12inch Gluten free size pizza.

Steak & Cheese (12") GF

$16.99Out of stock

Garlic oil base, shaved steak, onions, mozzarella blend.

🍕 16" Pizza

Cheese Pizza (16")

Cheese Pizza (16")

$16.49

House-made cheese pizza.

Pepperoni (16")

Pepperoni (16")

$19.24

House-made Pepperoni pizza!

Wicked Fresh (16")

Wicked Fresh (16")

$22.00

Wicked sauce, ground beef, mozzarella blend, onions, tomatoes, topped with lettuce and pickles. 16inch pizza.

FIg (16")

FIg (16")

$22.00

Mozzarella blend, goat cheese, fig, prosciutto & balsamic drizzle. 10inch size pizza. 16inch size pizza.

Greek (16")

Greek (16")

$22.00

Spinach, mozzarella blend, tomato, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini Greek dressing. 16inch size pizza.

Margarita (16")

Margarita (16")

$22.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, fresh basil & garlic oil drizzle. 16inch size pizza.

Sausage & Fennel (16")

Sausage & Fennel (16")

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella blend, sausage, pepperoncini, fennel seed, red onion, tomato & ricotta. 16inch size pizza.

Chicken Parm (16")

Chicken Parm (16")

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella blend, fried chicken, parmesan & fresh basil. 16inch size pizza.

Hawaiian (16")

Hawaiian (16")

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella blend, pineapple & ham. 16inch size pizza.

Vegan Greek (16")

Vegan Greek (16")

$22.00

Vegan cheees spinach, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, hummus & greek dressing. 16inch size pizza.

Buffalo Chicken (16")

Buffalo Chicken (16")

$22.00

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella blend, fried chicken, bleu cheese crumbles & ranch drizzle. 16inch size pizza.

Steak & Cheese (16")

Steak & Cheese (16")

$22.00

Garlic oil base, shaved steak, onions, mozzarella blend.

🍕 BYO (12") Pizza

BYO (12") Pizza

BYO (12") Pizza

$9.99

Build your own 10 inch pizza. Every pizza comes with our Mozzarella blend on it. Choose your sauce and any additional house cheeses, meats and veggies.

🍕 BYO (16") Pizza

BYO (16") Pizza

BYO (16") Pizza

$16.00

Build your own 16 inch pizza. Every pizza comes with our house Mozzarella blend on it. Choose your sauce and any additional house cheeses, meats and veggies.

🍕 BYO (Gluten Free 12")

BYO (Gluten Free 12") Pizza

BYO (Gluten Free 12") Pizza

$13.49

Build your own 12 inch GLUTEN FREE pizza with any choices of our house cheeses, meat and veggies.

🍕 OTB 12"

Bacon & Pineapple

Bacon & Pineapple

$16.00Out of stock

OTB Pizza of the week…..Red sauce base 4 cheese blend asparagus prosciutto snap peas capers topped with honey lemon Dijon

🍕 OTB 16"

OTB Pizza of the week….. The Rodeo Cheeseburger!!!!!! BBQ base, cheese blend, smashed beef, bacon, pickles topped with beer battered onion rings and BBQ sauce!
Bacon & Pineapple

Bacon & Pineapple

$22.00Out of stock

OTB Pizza of the week…..Red sauce base 4 cheese blend asparagus prosciutto snap peas capers topped with honey lemon Dijon

🍕 Pizza Slices

Cheese

Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Large slice of our brick oven cheese pizza.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$4.50Out of stock

Large slice of our brick oven pepperoni pizza.

OTB

OTB

$5.50Out of stock

Large Single slice of our brick oven OTB pizza.

🍗 Wings

Plain Wings

Plain Wings

House brined chicken wings, fried crispy served with carrots, celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

BBQ house brined chicken wings, fried crispy served with carrots, celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo house brined chicken wings, fried crispy served with carrots, celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.

Honey Hot

Honey Hot

Honey hot house brined chicken wings, fried crispy served with carrots, celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.

Fire-yaki Wings

Fire-yaki Wings

Fire-Yaki (Teriyaki) house brined chicken wings, fried crispy and topped with sesame seed and scallions served with carrots, celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.

Garlic Parmesan Wings

Garlic Parmesan Wings

Garlic Parmesan house brined chicken wings, fried crispy served with carrots, celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.

🍪 Desserts

Chocolate chip

Chocolate chip

$2.00

🍵 Sides & Sauces

BBQ sauce

$2.00

Blue cheese

$2.00

Good ole' side of bleu cheese.

Buffalo sauce

$2.00

Carrots & Celery

$4.00Out of stock

Carrots & celery.

Cesar dressing

$2.00

Fire Yaki sauce

$2.00
Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks fried and served with marinara.

Fries

$4.99

Fair portion of fries fried in 100% canola oil.

Garlic Parmasean Fries

Garlic Parmasean Fries

$7.99

Garlic Parmesan Fries!

Garlic Parmesan sauce

$2.00
Garlic Strips

Garlic Strips

$8.99

Garlic parmesan strips served with marinara.

Greek dressing

$2.00

House dressing

$2.00

Hummus and pita

$7.99

Hummus and pita.

Marinara

$2.00

Fresh saucy marinara sauce.

Pita

Pita

$3.00

Home-made fresh pita bread.

Side Ranch

$2.00

Good ole' side of ranch.

🍺 Beer

Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.50
Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$3.50
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$3.50
(603) Hard Seltzer Black Cherry Pomegranate

(603) Hard Seltzer Black Cherry Pomegranate

$6.00
Grapefruit Bier (SCHÖFFERHOFER)

Grapefruit Bier (SCHÖFFERHOFER)

$6.00

Citizen Cider

$6.00

Jimosa

$6.00

VODKA SODA

$6.00

White Mountain Lemonade

$6.00

Glutenberg IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Tuckermans Pale Ale

$6.00

🥗 Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.99

Mixed green, feta cheese. chick peas, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini pita croutons & Greek dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Romaine, croutons, parmesian cheese & house made Caesar.

Fire's House Salad

Fire's House Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, & Fire's house dressing.

🥤 Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.25
Dasani

Dasani

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75
Minute-Maid Lemonade

Minute-Maid Lemonade

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Coke

Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75
Ginger-Ale

Ginger-Ale

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Root-Beer

Root-Beer

$2.75
Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$2.75

Fairlife Milk

$2.50

🥪 Subs & Sandwiches

Steak & Cheese w/ Fries

Steak & Cheese w/ Fries

$13.99

Shaved Steak melted American cheese served on a hoagie roll. Make it a fire bomb (peppers, mushrooms, and onions.

Chicken Parm Sub W/fries

Chicken Parm Sub W/fries

$13.99

Breaded chicken topped with marinara, provolone and Parmesan cheese on a toasted garlic butter roll.

🧒 Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Kids size portion of chicken tenders with your choice of fries or veggies (carrots & celery) as well as choice of drink.

Kids Cheese

$10.99

Kids 10inch cheese pizza with choice of drink.

Kids Pepperoni

$10.99

Kids 10inch Pepperoni with choice of drink.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

OFFERING OUTDOOR DINING ON OUR HEATED, COVERED PATIO, INDOOR DINING AND TAKEOUT.

Website

Location

2 common court unit a28, North Conway, NH 03860

Directions

Gallery
Fire by Wicked Fresh image
Fire by Wicked Fresh image
Fire by Wicked Fresh image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Met at Settlers Green - 2 Common Court Bld H50
orange starNo Reviews
2 Common Court Bld H50 North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers
orange star4.6 • 558
19 Barnes Rd North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Sushki - 1857 White Mountain Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
1857 White Mountain Hwy North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy
orange star4.3 • 430
2680 White Mountain Hwy North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Vito Marcello's Italian Bistro
orange star4.7 • 2,823
45 seavey st North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing Co.
orange star4.5 • 1,901
3378 WHITE MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Conway

Vito Marcello's Italian Bistro
orange star4.7 • 2,823
45 seavey st North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing Co.
orange star4.5 • 1,901
3378 WHITE MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers
orange star4.6 • 558
19 Barnes Rd North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy
orange star4.3 • 430
2680 White Mountain Hwy North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Conway
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Gilford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Laconia
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston