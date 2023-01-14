Firegrills imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken

Firegrills 4400 W Sample Rd # 146

review star

No reviews yet

4400 W Sample Rd # 146

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$14.99

Fried Calamari

$15.99

Chicken Bites - Frango Passarinho

$15.99

Chicken Wings (10)

$14.99

Kielbasa Bites - Calabresa

$14.99

Pork Belly bites

$14.99

Crispy Fish Bites

$15.99

Sauteed Shrimp

$17.99

Salgadinho Mix - (15 Pieces)

$19.99

Sauteed Dry Fried - Carne Seca

$17.99

Picanha Palito

$24.99

Curb Cheese Cane Molasses

$13.99

Bandejão Mineiro

$37.99

BATATA FRITA

$9.99

YUCA

$9.99

Burgers

All America Burger 12 oz.

$17.99

Blue Cheese Burger

$17.99

Barbecue Burger

$17.99

Vegan Burger

$17.99

Sandwiches

Sand. Top Sirloin Big

$17.99

Sand. Chicken Breast Big

$15.99

Sand. Pork Sausage Big

$16.99

Kids Menu

Kids - Chicken breast w/ French fries

$13.99

Kids - Cheese burger w/ French fries

$13.99

Mac Cheese Kids Menu

$13.99

Sides

Asparagus

$4.99

Brussels Sprouts

$4.99

Mix Veggies

$4.99

Fried Yucca

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

French Fries - FRITAS

$4.99

Potato Salad (Maionese)

$4.99

Fried Plantains - BANANA

$4.99

Fried Eggs 2 - OVOS

$4.99

Classic salad Small

$4.99

White Rice - ARROZ

$4.99

Feijoes

$4.99

Caramelized onions

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Feija Tropeiro side

$4.99

Butter Corn

$4.99

Feijao tropeiro

$4.99

Milho

$4.99

Farofa

$4.99

Entrée

Top Sirloin Steak Entree

$25.99

Ribeye Steak Entree

$27.99

New York Strip Entree

$27.99

Skirt Steak Entree

$26.99

T-Bone Steak Entree

$35.99

Smoked Pork Chop Entree

$25.99

Baby Back Ribs Entree

$26.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$21.99

Salmon In Dill Sauce Entree

$24.99

Beef Parmigiana Entree

$25.99

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$22.99

Feijoada

$17.99

Strogonoff de carne

$23.99

Strogonoff de Frango

$22.99

Strogonoff de camarão

$24.99

Moqueca de peixe

$24.99

Moqueca de Camarão

$26.99

Moqueca Mista

$27.99

Bobó de Camarão

$27.99

PA 2 !!! Top Sirloin Steak Entree

$46.99

PA 2 !!! Ribeye Steak Entree

$49.99

PA 2 !!! New York Strip Entree

$49.99

PA 2 !!! Skirt Steak Entree

$47.99

PA 2 !!! Especial de Domingo

$46.99

PA 1 !!! Especial de Domingo

$25.99

Salads

Cease Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$10.99

Balsamic Salad

$12.99

Soups Bowl

French Onion Soup 8 oz.

$6.99

Minestrone soup 8 oz.

$8.99

Caldo de Feijao

$14.99

Caldo Verde

$14.99

Caldo de Mandioca

$14.99

Pastas

Pasta Chicken Parmigiana

$23.99

Pasta Linguine Carbonara

$19.99

Pasta Shrimp Scampi

$21.99

Natural Juices

Passion Fruit

$4.99

Pineapple

$4.99

Cashew

$4.99

Lemonade

$4.99

Desserts

Flan

$6.99

Passion Fruit Mousse

$5.99

Chocolate mousse w/ Marshmallow

$6.99

Soccer Food Specials

Pork Sausage Sp. Soccer

$14.99

Sirloin - Alcatra Sp. Soccer

$14.99

Chicken Bite - Passarinho Sp. Soccer

$14.99

Party Special Events

Party Buffet Special Event

$28.00

Artistic cover fee 05

$5.00

Artistic cover fee 010

$10.00

Couver

Couver 1

$5.00

Couver 2

$4.00

Couver 3

$3.00

SOFT DRINKS

Coca Cola

$2.99

Coca Cola Diet

$2.99

Coco Cola Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Guarana

$2.99Out of stock

Guarana Diet

$2.99

Water bottle

$1.50

Perrier - Sparkling water

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

MAQUINA REFRI

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$3.50

Mothers day Special

Pasta Alfredo w/ Shrimpers, broccoli Mothers day

$24.99

Arroz piamontese carne ao molho madeira - Mothers day

$24.99

Thursday - Ladies Nights Special

Caipirinha Lime

$11.95

Caipirinha Strawbeery

$11.95

Caipirinha Passion Fruit

$11.95

Bud Light Draft

$4.99

Stella Artois Draft

$5.99

Blue Moon Draft

$5.99

Corona Extra Draft

$5.99

Heineken Draft

$5.99

Guinness Draft

$6.99

Mich. Ultra Draft

$4.99

Kielbasa Bites - Calabresa

$14.99

Chicken Bites - Frango Passarinho

$15.99

Crispy Fish Bites

$15.99

Canyon Road Chardonnay Bottle

$33.90

Casa de Amado Rose Bottle

$33.90

Wed. Food

Chicken Bites - Frango Passarinho

$15.99

White Wine Glass

Casa Nina Chardonnay Glass

$9.90

Casa Nina Pink Grigio Glass

$9.90

Gambino Sparkling Wine Glass

$9.90

Mission Lake Moscato Glass

$9.90

Canyon Road Chardonnay Glass

$6.50

Villa Ballesta Moscato Glass

$9.90

Casa Furlan Moscato Glass

$9.90

Sake Glass

$9.90

Impero Pink Grigio Glass

$9.90

Red Wine Glass

Canyon Road Pino Noir Glass

$9.90

Casa de Amaro Rose Glass

$9.90

Casa Nina Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$9.90

Casa Nina Merlot Glass

$9.90

Casa Nina Sweet Red Glass

$9.90

Impero Merlot Glass

$9.90

Origo Toscano Red Wine Glass

$9.90

Sangue Di Guida Sweet Red Glass

$9.90

Verona Corvina Red Wine Glass

$9.90

White Wine Bottle

Casa Nina Chardonnay Bottle

$33.90

Casa Nina Pink Grigio Bottle

$33.90

Gambino Sparkling Wine Bottle

$33.90

Mission Lake Moscato Bottle

$33.90

Canyon Road Chardonnay Bottle

$33.90

Villa Ballesta Moscato Bottle

$33.90

Canyon Furlan Moscato Bottle

$33.90

Impero Pino Grigio Bottle

$33.90

Sake Bottle

$33.90

Red Wine Bottle

Canyon Road Pinor Noir Bottle

$33.90

Casa de Amado Rose Bottle

$33.90

Casa Nina Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$33.90

Casa Nina Merlot Bottle

$33.90

Casa Nina Sweet Red Bottle

$33.90

Impero Merlot Bottle

$33.90

Origo Toscano Red Wine Bottle

$33.90

Sangue Do Gouda Sweet Wine Bottle

$33.90

Verona Corvina Red Wine Bottle

$33.90

Soda Fountain

Coke Fountain

$3.99

Diet Coke Fountain

$3.99

Sprite Fountain

$3.99

Fanta Fountain

$3.99

Iced Tea Fountain

$3.50

Lemonade Fountain

$3.99

Coffee

Espresso

$2.95

Cortadito

$2.95

Espresso Chocolate

$2.95

Double Espresso

$2.95

Cafe Late

$3.50

Americano

$2.95

Cappuccino

$3.50

Cappuccino Chocolate

$3.50

Chocolate

$3.50

Mocha

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.95

EMPLOYEE MEAL

GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$14.99

Loaded Steak Nachos

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Bites - Frango Passarinho

$15.99

Chicken Wings (10)

$14.99

Top Sirloin Sliced (Picanha)

$17.99

Calabresa With Cebola

$10.99

Pork Belly bites

$14.99

Crispy Fish Bites

$15.99

Sauteed Shrimp

$17.99

Coxinhas (8 Pieces)

$10.99

Kibbeh (8 Pieces)

$10.99

Pastel De Carne (7 Pieces)

$10.99

Yucca Fries (8 Pieces)

$6.99

Polenta Fries (8 Pieces)

$6.99

Top Sirloin Sliced - Entree

$17.99

Entrees

Top Sirloin Steak (Picanha) - Entree

$18.99

Ny Strip (Contra Filé) - Entree

$23.99

Ribeye (Olho De Lombo) - Entree

$24.99Out of stock

Flank Steak (Fraldinha) - Entree

$19.99

Baby Back Ribs - Entree

$24.99

Bandejão Mineiro

$37.99

Top Sirloin Sliced - Entree

$17.99

Beef Parmigiana Entree

$25.99

CHICKEN PARMEGIANA

$15.99

CASSEROLE - ESCONDIDINHO DE CARNE SECA

$15.99Out of stock

SHRIMP CASSEROLE - ESCONDIDINHO DE CAMARÃO

$15.99Out of stock

RISOTTO AO FUNGHI

$17.99

SHRIMP RISOTTO

$19.99Out of stock

CHICKEN MILANESE

$11.99

CHICKEN PARMEGIANA (Copy)

$15.99

Sandwich

X PICANHA

$10.99

X FILE DE FRANGO

$9.99

X FLANK STEAK (FRALDINHA)

$12.99

X ALCATRA ACEBOLADA

$9.99

Pastas

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Linguine Carbonara

$16.99

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

POLPETTONE AO SUGO

$17.99Out of stock

Salads

Chicken Cease Salad

$8.99

House Salad

$5.99

Desserts

Flan (pudim)

$3.99

Brigadeiros

$3.99

Passion fruit mousse

$3.99

Grand Gauteu

$9.99

Juices

Lemonade natural

$4.99

Passion fruit natual

$4.99

Pineapple natural

$4.99

Cajun natural

$4.99

Kids

Kids - Chicken breast w/ French fries

$13.99

Kids - Beef Strip

$8.99

Fries

French fries

$6.99

Yuca fries

$7.99

Fries with Cheese w/ bacon

$8.99

BALDE CERVEJA

BRAHMA (5 LONG NECK)

$19.90

CAIPIRINHAS

CAIPIRINHA LIMAO (COMPRE 2 E GANHE 1)

$23.90

SHOT

SHOT FIREBALL

$7.99

SHOT MEL

$7.99

SHOT MARACUJA

$7.99

SHOT SALINAS

$7.99

BARBARELA'S DRINK

BARBARELA'S DRINK

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Pub & Grill with cold beers, cocktails, live music, delicious food and a friendly environment.

Location

4400 W Sample Rd # 146, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Directions

Gallery
Firegrills image

Search similar restaurants

