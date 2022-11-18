Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire Island Grill - Simi Valley

2,793 Reviews

$

1230 Madera Rd

Suite 13

Simi Valley, CA 93065

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl
Tofu Bowl
Chicken & Steak Bowl

Fire Island Bowls

All island bowls are served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables, and your choice of protein. Customizing your meal is as easy as 1-2-3!
Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$9.99

A double portion of sautéed veggies served with your choice of rice or noodles.

Tofu Bowl

Tofu Bowl

$10.99

Sautéed tofu served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Char-grilled chicken served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables

Pork Bowl

Pork Bowl

$10.99

Tender pulled pork served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.

Chicken & Steak Bowl

Chicken & Steak Bowl

$13.99

A combo of our chicken and steak served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$14.99

Char-Grilled steak served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.

Blackened Shrimp Bowl

Blackened Shrimp Bowl

$12.99

Blackened shrimp served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.

Chili Lime Tilapia Bowl

Chili Lime Tilapia Bowl

$12.99

A Chili Lime Tilapia fillet served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.

Tropical Salads

Hand cut lettuce, house made dressings and our famous Pineapple teriyaki sauce. (You should try them all!)
Volcano Salad

Volcano Salad

$12.99

Our most popular salad. Lettuce, tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, toasted pita bread & sesame ginger vinaigrette dressing.

Mango-Passion Salad

Mango-Passion Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, mango, Gorgonzola cheese, red peppers, red onions, toasted pita bread & sweet mango-passion vinaigrette dressing.

Blazing Caesar Salad

Blazing Caesar Salad

$12.99

Lettuce with croutons, Asiago cheese, toasted pita bread & lightly spicy Caesar dressing.

Ranch Salad

Ranch Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, red peppers, red onions, shredded pepper jack cheese, toasted pita bread, & Fire Island Ranch dressing.

Sandwiches

Served with your choice of creamy Tropical Macaroni Salad, Cole slaw or Chips.
Pineapple Chicken Sandwich

Pineapple Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Spicy mayo, pineapple slices, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions, & Teriyaki sauce all piled high on a soft potato bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Spicy Mayo, slaw, pineapple slices, & Teriyaki sauce all served on a soft potato bun

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pepper jack cheese & Teriyaki sauce stacked high on a soft potato bun

Chili Lime Tilapia Sandwich

Chili Lime Tilapia Sandwich

$14.99

Spicy Mayo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, & tomato on a soft potato bun

Island Platters

Served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)
Big Kahuna Chicken Platter

Big Kahuna Chicken Platter

$16.99

Ride the big one! Our char-grilled chicken served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)

Luau Pulled Pork Platter

Luau Pulled Pork Platter

$16.99

Tender pulled pork served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)

Chicken and Luau Pulled Pork Platter

Chicken and Luau Pulled Pork Platter

$16.99
Steak and Chicken Platter

Steak and Chicken Platter

$18.99

Two great flavors served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)

Char-Grilled Steak Platter

Char-Grilled Steak Platter

$19.99

Our juicy char-grilled steak served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)

Blackened Shrimp Platter

Blackened Shrimp Platter

$18.99

Blackened shrimp sautéed to perfection served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)

Surf & Turf Platter

Surf & Turf Platter

$19.99

Sea meets land with our cooked to perfection steak and shrimp. Served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad (50% more than our bowls)

Small Islander’s Meals

Pineapple Teriyaki Bowl

Pineapple Teriyaki Bowl

$5.99

A kid's sized classic! Char-Grilled chicken & fresh vegetables with your choice of rice of noodles

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

A kid’s sized favorite!

Chef's Specials

Llawai’a Punahele (fisherman’s Favorite) Served with your choice of rice, Pineapple Mango Salsa & a half size Volcano Salad
Chili Lime Tilapia Platter

Chili Lime Tilapia Platter

$17.99

Served with your choice of rice, Pineapple Mango Salsa & a half size Volcano Salad

4 Shrimp Taco

4 Shrimp Taco

$11.99

Four shrimp tacos served on corn tortillas with cabbage and jalapeno cilantro ranch

1 Shrimp Taco

$3.49

Sides

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Our famous Tropical Mac Salad! No meal is complete without it!

Chips

Chips

$2.49
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Our creamy and savory cole slaw

Veggies

Veggies

$3.50

An extra serving our of delicious wok fired veggies

Pita

Pita

$1.00

2 slices of toasted pita

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side Of Tofu

$3.00

Side Of Chicken

$4.00

Side Of Chicken & Steak

$5.00

Side Of Steak

$6.00

Side Of Pork

$5.00

Side Of Shrimp

$5.00

Side Of Tilapia

$6.00

Dessert

Sweet Street Cookie

$2.69

Beverages

Rg Fountain Drinks

$2.69

Lg Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Dasani Water

$2.69

Bottled/Canned Drinks

$2.99
BLK Water

BLK Water

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fire Island Grill is an island inspired fast casual restaurant serving Rice Bowls, Sandwiches and Salads.

Website

Location

1230 Madera Rd, Suite 13, Simi Valley, CA 93065

Directions

