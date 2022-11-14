Restaurant header imageView gallery

fire + wine Glen Ellyn, IL

2,336 Reviews

$$

433 N Main S

Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Popular Items

Vodka Pasta
Grilled Romaine
Tuscan Kale

Specials

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$33.00

8oz center cut · wild mushrooms · blistered tomatoes · peas · parmesan risotto · lemon caper butter

Small Plates

Arancini Mozzarella

Arancini Mozzarella

$10.00

creamy risotto · fontina · mozzarella · roasted garlic · tomato sauce · crispy onion straws

Asiago Gnocchi

Asiago Gnocchi

$14.00

garlic · shallots · chili flakes · vino · tomato · spinach · pecorino

Black Pepper Shrimp

Black Pepper Shrimp

$16.00

creamy polenta · shrimp · chives · roasted peppers · vino · black pepper cream

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

sweet + spicy sauce or spicy remoulade, · arugula · spicy peppers · lemon

Crispy Polenta Cakes

Crispy Polenta Cakes

$14.00

polenta · jalapeño · fresnos · 5 cheese blend · garlic · onions · greens · red pepper cream

Eggplant Lasagna

Eggplant Lasagna

$14.00

breaded eggplant · marinara · mozzarella · parm cream · arugula · lemon oil

Eggplant + Spaghetti

Eggplant + Spaghetti

$18.00
Italian Bean Dip

Italian Bean Dip

$11.00

garbanzo beans · cucumber · onion · tahini · paprika · fresh-baked pizza bread

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$12.00

tomato sauce · arugula · hot pepper mix

Mussels

Mussels

$17.00

Prince Edward Island Mussels, pancetta, white wine, thyme, butter, toast points

Octopus

Octopus

$18.00

french beans · red onions · potatoes · calabrese aioli + paste

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$16.00

grilled pineapple · micro herbs · spicy pepper jelly · pork au jus

Risotto Stuffed Calamari

Risotto Stuffed Calamari

$16.00

parmesan risotto, jalapenos, arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onions, lemon balsamic butter sauce, charred lemon

Ricotta + Honeycomb

Ricotta + Honeycomb

$13.00

whipped ricotta · evoo · toast · sea salt · wild honeycomb

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

jumbo shrimp, blistered tomato, roasted garlic cloves, herb butter, grilled lemon, calabrian chili, toast

Wild Mushroom Toast

Wild Mushroom Toast

$16.00

roasted wild mushrooms, marinated tomatoes, herbs, goat cheese, balsamic glaze, truffle oil, micro greens

Wings

Wings

$15.00

calabrese chili paste · fresnos · jalapenos · garlic herb butter · toast point

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$13.00

panko · parmesan · creamy parmesan dressing

+ Pantry Toast

$0.25

+ Pasta Toast

$0.25

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$9.00

caesar dressing, peppers, croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

organic butter lettuce · tomato · gorgonzola · fennel · candied nuts · house vinaigrette

Tuscan Kale

Tuscan Kale

$15.00

quinoa · sunflower seeds · fuji apple · medjool dates manchego · lemon vinaigrette

1/2 Tuscan Kale

1/2 Tuscan Kale

$9.00

quinoa · sunflower seeds · fuji apple · medjool dates manchego · lemon vinaigrette

Grilled Romaine

Grilled Romaine

$15.00

tomato · gorgonzola · leeks · pancetta · creamy parmesan dressing

1/2 Grilled Romaine

1/2 Grilled Romaine

$9.00

tomato · gorgonzola · leeks · pancetta · creamy parmesan dressing

Heirloom Beet Salad

Heirloom Beet Salad

$13.00

mixed greens · shaved fennel · pistachio · goat cheese · orange · lemon vinaigrette

Shrimp + Avocado

Shrimp + Avocado

$19.00

jumbo shrimp · avocado · hearts of palm · tomato · red onion · arugula · lemon evoo

Salmon Harvest Salad

Salmon Harvest Salad

$23.00

grilled salmon · romaine · organic kale · tomatoes · dried cranberries · farro · butternut squash · radishes · almonds · fuji apple · goat cheese · lemon vinaigrette

Larger Plates

Blackened Porkchop

Blackened Porkchop

$27.00

12 oz french cut, pan seared, vino, herb garlic butter, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glaze, spaghetti aglio e olio

Roasted Salmon

Roasted Salmon

$24.00

mushrooms · french beans · carrots · potatoes · white wine · lemon · garlic · sage

Whitefish

Whitefish

$23.00

panko crusted Lake Superior whitefish, parmesan risotto, try colored salad, lemon balsamic beurre blanc

Blackened Walleye

$29.00

charred cauliflower, broccolini, mini sweet peppers, garlic, shallots, vino, spaghetti + parmesan cream

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$23.00

breaded chicken · marinated tomatoes · arugula · house mozzarella · spaghetti · parm cream

Filet Medallions

Filet Medallions

$27.00

2 - 3oz medallions · broccolini · rst potatoes · peppers · pesto · balsamic glaze

Hanger Steak

Hanger Steak

$33.00

8oz cert. Angus beef · harvest carrots · french beans · roasted potato · chimichurri

Prime Burger

Prime Burger

$19.00

cheddar cheese · herb garlic aioli · lettuce · onion · tomato · brioche bun · fries

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$29.00

12 hour braised Linz Heritage Angus · charred baby peppers · broccolini · roasted carrots · herbs · garlic · pecorino · short rib pan sauce · parmesan risotto

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

herb + panko breaded, fresh mozzarella, sugo, bucatini + parmesan cream, arugula, evoo

Pizzas

Short Rib Pie

Short Rib Pie

$19.00

braised short rib · jalapenos · fresno chilies · red onion · parmesan cream sauce · mozzarella

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$18.00

pulled chicken breast · BBQ sauce · pancetta · mozzarella · cheddar · basil · shaved red onion

Margherita

Margherita

$18.00

tomato sauce · house mozzarella · basil · basil evoo

Four Cheese

$17.00

house mozzarella · parmesan · pecorino romano · fontina · tomato sauce

Pepperoni + Burrata

Pepperoni + Burrata

$19.00

mozzarella · parmesan · house-dried burrata · pepperoni · chili flakes · fresh oregano

Soppressata

Soppressata

$18.00

spicy salami · house mozzarella · onions · roasted garlic · oregano · chili flakes · plum tomatoes

Vegetable

$17.00

broccolini · bell peppers · red onions · yellow squash · zucchini · basil oil · parmesan cream

Italian

Italian

$19.00

tomato sauce · mozzarella · oregano · capicola · guanciale · pepperoni · sausage · roasted garlic

Fig + Prosciutto

Fig + Prosciutto

$18.00

fig jam · prosciutto cotto · goat cheese · mozzarella · arugula · balsamic

Butcher's Corner

Butcher's Corner

$18.00

italian sausage / pepperoni / mushrooms / tomato sauce

Meatball Pie

$18.00

crumbled house-made meatballs · house mozzarella · sugo · basil · parmesan · chili flakes

Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$18.00

Pastas

Short Rib + Gnocchi

Short Rib + Gnocchi

$27.00

12-hour braised short rib · roasted carrots · celery · garlic · shallots · potato gnocchi · parmesan · herb butter

Vodka Pasta

Vodka Pasta

$19.00

cavatelli pasta · tomato cream· mascarpone · garlic · basil · crispy prosciutto

Spaghetti + Meatballs

Spaghetti + Meatballs

$19.00

roasted tomato sauce · garlic · shallots · house-made meatballs

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$21.00

fresh porcini ravioli · shallots · chili flakes · wild mushrooms · fresh herbs · porcini cream · truffle oil

Spicy Chicken Tortellini

Spicy Chicken Tortellini

$21.00

blackened chicken · broccolini · plum tomato · jalapeños · peppers · lemon parmesan cream

Lobster + Shrimp Rigatoni

Lobster + Shrimp Rigatoni

$31.00

cold water lobster tail · shrimp · lemon cream · spinach · parmesan · calabrese chilies

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$21.00

pappardelle· classic meat sauce · cream

Scallops + Bucatini

Scallops + Bucatini

$37.00

three jumbo scallops, calabrian chilies, creamy cauliflower sauce, calabrian fried brussel sprouts

Vegetables + Gnocchi

Vegetables + Gnocchi

$17.00

broccolini · cauliflower · carrots · peppers · brussel sprouts · vino · parmesan · pecorino

Zucchini Agli e Olio

Zucchini Agli e Olio

$16.00

blistered tomato · garlic · shallots · olive oil · spinach

Adult Pasta

$10.00

cavatappi noodle, your choice of sauce

$$ + Pasta Toast

$0.25

Kids

Kids Mac + Cheese

Kids Mac + Cheese

$9.00

cavatappi

Kids Sliders

$9.00

2 sliders, marinara

Kids Filet

Kids Filet

$13.00

3oz filet, please choose pasta with sauce, or veggies

Kids Salmon

Kids Salmon

$13.00

grilled salmon, please choose pasta with sauce, or veggies

Kids Ravioli

Kids Ravioli

$8.00

cheese ravioli, marinara

Kids Freestyle Pasta

Kids Freestyle Pasta

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

7" Kids Pizza

Kids Sausage Pizza

Kids Sausage Pizza

$8.00

7" Kids Sausage Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

7" Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Vodka

$10.00

cavatappi, vodka sauce

Kids Bolo

$10.00

cavatappi, classic meat sauce

Sides

French Beans

$8.00
Grilled Broccolini

Grilled Broccolini

$9.00

Meatballs al Forno

$8.00
Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$4.00
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock
Quinoa + Vegetables

Quinoa + Vegetables

$9.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Hot Pepper Mix

$3.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Pasta

$8.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Side Polenta

$6.00

Side Parm Risotto

$6.00

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

gluten free, whip cream, italian cookie gelato, berry compote, powdered sugar

Italian Doughnuts

Italian Doughnuts

$8.00

pizza dough · powdered sugar · house chocolate dipping sauce

Tiramisu

$9.00

caramel drizzle, chocolate covered espresso bean

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00

house-made bread pudding · bananas · pecans · caramel sauce · whipped cream · vanilla gelato

Panna Cotta

$6.00

italian custard · orange zest · grand marnier · balsamic glaze · sea salt · berries

Butterscotch Budino

$6.00

butterscotch, caramel, sea salt

++ Extra Scoop of Gelato

$3.00

Family-Sized Pastas

(with family-sized salad & tiramisu) feeds 3-4 people

Family Meal - Spaghetti & Meatballs

$59.00

feeds 3-4 adults / includes family-sized salad and dessert of your choice

Family Meal - Vodka Pasta

Family Meal - Vodka Pasta

$59.00

feeds 3-4 adults / includes family-sized salad and dessert of your choice / fresh rigatoni · crispy prosciutto · tomato · vodka · mascarpone · cream

Family Meal - Vegetable Gnocchi

Family Meal - Vegetable Gnocchi

$59.00

feeds 3-4 adults / includes family-sized salad and dessert of your choice / broccolini · cauliflower · carrots peppers · brussel sprouts · vino · pecorino

Family Meal - Bolognese

$59.00

feeds 3-4 adults / includes family-sized salad and dessert of your choice / classic meat sauce · cream

Family Meal - Any Two Pizzas

$59.00

feeds 3-4 adults / includes family-sized salad and dessert of your choice / your choice of any two pizzas

Family-Sized Entrees

breaded chicken · marinated tomatoes · arugula · house mozzarella · spaghetti in parmesan cream
Family-Sized Chicken Caprese

Family-Sized Chicken Caprese

$69.00

feeds 3-4 adults / includes family-sized salad and dessert of your choice / breaded chicken · marinated tomatoes · arugula · house mozzarella · spaghetti in parmesan cream

Family-Sized Salads

Family-Sized House Salad

$21.00

feeds 3-4 adults / organic mixed greens · tomato · gorgonzola · fennel · candied nuts · house vinaigrette

Family-Sized Grilled Romaine

Family-Sized Grilled Romaine

$25.00

feeds 3-4 adults / tomato · gorgonzola · leeks · pancetta · creamy parmesan dressing

Family-Sized Tuscan Kale

$25.00

feeds 3-4 adults / quinoa · sunflower seeds · fuji apple · medjool dates · manchego · lemon vinaigrette

Bottles of Wine

(To Go) H3 Columbia Valley Rosé

$28.00

(To Go) Couly Duthiel Chinon Rosé

$42.00Out of stock

(To Go) Le Pianure Pinot Grigio

$28.00

(To Go) Mon Frère California Chardonnay

$35.00

(To Go) Elouan Missoulan Wash Pinot Noir

$48.00

(To Go) Black Ridge Cabernet

$28.00

(To Go) Carletto Montepulciano

$28.00Out of stock

(To Go) Porter & Plot Cabernet

$35.00

(To Go) BonAnno Napa Cabernet

$72.00Out of stock

(To Go) Angelo Negro Nebbiolo

$42.00

(To Go) Steele Cabernet Franc

$38.00

(To Go) Honoro Vera Garnacha

$28.00

(To Go) No Curfew Red Blend

$28.00

(To Go) Tenuta di Capezzana SuperTuscan

$72.00

(To Go) Domaine Piaugier Sablet

$42.00

(To Go) Harvey & Harriet Red Blend

$72.00

(To Go) Leviathan Red Blend

$90.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Restaurant with Italian Influence

Website

Location

433 N Main S, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Directions

