Food

Shareables

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Cowboy Nacho

$12.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Soups + Salads

Southwest Salad

$12.00

romaine, fire roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, red onion, cojita cheese, bbq ranch dressing. Choice of turkey or pulled pork. Sub brisket $2

House Salad

$12.00

romaine, cucumber, carrots, cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing. Choice of turkey or pulled pork. Sub brisket $2

Rocket Salad

$12.00

arugula, shaved parmesan, tomatoes, fresh pesto, champagne vinaigrette, topped with smoked turkey

House Side Salad

$5.00

romaine, cucumber, carrots, cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing.

Fountain Drink*

$2.00

Bottled Soda*

$2.00

Bottled Water*

$2.00

Coffee*

$2.00

Sandwiches

Brisket

$16.00

served on brioche with competition bbq sauce. Choice of side + a fountain drink

Texas 2-Step

$18.00

slow smoked brisket on brioche topped with sausage link, pepper jack cheese + competition bbq sauce. Choice of side + a fountain drink

Pulled Pork

$14.00

served on brioche roll with red sauce and topped with pickled slaw. Choice of side + fountain drink

Texas Link Sandwich

$12.00

1 - 2 - 3

1 Protein + 1 Side

$12.00

2 Proteins + 1 Side

$16.00

3 Proteins + 2 Sides

$24.00

St. Louis pork ribs with rib sauce

Sides

Gram's Cheesy Potatoes

$5.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

house made mac and cheese

Coleslaw

$5.00

classic coleslaw

Backwoods Beans

$5.00

House Side Salad

$5.00

romaine, cucumber, carrots, cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing.

Fire Roasted Corn

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

No Side

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids - Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids - 1 Pork Slider

$6.00

Kids - Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids - 1 Rib

$6.00

Add Ons

Side - Ranch

Side - BBQ Ranch

Side - Honey Mustard

Side - Champagne Vinaigrette

NO pickles

NO pickled onions

NO chow chow

Extra pickles

Extra pickled onions

Extra chow chow

NO seasoning rub

Extra seasoning rub

Ice Cream

$3.00

Cupcake

$3.00

Drinks

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Drinks with Food

Fountain Drink*

$2.00

Bottled Soda*

$2.00

Bottled Water*

$2.00

Coffee*

$2.00