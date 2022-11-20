- Home
- /
- Oviedo
- /
- East Orlando
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Fire on the Bayou-Oviedo - 2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056
Fire on the Bayou-Oviedo 2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056
No reviews yet
2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056
Oviedo, FL 32765
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Kick Ass Sausage Bites
A little bit of heat with a little bit of sweet. Andouille sausage sauteed in jalapeno pepper jelly on slices of toasted French bread topped with Gorgonzola cheese and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Crawfish Étouffée Dip
Compilation of Crawfish Etouffee and melted cheeses that deliver a Cajun sensation then served with house-made chips for dipping.
BBQ Shrimp
Our twist on a classic Louisiana dish. Shrimp sauteed and covered in a rich spicy honey garlic sauce served with French bread for sopping up that delicious sauce.
New Orleans Son
Golden-fried shrimp tossed in a spicy house voodoo sauce.
Fried Green Tomato & Crawfish
Green tomatoes lightly battered and fried then topped with crispily fried crawfish tails drizzled with Cajun cream.
Catfish Bites
Hand-breaded and fried to perfection served with jalapeno tartar sauce.
Gator Bites
Filet of Gator cut into the perfect bite-size pieces and fried in Chef's own specially seasoned flour and cooked until golden brown. Served with our house-made Remoulade sauce.
Onion Rings
served with house-made O-Ring sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
served with Sriracha Ranch
Buffalo Oysters
Fresh Gulf oysters lightly fried and tossed in our house-made tangy buffalo sauce resting on a bed of Bleu Cheese and topped with Bleu Cheese crumbles.
Crawfish Bread
Toasted French bread topped with a combination of crawfish, peppers, and onions melted together with mozzarella cheese.
Salad
Fresh Garden Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and our delicious house-made croutons served with your choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, or Italian dressing.
Smokey Wedge Salad
A crispy wedge of Iceberg lettuce drizzled with Bleu cheese dressing and topped with smoked bacon, smokey bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, and crispy onion straws.
Burgers/Sandwiches
Traditional Burger
8 oz Angus beef burgers served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice, or potato salad. Add your choice of Cheddar, American, or Smoked Gouda for $1.50. Add bacon for $2.50.
Chargrilled Chicken
Boneless chicken breast grilled to perfection served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad. Add your choice of Cheddar, American, or Smoked Gouda for $1. Add bacon for $2.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Pollack fried golden brown topped with our house-made jalapeno tartar sauce served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.
Fat Tuesday Burger
Blackened 8 oz. Angus beef burger topped with a fried egg, crispy bacon, Cheddar cheese, and our house-made Remoulade sauce all served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.
Vader Burger
8 oz. blend of Angus beef and Andouille sausage burger topped with smoked Gouda cheese and crispy smoked bacon then drizzled with garlic Sriracha Remoulade served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad. (So good you'll know who your daddy is!)
Bayou Blue Burger
8 oz. Angus beef burger topped with smoked bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, and fried onion straws then drizzled with balsamic glaze served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.
Rockin' Robbie Chicken Sandwich
Boneless breast of chicken blackened and grilled to perfection topped with smoked Gouda cheese, crisp bacon, and our house voodoo served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.
Buffalo Chicken
Mahi Sandwich
Classic Mahi sandwich served blackened, grilled, or fried with lettuce, tomato, onion, & jalapeno tartar sauce with your choice of side.
Po' Boys
Shrimp Po' Boy
Large Shrimp hand-battered and fried to perfection served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and our house-made Remoulade sauce. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.
Fried Chicken Po' Boy
Chicken hand-battered and fried to perfection served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and mayo. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.
Oyster Po' Boy
Oysters hand-battered and fried to perfection served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and our house-made Remoulade sauce. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.
Catfish Po' Boy
Catfish breaded and fried to perfection served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and mayo. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.
Andouille Sausage Po' Boy
Chargrilled Andouille sausage served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and mayo. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans, & rice or potato salad.
Dirty South Roast Beef Po' Boy
Steak covered with our onion pepper browned gravy served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and served with a choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice, or potato salad.
Canal Street BLT Po' Boy
Fried green tomatos topped with smoked bacon and American cheese served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and mayo. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.
Surf And Turf Po' Boy
Steak topped with grilled shrimp and served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and our house-made Remoulade sauce. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.
Second Line Po' Boy
Hand-breaded shrimp and crawfish fried to perfection and served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and our house-made Remoulade sauce. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans, & rice or potato salad.
Tacos
Five Tacos
Your choice of 5 of our awesome tacos. Blackened Shrimp Tacos Delicious shrimp tossed in Cajun seasoning topped with Cheddar cheese, fresh pico, salsa, shredded cabbage, and our Cilantro Key lime aioli served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Voodoo Shrimp Tacos Golden fried shrimp tossed in our voodoo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Surf & Turf Tacos Steak and blackened shrimp with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and pico de gallo topped with our house-made remoulade served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Steak Tacos Steak topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa, fresh pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sauce served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Blackened Chicken Tacos Blackened chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and
Two Tacos
Your choice of 2 of our awesome tacos. Blackened Shrimp Tacos Delicious shrimp tossed in Cajun seasoning topped with Cheddar cheese, fresh pico, salsa, shredded cabbage, and our Cilantro Key lime aioli served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Voodoo Shrimp Tacos Golden fried shrimp tossed in our voodoo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Surf & Turf Tacos Steak and blackened shrimp with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and pico de gallo topped with our house-made remoulade served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Steak Tacos Steak topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa, fresh pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sauce served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Blackened Chicken Tacos Blackened chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and
Entrees
Taste Of NOLA
A delicious sampling of 3 New Orleans classics. Seafood jambalaya, Chicken & Andouille sausage gumbo, and red beans & rice served with a link of Andouille sausage and french bread.
Crawfish Étouffée
A delicious mixture of onions, peppers, & celery sauteed with crawfish tails and smothered in a creamy rich gravy.
Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo
A true taste of New Orleans, loaded with chicken and Andouille sausage cooked in a hearty stew with garlic, tomatoes, and the Holy Trinity. (celery, onions, & green peppers) Served on white rice.
Seafood Jambalaya
A New Orleans classic with Cajun seasoned shrimp sauteed with Andouille sausage and the Holy Trinity. (celery, onions, & green peppers)
Red Bean & Rice
A traditional dish made the right way (no canned beans here). Red kidney beans soaked then cooked slow and low with smoked hamhock adding rich flavor then topped with a link of Andouille sausage.
Shrimp And Grits
Sauteed Cajun shrimp atop creamy cheddar cheese grits covered in our delicious Cajun cream sauce then sprinkled with diced Andouille sausage and scallions.
Wicked Blackened Catfish
Blackened catfish covered in our Cajun cream sauce and topped with sauteed shrimp served on a bed of dirty rice with sauteed green beans.
Redfish Étouffée
Blackened Redfish atop our Crawfish Étouffée and white rice then served with grilled vegetables.
Grilled Mahi Pasta
Grilled Mahi served over linguine covered with Lump crab and a lemon beurre blanc with asparagus.
Cajun Pasta
Pasta tossed in our delicious Cajun cream sauce. Add your choice of blackened chicken, Andouille sausage, or Cajun shrimp for an upcharge.
Mardi Gras Pasta
A delicious combination of Andouille sausage, shrimp, onions, and peppers tossed in our creamy Cajun sauce then topped with crunchy fried crawfish tails and aged parmesan cheese.
Chicken Envie
Fried chicken cutlet served over a bed of Cajun dirty rice, topped with lemon beurre blanc, and served with asparagus.
Seafood Platter
The best of all: oysters, shrimp, and flaky white fish fried to golden perfection with wedge fries and Cajun coleslaw. Served with a side of cocktail sauce and jalapeno tartar sauce for dipping.
Fish N Chips
Three perfectly fried white fish served with our delicious fries and our house-made jalapeno tartar sauce.
Shrimp Basket
Golden fried shrimp paired with wedge fries, Cajun coleslaw, and our house-made cocktail sauce.
Fried Oyster Platter
Golden fried oysters served with fries and your choice of cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, or remoulade.
Chicken Tenders
Perfectly fried chicken tenders paired with fries and your choice of honey mustard, ranch, or remoulade for dipping.
Boils
Bucket Of Love
Enough food to share but you won't! A pound of crawfish, a half-pound of shrimp, and 2 Snow Crab clusters yummed up with Andouille sausage, sweet corn, and potatoes mixed in your choice of sauce- Garlic Butter or Bayou Love Butter or right out the flavorful boil water Louisana style with your level of heat- Mild, Medium, or Hot. (We'll even put your bib on for you).
Jilly Bucket
Just enough food for one. One crab cluster, a half-pound of shrimp, yummed up with Andouille sausage, a piece of sweet corn, and red potatoes mixed in your choice of Louisiana, Garlic Butter, or Bayou Love sauce with your choice of heat Mild, Medium or Hot.
Shrimp Bucket
One pound of shrimp, yummed up with Andouille sausage, a piece of sweet corn, and red potatoes mixed in your choice of Louisiana, Garlic Butter, or Bayou Love sauce with your choice of heat Mild, Medium or Hot.
Mardi Craws
2 pounds of Crawfish yummed up with Andouille sausage, sweet corn, and potatoes mixed in your choice of Louisiana, Garlic Butter, or Bayou Love sauce with your choice of heat Mild, Medium or Hot.
Snow Crab
Shrimp Full Lbs
Shrimp Half Lb
Crawfish Full LBS
Yum It Up
Extra Boil Sausage
Extra Corn
Extra Potato
Boiled Egg
Xtra Bayou
Xtra G Butter
Side Of Melted Butter
Kids
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Our version of a New Orleans staple. Delicious warm bread pudding topped with our house-made bourbon sauce and bourbon marinated raisins.
Chocolate Cake
Triple chocolate fudge cake topped with chocolate Ganache and Hershey's syrup.
Key Lime
A creamy zesty slice of Key Lime pie with a crumbly graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream and a fresh lime slice.
Xtra Bourbon Sauce
Sides
Chips & Salsa
Extra Cajun Cream
Extra Red Eye
Extra Sauce Side
Green Bean
Potato Salad
Side Coleslaw
Side Dirty Rice
Side Fries
Side Grits
Side White Rice
Side Asparagus
Lunch Gumbo
Lunch Jambalaya
Lunch RB & Rice
Side Blacken Shrimp (5)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Fire on the Bayou bringing all of the fun & food of New Orleans home to Central Florida. LAISSEZ LES BON TEMPS ROULER!!
2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056, Oviedo, FL 32765