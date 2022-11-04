Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire Island Beach house 25 Cayuga Walk

review star

No reviews yet

25 Cayuga Walk

Ocean Bay Park, NY 11770

Order Again

Breakfast

BEC

$9.00

Pancakes

$16.00

Belgian Waffle

$16.00

Egg Platter

$15.00

Fruit Cup

$8.00

Lunch

Avocado Salad

$17.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Beach House Burger

$22.00

BH Chicken Wrap

$20.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chicken Fingers

$16.00

Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

Fries

$11.00

Lobster Roll

$29.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00

OBP Tacos

Pizza

$18.00

Quesadilla

Thai Salad

$16.00

Tuna Wontons

$19.00

Wings

$16.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$15.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Kids Hot Dog

$15.00

Dinner

Salmon

$35.00

Shrimp Skewers

$29.00

Steak & Lobster

$45.00

Tuna Steak

$41.00

Twin Tails

$51.00

Specials

Burger Night

$65.00

Lobster Bake

$32.99

BBQ Night

$29.99

Beer/Seltzers

Angry Orchard

$8.00

Blue Point Toasted

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$9.00

Chido

$10.00

Corona

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Dogfish Can Cktls

$10.00

Heineken

$8.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$10.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$10.00

High Noon Guava

$10.00

High Noon Kiwi

$10.00

High Noon Lime

$10.00

High Noon Mango

$10.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$10.00

High Noon Peach

$10.00

High Noon Pineapple

$10.00

High Noon Watermelon

$10.00

Landshark

$8.00

Long Drink

$10.00

Mich Ultra

$6.50

Miller Lite

$6.50

Red Stripe

$8.00

Summer Ale

$8.00

Truly

$8.00

White Claw

$8.00

Liquor

Saphire

$14.00

Bacardi

$14.00

Bacardi Limon

$14.00

Captain

$14.00

Goslings

$14.00

Malibu

$12.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Floater

$5.00

Green Tea

$11.00

Jack

$10.00

Jager

$10.00

Jagerbomb

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Milagro

$11.00

Patron

$12.00

Screwball

$10.00

Stoli Bomb

$14.00

Titos

$11.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Cazadores

$12.00

Milagro

$14.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Peak

$14.00

Stoli

$14.00

Stoli Blueberry

$14.00

Stoli Citrus

$14.00

Stoli Orange

$14.00

Stoli Rasp

$14.00

Stoli Vanilla

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Bulliet

$16.00

Evan Williams

$13.00

Fireball

$14.00

Jack

$14.00

Jack Fire

$14.00

Jack Honey

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

JW Black

$18.00

JW Red

$16.00

Makers

$16.00

Cocktails/Frozen

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Bourbon Smash

$16.00

Coffee Cooler

$16.00

Cosmo

$16.00

Dark and Stormy

$15.00

Derby Peach Tea

$15.00

FI Lemonade

$15.00

FIBH Fusion

$15.00

Firecracker

$16.00

Froze All Day

$15.00

Frozen Margarita

$15.00

Jalepeno Rita

$15.00

LI Tea

$16.00

Margarita

$15.00

Miami Vice

$16.00

Midway Mule

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Mudslide

$15.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Rocket Fuel

$17.00

Rum Punch

$16.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$15.00

Virgin Frozen

$10.00

Watermelon Frozen Margarita

$15.00

Zippy Cooler

$15.00

Wine/Bubbles

Bottle Prosecco

$65.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Prosecco

$14.00

Rose

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee/Tea

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Redbull

$7.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Daily Specials

$5 Bloody

$5.00

$5 Mimosa

$5.00

Merchandise

1/4 Zip

$50.00

Hat

$30.00

Hoodie

$60.00

Tee

$30.00

Water Bottle

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

25 Cayuga Walk, Ocean Bay Park, NY 11770

Directions

