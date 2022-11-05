Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Fire Pitt Restaurant 12417 Antioch Rd

184 Reviews

$$

12417 Antioch Rd

TREVOR, WI 53179

Popular Items

BBQ PULLED PORK
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
12 piece Bone in WIngs

Fire Starters

HOUSE CEVICHE

HOUSE CEVICHE

$10.00

Seasonal

Pulled Pork Potato Skins

Pulled Pork Potato Skins

$11.00
Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$12.00
Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$12.00
Egg Roll Mozz Stx

Egg Roll Mozz Stx

$10.00
Reuben Rolls

Reuben Rolls

$10.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Shoestring Fries

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00
BBQ Poutine

BBQ Poutine

$13.00

Round of Beers for Chef

$6.00

Wings

6 piece Bone in Wings

6 piece Bone in Wings

$11.00

12 piece Bone in WIngs

$17.00

18 piece Bone in Wings

$22.00

1/2 lb (1 sauce) Boneless

$12.00

1lb (2 sauces) Boneless

$18.00

2 lb (3 sauces) Boneless

$30.00

Weekend Wing Special

$0.50Out of stock

Kids Stuff

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Chicken fritters

$3.00

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Baked French Onion

$6.00

Cup Cod Chowder

$4.00

Bowl Cod Chowder

$5.00

Burgers

Southerner

Southerner

$15.00

Candied Bacon Swiss

$15.00

Classic Patty Melt

$15.00

The Porky

$16.00
Traditional

Traditional

$13.00

Sandwiches

SIGNATURE ITALIAN BEEF

SIGNATURE ITALIAN BEEF

$15.00
BBQ PULLED PORK

BBQ PULLED PORK

$13.00
GRILLED CHICKEN

GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.00

REUBEN

$15.00

Salads

Cranberry Bacon Bleu

$14.00

Southwest Chicken

$14.00
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$5.00

4oz Cole Slaw

$2.00

8oz Cole Slaw

$4.00

16oz Cole Slaw

$6.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Pizza

12 Inch

$14.00

14 inch

$17.00

16 inch

$20.00

12 inch BBQ Chicken

$21.00

12 inch Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.00

12 inch Works

$20.00

12 inch Hawaiian

$18.00

12 inch Veggie

$20.00

12 inch BBQ Pulled Pork

$21.00

12 inch Italian Beef Specialty

$21.00

12 inch B.L.T.

$20.00

12 inch Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

14 inch BBQ Chicken

$23.00

14 inch Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.00

14 inch Works

$22.00

14 inch Hawaiian

$20.00

14 inch Veggie

$22.00

14 inch BBQ Pulled Pork

$23.00

14 inch Italian Beef Specialty

$23.00

14 inch B.L.T.

$22.00

14 inch Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

16 inch BBQ Chicken

$27.00

16 inch Bacon Cheeseburger

$27.00

16 inch Works

$26.00

16 inch Hawaiian

$24.00

16 inch Veggie

$26.00

16 inch BBQ Pulled Pork

$27.00

16 inch Italian Beef Specialty

$27.00

16 inch B.L.T.

$26.00

16 inch Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

Side of Dressing

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Italian

$1.00

Side of Balsamic Vin

$1.00

Side of Raspberry Vin

$1.00

Side of 1000 Island

$1.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

8oz BBQ Sauce

$6.00

16oz BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Side of Sauce

Side of Original BBQ

$1.00

Side of Buffalo

$1.00

Side of Raspberry BBQ

$1.00

Side of Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Side of Root Beer BBQ

$1.00

Side of Teriyaki

$1.00

Side of Sweet Asian Ginger

$1.00

Side of Garlic Parm

$1.00

Side of Spicy Honey Garlic

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Side of White BBQ

$1.00

Side of Tarter

$1.00

Desserts

Cherry Slice

$2.00

Apple Slice

$2.00

Pie of the week

$3.00

Ice Box Apparel

Ice Box XSmall Tee

$15.00

Ice Box Small Tee

$15.00

Ice Box Medium Tee

$15.00

Ice Box Large Tee

$15.00

Ice Box XLarge Tee

$15.00

Ice Box XXLarge Tee

$15.00

Fire Pitt Apparel

Fire Pitt XSmall Tee

$14.22

Fire Pitt Small Tee

$14.22

Fire Pitt Medium Tee

$14.22

Fire Pitt Large Tee

$14.22

Fire Pitt XLarge Tee

$14.22

Fire Pitt XXLarge Tee

$14.22

Fire Pitt Small Hoody Black

$37.91

Fire Pitt Medium Hoody Black

$37.91

Fire Pitt Large Hoody Black

$37.91

Fire Pitt XLarge Hoody Black

$37.91

Fire Pitt XXLarge Hoody Black

$37.91

Fire Pitt Flannel

$28.44

Fire Pitt Long Sleeve

$23.70

Comedy Show

10$ Advanced

$10.00

15$ Day Of

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We take pride in the rich, honored tradition of a true Wisconsin Fish Boil. The Fire Pitt is a family owned restaurant and it shows – our outstanding customer service is our top priority. Known for our fun atmosphere, world-class food and drinks, we’re carving out our niche as the best food service on the WI-IL border. Stop in with the whole family and experience something unique this week… and remember to tell your friends!

Location

12417 Antioch Rd, TREVOR, WI 53179

Directions

