Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Interstate
1,389 Reviews
$$
4225 N Interstate Ave
Portland, OR 97217
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Featured Items & Specials
24oz. Crowler 4-Pack
4-Pack of 24oz. Crowlers! Canned fresh to order! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beers!
24oz. Crowler Can
Canned fresh to order! 24oz! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beer!
Deep Fried Cheesecake
New York cheesecake slice, battered and fried golden brown. Drizzled with your choice of chocolate sauce, or passion fruit jalapeno sauce.
Raspberry Brownie Bar
A delicious regular brownie, smothered with cream cheese frosting, after adding a layer of Raspberry Filling. It's then topped off by pouring a melted chocolate coating and swirling in white chocolate! - Locally made!
Mint Brownie Bar
Classic brownie topped with a chocolate and mint icing. Locally-made & delectable!
Peanut Butter Brownie Bar
Classic brownie topped with a chocolate and peanut butter. Locally-made & delectable!
Blue Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
An old FOTM favorite is back for a limited time. Button mushrooms, stuffed with blue cheese, battered in house-made beer batter, and fried to golden brown. Served with sweet chili aioli.
Apps & Munchies
Side Fry
Fresh-cut russets
Small Fry
Fresh-cut russets
Large Fry
Fresh-cut russets
Side Tot
Classic tater tots
Small Tot
Classic tater tots
Large Tot
Classic tater tots
Fried Pickles
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
Onion Rings
Thick-cut and hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with sweet chili aioli.
Sweet Potato Fries
Thick-cut sweet potatoes.
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, carrots, cucumber. Choice of dressing (see salad menu).
Blue Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
An old FOTM favorite is back for a limited time. Button mushrooms, stuffed with blue cheese, battered in house-made beer batter, and fried to golden brown. Served with sweet chili aioli.
Chicken Wings & Veggie Wings
6 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
9 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
12 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
18 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
24 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
36 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
48 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
100 Wings
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
6 PDX Nuggets
Soy protein nuggets
9 PDX Nuggets
Soy protein nuggets
6 Vegan Drums
Soy protein wrapped around a sugarcane
Chicken Tenders
3 Tenders
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
5 Tenders
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
7 Tenders
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
9 Tenders
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
3 Tenders + Fries
Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with fries and choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Fresh Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion. Blue cheese dressing.
Mandarin Salad
Mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, celery, green onions. Sesame ginger vinaigrette.
Jamaican Jerk Salad
Jamaican Jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, tomato, onion. Blue cheese dressing.
Peanut Tender Salad
Chicken tenders tossed in Spicy Peanut sauce, mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, celery, green onion. Sesame Ginger vinaigrette
Blue Cheese Tender Salad
Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Blue sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion. Blue cheese dressing.
Sandwiches, Wraps, & More
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.
Sam & Ben's BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken tossed in Sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.
Straight Up Sandwich
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.
Jerk Sandwich
Grilled chicken tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, onion. Chipotle aioli.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.
Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
Emma Sandwich
Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Blue sauce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli. Served on a pub bun.
Za'atar Chicken Skewers
served on bed of mixed greens with carrots and cucumbers. Skewers drizzled with spicy tamarind and green onions. Served a la carte.
Desserts
Classic Brownie
A classic chocolate brownie. Locally-made & delectable!
Mint Brownie Bar
Classic brownie topped with a chocolate and mint icing. Locally-made & delectable!
Revel Brownie Bar
Cookie dough crust full of oats and hints of butterscotch, milk chocolate poured over that, and more cookie dough crumbled on top. - Locally made!
Portland Bar
A new twist on a classic combo! A regular brownie, melted chocolate, walnuts, and marshmallows. - Locally made!
Fried Oreos
Pancake batter. Powdered sugar.
Fried Twinkie
Pancake batter. Powdered sugar.
Deep Fried Cheesecake
New York cheesecake slice, battered and fried golden brown. Drizzled with your choice of chocolate sauce, or passion fruit jalapeno sauce.
Peanut Butter Brownie Bar
Classic brownie topped with a chocolate and peanut butter. Locally-made & delectable!
Raspberry Brownie Bar
Classic brownie topped with a chocolate and raspberry icing. Locally-made & delectable!
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Fountain Beverages
Coke, Diet, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Barq's, Hi-C Fruit Punch
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Lemonade
Topo Chico
Slightly magical sparkling mineral water. Imported from Mexico.
Henry Weinhard's Root Beer
A robust sassafrass brew & local tradition for more than century. Portland, OR.
Rogue CBD Seltzer - Ginger Yuzu
Bursting with citrus yuzu and ginger flavors. 30mg CBD. Newport, OR.
Bedford's Ginger Beer
Premium ginger beer from one of the oldest independent makers in the PNW. Port Angeles, WA.
Strawberry Lemondade
Alcoholic Beverages
16oz Draft Pint (Mason Jar)
Pint of FOTM Brewing beer TOGO in a 16oz mason jar!
24oz. Crowler Can
Canned fresh to order! 24oz! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beer!
24oz. Crowler 4-Pack
4-Pack of 24oz. Crowlers! Canned fresh to order! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beers!
64oz Growler Fill
We have temporarily discontinued growler refills, but you can still purchase a new growler and get it filled!
32oz Growler Fill
We have temporarily discontinued growler refills, but you can still purchase a new growler and get it filled!
Sides & Addons
Fresh Sauces & Dressings
Large Jar Sauce
16oz Mason Jar of freshly blended sauce.
Small Jar Sauce
8oz Mason Jar of freshly blended sauce.
3-Pack Large Jars
Three 16oz mason jars filled with our award winning sauces & dressings!
Large Jar Dressing
16oz Mason jar of housemade blue cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.
Small Jar Dressing
8oz Mason jar of housemade blue cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.
Bottled Lime
Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM Lime Cilantro sauce. Award-winning, multi-purpose, and perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.
Bottled Pnut
Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM "Soon to be Famous" Spicy Peanut sauce. Award-winning, multi-purpose, and perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.
Bottled Hot
Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM Buffalo Hot sauce. Our classic wing sauce, perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Portland’s Original Wing Joint since 2005. In addition to offering the best Buffalo Wings this side of the divide, we’re known for an array of vegetarian and vegan options, our award-winning sauces, and a dessert menu featuring deep-fried twinkies and oreos. -- INTERSTATE LOCATION
4225 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97217