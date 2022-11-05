Restaurant header imageView gallery

FIRE IT UP Naperville

review star

No reviews yet

1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107

Naperville, IL 60563

Order Again

Popular Items

SHRIMP
STEAK
BBQ PORK

TACO FLIGHT TAKEOUT BUNDLES

TACO FLIGHT BUNDLE

$60.00

Feeds 4-6 people. INCLUDES 3 Steak Tacos, 3 BBQ Pork Tacos, 3 Shrimp Tacos, 3 Southwest Chicken Tacos, Trio Dip (Guac, Salsa & Bean Dip), Parmesan Herb Chips and Rice & Beans. ***NO SUBSTITUTIONS & NO MODIFICATIONS IN THIS BUNDLE.

VEGGIE TACO FLIGHT BUNDLE

$50.00

Feeds 4-6 people. INCLUDES 6 Veggie Tacos, 6 Portabella Tacos, Trio Dip (Guac, Salsa & Bean Dip), Parmesan Herb Chips and Rice & Beans. ***NO SUBSTITUTIONS & NO MODIFICATIONS IN THIS BUNDLE.

STARTERS

Scratch-made dips and our famous house-made parmesan-herb chips.
TRIO DIP & CHIPS

$15.00

Guacamole, Salsa and Bean Dip with our House-Made Parmesan Herb Chips.

GUAC & CHIPS

$10.00

Roasted Poblano/Tomatillo Guac and House-Made Parmesan Herb Chips.

SALSA & CHIPS

$8.00

Roasted Organic Tomato/Tomatillo Salsa and House-Made Parmesan Herb Chips.

BEAN DIP & CHIPS

$8.00

House-Cooked Pinto Beans, Organic Herbs/Spices, Cold-Pressed Lemon Juice and House-Made Parmesan Herb Chips.

QUESO & CHIPS

$9.00

House-made queso married with a blend of roasted poblano peppers, red onions, diced tomato and garlic. House-made Parmesan Herb Chips.

TACOS

All sauces are 100% house-made. Also, all sauces are gluten-free except for the Spicy Soy Ginger. For gluten or dairy aversions, choose lettuce wraps or corn tortillas..
GRINGO

$4.25Out of stock

Only available ala carte and on Thursdays. Fried flour tortilla, grass-fed beef/beans/cheese filling, romaine, roasted tomato/poblano salsa, sour cream and red onion.

CHEESEBURGER

$4.25

Grass-fed/grass-finished beef, melted WI cheddar, classically topped with organic romaine, tomato, red onion and mayo.

BLACKENED FISH

$4.25

Wild-Caught Grilled Alaskan Cod, Napa Cabbage, House-Made Guacamole-Aioli and Organic Tomato.

STEAK

$4.75

Grass-Fed/Grass-Finished Sirloin, Roasted Poblano/Tomatillo Salsa, Organic Spring Mix and Sour Cream.

AL PASTOR

$4.25

All-natural pork marinated with classic Al Pastor seasonings and fresh herbs, joined by organic pineapple, topped with Napa cabbage, our scratch-made jalapeño/cilantro/avocado/lime aioli and garnished with diced red onion and cilantro.

SHRIMP

$4.50

Grilled Shrimp, Napa Cabbage and our Signature Lemon Aioli.

BBQ PORK

$4.25

All-Natural Pulled Pork, House-Made BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Napa Cabbage and our Signature Lemon Aioli.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN

$4.50

Organic Chicken, Roasted Poblano/Tomatillo Salsa, Organic Spring Mix and House-Made Southwest Sauce.

ASIAN

$4.25

Braised All-Natural Pork, Napa Cabbage, House-Made Spicy Soy Ginger Sauce and House-Pickled Red Onion.

ROASTED SWEET POTATO

$4.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes Seasoned with a Cajun House-Blend and Topped with Napa Cabbage, our House-Made Spicy Soy Ginger Sauce and House-Pickled Red Onion.

PORTABELLA

$4.00

Organic Portabellas, Roasted Poblano/Tomatillo Salsa, Organic Spring Mix and our Signature Lemon Aioli.

VEGGIE

$4.00

Chimichurri Rice & Beans, Organic Spring Mix, Tortilla Strips, House-Made Vegan Sauce and Organic Tomato/Onion Relish.

TACO FLIGHT

$39.00

12 Tacos. Choose 4 taco types per TacoFlight. Taco types made in 3's and dressed alike. No substitutions. Limited Time Tacos Not Included.

THE TRUCK

Origin: Back in the food truck days, after a service, we would have a little bit of food such as proteins, produce and sauces that were leftover. In order to not waste any leftover scraps of food, we came up with the idea of taking everything that was leftover on the truck and wrapping it in a big flour tortilla to eat after the shift. It was DELICIOUS and that's how THE TRUCK burrito was born!
THE TRUCK

$15.00

Large Flour Tortilla, Grass-Fed Sirloin, Shrimp, Organic Chicken, All-Natural Pulled Pork, Roasted Poblano/Tomatillo Salsa, Local WI Cheddar Cheese (rBST Free), Sour Cream And Organic Romaine. No Substitutions.

BOWLS

THE TRUCK BOWL

$15.00

Steak, Shrimp, Chicken, Pork, Romaine, Poblano Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, And Sour Cream. No Substitutions.

SHRIMP BOWL

$13.00

Rice & Beans, Shrimp, Southwest Sauce, Napa Cabbage, Lemon Aioli, Tortilla Strips, Pickled Red Onion And Guacamole. No Substitutions. 

PORTABELLA VEGGIE BOWL

$11.00

Rice & Beans, Portabellas, Herb Vegan Sauce, Spring Mix, Tortilla Strips, Lemon Aioli, Tomato/Onion Relish And Bean Dip. No Substitutions.

SIDES / EXTRAS

Sides made from scratch. Choose from house-made Parm Herb Chips, Cajun Quinoa and Chimichurri Rice/Beans. Plus, add any extras from here such as additional dips and our signature Fire It Up hot sauce (jalenpeno/habanero based.)

CHIMICHURRI RICE & BEANS

$3.00

PARMESAN HERB CHIPS

$3.00

LARGE GUAC

$6.00

SMALL GUAC

$3.00

LARGE SALSA

$4.00

SMALL SALSA

$2.00

LARGE BEAN DIP

$4.00

SMALL BEAN DIP

$2.00

LG QUESO DIP

$5.00

SM QUESO DIP

$2.50

SD SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SD CHEDDAR (rBST Free)

$1.00

SD FIRE IT UP SAUCE

$1.00

Our signature Fire It Up hot sauce is scratch-made and jalapeno/habanero based. It starts out sweet and ends with the heat!

SD SPICY SOY GINGER

$1.00

SD BBQ

$1.00

SD LEMON AIOLI

$1.00

SD SOUTHWEST SAUCE

$1.00

KIDS

Only clean ingredients for those little kiddos!

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.50

Local WI Cheddar (rBST Free) and Sour Cream.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.50

Organic Chicken, Local WI Cheddar (rBST Free) and Sour Cream.

STEAK QUESADILLA

$8.00

Grass-Fed/Grass-Finished Sirloin, Local WI Cheddar (rBST Free) and Sour Cream.

KIDS CHICKEN TACO

$4.50

Organic Chicken, Organic Romaine, Local WI Cheddar (rBST Free.) and Organic Tomato.

KIDS STEAK TACO

$4.75

Grass Fed/Grass Finished Sirloin, Organic Romaine, Local WI Cheddar (rBST Free.) and Organic Tomato.

HOT SAUCE BOTTLE

Single 5 oz bottle. The Fire It Up hot sauce is jalapeno -habanero based. It starts off sweet and ends with the HEAT! ~ Hand Crafted & Small Batch ~ All Natural ~ Gluten Free ~ Vegan ~ No Artificial Preservatives

FIRE IT UP HOT SAUCE BOTTLE

$7.99

NEW! We have bottled our signature Hot Sauce and it is now available for purchase. The Fire It Up hot sauce is jalapeno/habanero based. It starts off sweet and ends with the HEAT! ~ Hand Crafted & Small Batch ~ All Natural ~ Gluten Free ~ Vegan ~ No Artificial Preservatives. 5 oz bottle.

FIRE IT HOT SAUCE CASE (12 bottles)

$79.90
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Fire It Up, we focus on fresh, locally-sourced and organic ingredients. Expect a unique twist on tacos of all kinds. Our proteins consist of organic chicken, grass-fed/grass-finished beef, wild- caught fish and all-natural pork. The same can be said for our produce, we always source organically and locally as much as possible! In addition to tacos, you will find amazing bowl options and house-crafted starters made with our famous house-made Parmesan-Herb Chips. Whatever you choose, everything is made from scratch and made from the highest quality ingredients. Cheers to your well-being!

Website

Location

1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville, IL 60563

Directions

