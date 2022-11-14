Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire Dough - Framingham 624 Waverly Street

review star

No reviews yet

624 Waverly Street

Framingham, MA 01702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Classic
Fried Dough
Classic Fries

Large Pizza 16" Square

12 Slices

Make It Your Own Pizza

$16.99
Large Baller

Large Baller

$21.99

house meatballs, ricotta cheese, roasted garlic, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, basil

Large Brussels & Bacon

Large Brussels & Bacon

$21.99

roasted brussels, red onion jam, bacon, blue cheese crumble, balsamic glaze

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

fried buffalo chicken, pickled red onion, blue cheese crumbles, mozzerella, ranch, chives

Large Cheeseburger

Large Cheeseburger

$21.99

ground beef, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, shredded lettuce, chopped pickles, burger sauce

Large Classic

Large Classic

$16.99

mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce

Large Loaded Potato

Large Loaded Potato

$19.99

roasted potato, bacon, cheddar jack, sour cream, chive

Large Mac Daddy

Large Mac Daddy

$25.49

mac & cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, crispy onion strings, cheddar jack, chives

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$18.99

fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, basil

Large Nashville Hot Chicken

Large Nashville Hot Chicken

$21.99

fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, mozzarella, chopped pickles, diced tomatoes and topped with fuego sauce

Large Steak House

Large Steak House

$23.99

shaved ribeye, roasted potato, red onion jam, thick cut bacon, blue cheese, mozzarella, chives

Large The Jam

$21.99

fig jam, ricotta cheese, prosciutto, arugula tossed in lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glaze drizzle

Large The Roni

$19.99

chopped uncured pepperoni, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce

Large The Wayside

$21.99

roasted brussels, spinach, roasted red pepper, red onion, fresh mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce

Large White Mushroom

$19.99

mushrooms, garlic oil, mozzarella, arugula, shaved parmesan, crema

Regular Pizza 12" Square

12 Slices

Regular Make Your Own Pizza

$10.00
Regular Baller

Regular Baller

$14.00

house meatballs, ricotta cheese, roasted garlic, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, basil

Regular Brussels & Bacon

Regular Brussels & Bacon

$14.00

roasted brussels, red onion jam, bacon, blue cheese, balsamic glaze

Regular Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Regular Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

fried buffalo chicken, pickled red onion, blue cheese, mozzarella, ranch, chives

Regular Cheeseburger

Regular Cheeseburger

$14.00

ground beef, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, shredded lettuce, chopped pickles, burger sauce

Regular Classic

Regular Classic

$10.00

mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce

Regular Loaded Potato

Regular Loaded Potato

$13.00

roasted potato, bacon, cheddar jack, sour cream, chives

Regular Mac Daddy

Regular Mac Daddy

$17.00

mac & cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, crispy onion strings, cheddar jack, chives

Regular Margherita

Regular Margherita

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, basil

Regular Nashville

Regular Nashville

$14.00

fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, mozzarella, chopped pickles, diced tomatoes and topped with fuego sauce

Regular Steak House

Regular Steak House

$16.00

shaved ribeye, roasted potato, red onion jam, blue cheese, mozzarella, chives

Regular The Jam

$14.00

fig jam, ricotta cheese, prosciutto, arugula tossed in lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glaze drizzle

Regular Roni

$13.00

chopped uncured pepperoni, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce

Regular Wayside

$14.00

roasted brussels, spinach, roasted red pepper, red onion, fresh mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce

Regular White Mushroom

$13.00

mushrooms, garlic oil, mozzarella, arugula, shaved parmesan, crema

Slices

Cheese Slice

$2.75

Special Slice

$4.25

Sandwiches

Served on a fire baked roll or flatbread

Make Your Own Sandwich

$8.00

Make It Your Own Sandwich

Aloha

$11.00

grilled chicken, pulled pork, hawaiian sauce, pineapple, chives

Bistro Steak

$11.00

sliced steak, red onion jam, roasted red pepper, mushroom, cheddar cheese

Broadway Street

$10.50

pulled pork, nashville hot sauce, crispy onion strings, cheddar cheese, pickles

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

fried or roasted buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, celery, pickled red onion, ranch

Chicken Parm

$11.00

hand breaded chicken, marinara, italian cheese blend, fresh basil

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

roasted chicken, dried cranberries, celery, mayo, salt, pepper, mustard

Cubano

$11.00

roasted pork, roasted ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard

King Henry

$10.00

roasted turkey, roasted ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Mafioso

$10.50

prosciutto, pepperoni, salami, roasted red pepper, cherry pepper, lettuce, tomato, oil, italian cheese blend, salt, black pepper

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

house meatball, mozzarella, ricotta, marinara, basil

Patty Mac

$12.00

beef patty, mac and cheese, pickled red onion, burger sauce

Piadina

$10.75

procuito, fresh mozzarella, arugula, plum tomato, balsamic glaze, lemon vinaigrette

Southwestern

$11.00

roasted or fried chicken, cheddar, chipotle, bacon, smashed avocado, arugula

Turkey Avocado

$11.00

roasted turkey, cheddar, baby spinach, plum tomato, smashed avocado, mayo

Turkey Gobbler

$11.75

roasted turkey, stuffing and cranberry mayo.

Veggie Sandwich

$11.75

spinach, roasted brussels, roasted red pepper, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette, fresh mozzarella (optional)

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Make It Your Own Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$8.75

Make It Your Own Sandwich

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Make It Your Own Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$8.75

Make It Your Own Sandwich

Chicken Sandwiches

2 Hand breaded jumbo tenders served on a brioche roll

Chicken Fuego Sandwich

$10.75

smashed avocado, bacon, fuego sauce, hot cherry peppers

Nashville Hot Sandwich

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$10.75

Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles

Cowboy Sandwich

Cowboy Sandwich

$11.75

mac & cheese, crispy onion strings, bbq sauce

All American Sandwich

All American Sandwich

$10.75

Pickles, Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar

Original Buffalo Sandwich

Original Buffalo Sandwich

$10.75

Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato

Basic Chick Sandwich

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Hot Bowls

Roasted Chicken Bowl

$17.00

grilled chicken, roasted brussels, roasted red pepper, spinach, 5 grain blend, balsamic glaze

Steak Bowl

$18.00

shaved ribeye, roasted potatoes, roasted red pepper, spinach, red onions, balsamic glaze

Veggie Grain Bowl

$15.50

5 grain blend tossed with mushroom, spinach, red onion, roasted garlic oil

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$13.00

baked 4 cheese blend

Buffalo Mac & Cheese Bowl

$16.00

baked 4 cheese blend topped with bread crumbs and tossed with buffalo fried chicken

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$16.00

baked 4 cheese blend topped with bread crumbs and tossed with bbq pulled pork

Garlic Mushroom Mac & Cheese

$15.00

baked 4 cheese blend topped with bread crumbs, tossed with roasted garlic mushrooms

Chicken and Bacon Mac & Cheese

$16.00

baked 4 cheese blend topped with bread crumbs, tossed with chicken and bacon

Salad Bowls

Apaggio Salad Bowl

$13.00

mixed greens, orange slices, diced tomatoes, cashews, fetta, dried figs, lemon vin

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, grilled or fried chicken, blue cheese crumbles, plum tomato, ranch

Caesar Salad Bowl

$10.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, flatbread crisps

Chicken Caesar Bowl

$14.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, flatbread crisps

Cali Salad Bowl

$13.00

mixed greens, roasted turkey, avocado, plum tomato, pickled red onion, lemon vinaigrette

Capri Salad Bowl

$11.00

arugula, fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, roasted red pepper, basil, balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad / Chicken

$14.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and cucumbers with choice of dressing

House Salad Bowl

$10.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and cucumbers with choice of dressing

Mediterranean Salad Bowl

$12.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, fetta, black olives, lemon vin

Things To Share

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$10.00

original, whole wheat or GF dough with roasted garlic and shredded mozzarella

Fried Cheese Bites

$8.00

battered and fried cheddar curds

Onion Strings

$7.00

hand breaded onions that are fried golden brown

Classic Fries

Classic Fries

$5.50

classic fries seasoned with sea salt and pepper

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$8.50

FDK Fries

$11.00

hand cut fries with cheddar cheese, pulled pork, bacon, diced tomatoes, onion strings, bbq sauce, ranch and chives

Fuego Fries

$7.00

tossed with our signature spicy seasoning and served with a side of fuego sauce.

Garlic Parm Fries

$8.00

hand cut fries tossed with garlic oil, roasted garlic, shaved parmesan, sea salt, cracked pepper and chives

Meatball Parm Fries

$10.00

hand cut fries smothered with mozzarella, marinara, house meatballs, shaved parmesan and basil

Egg Roll - Buffalo Chicken Mac&Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

2 Egg Rolls filled with shaved ribeye, mushroom, pepper, onion and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of ranch.

Egg Roll - Steak & Cheese

$9.00

2 Egg Rolls filled with shaved rib eye steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of ranch.

KEgg Roll - Veggie

$9.00Out of stock

2 Egg Rolls filled with mushrooms, spinach, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella and wild rice. Served with a side of balsamic vin.

Eggroll -Steak Bomb

$9.00

Eggroll- Spicy Bacon Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In wings fire roasted then deep fried

6 Bone-In Wings

$9.49

6 Wings with choice of 1 flavor

10 Bone-In Wings

$14.29

10 Wings with choice of 2 flavors

20 Bone-In Wings

$27.49

20 Wings with choice of 2 flavors

Boneless Wings

Hand breadded jumbo tenders. -Gluten Free tenders available -Healthier roasted tenders also available

3 Boneless Wings

$6.75

3 Wings with choice of 1 flavor

6 Boneless Wings

$12.79

6 Wings with choice of 2 flavors

9 Boneless Wings

$17.99

9 Wings with choice of 2 flavors

12 Boneless Wings

$24.99

12 Wings with choice of 2 flavors

Boneless Baskets

Boneless wings with choice of sauce and fries or crispy onion strings

3 Boneless Basket

$10.49

3 Wings with choice of sauce and fries or onion strings

6 Boneless Basket

$16.49

6 wings with choice of sauce and fries or onion strings

Bone-In Baskets

Bone-In wings with choice of sauce and fries or crispy onion strings

6 Bone-In Basket

$12.49

6 Wings with choice of sauce and fries or onion strings

10 Bone-In Basket

$16.99

10 Wings with choice of sauce and fries or onion strings

Sweets

Doughnut Holes

Doughnut Holes

$6.50

doughnut holes rolled in cinnamon & sugar, served with chocolate and caramel sauce

Fried Dough

Fried Dough

$6.50

our original dough deep fried and dusted with powdered sugar

Cookies & Cream Fried Dough

Cookies & Cream Fried Dough

$10.75

fried dough topped with oreos, white chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar

S'mores Pizza

$10.75

fried dough topped with mini marshmallows, chocolate chips and crushed graham crackers then finished in the oven and topped with chocolate sauce.

Nutella Fried Dough

$10.75

fried dough topped with roasted banana, nutella, powdered sugar

Strawberry Pie Fried Dough

$10.75

fried dough topped with strawberry pie filling, graham cracker, powdered sugar

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.00

Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Rice Crispy Bar (GF)

$2.00

Sweet Street Marshmallow Bar

Drinks

2 Liter Coke

$3.75

Coke 2 Liter bottle

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke 2 Liter bottle

2 Liter Orange Soda

$3.75

Fanta Orange 2 Liter bottle

2 Liter Sprite

$3.75

Sprite 2 Liter bottle

Aha Blueberry pomegranate

$2.25

Aha Blueberry pomegranate Sparkling Water 16 oz Can