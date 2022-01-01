Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire on the Mountain - Washington Park

725 Reviews

$$

300 S Logan St

Suite 102

Denver, CO 80209

Popular Items

12 Wings
9 Wings
18 Wings

TOGO Napkins/ Silverware

Napkins please!

Compostable Silverware Please!

Specials

Mellow Munchies

Mellow Munchies

$6.00

Think Rice Krispy Treat, but with Chef's Choice of Cereal and Add-Ins. A giant square of something gooey, sweet and delicious! *Contains Dairy, gluten, & nuts (depending on mix-ins)

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$12.00

Fried, cheesy, yellow grit cake topped w/ grilled shrimp & garnished w/ Cajun butter. **Contains: shellfish, chicken stock, gluten, dairy, garlic**

Mushroom Gouda Burger

Mushroom Gouda Burger

$16.00

Grilled Burger served on a fresh brioche bun & topped w/ caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, melted gouda, garlic mayo, & a brown gravy. Served w/ a side! **Contains: dairy, gluten, garlic**

Fried Raviolis

Fried Raviolis

$8.00

Basket of 12 fried raviolis served w/ our housemade spicy marinara. **Contains: dairy, onion, garlic**

Potato Celery Root Soup

Potato Celery Root Soup

$6.00

Potato Celery Root Soup Topped w/ chive & paprika oil. **Contains: dairy, garlic, onion**

The Cranberry Mule

$8.00

Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Ginger Beer with a Lime Garnish.

Chicken Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.99

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.

9 Wings

9 Wings

$15.39

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.

12 Wings

12 Wings

$18.69

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.

18 Wings

18 Wings

$29.69

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.

24 Wings

24 Wings

$37.39

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.

36 Wings

36 Wings

$57.19

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.

48 Wings

48 Wings

$75.89

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.

3 Boneless

3 Boneless

$10.00

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.

5 Boneless

$15.00

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.

7 Boneless

7 Boneless

$20.00

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.

10 Boneless

10 Boneless

$28.00

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.

Boneless Basket

Boneless Basket

$14.00

3 Boneless tenders with choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Choice of side. Celery sticks. Housemade ranch or bleu cheese.

Veggie

6 Seitan

6 Seitan

$10.99

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.

9 Seitan

9 Seitan

$15.39

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.

12 Seitan

12 Seitan

$18.69

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.

18 Seitan

18 Seitan

$29.69

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.

24 Seitan

24 Seitan

$37.39

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.

36 Seitan

36 Seitan

$57.19

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.

48 Seitan

48 Seitan

$75.89

Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.

Cauliflower wings

Cauliflower wings

$14.00

Basket of florets battered and fried in our vegan, gluten-free batter. Choice of sauce on side. Celery sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch or vegan ranch.

Vegan Gyro

Vegan Gyro

$15.00

Sliced and Marinated Seitan, diced Tomatoes & Cucumbers, Red Onion, Vegan Tzatziki. Served on Vegan Pita with a side.

3 Vegan Tenders

$10.00

Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*

5 Vegan Tenders

$15.00

Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*

7 Vegan Tenders

7 Vegan Tenders

$20.00

Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*

10 Vegan Tenders

$28.00

Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*

Vegan Tender Basket

$14.00

Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce, served with fries or tots. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*

Fries and Tots

Small Fry

Small Fry

$6.00

Hand-cut fries. Serves one.

Medium Fry

Medium Fry

$9.00

Hand-cut fries. Serves 2-3.

Large Fry

Large Fry

$12.00

Hand-cut fries. Serves 4-6.

Small Tot

Small Tot

$6.00

Serves one.

Medium Tot

Medium Tot

$9.00

Serves 2-3.

Large Tot

Large Tot

$12.00

Serves 4-6.

Small Sweet Potato Fry

Small Sweet Potato Fry

$7.00

Serves one.

Medium Sweet Potato Fry

Medium Sweet Potato Fry

$10.00

Serves 2-3.

Large Sweet Potato Fry

Large Sweet Potato Fry

$13.00

Serves 4-6.

Small Sweet Potato Tot

Small Sweet Potato Tot

$7.00

Serves one.

Medium Sweet Potato Tot

Medium Sweet Potato Tot

$10.00

Serves 2-3.

Large Sweet Potato Tot

$13.00

Serves 4-6.

Small Chili Cheese Fry

$11.00

Fries smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.

Medium Chili Cheese Fry

$14.00

Fries smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.

Small Chili Cheese Tot

Small Chili Cheese Tot

$11.00

Tots smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.

Medium Chili Cheese Tot

$14.00

Tots smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.

Appetizers

Small Onion Ring

Small Onion Ring

$7.00

Serves one. Served with chili garlic aioli.

Medium Onion Ring

Medium Onion Ring

$10.00

Serves 2-3. Served with chili garlic aioli.

Large Onion Ring

Large Onion Ring

$14.00

Serves 4-6. Served with chili garlic aioli.

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$15.00

Onion Rings. Fried Pickles. Fries. With chipotle mayo and chili garlic aioli.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Yellow corn tortilla chips. Housemade queso. Grilled chicken. Buffalo bleu sauce. Fried jalapenos. Pico de gallo. Green onion. Sour cream.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$11.00

Housemade queso with yellow corn tortilla chips.

Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$7.00

Vegan Green chili or Traditional Red.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Served with chipotle mayo.

Mozzarella Wheels

Mozzarella Wheels

$11.00

Served with spicy marinara.

Side of Queso

Side of Queso

$6.00

Not served with chips.

Salads

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens. Tomato. Carrot. Cucumber. Red onion. Choice of dressing (balsamic, asian, ranch, bleu cheese, vegan ranch, buffalo blue, or honey mustard).

Large House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens. Tomato. Carrot. Cucumber. Red onion. Choice of dressing (balsamic, asian, ranch, bleu cheese, vegan ranch, buffalo blue, or honey mustard).

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens. Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Bleu cheese dressing.

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens. Celery. Mandarin oranges. Green onions. Carrots. Sliced almonds. Asian dressing.

Jerk Chicken Salad

Jerk Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens. Grilled chicken tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce. Grilled pineapple. Tomato. Red Onion. Bleu cheese dressing.

Blue Cheese Chicken Tender Salad

Blue Cheese Chicken Tender Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens. Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo-Bleu sauce. Bacon. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Bleu cheese dressing.

Spicy Peanut Chicken Tender Salad

Spicy Peanut Chicken Tender Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens. Chicken tenders tossed in Spicy Peanut sauce. Mandarin oranges. Celery. Green onion. Carrots. Sliced almonds. Asian dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens. Grilled Chicken Breast tossed in Lime Cilantro Sauce. Pico de Gallo. Cheddar Cheese. Fried Tortilla Strips. Pickled Red Onion. Ranch Dressing.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Straight-Up Chicken

Straight-Up Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Tortilla wrap

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.

Emma

Emma

$15.00

Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo-Bleu sauce. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo. Brioche bun.

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce. Grilled pineapple. Lettuce. Red onion. Chipotle mayo. Ciabatta roll.

Julio

Julio

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast. Bacon. Fried jalapenos. Housemade queso. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hand breaded country fried chicken breast. Nashville hot oil. House pickles. Brioche bun.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Chicken tenders. Bacon. Housemade ranch. Lettuce. Tomato. Red Onion. Tortilla wrap.

Fuego Crunchwrap

Fuego Crunchwrap

$15.00

Seasoned beef. House Queso. Cheddar. Pico de Gallo. Fried Jalapenos. Sour Cream. Wrapped up in a flour tortilla with a corn shell.

Vegan Gyro

Vegan Gyro

$15.00

Sliced and Marinated Seitan, diced Tomatoes & Cucumbers, Red Onion, Vegan Tzatziki. Served on Vegan Pita with a side.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Burger. Choice of cheese (pepperjack, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbes). Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo.

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

Burger. Sweet BBQ sauce. Cheddar. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo.

Bacon Blue Burger

Bacon Blue Burger

$16.00

Burger. Caramelized onion. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo.

CO Green Chili Burger

CO Green Chili Burger

$16.00

Burger. Housemade hatch green chili sauce. Bacon. Pepperjack cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried shallots. Chipotle mayo.

Kids

Kid Boneless

Kid Boneless

$9.00

2 boneless tenders tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.

Kid Chicken Breast

Kid Chicken Breast

$9.00

A grilled chicken breast served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.

Kid Wing

Kid Wing

$9.00

3 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.

Kid Seitan

Kid Seitan

$9.00

3 vegan Seitan strips tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.

Kid Corndog

Kid Corndog

$9.00

A corndog served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

4 oz. patty of Colorado grass-fed beef. Choice of cheese (pepperjack, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles). Served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

A basic Cheese Quesadilla.

Kid Vegan Tenders

$9.00

2 vegan "Beyond" tenders served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.

Chicken Breast Only

$5.00

A la carte grilled chicken breast.

Avery Special

$5.00

A side of Mandarin oranges, Tomato, Cucumber, and Celery.

Dessert

Fried Oreo

Fried Oreo

$8.00

4 per order. Served with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce.

Mellow Munchies

Mellow Munchies

$6.00

Think Rice Krispy Treat, but with Chef's Choice of Cereal and Add-Ins. A giant square of something gooey, sweet and delicious! *Contains Dairy, gluten, & nuts (depending on mix-ins)

Sides of Sauce, Dressing & Celery

Side of Queso

Side of Queso

$6.00

Not served with chips.

Side of Ranch

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Vegan Ranch

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Celery

$0.99

Side of Mild

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Medium

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Hot

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Extra Hot

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of El Jefe

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of BBQ

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side Of Garlic Parm

$0.99

Side of Lime Cilantro

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Bourbon Chipotle

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Lemon Pepper WET

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Lemon Pepper DRYRUB

$0.99

Side of Spicy Peanut

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Raspberry Habanero

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Jamaican Jerk

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Cajun Dry Rub

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Buffalo Blue

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup. Half bleu cheese dressing, half medium buffalo sauce.

Side of Garlic Mayo

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Sweet Aioli

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Asian Vinaigrette

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Balsamic

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Marinara

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup.

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side of Vegan Tzatziki

$0.99

2 oz. portion cup. Allergens include citrus.

Jars of Sauce & Dressing

1/2 pint Blue Cheese

$4.00

Pint Blue Cheese

$10.00

1/2 pint Ranch

$4.00

Pint Ranch

$10.00

1/2 pint Sauce

$4.00
Pint Sauce

Pint Sauce

$10.00

1/2 Pint Vegan Ranch

$4.00

Pint Vegan Ranch

$10.00

DRAFT

DRAFT Call to Arms Spaceballs

$4.00

DRAFT Hop Butcher Blazed Orange

$6.00+

DRAFT Ecliptic/FOTM Fireburst

$4.00

DRAFT Outer Range Out & Back 12oz

$4.00

DRAFT Telluride AlpenGose Rasp/Mango

$4.00

DRAFT Cascade Sang du Chene 2017

$12.00+

DRAFT La Cumbre Project Dank 12oz

$4.00

DRAFT Stem Pineapple Punch 12oz

$4.00

DRAFT Left Hand Colorful CO

$4.00

DRAFT Cellar West Harbor Royale

$4.00

DRAFT Alesmith Evil Dead Red

$4.00

DRAFT Mockery Tropical Demise

$4.00

DRAFT pFriem Flanders Red

$6.00+

DRAFT Diebolt Made There NZ Pils

$4.00

DRAFT Beachwood Double Gator

$6.00+

DRAFT Firestone Walker Velvet Merkin

$9.00+

Beer, Seltzer & Cider

Coors

$4.00

Coors Original Lager - 12oz bottle

Coors Light

$4.00

Coors Light Lager - 12oz bottle

PBR Tallboy

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager - 16oz tallboy

Rainier Tallboy

$4.00

Rainier Lager - 16oz tallboy

Modelo

$4.00

Mexican Lager I 12oz Bottle

Colorado Cider Co. - Glider Cider

$7.00

Cider - Gluten Free - 6.5% - 12oz can

Colorado Cider Co. - Grasshopp-Ah

$7.00

Cider with Lemongrass & Hops - Gluten Free - 6.5% 12oz can

Holidaily - Favorite Blonde Ale

$7.00

Blonde Ale | Gluten Free | 5% ABV | 12oz Can | Local CO | 7

June Shine - Grapefruit Paloma Hard Kombucha

$7.00

June Shine Grapefruit Paloma Hard Kombucha I 6% I 12oz Can

Dry Dock - Amber Ale

$6.00

Amber Ale | 5.8% ABV | 12oz Can | Local CO

New Image - Coriolis Effect

$7.00

Hazy IPA I 6.5% ABV I 16oz Can I Local CO

Odell - Lagerado

$6.00

Odell - Sippin Pretty

$6.00

Station 26 - Juicy Banger

$6.00

IPA | 7.4% ABV | 12oz Can | Local CO

Topo Chico - Strawberry Guava Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Hard Seltzer I 4.7% ABV I 100 Calories I 2g Sugar

Sam Adams - Just The Haze N/A

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic IPA I <0.5% ABV I 12oz Can

Short's - Thirst Mutilator N/A

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Lemon Lime Hop Water

Specialty Cocktails

Margarita

$7.00

Exoctico Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, OJ, Sprite, Lime

Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$8.00

Exotico Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Sprite, Fresh Jalapenos with a Tajin Rim and Lime Garnish.

DLo's Famous Apple Cider Margarita

$9.00

Exotico Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Apple Cider, Simple Syrup with a Cinnamon Sugar Rim and a Lime Garnish.

Blu Mood

$9.00

Eat A Peach

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Four Roses Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup with a Cinnamon Sugar Rim and a Lemon Garnish.

Pecan Pie Old Fashioned

$9.00

The Cranberry Mule

$8.00

Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Ginger Beer with a Lime Garnish.

Bramble On Rose

Bramble On Rose

$5.00

Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup with a Blackberry Liqueur Float and a Lemon Garnish

Blue Pony

Blue Pony

$8.00

Blueberry Vodka, Lemonade and Muddles Blueberries with a Lemon Garnish

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mythology Vodka and Mary's Mornin' Fixer Bloody Mix

John Daly

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Lemonade, Splash of soda and a lemon garnish.

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka, Gosling's Ginger Beer and lime garnish.

Mimosa

$7.00

Your own Prosecco split and Fresh Squeezed OJ.

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Exoctico Blanco Tequila, OJ and a splash of grenadine.

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Liquor

(Well) 4 Roses Bourbon

$6.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky

$8.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

$6.00

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

$7.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Law's Bourbon

$12.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$9.00

Double (Well) 4 Roses Bourbon

$10.00

Double 4 Roses Small Batch Bourbon

$10.50

Double Buffalo Trace Borbon

$13.00

Double Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$13.00

Double Crown Royal Canadian Whisky

$13.00

Double Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

$10.00

Double Hell Bear American Whiskey

$12.00

Double Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

$11.50

Double Jameson Irish Whiskey

$11.50

Double Law's Bourbon

$19.00

Double Maker's Mark Bourbon

$14.50

Double Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$14.50

(Well) Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$9.00

Ketel One Vodka

$8.00

Tito's Vodka

$8.00

Double (Well) Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka

$10.00

Double Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka

$11.50

Double Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

$11.50

Double Grey Goose Vodka

$14.50

Double Ketel One Vodka

$13.00

Double Stoli Vodka

$13.00

Double Tito's Vodka

$13.00

(Well) Exoctico Blanco Tequila

$6.00

Silver 1800 Tequila

$7.00

Coralejo Reposado Tequila

$8.00

Espolon Reposado Tequila

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado Tequila

$8.00

Double (Well) Exoctico BlancoTequila

$10.00

Double Silver 1800 Tequila

$11.50

Double Coralejo Reposado

$13.00

Double Espolon Reposado Tequila

$13.00

Double Hornitos Reposado Tequila

$13.00

(Well) Bacardi Superior Silver Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$7.00

Double (Well) Bacardi Superior Silver Rum

$10.00

Double Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$11.50

(Well) The Family Jones Gin

$6.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray Gin

$8.00

Double (Well) The Family Jones Gin

$10.00

Double Bombay Dry Gin

$11.50

Double Spring 44 Gin

$10.50

Double Tanqueray Gin

$13.00

Wine

GL Segura Vida Cava (Bubbles)

$7.00

BTL Annabella Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Guinigi Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL Apaltagua Cabernet

$20.00

BTL Albamar Pinot Noir

$20.00

N/A BEV

Fountain TOGO

$2.99

Happy Leaf Orange Basil Kombucha

$7.00

Orange Basil Kombucha I Vegan I Gluten Free I 12oz can I Local CO

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Glassware

Tulip Glass

Tulip Glass

$10.00
Tulip Glass (2)

Tulip Glass (2)

$16.00Out of stock
Tulip Glass (4)

Tulip Glass (4)

$30.00Out of stock
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$10.00
Pint Glass (2)

Pint Glass (2)

$16.00
Pint Glass (4)

Pint Glass (4)

$30.00
Silicone Pint Glass

Silicone Pint Glass

$12.00

FOTM shot glass

$5.00

Hats

Beanie NO POM

$30.00

Beanie w/ POM

$30.00
Classic Grey

Classic Grey

$23.00Out of stock

Black (No Mesh)

$23.00

Charcoal Hat W/ Grey Patch

$28.00

Green 7 Panel Hatvw/ Leather Patch

$30.00

Charcoal 7 Panel W/ Color Logo Patch

$30.00

FOTM Extras

Coozie

$2.00

FOTM Socks

Mid-weight adult FOTM socks. One size fits most.

FOTM Socks

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Peace and grease!

Website

Location

300 S Logan St, Suite 102, Denver, CO 80209

Directions

Gallery
Fire on the Mountain image
Fire on the Mountain image
Fire on the Mountain image

