Fire Pizza - Flora imageView gallery
Pizza

Fire Pizza - Flora 8 s Center St

review star

No reviews yet

8 s Center St

Flora, IN 46929

PIZZAS

7" Cheese Pizza

$5.49

This is the award winning cheese pizza.

7" Deluxe Pizza

$8.99

7" Meat Lovers Pizza

$8.99

7" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$8.99

7" Supreme Pizza

$9.49

7" Taco Pizza

$8.99

7" Hawaiian Pizza

$8.99

7" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.99

7" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.99

7" Veggie Pizza

$8.49

7" Conner's Chili Fry Pizza

$8.99

7" BYO

$5.49

7" Margarita Pizza

$8.49Out of stock

7" White Pizza

$8.49Out of stock
10" Cheese Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

10" Deluxe Pizza

$13.99

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99

10" Supreme Pizza

$16.99

10" Taco Pizza

$14.99

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

10" Veggie Pizza

$12.99

10" Conner's Chili Fry Pizza

$14.99

10" BYO

$9.99

10" Margarita Pizza

$12.99Out of stock

10" White Pizza

$12.99Out of stock

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

14" Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

14" Supreme Pizza

$19.99

14" Taco Pizza

$17.99

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

14" Veggie Pizza

$15.99

14" Conner's Chili Fry Pizza

$17.99

14" BYO

$12.99

14" Margarita Pizza

$15.99Out of stock

14" White Pizza

$15.99Out of stock

14" Smackin Chz Pizza

$19.99Out of stock

TACOS

Taco

Taco

$2.49
Taco Supreme

Taco Supreme

$2.99

Chicken Taco

$3.99

Chicken Taco Supreme

$4.49

Soft Taco

$2.49

Soft Taco Supreme

$2.99

***Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco

$4.49

Chicken Soft Taco

$3.49

Chicken Soft Taco Supreme

$4.49

Sandwiches

6" Stromboli

$5.99

6" Ham & Cheese

$5.99

6" Meatball

$6.99

6" Meat Lovers

$6.99

6" Veggie

$5.99

6" Famous Chicken

$6.99

6" BBQ Chicken

$6.99

6" Submarine

$6.49

6" BBQ

$5.99

6" CBR

$6.99

6Buffalo Chicken

$6.99

12" Stromboli

$8.99

12" Ham & Cheese

$8.99

12" Meatball

$10.99

12" Meat Lovers

$10.99

12" Veggie

$8.99

12" Famous Chicken

$10.99

12" BBQ Chicken

$10.99

12" Submarine

$9.99

12" BBQ

$8.99

12" CBR

$10.99

12" Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Bread

Breadsticks (5)

$4.49

6” Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.99

12” Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

6” Garlic Bread Bread

$3.49

12” Garlic Bread

$4.99

Cinnamon Sticks (3)

$3.99

Brownie

$5.99

Cheese Dip

$1.50

Pizza Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Butter

$1.50

Garlic Bites

$4.49

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$4.99

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings (8)

$5.99

Nachos w/ Cheese

$4.99

Nachos w/ Meat & Cheese

$6.49

Nachos Supreme

$7.99

Mac & Chz Bites 10

$6.99

Cheese Curds 20

$6.99

Pasta

4 Cheese Ravoli 8

$6.99Out of stock

Covered 4 Chz Rav 8

$8.99Out of stock

Salads

Lg Tossed Salad

$6.99
Lg Chef Salad

Lg Chef Salad

$9.99

Lg Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Lg Taco Salad

$9.99

Lg Chicken Taco Salad

$9.99

Specials

Fire Special

$18.00

Cougar Special

$11.00

Side Sauces

Cheese Dip

$1.50

Pizza Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Butter

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

French

$1.50

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Meat Lovers Calzone

$14.99

Deluxe Calzone

$13.99

CBR Calzone

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Veggie Calzone

$12.99

Super Calzone

$16.99

Hawaiian Calzone

$13.99

BYO Calzone

$9.99

Drinks

44oz

$2.79

32oz

$2.39

20oz

$1.79

Water

$0.50

Soft Serve

1 Oz

$0.40

Toppings

$0.50

Hand Dipped

1 Scoop Cup/Cone

$3.00

1 Scoop Flavored Cone

$3.25

2 Scoop Cup/Cone

$4.00

2 Scoop Flavored Cone

$4.25

Kids Scoop

$1.50

Milkshakes

16 oz

$3.99

24 oz

$4.99

Candy

Ring Pop

$0.75

Starburst

$0.10

Atomic Fireball

$0.10

Rainbow Lollipop

$1.00

Gumball 1 oz

$0.50

Twizzler (2)

$0.25

Air Head

$0.25

Cow Tale

$0.75

Gummy Bears 1 oz

$0.50

Laffy Taffy

$0.25

Cotton Candy

$2.50

Sour Patch Kids

$1.50

York Peppermint Patties

$0.50

Tootsie Rolls

$0.10
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best pizza around!!

Location

8 s Center St, Flora, IN 46929

Directions

Gallery
Fire Pizza - Flora image

