Fire Pizza - Walton NEW 106 E May Street

FOOD

PIZZAS

7" Cheese Pizza

$5.49

This is the award winning cheese pizza.

7" Deluxe Pizza

$8.99

7" Meat Lovers Pizza

$8.99

7" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$8.99

7" Super Pizza

$9.49

7" Taco Pizza

$8.99

7" Hawaiian Pizza

$8.99

7" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.99

7" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.99

7" Veggie Pizza

$8.49

7" Chili Cheese Fry Pizza

$8.99

7" BYO

$5.49

7” Cluckin Chicken

$8.99
10" Cheese Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

10" Deluxe Pizza

$13.99

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99

10" Super Pizza

$16.99

10" Taco Pizza

$14.99

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

10" Veggie Pizza

$12.99

10" Chili Cheese Fry Pizza

$14.99

10" BYO

$9.99

10” Cluckin Chicken

$14.99

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

14" Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

14" Super Pizza

$19.99

14" Taco Pizza

$17.99

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

14" Veggie Pizza

$15.99

14" Chili Cheese Fry Pizza

$17.99

14" BYO

$12.99

14” Cluckin Chicken

$17.99

TACOS

Good Lord Taco

Good Lord Taco

$2.49
Good Lord Taco Supreme

Good Lord Taco Supreme

$2.99

Good Lord Chicken Taco

$3.99

Good Lord Chicken Taco Supreme

$4.49

Soft Taco

$2.49

Soft Taco Supreme

$2.99

***Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco

$4.49

Soft Chicken Taco

$3.99

Soft Chicken Taco Supreme

$4.49

Sandwiches

6" Stromboli

$5.99

6" Ham & Cheese

$5.99

6" Meatball

$6.99

6" Meat Lovers

$6.99

6" Veggie

$5.99

6" Mr. Js Chicken

$6.99

6" Hooligan

$6.99

6" Submarine

$6.49

6" BBQ

$5.99

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.99

12" Stromboli

$8.99

12" Ham & Cheese

$8.99

12" Meatball

$10.99

12" Meat Lovers

$10.99

12" Veggie

$8.99

12" Mr. Js Chicken

$10.99

12" Hooligan

$10.99

12" Submarine

$9.99

12" BBQ

$8.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Bread

Breadsticks (5)

$4.49

6” Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.99

12” Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

6” Garlic Bread Bread

$3.49

12” Garlic Bread

$4.99

Cinnamon Sticks (5)

$3.99

Brownie

$5.99

Cheese Dip

$1.50

Pizza Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Butter

$1.50

Garlic Bites

$4.49

Ranch

$1.50

Banana Peppers Cup

$1.00

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$4.99

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings (8)

$5.99

Nachos w/ Cheese

$4.99

Nachos w/ Meat & Cheese

$6.49

Nachos Supreme

$7.99

Mac & Chz Bites

$6.99

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Tater Tots

$6.99

The Works

$7.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.99
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.99

Specials

Family Special

$18.00

Side Sauces

Cheese Dip

$1.50

Pizza Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Butter

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

French

$0.75

Bbq

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Banana Peppers

$1.00

Blue Chz

$1.50

Ice Cream

1 Scoop Cup

$3.50

1 Scoop Cone

$4.00

Brownie W/ 1 Scoop

$7.99

Kid scoop

$2.50

2 Scoop Cone

2 Scoop Cone

$5.50

2 Scoop Cup

2 Scoop Cup

$4.50

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Meat Lovers Calzone

$14.99

Deluxe Calzone

$13.99

CBR Calzone

$14.99

Hooligan Calzone

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Veggie Calzone

$12.99

Super Calzone

$16.99

Hawaiian Calzone

$13.99

BYO Calzone

$9.99

Beer

Pint Draft

Tall Draft

Bottle

Pitcher

DRINKS

Small

$1.79

Large

$2.39

Extra Large

$2.79

Water

$0.50

2 Liter

$2.99

Wine

Wine Options

Crane Lake

Oliver

Two-EE's

TACO TUESDAY

Tacos Tuesday

Good Lord Taco

$1.99

Good Lord Taco Supreme

$2.49

Good Lord Chicken Taco

$3.49

Good Lord Chicken Taco Supreme

$3.99

Soft Taco

$1.99

Soft Taco Supreme

$2.49

***Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco

$3.99

Soft Chicken Taco

$3.49

Soft Chicken Taco Supreme

$3.99

Merch

T Shirt

T Shirt

$10.00

Hoodie

Hoodie

$20.00

Sweatpants

Sweatpants

$40.00

Hat

Hat

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

106 West May Street, Walton, IN 46994

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

