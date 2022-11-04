Fire Wings Alameda imageView gallery
Chicken

Fire Wings Alameda Alameda

5,266 Reviews

$$

1620 Park St

Alameda, CA 94501

Popular Items

10PC BONE-IN COMBO
10 PIECES
20 PACK

Specials

Popcorn Chicken

$6.99

COMBOS

6PC BONE-IN COMBO

6PC BONE-IN COMBO

$13.89
8PC BONE-IN COMBO

8PC BONE-IN COMBO

$16.29
10PC BONE-IN COMBO

10PC BONE-IN COMBO

$18.09
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$13.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

6PC BONELESS COMBO

6PC BONELESS COMBO

$13.89
8PC BONELESS COMBO

8PC BONELESS COMBO

$16.29
10PC BONELESS COMBO

10PC BONELESS COMBO

$18.09
5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$15.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

.

8PC SPLIT COMBO

8PC SPLIT COMBO

$16.29
10PC SPLIT COMBO

10PC SPLIT COMBO

$18.09

MINI MEAL

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$8.39
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$8.39
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$8.39

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

*COMBOS

Comes with a side, a dip, and a drink
6 PC COMBO

6 PC COMBO

$13.89

Choice of 1 Flavor

8 PC COMBO

8 PC COMBO

$16.29

Choice of 2 Flavors

10 PC COMBO

10 PC COMBO

$18.09

Choice of 2 Flavors

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$13.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$15.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

*FAMILY PACKS

Bigger meals for the family, friends, or the parties
20 PACK

20 PACK

$31.49

Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips

40 PACK

40 PACK

$61.29

Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips

60 PACK

60 PACK

$92.99

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 6 Dips

80 PACK

80 PACK

$116.89

Comes with 2 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 2 Veggie Sticks, and 8 Dips

100 PACK

100 PACK

$149.19

Comes with 3 Large Sides, Seasoned Fries, 3 Veggie Sticks, and 10 Dips

*BY THE PIECE

Nothing but the bare bones
10 PIECES

10 PIECES

$13.79

Choice of 2 Flavors

20 PIECES

20 PIECES

$25.59

Choice of 3 Flavors

40 PIECES

40 PIECES

$49.99

Choice of 4 Flavors

60 PIECES

60 PIECES

$73.79

Choice of 6 Flavors

100 PIECES

100 PIECES

$121.99

Choice of 10 Flavors

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

Choice of 1 Flavor

ADD 5 WINGS

ADD 5 WINGS

$7.19

*MINI MEAL

Comes with a smaller order of a side, and a small drink.
MINI 2 PC STRIPS

MINI 2 PC STRIPS

$8.39
MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

MINI 3 PC MOZZ STICKS

$8.39
MINI 4 PC BONELESS

MINI 4 PC BONELESS

$8.39

*SIDES

Need a side for your chicks?
REG - G NOODLES

REG - G NOODLES

$5.59
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

REG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$5.19
ZUCCHINI STICKS

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$5.39
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$5.89
LRG - G NOODLES

LRG - G NOODLES

$6.59
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE

$6.19
STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

STUFFED JALAPENOS (6)

$5.89
REG - TATER TOTS

REG - TATER TOTS

$4.49
HAWAIIAN ROLLS

HAWAIIAN ROLLS

$1.69+
VEGGIE STICKS

VEGGIE STICKS

$2.59
REG - COLE SLAW

REG - COLE SLAW

$3.59
LRG - COLE SLAW

LRG - COLE SLAW

$4.59

PICKLES

$4.09
LRG - TATER TOTS

LRG - TATER TOTS

$5.49

REG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$6.29

LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$7.29

*FRIES

You want some Fries with that?
REG - PLAIN FRIES

REG - PLAIN FRIES

$3.29
LRG - PLAIN FRIES

LRG - PLAIN FRIES

$4.29
REG - SEASON FRIES

REG - SEASON FRIES

$3.79
LRG - SEASONED FRIES

LRG - SEASONED FRIES

$4.79
REG - GARLIC FRIES

REG - GARLIC FRIES

$5.09
LRG - GARLIC FRIES

LRG - GARLIC FRIES

$6.09
REG - FIRE FRIES

REG - FIRE FRIES

$5.09
LRG - FIRE FRIES

LRG - FIRE FRIES

$6.09
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.59
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.59

*SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$11.79
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

*DIPS

Extra flavor for you?
DIP - RANCH

DIP - RANCH

$0.50
DIP - BLEU CHEESE

DIP - BLEU CHEESE

$0.50
DIP - BBQ

DIP - BBQ

$0.50
DIP - BUFFALO

DIP - BUFFALO

$0.50
DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

DIP - HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50
DIP - MARINARA

DIP - MARINARA

$0.50
DIP - SIDE SAUCE

DIP - SIDE SAUCE

$1.50

*DRINKS

LRG DRINK*

LRG DRINK*

$2.99

*CHICKEN SANDWICHES

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

BUFFALO SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

ORIGINAL SANDWICH COMBO

$15.29

Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink. Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.

TENDER STRIPS & COMBOS

3PC TENDERS

3PC TENDERS

$8.49

3PC TENDER COMBO

$13.79
6PC TENDERS

6PC TENDERS

$12.49

5PC TENDER COMBO

$15.79

TENDER FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

REG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$10.19
REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

REG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$10.19
REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

REG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$10.19
LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

LRG - BUFFALO TENDER FRIES

$14.69
LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

LRG - SOUTHERN BBQ FRIES

$14.69
LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

LRG - NASHVILLE TENDER FRIES

$14.69

*TENDER SANDWICHES & COMBOS

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

#1 - SLIDER, FRIES, DIP, AND DRINK

$14.29
#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

#2 - 2x SLIDERS, FRIES, SLAW

$21.69
#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

#3 - SLIDER, 2x TENDERS, FRIES, SLAW, 2 DIPS, LRG DRINK

$21.69
TENDER SANDWICH

TENDER SANDWICH

$7.49

*BEYOND TENDERS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS

$10.49
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO

$14.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.49
BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

BEYOND 6PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO

$16.79

Choice of 1 Flavor

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$8.49
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS

$14.79
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
1620 Park St, Alameda, CA 94501

