American
Chicken
Fire Wings Antelope Antelope
158 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and Enjoy
Location
4400 Elverta Road, STE100, Antelope, CA 95843
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
kitchen747 - 2320 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
No Reviews
2320 Pleasant Grove Blvd. Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurant
Leatherby’s Family Creamery - Citrus Heights
No Reviews
7910 Antelope Rd Citrus Heights, CA 95610
View restaurant
Goose Port Public House - 316 Vernon Street
No Reviews
316 Vernon Street Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurant