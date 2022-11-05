FIRE IT UP Naperville
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At Fire It Up, we focus on fresh, locally-sourced and organic ingredients. Expect a unique twist on tacos of all kinds. Our proteins consist of organic chicken, grass-fed/grass-finished beef, wild- caught fish and all-natural pork. The same can be said for our produce, we always source organically and locally as much as possible! In addition to tacos, you will find amazing bowl options and house-crafted starters made with our famous house-made Parmesan-Herb Chips. Whatever you choose, everything is made from scratch and made from the highest quality ingredients. Cheers to your well-being!
Location
1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville, IL 60563
