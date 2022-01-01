Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Fire Up Grill

210 Reviews

$$

3750 University Ave

Ste 190

Riverside, CA 92501

ENTRADAS

Queso Fundido

$15.00

Hot Wings

$17.00

Fire Fries

$17.00

Muchos Nachos

$16.00

Ceviche Flight

$24.00

Fire Up Platter

$28.00

Ligeros

Guacamole

$15.00

Burrito Bowl

$14.00+

Protein Salad

$14.00+

Fuego Parrilla

Molcajete

$46.00

Flautas

$14.00+

Fire Combo

$27.00

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.00+

NY Steak

$26.00

Patron Fajitas

$48.00

Mariscos

Fire Up Cocktails

$19.00

Aguachile

$19.00

Spicy Camaron Ceviche

$18.00

Fuego Shrimp

$23.00

Mummy Shrimp

$24.00

Ceviche Tower

$26.00

Surf & Turf

$32.00

Tacos & Mas

Tacos

$13.00+

Gobernador

$16.00+

Fish Tacos

$13.00+

Quesataco

$14.00+

Gorditas

$12.00+

Fire Burritos

$15.00+

Tortitas

$13.00+

Al Lado

Refried Beans

$4.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Charro Beans

$5.00

Nopalitos

$3.00

Green Salad

$3.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Street Corn

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

A la carte

Carne Asada taco

$2.50

Chicken taco

$2.50

Carnitas taco

$2.50

Birria taco

$2.50

Fish taco

$4.00

Gobernador taco

$4.00

Quesataco

$3.00

Street corn

$5.00

Charro beans

$4.00

Spanish rice

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Tater tots

$5.00

Conzome

$3.00

8oz guacamole

$6.00

Gordita

$5.00

2 eggs

$3.00

Burrito

$5.00

Green salad

$5.00

4oz guacamole

$3.00

Nopalitos

$4.00

Dessert

Churros

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Pink lemonade

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet pepsi

$4.00

Sierra mist

$4.00

Sweet Iced tea

$4.00

Bottled coke

$5.00

Tonic water

$4.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Redbull

$6.00

Water bottle

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Strawberry lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry lemonade

$4.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Agua de Pina

$5.00

Agua de pepino

$5.00

Agua de Sandia

$5.00

Agua de horchata

$5.00

Agua de Jamaica

$5.00

Beer

Modelo

$7.00+

Negra modelo

$7.00+

Pacifico

$7.00+

12oz Corona extra

$7.00

Corona familiar

$14.00+

24oz Corona premier

$14.00

Mango cart

$14.00

Tecate Alta

$14.00

Truly pineapple

$14.00

Truly wild berry

$14.00

Truly lemonade

$14.00

White claw black berry

$14.00

White claw black cherry

$14.00

12oz Dos XX

$7.00

805 cerveza

$14.00

12oz Bohemia

$7.00

Draft 16oz Lagunitas

$11.00

Topo chico seltzer

$14.00

12oz Dos XX Amber

$7.00

Bucket of modelo (6)

$35.00

Bucket of Pacifico (6)

$35.00

Bucket of corona (6)

$35.00

Bucket of dos xx (6)

$35.00

Bucket (6)

$35.00

16oz draft modelo

$11.00

16oz Pacifico

$11.00

24oz michelob ultra

$14.00

24oz draft modelo

$14.00

24oz Pacifico

$14.00

12oz corona premier

$7.00

24 corona extra

$14.00

Signature cocktails

MULES

$14.00

PALOMAS

$15.00

MARGARITAS

$14.00

OLD FASHION

$14.00

BERRY DROP

$14.00

FRESHQUITO

$14.00

ABUELITA

$14.00

FUEGO MARTINI

$14.00

RECOVER-RITA

$15.00

FLIGHTS

MOJITOS

$14.00

Classic cocktails

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Panty dropper

$15.00

Mai tai

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Whiskey sour

$13.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Long Island ice tea

$15.00

AMF

$15.00

Tokyo tea

$15.00

Trash can

$18.00

Irish trash can

$18.00

Screw driver

$14.00

Wet pussy

$13.00

Speciality drink

$14.00

Martini

$15.00

Specialty shots

Mexican candy shot

$10.00

Mazapan shot

$10.00

Blow job shot

$10.00

Cactus cooler shot

$10.00

Lemon drop shot

$10.00

Pepino shot

$10.00

Scooby snacks

$10.00

Yagger bomb

$10.00

Green tea shot

$10.00

Kamakazi shot

$10.00

Gummy bear shot

$10.00

Vegas bomb shot

$10.00

Specialty shot

$10.00

Liquor

TEQUILA

VODKA

WHISKEY

RUM

SCOTCH

COGNAC

GIN

LIQUOR-CORDIAL

WINE

Specials

Champagne bottle

$25.00

Margarita flight special

$25.00

Margarita Wednesday’s

$7.00

Mananeros

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

Chilaqules

$15.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Breakfast Burrito

Los Fuertes

Classic Combo

$16.00

(2) Items Pronto Combo

$14.00

(3) Item Pronto Combo

$17.00

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Quesadilla Combo

$13.00

Taco Combo

$12.00

Chicken Protein Salad

$13.00

FajitasTrio

$17.00

Taco salad

$18.00+

Mariscos

(2) Fish Taco Combo

$14.00

(3) Fish Tacos Combo

$15.00

(2) Fire Shrimp Tacos Combo

$15.00

(3) Fire Shrimp Tacos Combo

$18.00

(2) Tacos Gobernador Combo

$15.00

(3) Tacos Gobernador Combo

$16.00

Ceviche Tostada

$15.00

Frescas

Cocorchata

$5.00

Sandia-Limon

$5.00

Pepino Limon

$5.00

Pina

$5.00

Al Lado/Sides

Refried Beans

$4.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Charro Beans

$5.00

Fire Papa

$4.00

Nopalitos

$3.00

Green Salad

$3.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Street Corn

$4.00
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3750 University Ave, Ste 190, Riverside, CA 92501

Directions

Fire Up Grill image
Fire Up Grill image

