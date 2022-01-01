Fire on the Mountain - Washington Park
725 Reviews
$$
300 S Logan St
Suite 102
Denver, CO 80209
Specials
Mellow Munchies
Think Rice Krispy Treat, but with Chef's Choice of Cereal and Add-Ins. A giant square of something gooey, sweet and delicious! *Contains Dairy, gluten, & nuts (depending on mix-ins)
Shrimp & Grits
Fried, cheesy, yellow grit cake topped w/ grilled shrimp & garnished w/ Cajun butter. **Contains: shellfish, chicken stock, gluten, dairy, garlic**
Mushroom Gouda Burger
Grilled Burger served on a fresh brioche bun & topped w/ caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, melted gouda, garlic mayo, & a brown gravy. Served w/ a side! **Contains: dairy, gluten, garlic**
Fried Raviolis
Basket of 12 fried raviolis served w/ our housemade spicy marinara. **Contains: dairy, onion, garlic**
Potato Celery Root Soup
Potato Celery Root Soup Topped w/ chive & paprika oil. **Contains: dairy, garlic, onion**
The Cranberry Mule
Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Ginger Beer with a Lime Garnish.
Chicken Wings
6 Wings
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
9 Wings
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
12 Wings
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
18 Wings
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
24 Wings
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
36 Wings
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
48 Wings
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
3 Boneless
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
5 Boneless
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
7 Boneless
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
10 Boneless
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese or ranch.
Boneless Basket
3 Boneless tenders with choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Choice of side. Celery sticks. Housemade ranch or bleu cheese.
Veggie
6 Seitan
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.
9 Seitan
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.
12 Seitan
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.
18 Seitan
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.
24 Seitan
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.
36 Seitan
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.
48 Seitan
Choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.
Cauliflower wings
Basket of florets battered and fried in our vegan, gluten-free batter. Choice of sauce on side. Celery sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch or vegan ranch.
Vegan Gyro
Sliced and Marinated Seitan, diced Tomatoes & Cucumbers, Red Onion, Vegan Tzatziki. Served on Vegan Pita with a side.
3 Vegan Tenders
Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*
5 Vegan Tenders
Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*
7 Vegan Tenders
Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*
10 Vegan Tenders
Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*
Vegan Tender Basket
Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce, served with fries or tots. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*
Fries and Tots
Small Fry
Hand-cut fries. Serves one.
Medium Fry
Hand-cut fries. Serves 2-3.
Large Fry
Hand-cut fries. Serves 4-6.
Small Tot
Serves one.
Medium Tot
Serves 2-3.
Large Tot
Serves 4-6.
Small Sweet Potato Fry
Serves one.
Medium Sweet Potato Fry
Serves 2-3.
Large Sweet Potato Fry
Serves 4-6.
Small Sweet Potato Tot
Serves one.
Medium Sweet Potato Tot
Serves 2-3.
Large Sweet Potato Tot
Serves 4-6.
Small Chili Cheese Fry
Fries smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.
Medium Chili Cheese Fry
Fries smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.
Small Chili Cheese Tot
Tots smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.
Medium Chili Cheese Tot
Tots smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.
Appetizers
Small Onion Ring
Serves one. Served with chili garlic aioli.
Medium Onion Ring
Serves 2-3. Served with chili garlic aioli.
Large Onion Ring
Serves 4-6. Served with chili garlic aioli.
Appetizer Sampler
Onion Rings. Fried Pickles. Fries. With chipotle mayo and chili garlic aioli.
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Yellow corn tortilla chips. Housemade queso. Grilled chicken. Buffalo bleu sauce. Fried jalapenos. Pico de gallo. Green onion. Sour cream.
Chips & Queso
Housemade queso with yellow corn tortilla chips.
Cup of Chili
Vegan Green chili or Traditional Red.
Fried Pickles
Served with chipotle mayo.
Mozzarella Wheels
Served with spicy marinara.
Side of Queso
Not served with chips.
Salads
Small House Salad
Mixed greens. Tomato. Carrot. Cucumber. Red onion. Choice of dressing (balsamic, asian, ranch, bleu cheese, vegan ranch, buffalo blue, or honey mustard).
Large House Salad
Mixed greens. Tomato. Carrot. Cucumber. Red onion. Choice of dressing (balsamic, asian, ranch, bleu cheese, vegan ranch, buffalo blue, or honey mustard).
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens. Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Bleu cheese dressing.
Asian Salad
Mixed Greens. Celery. Mandarin oranges. Green onions. Carrots. Sliced almonds. Asian dressing.
Jerk Chicken Salad
Mixed greens. Grilled chicken tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce. Grilled pineapple. Tomato. Red Onion. Bleu cheese dressing.
Blue Cheese Chicken Tender Salad
Mixed greens. Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo-Bleu sauce. Bacon. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Bleu cheese dressing.
Spicy Peanut Chicken Tender Salad
Mixed greens. Chicken tenders tossed in Spicy Peanut sauce. Mandarin oranges. Celery. Green onion. Carrots. Sliced almonds. Asian dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens. Grilled Chicken Breast tossed in Lime Cilantro Sauce. Pico de Gallo. Cheddar Cheese. Fried Tortilla Strips. Pickled Red Onion. Ranch Dressing.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Straight-Up Chicken
Grilled chicken breast. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Tortilla wrap
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.
Emma
Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo-Bleu sauce. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo. Brioche bun.
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce. Grilled pineapple. Lettuce. Red onion. Chipotle mayo. Ciabatta roll.
Julio
Grilled chicken breast. Bacon. Fried jalapenos. Housemade queso. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded country fried chicken breast. Nashville hot oil. House pickles. Brioche bun.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken tenders. Bacon. Housemade ranch. Lettuce. Tomato. Red Onion. Tortilla wrap.
Fuego Crunchwrap
Seasoned beef. House Queso. Cheddar. Pico de Gallo. Fried Jalapenos. Sour Cream. Wrapped up in a flour tortilla with a corn shell.
Vegan Gyro
Sliced and Marinated Seitan, diced Tomatoes & Cucumbers, Red Onion, Vegan Tzatziki. Served on Vegan Pita with a side.
Cheeseburger
Burger. Choice of cheese (pepperjack, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbes). Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo.
BBQ Bacon Burger
Burger. Sweet BBQ sauce. Cheddar. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo.
Bacon Blue Burger
Burger. Caramelized onion. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo.
CO Green Chili Burger
Burger. Housemade hatch green chili sauce. Bacon. Pepperjack cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried shallots. Chipotle mayo.
Kids
Kid Boneless
2 boneless tenders tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.
Kid Chicken Breast
A grilled chicken breast served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.
Kid Wing
3 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.
Kid Seitan
3 vegan Seitan strips tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.
Kid Corndog
A corndog served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.
Kid Cheeseburger
4 oz. patty of Colorado grass-fed beef. Choice of cheese (pepperjack, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles). Served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
A basic Cheese Quesadilla.
Kid Vegan Tenders
2 vegan "Beyond" tenders served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.
Chicken Breast Only
A la carte grilled chicken breast.
Avery Special
A side of Mandarin oranges, Tomato, Cucumber, and Celery.
Dessert
Sides of Sauce, Dressing & Celery
Side of Queso
Not served with chips.
Side of Ranch
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Blue Cheese
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Vegan Ranch
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Celery
Side of Mild
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Medium
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Hot
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Extra Hot
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of El Jefe
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of BBQ
2 oz. portion cup.
Side Of Garlic Parm
Side of Lime Cilantro
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Bourbon Chipotle
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Lemon Pepper WET
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Lemon Pepper DRYRUB
Side of Spicy Peanut
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Raspberry Habanero
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Jamaican Jerk
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Cajun Dry Rub
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Buffalo Blue
2 oz. portion cup. Half bleu cheese dressing, half medium buffalo sauce.
Side of Garlic Mayo
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Chipotle Mayo
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Sweet Aioli
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Asian Vinaigrette
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Balsamic
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Marinara
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Honey Mustard
2 oz. portion cup.
Side of Chips
Side of Vegan Tzatziki
2 oz. portion cup. Allergens include citrus.
Jars of Sauce & Dressing
DRAFT
DRAFT Call to Arms Spaceballs
DRAFT Hop Butcher Blazed Orange
DRAFT Ecliptic/FOTM Fireburst
DRAFT Outer Range Out & Back 12oz
DRAFT Telluride AlpenGose Rasp/Mango
DRAFT Cascade Sang du Chene 2017
DRAFT La Cumbre Project Dank 12oz
DRAFT Stem Pineapple Punch 12oz
DRAFT Left Hand Colorful CO
DRAFT Cellar West Harbor Royale
DRAFT Alesmith Evil Dead Red
DRAFT Mockery Tropical Demise
DRAFT pFriem Flanders Red
DRAFT Diebolt Made There NZ Pils
DRAFT Beachwood Double Gator
DRAFT Firestone Walker Velvet Merkin
Beer, Seltzer & Cider
Coors
Coors Original Lager - 12oz bottle
Coors Light
Coors Light Lager - 12oz bottle
PBR Tallboy
Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager - 16oz tallboy
Rainier Tallboy
Rainier Lager - 16oz tallboy
Modelo
Mexican Lager I 12oz Bottle
Colorado Cider Co. - Glider Cider
Cider - Gluten Free - 6.5% - 12oz can
Colorado Cider Co. - Grasshopp-Ah
Cider with Lemongrass & Hops - Gluten Free - 6.5% 12oz can
Holidaily - Favorite Blonde Ale
Blonde Ale | Gluten Free | 5% ABV | 12oz Can | Local CO | 7
June Shine - Grapefruit Paloma Hard Kombucha
June Shine Grapefruit Paloma Hard Kombucha I 6% I 12oz Can
Dry Dock - Amber Ale
Amber Ale | 5.8% ABV | 12oz Can | Local CO
New Image - Coriolis Effect
Hazy IPA I 6.5% ABV I 16oz Can I Local CO
Odell - Lagerado
Odell - Sippin Pretty
Station 26 - Juicy Banger
IPA | 7.4% ABV | 12oz Can | Local CO
Topo Chico - Strawberry Guava Hard Seltzer
Hard Seltzer I 4.7% ABV I 100 Calories I 2g Sugar
Sam Adams - Just The Haze N/A
Non-Alcoholic IPA I <0.5% ABV I 12oz Can
Short's - Thirst Mutilator N/A
Non-Alcoholic Lemon Lime Hop Water
Specialty Cocktails
Margarita
Exoctico Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, OJ, Sprite, Lime
Spicy Margarita
Exotico Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Sprite, Fresh Jalapenos with a Tajin Rim and Lime Garnish.
DLo's Famous Apple Cider Margarita
Exotico Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Apple Cider, Simple Syrup with a Cinnamon Sugar Rim and a Lime Garnish.
Blu Mood
Eat A Peach
Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Four Roses Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup with a Cinnamon Sugar Rim and a Lemon Garnish.
Pecan Pie Old Fashioned
The Cranberry Mule
Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Ginger Beer with a Lime Garnish.
Bramble On Rose
Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup with a Blackberry Liqueur Float and a Lemon Garnish
Blue Pony
Blueberry Vodka, Lemonade and Muddles Blueberries with a Lemon Garnish
Bloody Mary
Mythology Vodka and Mary's Mornin' Fixer Bloody Mix
John Daly
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Lemonade, Splash of soda and a lemon garnish.
Moscow Mule
Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka, Gosling's Ginger Beer and lime garnish.
Mimosa
Your own Prosecco split and Fresh Squeezed OJ.
Tequila Sunrise
Exoctico Blanco Tequila, OJ and a splash of grenadine.
Green Tea Shot
Liquor
(Well) 4 Roses Bourbon
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Bulleit Rye Whiskey
Crown Royal Canadian Whisky
Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Law's Bourbon
Maker's Mark Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Double (Well) 4 Roses Bourbon
Double 4 Roses Small Batch Bourbon
Double Buffalo Trace Borbon
Double Bulleit Rye Whiskey
Double Crown Royal Canadian Whisky
Double Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
Double Hell Bear American Whiskey
Double Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey
Double Jameson Irish Whiskey
Double Law's Bourbon
Double Maker's Mark Bourbon
Double Woodford Reserve Bourbon
(Well) Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka
Grey Goose Vodka
Ketel One Vodka
Tito's Vodka
Double (Well) Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka
Double Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka
Double Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka
Double Grey Goose Vodka
Double Ketel One Vodka
Double Stoli Vodka
Double Tito's Vodka
(Well) Exoctico Blanco Tequila
Silver 1800 Tequila
Coralejo Reposado Tequila
Espolon Reposado Tequila
Hornitos Reposado Tequila
Double (Well) Exoctico BlancoTequila
Double Silver 1800 Tequila
Double Coralejo Reposado
Double Espolon Reposado Tequila
Double Hornitos Reposado Tequila
(Well) Bacardi Superior Silver Rum
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
Double (Well) Bacardi Superior Silver Rum
Double Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
(Well) The Family Jones Gin
Bombay Dry Gin
Tanqueray Gin
Double (Well) The Family Jones Gin
Double Bombay Dry Gin
Double Spring 44 Gin
Double Tanqueray Gin
Wine
N/A BEV
Glassware
Hats
FOTM Extras
FOTM Socks
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Peace and grease!
300 S Logan St, Suite 102, Denver, CO 80209