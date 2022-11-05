American
Bars & Lounges
Fire Pitt Restaurant 12417 Antioch Rd
184 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We take pride in the rich, honored tradition of a true Wisconsin Fish Boil. The Fire Pitt is a family owned restaurant and it shows – our outstanding customer service is our top priority. Known for our fun atmosphere, world-class food and drinks, we’re carving out our niche as the best food service on the WI-IL border. Stop in with the whole family and experience something unique this week… and remember to tell your friends!
Location
12417 Antioch Rd, TREVOR, WI 53179
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yorkhouse Tavern & Table - 4555 West Yorkhouse Road
No Reviews
4555 West Yorkhouse Road Wadsworth, IL 60083
View restaurant