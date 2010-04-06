Fire Grounds Coffee Company imageView gallery
Barbeque
Food Trucks
Caterers

Fire Grounds Coffee Company 1300 S Polk St Ste 138

review star

No reviews yet

1300 S Polk St Ste 138

Dallas, TX 75224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Pour Over

$4.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Latte

$4.00

Cold Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Chocolate Frappe

$7.00

Birthday Cake Frappe

$7.00

Pumpkin Frappe

$7.00

Cold Brew Growler 64oz

$20.00

Extras

Extra Shot of Espresso

$2.00

Add Shot of Chocolate Flavoring

$0.50

Add Shot of Vanilla Flavoring

$0.50

Add Shot of Pumpkin Flavoring

$0.50

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Sesame Bagel

$3.00

Poppy Seed Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Plain Smear

$2.00

Strawberry Smear

$2.00

Bacon Smear

$2.00

Honey Vanilla Walnut Smear

$2.00

Salt Bagel

$3.00

Scallion Smear

$2.00

Pop Tarts

Guava and Cheese Pop Tart

$4.00

Strawberry Pop Tart

$4.00

Amaretto Peach Pop Tart

$4.00

Brown Sugar Pop Tart

$4.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

MISC

Banana

$1.00

Apple

$1.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

T Shirts

Aint No Rest For The Wicked

$25.00

Vintage Skeleton

$25.00

Fire Grounds Old Tige 5

$25.00

Fire Grounds Original Blue

$25.00

Fire Grounds Original OD Green

Mugs

Fire Grounds Coffee Mug

$15.00

Fire Grounds Mega Mug

$16.00

Hats

Fire Grounds Flex Fit Hat

$25.00

Shorts

Fire Grounds Workout Shorts

$29.99

Whole Bean Coffee

1lb Whole Bean Coffee

$15.00

MISC

Koozies

$1.99

Sticker

$1.49

1lb Whole Bean Coffee

Rescue Roast Light Roast 1lb Whole Bean

$15.00

Bubba Brew Medium Roast 1lb Whole Bean

$15.00

Back The Blue Doughnut Flavored 1lb Whole Bean

$15.00

Old Tige 5 Full City Roast 1lb Whole Bean

$15.00

Emergency Roast Full City Roast 1lb Whole Bean

$15.00

Bury Up Black Dark Roast 1lb Whole Bean

$15.00

5lb Whole Bean Coffee

Rescue Roast Light Roast 5lb Whole Bean

$54.99

Bubba Brew Medium Roast 5lb Whole Bean

$54.99

Back The Blue Doughnut Flavored 5lb Whole Bean

$54.99

Old Tige 5 Full City Roast 5lb Whole Bean

$54.99

Emergency Roast Full City Roast 5lb Whole Bean

$54.99

Bury Up Black Dark Roast 5lb Whole Bean

$54.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Firefighter / Veteran Owned mobile coffee shop offering delicious coffee and baked goods.

Location

1300 S Polk St Ste 138, Dallas, TX 75224

Directions

Gallery
Fire Grounds Coffee Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Society - 1512 Commerce St. Dallas, TX
orange starNo Reviews
1512 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck
orange star4.9 • 125
6407 South R L Thornton Freeway Dallas, TX 75232
View restaurantnext
Dallas Dee's Place - DFW Area
orange starNo Reviews
2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Smokey Joe’s bbq
orange starNo Reviews
6407 South Thornton Freeway Dallas, TX 75232
View restaurantnext
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse - Inwood
orange star4.6 • 10
2202 Inwood Road Dallas, TX 75235
View restaurantnext
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
2202 Inwood Road Dallas, TX 75235
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston