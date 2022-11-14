- Home
- /
- Framingham
- /
- Fire Dough - Framingham - 624 Waverly Street
Fire Dough - Framingham 624 Waverly Street
No reviews yet
624 Waverly Street
Framingham, MA 01702
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Large Pizza 16" Square
Make It Your Own Pizza
Large Baller
house meatballs, ricotta cheese, roasted garlic, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, basil
Large Brussels & Bacon
roasted brussels, red onion jam, bacon, blue cheese crumble, balsamic glaze
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
fried buffalo chicken, pickled red onion, blue cheese crumbles, mozzerella, ranch, chives
Large Cheeseburger
ground beef, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, shredded lettuce, chopped pickles, burger sauce
Large Classic
mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce
Large Loaded Potato
roasted potato, bacon, cheddar jack, sour cream, chive
Large Mac Daddy
mac & cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, crispy onion strings, cheddar jack, chives
Large Margherita
fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, basil
Large Nashville Hot Chicken
fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, mozzarella, chopped pickles, diced tomatoes and topped with fuego sauce
Large Steak House
shaved ribeye, roasted potato, red onion jam, thick cut bacon, blue cheese, mozzarella, chives
Large The Jam
fig jam, ricotta cheese, prosciutto, arugula tossed in lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glaze drizzle
Large The Roni
chopped uncured pepperoni, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce
Large The Wayside
roasted brussels, spinach, roasted red pepper, red onion, fresh mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce
Large White Mushroom
mushrooms, garlic oil, mozzarella, arugula, shaved parmesan, crema
Regular Pizza 12" Square
Regular Make Your Own Pizza
Regular Baller
house meatballs, ricotta cheese, roasted garlic, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, basil
Regular Brussels & Bacon
roasted brussels, red onion jam, bacon, blue cheese, balsamic glaze
Regular Buffalo Chicken Pizza
fried buffalo chicken, pickled red onion, blue cheese, mozzarella, ranch, chives
Regular Cheeseburger
ground beef, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, shredded lettuce, chopped pickles, burger sauce
Regular Classic
mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce
Regular Loaded Potato
roasted potato, bacon, cheddar jack, sour cream, chives
Regular Mac Daddy
mac & cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, crispy onion strings, cheddar jack, chives
Regular Margherita
fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, basil
Regular Nashville
fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, mozzarella, chopped pickles, diced tomatoes and topped with fuego sauce
Regular Steak House
shaved ribeye, roasted potato, red onion jam, blue cheese, mozzarella, chives
Regular The Jam
fig jam, ricotta cheese, prosciutto, arugula tossed in lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glaze drizzle
Regular Roni
chopped uncured pepperoni, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce
Regular Wayside
roasted brussels, spinach, roasted red pepper, red onion, fresh mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce
Regular White Mushroom
mushrooms, garlic oil, mozzarella, arugula, shaved parmesan, crema
Sandwiches
Make Your Own Sandwich
Make It Your Own Sandwich
Aloha
grilled chicken, pulled pork, hawaiian sauce, pineapple, chives
Bistro Steak
sliced steak, red onion jam, roasted red pepper, mushroom, cheddar cheese
Broadway Street
pulled pork, nashville hot sauce, crispy onion strings, cheddar cheese, pickles
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
fried or roasted buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, celery, pickled red onion, ranch
Chicken Parm
hand breaded chicken, marinara, italian cheese blend, fresh basil
Chicken Salad Sandwich
roasted chicken, dried cranberries, celery, mayo, salt, pepper, mustard
Cubano
roasted pork, roasted ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard
King Henry
roasted turkey, roasted ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Mafioso
prosciutto, pepperoni, salami, roasted red pepper, cherry pepper, lettuce, tomato, oil, italian cheese blend, salt, black pepper
Meatball Sandwich
house meatball, mozzarella, ricotta, marinara, basil
Patty Mac
beef patty, mac and cheese, pickled red onion, burger sauce
Piadina
procuito, fresh mozzarella, arugula, plum tomato, balsamic glaze, lemon vinaigrette
Southwestern
roasted or fried chicken, cheddar, chipotle, bacon, smashed avocado, arugula
Turkey Avocado
roasted turkey, cheddar, baby spinach, plum tomato, smashed avocado, mayo
Turkey Gobbler
roasted turkey, stuffing and cranberry mayo.
Veggie Sandwich
spinach, roasted brussels, roasted red pepper, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette, fresh mozzarella (optional)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Make It Your Own Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Make It Your Own Sandwich
Roasted Chicken Sandwich
Make It Your Own Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Make It Your Own Sandwich
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Fuego Sandwich
smashed avocado, bacon, fuego sauce, hot cherry peppers
Nashville Hot Sandwich
Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles
Cowboy Sandwich
mac & cheese, crispy onion strings, bbq sauce
All American Sandwich
Pickles, Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar
Original Buffalo Sandwich
Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato
Basic Chick Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Hot Bowls
Roasted Chicken Bowl
grilled chicken, roasted brussels, roasted red pepper, spinach, 5 grain blend, balsamic glaze
Steak Bowl
shaved ribeye, roasted potatoes, roasted red pepper, spinach, red onions, balsamic glaze
Veggie Grain Bowl
5 grain blend tossed with mushroom, spinach, red onion, roasted garlic oil
Mac & Cheese Bowl
baked 4 cheese blend
Buffalo Mac & Cheese Bowl
baked 4 cheese blend topped with bread crumbs and tossed with buffalo fried chicken
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
baked 4 cheese blend topped with bread crumbs and tossed with bbq pulled pork
Garlic Mushroom Mac & Cheese
baked 4 cheese blend topped with bread crumbs, tossed with roasted garlic mushrooms
Chicken and Bacon Mac & Cheese
baked 4 cheese blend topped with bread crumbs, tossed with chicken and bacon
Salad Bowls
Apaggio Salad Bowl
mixed greens, orange slices, diced tomatoes, cashews, fetta, dried figs, lemon vin
Buffalo Chicken Salad
mixed greens, grilled or fried chicken, blue cheese crumbles, plum tomato, ranch
Caesar Salad Bowl
romaine, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, flatbread crisps
Chicken Caesar Bowl
romaine, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, flatbread crisps
Cali Salad Bowl
mixed greens, roasted turkey, avocado, plum tomato, pickled red onion, lemon vinaigrette
Capri Salad Bowl
arugula, fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, roasted red pepper, basil, balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad / Chicken
mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and cucumbers with choice of dressing
House Salad Bowl
mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and cucumbers with choice of dressing
Mediterranean Salad Bowl
mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, fetta, black olives, lemon vin
Things To Share
Cheesy Garlic Bread
original, whole wheat or GF dough with roasted garlic and shredded mozzarella
Fried Cheese Bites
battered and fried cheddar curds
Onion Strings
hand breaded onions that are fried golden brown
Classic Fries
classic fries seasoned with sea salt and pepper
Bacon Cheddar Fries
FDK Fries
hand cut fries with cheddar cheese, pulled pork, bacon, diced tomatoes, onion strings, bbq sauce, ranch and chives
Fuego Fries
tossed with our signature spicy seasoning and served with a side of fuego sauce.
Garlic Parm Fries
hand cut fries tossed with garlic oil, roasted garlic, shaved parmesan, sea salt, cracked pepper and chives
Meatball Parm Fries
hand cut fries smothered with mozzarella, marinara, house meatballs, shaved parmesan and basil
Egg Roll - Buffalo Chicken Mac&Cheese
2 Egg Rolls filled with shaved ribeye, mushroom, pepper, onion and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
Egg Roll - Steak & Cheese
2 Egg Rolls filled with shaved rib eye steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
KEgg Roll - Veggie
2 Egg Rolls filled with mushrooms, spinach, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella and wild rice. Served with a side of balsamic vin.
Eggroll -Steak Bomb
Eggroll- Spicy Bacon Mac N Cheese
Bone-In Wings
Boneless Wings
Boneless Baskets
Bone-In Baskets
Sweets
Doughnut Holes
doughnut holes rolled in cinnamon & sugar, served with chocolate and caramel sauce
Fried Dough
our original dough deep fried and dusted with powdered sugar
Cookies & Cream Fried Dough
fried dough topped with oreos, white chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar
S'mores Pizza
fried dough topped with mini marshmallows, chocolate chips and crushed graham crackers then finished in the oven and topped with chocolate sauce.
Nutella Fried Dough
fried dough topped with roasted banana, nutella, powdered sugar
Strawberry Pie Fried Dough
fried dough topped with strawberry pie filling, graham cracker, powdered sugar
Salted Caramel Cookie
Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Rice Crispy Bar (GF)
Sweet Street Marshmallow Bar