Fire on the Bayou-Oviedo 2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056

Five Tacos

$25.00

Your choice of 5 of our awesome tacos. Blackened Shrimp Tacos Delicious shrimp tossed in Cajun seasoning topped with Cheddar cheese, fresh pico, salsa, shredded cabbage, and our Cilantro Key lime aioli served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Voodoo Shrimp Tacos Golden fried shrimp tossed in our voodoo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Surf & Turf Tacos Steak and blackened shrimp with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and pico de gallo topped with our house-made remoulade served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Steak Tacos Steak topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa, fresh pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sauce served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Blackened Chicken Tacos Blackened chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and