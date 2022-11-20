Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American
Chicken

Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Interstate

1,389 Reviews

$$

4225 N Interstate Ave

Portland, OR 97217

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
6 Vegan Drums
9 Wings

Featured Items & Specials

$28.00

4-Pack of 24oz. Crowlers! Canned fresh to order! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beers!

$8.00

Canned fresh to order! 24oz! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beer!

$5.00

New York cheesecake slice, battered and fried golden brown. Drizzled with your choice of chocolate sauce, or passion fruit jalapeno sauce.

$2.00

A delicious regular brownie, smothered with cream cheese frosting, after adding a layer of Raspberry Filling. It's then topped off by pouring a melted chocolate coating and swirling in white chocolate! - Locally made!

$2.00

Classic brownie topped with a chocolate and mint icing. Locally-made & delectable!

$2.00

Classic brownie topped with a chocolate and peanut butter. Locally-made & delectable!

$9.00

An old FOTM favorite is back for a limited time. Button mushrooms, stuffed with blue cheese, battered in house-made beer batter, and fried to golden brown. Served with sweet chili aioli.

Apps & Munchies

Munchies and small bites.

Side Fry

$5.00

Fresh-cut russets

Small Fry

$7.50

Fresh-cut russets

Large Fry

$9.50

Fresh-cut russets

Side Tot

$5.00

Classic tater tots

Small Tot

$7.50

Classic tater tots

Large Tot

$9.50

Classic tater tots

$8.50

Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli

Onion Rings

$8.50

Thick-cut and hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with sweet chili aioli.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Thick-cut sweet potatoes.

House Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, carrots, cucumber. Choice of dressing (see salad menu).

$9.00

An old FOTM favorite is back for a limited time. Button mushrooms, stuffed with blue cheese, battered in house-made beer batter, and fried to golden brown. Served with sweet chili aioli.

Chicken Wings & Veggie Wings

Traditional Buffalo style & Soy-based options for vegans.

6 Wings

$8.75

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

9 Wings

$12.75

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

12 Wings

$16.50

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

18 Wings

$24.25

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

24 Wings

$32.00

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

36 Wings

$47.00

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

48 Wings

$62.00

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

100 Wings

$125.00

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

6 PDX Nuggets

$7.50

Soy protein nuggets

9 PDX Nuggets

$10.75

Soy protein nuggets

6 Vegan Drums

$10.75

Soy protein wrapped around a sugarcane

Chicken Tenders

Breaded, all-natural chicken tenders. Fried crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce.

3 Tenders

$9.00

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.

5 Tenders

$14.75

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.

7 Tenders

$20.50

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.

9 Tenders

$26.25

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.

3 Tenders + Fries

$11.25

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with fries and choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Fresh Salads

Fresh romaine and mixed greens.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.50

Grilled Chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion. Blue cheese dressing.

Mandarin Salad

$10.00

Mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, celery, green onions. Sesame ginger vinaigrette.

Jamaican Jerk Salad

$10.00

Jamaican Jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, tomato, onion. Blue cheese dressing.

Peanut Tender Salad

$13.50

Chicken tenders tossed in Spicy Peanut sauce, mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, celery, green onion. Sesame Ginger vinaigrette

Blue Cheese Tender Salad

$14.00

Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Blue sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion. Blue cheese dressing.

Sandwiches, Wraps, & More

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.

Sam & Ben's BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken tossed in Sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.

Straight Up Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli.

Jerk Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled chicken tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, onion. Chipotle aioli.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.75

Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.

Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap

$13.75

Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.

Emma Sandwich

$14.50

Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo Blue sauce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion. Garlic aioli. Served on a pub bun.

Za'atar Chicken Skewers

$12.00Out of stock

served on bed of mixed greens with carrots and cucumbers. Skewers drizzled with spicy tamarind and green onions. Served a la carte.

Kids Meals

Smaller sizes for smaller folks.

3 Wings + Fries

$7.00

3 Wings tossed in sauce and served with fries.

2 Tenders + Fries

$7.00

2 Chicken tenders tossed in sauce and served with fries.

Corn Dog + Fries

$7.00

German-style corn dog served with fries.

Desserts

Rotating selection of deep fried treats.
$2.00

A classic chocolate brownie. Locally-made & delectable!

$2.00

Classic brownie topped with a chocolate and mint icing. Locally-made & delectable!

$2.00

Cookie dough crust full of oats and hints of butterscotch, milk chocolate poured over that, and more cookie dough crumbled on top. - Locally made!

$2.00

A new twist on a classic combo! A regular brownie, melted chocolate, walnuts, and marshmallows. - Locally made!

Fried Oreos

$5.00

Pancake batter. Powdered sugar.

Fried Twinkie

$4.00

Pancake batter. Powdered sugar.

$5.00

New York cheesecake slice, battered and fried golden brown. Drizzled with your choice of chocolate sauce, or passion fruit jalapeno sauce.

$2.00

Classic brownie topped with a chocolate and peanut butter. Locally-made & delectable!

$2.00Out of stock

Classic brownie topped with a chocolate and raspberry icing. Locally-made & delectable!

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Beverages

$3.00

Coke, Diet, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Barq's, Hi-C Fruit Punch

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00
$3.50

Slightly magical sparkling mineral water. Imported from Mexico.

$3.50

A robust sassafrass brew & local tradition for more than century. Portland, OR.

$6.00

Bursting with citrus yuzu and ginger flavors. 30mg CBD. Newport, OR.

$3.50

Premium ginger beer from one of the oldest independent makers in the PNW. Port Angeles, WA.

Strawberry Lemondade

$4.00Out of stock

Alcoholic Beverages

$6.50

Pint of FOTM Brewing beer TOGO in a 16oz mason jar!

$8.00

Canned fresh to order! 24oz! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beer!

$28.00

4-Pack of 24oz. Crowlers! Canned fresh to order! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beers!

$16.50

We have temporarily discontinued growler refills, but you can still purchase a new growler and get it filled!

$8.50

We have temporarily discontinued growler refills, but you can still purchase a new growler and get it filled!

Sides & Addons

Sides of sauce, dressing, and more!
Side of award winning sauce.

Side of housemade dressing.

Side Aioli

Side of housemade aioli.

$1.00

Cut fresh daily. Great for dipping.

Fresh Sauces & Dressings

$9.00

16oz Mason Jar of freshly blended sauce.

$5.00

8oz Mason Jar of freshly blended sauce.

$24.00

Three 16oz mason jars filled with our award winning sauces & dressings!

$9.00

16oz Mason jar of housemade blue cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.

$5.00

8oz Mason jar of housemade blue cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.

$7.00

Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM Lime Cilantro sauce. Award-winning, multi-purpose, and perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.

$7.00

Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM "Soon to be Famous" Spicy Peanut sauce. Award-winning, multi-purpose, and perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.

$7.00

Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM Buffalo Hot sauce. Our classic wing sauce, perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Portland’s Original Wing Joint since 2005. In addition to offering the best Buffalo Wings this side of the divide, we’re known for an array of vegetarian and vegan options, our award-winning sauces, and a dessert menu featuring deep-fried twinkies and oreos. -- INTERSTATE LOCATION

Website

Location

4225 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97217

Directions

