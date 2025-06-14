- Home
- /
- Fort Walton Beach
- /
- Fire Thai Fusion 400 Eglin Pkwy NE
Fire Thai Fusion 400 Eglin Pkwy NE
400 Eglin Pkwy NE
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
Featured Items
PAD THAI
Rice noodles stir-fried with eggs and beansprouts. Served with cabbage, carrots, scallions, and lime. Crushed peanuts on the side.$14.99
BOOM BOOM CHICKEN
Fried crispy chicken tossed in sweet garlic butter sauce. Fried basil and garlic topped, served with rice.$15.99
FRIED RICE
Rice stir-fried with eggs, onions, peas, and carrots topped with scallions. Your choice of meat.$14.99
MAIN
Drinks
APPETIZER
APPETIZER SAMPLER
2 each of crab ragoon, gyoza, and spring rolls. served with gyoza and sweet chili sauces.$13.99
SPRING ROLL (5)
Fried vegetable w/sweet chili sauce$7.99
KRAB RAGOON (5)
Fried crispy wonton, cream cheese, krab w/sweet chili sauce$12.99
GYOZA (6)
Steamed or fried pork dumplings w/ginger soy sauce$11.99
CHICKEN SKIN
Marinated chicken skin fried golden brown w/sweet chili sauce$13.99
FRESH ROLL
Rice paper wrapped lettuce, cilantro, basil leaf, glass noodle, red and green onion. Your choice of meat. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour.$13.99
CALAMARI
Fried squid rings and tentacles w/sweet chili sauce$16.99
PORKSTICK (2)
two Pork on a stick marinated overnight w/sweet chili sauce$11.99
SHRIMP TEMPURA
Deep-fried shrimp w/tempura sauce$13.99
SHRIMP/VEG TEMPURA
Two fried shrimp mixed vegetables w/tempura sauce$12.99
VEGETABLE TEMPURA
Fried golden brown mixed veggies w/tempura sauce$11.99
Chicken Fingers
Deep fried chicken served with sauce of choice$13.99
EDAMAME
Steamed soybean pod lightly salted$7.99
FRIED TOFU$11.99
SALAD
SEAFOOD SALAD
Steamed mussels, shrimp, squid, with red onion, tomato, cilantro, celery, cucumber and spicy dressing over a bed of lettuce.$21.99
GLASS NOODLE SALAD
Glass noodle, onion, tomato, lime, and cilantro tossed in Thai sauce$15.99
THAI SALAD
Sliced meat, yellow onion, tomato, cucumber, tossed in spicy sauce served over a bed of romaine topped with scallions, cilantro, carrots w/steamed rice$14.99
PAPAYA SALAD
Shredded green papaya, chopped tomato, chili, lime, peanuts, and garlic tossed in special sauce.$14.99
HOUSE SALAD
Iceburg lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and carrot. Served w/ginger dressing$7.99
Papaya Salad Combo$55.00
NOODLE
DRUNKEN NOODLE
Stir-fried rice noodles w/meat, onions, bell pepper, cabbage, basil, broccoli, snow peas, bamboo shoots, and beansprouts in Thai brown sauce.$15.99
PAD THAI
Rice noodles stir-fried with eggs and beansprouts. Served with cabbage, carrots, scallions, and lime. Crushed peanuts on the side.$14.99
PAD SEE EW
Stir-fried wide noodles with eggs, carrots, and Chinese broccoli in sweet brown sauce.$14.99
THAI ENTRÉE
PEPPERSTEAK
Stir-fried beef w/bell peppers and onions. Special sauce topped with black pepper. Served w/rice$17.99
WATERFALL NAMTOK
Sliced beef, green onion, red onion, rice powder. Topped with cilantro and mint. Served with rice$17.99
BEEF AND BROCCOLI
Stir-fried sliced beef and broccoli served with rice$17.99
LARB
Your choice of ground meat mixed with rice powder, red onions, scallions, cilantro, and spicy lime dressing. Served w/cabbage and cucumber. Add egg for extra$15.99
CRISPY PORK W/CHINESE BROCCOLI
Thai-style stir-fried crispy pork tossed with Chinese broccoli. Pork cooked then fried to create a texture that will excite your tastebuds. Served w/rice$17.99
CRISPY PORK W/BASIL
Thai-style crispy pork with Thai basil. Cooked then fried to create a texture that will excite your tastebuds. Served w/rice$17.99
CRISPY PORK
Thai-style crispy pork. Cooked then fried to create a texture that will excite your tastebuds. Served w/rice$16.99
THAI BASIL
Thai basil and ground meat stir-fried with onions, and bell peppers in our brown sauce. Served w/rice. Add an egg for extra.$15.99
PAD PAK
Stir-fried mixed vegetables served with rice$14.99
FRIED RICE
Rice stir-fried with eggs, onions, peas, and carrots topped with scallions. Your choice of meat.$14.99
BOOM BOOM CHICKEN
Fried crispy chicken tossed in sweet garlic butter sauce. Fried basil and garlic topped, served with rice.$15.99
BOOM BOOM SHRIMP
Fried crispy shrimp and broccoli tossed in sweet garlic butter sauce. Fried basil and garlic topped. Served w/ rice$18.99
CRISPY FRIED SHRIMP
Fried crispy shrimp and broccoli. Topped w/scallion, cilantro, and carrot. Comes w/ yumyum and sweet chili sauce. Served w/ rice.$17.99
PORK STICK (4)
Pork on a stick marinated overnight then fried. Topped with fried garlic, cilantro, scallion, and carrot. Served w/rice$17.99
*NEW* Italian
Fettucine Alfredo
Housemade alfredo sauce and fettuccine noodles. Topped with shredded mozzarella. Baked to perfection. Served w/garlic bread$17.99
Veggie Alfredo
Housemade alfredo sauce, fettuccine noodles, zucchini, onion, bell pepper, broccoli, mushroom, and cherry tomatoes. Topped w/ shredded mozzarella. Baked to perfection. Servedw/ garlic bread.$21.99
Combination Alfredo
Housemade alfredo sauce, fettuccine noodles, grilled chicken, beef, pork, and jumbo shrimp. Topped w/ shredded mozzarella. Baked to perfection. Served w/ garlic bread.$24.99
SOUP & CURRY
PANANG CURRY
Thai panang curry mixed with coconut milk. Snow peas, bell peppers, and carrots. Topped lime leaf served w/steamed rice$15.99
RED CURRY
Thai red curry mixed with bamboo shoots, green-red bell peppers, and basil in coconut milk. Served w/steamed rice$15.99
GREEN CURRY
Thai green curry mixed with bamboo shoots, green-red bell peppers, and basil in coconut milk. Served w/steamed rice$15.99
THAI RICE SOUP
Your choice of meat, broth, jasmine rice, egg. Topped with fried garlic, cilantro, scallions$14.99
EGG DROP SOUP
Soup stock, egg, scallion, and cilantro$8.99
TOM KAH KAI SOUP
Tom Yum soup w/coconut milk$15.99
TOM YUM SOUP
Traditional Thai-style soup with a modern touch! Your choice of meat with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, tomatoes, and lime juice. Topped with scallions and cilantro.$15.99
TEMPURA UDON SOUP
Udon soup w/tempura fried shrimp$18.99
UDON SOUP
Soy-based broth, thick chew noodle, green onion, and egg on top$16.99
THAI NOODLE SOUP
Broth, meat, rice noodle w/bean sprouts. Topped with garlic, scallion, and cilantro$14.99
HOUSE SOUP
Chicken broth, scallions, and fried garlic$6.99
MISO SOUP
Traditional Miso, scallion, tofu, and seaweed$6.99
JAPANESE BENTO BOX
JUMBO SHRIMP TERIYAKI BENTO BOX$25.99
GREEN CURRY BENTO BOX$23.99
RED CURRY BENTO BOX$23.99
TONKATSU (PORK) BENTO BOX
Fried pork loin$24.99
CHICKEN KATSU BENTO BOX$24.99
ALASKAN SALMON BENTO BOX$25.99
NY STRIP STEAK BENTO BOX$26.99
JUMBO SHRIMP TEMPURA BENTO BOX$25.99
CHICKEN BENTO BOX$23.99
VEGETABLE TEMPURA BENTO BOX$19.99
BULGOGI BEEF BENTO BOX
Stir-fried beef w/onions, green onion, and carrot, tossed in housemade bulgogi sauce. Served w/ house soup, salad, fried rice, one gyoza, one spring roll, vegetable tempura, and a shrimp tempura.$24.99
TOFU BENTO BOX$23.99
JAPANESE HIBACHI
NY STRIP STEAK 10OZ HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice$30.99
JUMBO SHRIMP & NY STRIP STEAK HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice$35.99
JUMBO SHRIMP HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice$29.99
ALASKAN SALMON 8OZ HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice$27.99
CHICKEN & NY STRIP STEAK HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice$33.99
CHICKEN & JUMBO SHRIMP HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice$31.99
CHICKEN HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice$25.99
TOFU HIBACHI
Served w/stir-fried vegetable, Fettucine noodles, and yum yum sauce. Includes house soup, salad, and white or fried rice$25.99
JAPANESE ENTRÉE
CHICKEN KATSU
Fried chicken served w/soup, salad, sauce, and choice of fried or steamed rice.$18.99
TONKATSU (PORK)
Fried pork loin served with soup, salad, and your choice of fried or steamed rice.$19.99
NY STRIP STEAK TERIYAKI
Served w/soup, salad, and choice of white or fried rice.$25.99
SHRIMP TERIYAKI
Served w/soup, salad, white or fried rice$21.99
ALASKAN SALMON TERIYAKI 8OZ
Served w/soup, salad, and choice of white or fried rice.$21.99
CHICKEN TERIYAKI
Served w/soup, salad, and choice of white or fried rice.$19.99
YAKISOBA
Stir-fried yakisoba noodle w/meat, cabbage, carrot, onion, and beansprouts.$17.99
BULGOGI BEEF
Stir-fried beef w/onions, green onion, and carrot, tossed in housemade bulgogi sauce. Served w/ house soup, salad, and fried rice.$21.99
DESSERT
Sweet Rice and Mango$10.99
*New* Teddy Chocolate Mousse$9.00OUT OF STOCK
*new* Dubai Chocolate$9.00
*new* Dubai White Chocolate$9.00
Banana Crepe Mille Cake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Black Tea Mille Crepe Cake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
BLUEBERRY CREAM CHEESE MILLE CREPE CAKE$9.00
CARAMEL COOKIES MILLE CREPE CAKE$9.00
Chantily Berry$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Choc berry mille crepe cake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Cake Ball$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Green Tea Mille Crepe Cake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Coconut Mille Crepe Cake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
COOKIES AND CREAM MILLE CREPE CAKE$9.00OUT OF STOCK
DARK CHOCOLATE MILLE CREPE CAKE$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Dulce de Leche Mille Crepe Cake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Lingon Berries Mille Crepe Cake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Macaroon Assortment$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Mango Cheesecake$12.00OUT OF STOCK
MANGO MILLE CREPE CAKE$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Mocha Caramel Mille Crepe Cake$9.00
Passion Fruit Mille Crepe Cake$9.00
Peanut Butter Lovers$9.00
Pistachio Mille Crepe Cake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
STRAWBERRY MILLE CREPE CAKE$9.00
THAI TEA MILLE CREPE CAKE$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Tiramisu$10.00
VANILLA BEAN MILLE CREPE CAKE$9.00OUT OF STOCK
White Mocha Crepe Cake$9.00
*New* Key Lime Pie$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Duo Dubai Chocolate$9.00
SIDES
PIZZA
(S)Pizza
(S)THAI MARGHERITA PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, and sliced tomatoes. Topped with fried Thai basil.$16.99
(S)PEPPERONI TEERAK PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, and double the pepperoni$18.99
(S)PAD THAI PIZZA
Pad Thai sauce, mozzarella, choice of meat. Topped with bean sprouts, cilantro, green onions, carrots. Peanuts and lime on the side.$18.99
(S)MEAT TEERAK PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, sliced pork, chicken, housemade marinara$22.99
(S)MAK MAK LARB PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, choice of chopped meat, fish sauce, rice powder, and lime. Topped with red onion, green onion, and cilantro.$19.99
(S)MAK MAK CHICKEN PIZZA
House-made garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken. Topped with cilantro, green onion, black olive, and fried garlic.$18.99
(S)KRAB ADDICT PIZZA
House-made sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, krab. Topped with krab rangoon filling swirl and fried wonton skins.$22.99
(S)FTF SUPREME PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, chicken, onions, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and Thai basil$26.99
(S)CURRY MADNESS PIZZA
GREEN- Green curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and carrots. Topped with fried Thai basil. RED- Red curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and carrots. Topped with fried Thai basil. PANANG- Panang curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, snow peas, carrots, and lime leaf.$19.99
(S)BOOM BOOM BASIL PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, choice of chopped meat, bell pepper, onion, fresh chili, and fried basil. Choose your spice level$18.99
(L)Pizza
(L)THAI MARGHERITA PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, and sliced tomatoes. Topped with fried Thai basil.$22.99
(L)PEPPERONI TEERAK PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, and double the pepperoni$24.99
(L)PAD THAI PIZZA
Pad Thai sauce, mozzarella, choice of meat. Topped with bean sprouts, cilantro, green onions, carrots. Peanuts and lime on the side.$24.99
(L)MEAT TEERAK PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, sliced pork, chicken, housemade marinara$27.99
(L)MAK MAK LARB PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, choice of chopped meat, fish sauce, rice powder, and lime. Topped with red onion, green onion, and cilantro.$25.99
(L)MAK MAK CHICKEN PIZZA
House-made garlic white sauce, mozzarella, chicken. Topped with cilantro, green onion, black olive, and fried garlic.$24.99
(L)KRAB ADDICT PIZZA
House-made sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, krab. Topped with krab rangoon filling swirl and fried wonton skins.$28.99
(L)FTF SUPREME PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, chicken, onions, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, and Thai basil$32.99
(L)CURRY MADNESS PIZZA
GREEN- Green curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and carrots. Topped with fried Thai basil. RED- Red curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and carrots. Topped with fried Thai basil. PANANG- Panang curry sauce, mozzarella, your choice of meat, bell pepper, snow peas, carrots, and lime leaf.$25.99
(L)BOOM BOOM BASIL PIZZA
House-made marinara, mozzarella, choice of chopped meat, bell pepper, onion, fresh chili, and fried basil. Choose your spice level$24.99
BYO Pizza
1/2 and 1/2
Coffee Drinks (NEW)
THAI COFFEE$5.50
Matcha Green Tea Latte$5.99
Latte Coffee
Double-shot Espresso, steamed milk, and foam. Using our Nuova Simonelli Aurelia Wave 3 Group Volumetric Espresso Machine.$4.99
Mocha Coffee
Double shot espresso, steamed milk, and mocha. Using our Nuova Simonelli Aurelia Wave 3 Group Volumetric Espresso Machine.$4.99
Macchiato Coffee
Double shot of Espresso with a dollop of cream. Using our Nuova Simonelli Aurelia Wave 3 Group Volumetric Espresso Machine. The history of the word Macchiato is Italian for "Marked" meaning a shot of espresso marked with cream. Starbucks macchiatos are actually not macchiatos at all but more of a latte with added syrups.$4.00
Cappuccino Coffee
Equal parts double-shot espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. Using our Nuova Simonelli Aurelia Wave 3 Group Volumetric Espresso Machine.$4.99
Cocoa$4.99
Espresso shot
Double Shot of Espresso. Using our Nuova Simonelli Aurelia Wave 3 Group Volumetric Espresso Machine.$3.75
Americano Coffee
Double shot Espresso and water. Using our Nuova Simonelli Aurelia Wave 3 Group Volumetric Espresso Machine.$3.75
White Chocolate Mocha Coffee
Double shot Espresso, White Chocolate mocha syrup. Using our Nuova Simonelli Aurelia Wave 3 Group Volumetric Espresso Machine.$5.25
FTF Choice Coffee
Double shot Espresso, caramel, and vanilla. Using our Nuova Simonelli Aurelia Wave 3 Group Volumetric Espresso Machine.$5.25
BAR
BEER BOTTLED
ANGRY ORCHARD CRISP APPLE$5.75
ASAHI$4.50
BUDLIGHT$3.75
BUDWEISER$3.75
CHANG$4.75
COORS LIGHT$3.75
CORONA$5.60
DIVIDE & CONCHR$5.75
DOGFISHHEAD 90 MIN IPA$6.75
GUINESS CAN$6.65
HEINEKEN$4.75
KIRIN ICHIBAN$4.75
LAGUINTAS IPA$4.75
MCGUIRES IRISH RED$4.75
MICHELOB ULTRA$4.25
MILLER LITE$3.75
ODOULS$5.75
SAPPORO$5.30
SINGHA$5.75
SWEETWATER 420$5.75
WHITE CLAW CAN$5.75
YUENGLING$3.75
VOODOO RANGER$5.75
SAKE
HOUSE SAKE$9.00
JOTO ONE CUP$10.00
MOONSTONE PLUM$12.00
MOONSTONE COCONUT LEMONGRASS$12.00
GEKKEIKAN DRAFT NAMA$14.00
MOMOKAWA PEARL JUN GNJ NIGORI$14.00
JUNMAI DRAFT YAEGAKI$15.00
JUNMAI SANOMARU$16.00
MOONSTONE ASIAN PEAR$16.00
PULPY TANGERINE$17.00
PULPY PINEAPPLE$17.00
PULPY PINK GRAPEFRUIT$17.00
NIGORI MATCHA KIZAKURA$18.00
NIGORI COCONUTS KIZAKURA$18.00
NIGORI SAKURA KIZAKURA$18.00
GINJO HANA KIZAKUR$20.00
MURAI NIGORI GENSHU$20.00
NIGORI MANGO KUKAI$20.00
YOSHINOGAWA JUMAI GINJO WINTER WARRIOR$24.00
YUKI NIGORI MANGO$20.00
STRAWBERRY NIGORI HOMARE$24.00
SHIMIZU NO MAI PURE DUSK$30.00
PLUM WINE CHOYA$36.00
TY KU TOKUBETSU JUNM BENIHANA$40.00
PECH KAMIKOKORO$52.00
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
THAI MARGARITA$13.00
FTF SPICY MARGARITA$14.00
THAI COFFEE MARTINI$12.00
TEQUILA FIRE SUNRISE$14.00
MAITHAI$13.00
FTF AMARETTO SOUR$13.00
LONG ISLAND$14.00
BLUE HAWAII$14.00
MARGARITA 12OZ$12.00
MARGARITA 25OZ$14.00
MARGARITA 52OZ$25.00
MOSCOW MULE$13.00
SEX ON THE BEACH$13.00
GREEN TEA SHOT$10.00
LEMON DROP SHOT$10.00
OLD FASHIONED$14.00
MIMOSA GLASS$6.50
MIMOSA BOTTLE$18.00
BLOODY MARY$8.50
SCREWDRIVER$7.50
HAPPY CAPPUCINO$13.00
WHITE RUSSIAN$8.50
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thai and Japanese Fusion Restaurant in Fort Walton Beach, FL. Entrees, Thai-inspired pizzas, unique street food, hibachi, and a full liquor bar. 2 pool tables, darts, shuffleboard, Private parties, special events, dine-in, pickup, curbside, and delivery.
400 Eglin Pkwy NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547