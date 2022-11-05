FIRE IT UP Naperville

THE TRUCK

Origin: Back in the food truck days, after a service, we would have a little bit of food such as proteins, produce and sauces that were leftover. In order to not waste any leftover scraps of food, we came up with the idea of taking everything that was leftover on the truck and wrapping it in a big flour tortilla to eat after the shift. It was DELICIOUS and that's how THE TRUCK burrito was born!